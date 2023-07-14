This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners, and the EU (10:15 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden (1:00 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

8:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with G7 leaders (3:10 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

8:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (3:45 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

12:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges (7:45 PM Local) | Vilnius University, Lithuania

2:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Vilnius, Lithuania en route to Helsinki, Finland (9:10 PM Local) | Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Helsinki, Finland (10:25 PM Local) | Helsinki Airport, Vantaa, Finland

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) | Eisenhower Executive Office Building

White House Press Briefing*

2:00 a.m. EDT - Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat (9:00 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat on the President's Trip to Europe

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Official Greeting | Vilnius, Lithuania

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania

Remarks by President Biden and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye

Remarks by President Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming Iraqi Progress Toward Energy Self-Sufficiency

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Vilnius, Lithuania

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Call on Affordable Childcare

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Actions to Lower Child Care Costs and Support Child Care Providers

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Roundtable Discussion on the Americans with Disabilities Act

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Emergency Declaration

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Maine Becoming the Thirteenth State to Enact Paid Family and Medical Leave

Fact Sheet: In Continued Fight Against Overdose Epidemic, the White House Releases National Response Plan to Address the Emerging Threat of Fentanyl Combined with Xylazine

Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Black Americans | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down

Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down

Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Latinos | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat Fueled by the Climate Crisis

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Workforce Hub in Columbus, Ohio and Announces New Commitments to Help More Workers Access Good Jobs | July 12, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Leaders Agree to Expedite Ukraine's NATO Membership

Article: Brown Would Accelerate Change in U.S. Military to Maintain Deterrence

Article: DOD | Nominate Individuals, Teams for IT Excellence in CIO Community

Article: DOD Small Business Training Week | Connect, Mentor, Collaborate

Contracts for July 11, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Europe

July 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerboc

July 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting

July 11: Statement | Designation of Corrupt Official in Serbia

July 11: Statement | The 28th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Middle East

July 11: Statement | Iraq's Deal with Total Energies

Asia-Pacific

July 11: Statement | Seventh Anniversary of the Philippines-China South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Ruling

July 11: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to the People's Republic of China

July 11: Statement | Kiribati's National Day

Western Hemisphere

July 11: Statement | Call to Release All 11J Political Prisoners in Cuba

Africa

July 11: Advisory | Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Gupta Travels to Kenya and Rwanda

Interviews; Other Matters

July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Andrea Mitchell of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC

July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC Good Morning America

July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Savannah Guthrie of The Today Show on NBC

July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Gayle King of CBS Mornings

July 11: Statement | U.S. Department of State Launches STEM Exchange Program for TechGirls from 36 Countries in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Calls for Large Position Reports

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Official Linked to Corruption in Serbia

Sanctions List Updates: Balkans-related Designation; Russia-related Designation Update

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Merrill Lynch and Parent Company for Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Settlement with J.R. Simplot to Improve Hazardous Waste Management and Reduce Emissions at Idaho Facility

Press Release: Ohio Financial Planner Pleads Guilty to Promoting Illegal Charitable Contribution Tax Scheme

Press Release: Former Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced to Nine Years for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Nomination of Jeff Rezmovic to serve as the CFO of DHS

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Nick Thomas-Symonds

Remarks by Ambassador Jayme White at U.S. Customs and Border Protection Green Trade Innovation and Incentives Forum

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

Press Release: Statements of Assistant Secretary Delphin-Rittmon & Assistant Secretary Davidson on the Inaugural Meeting of the Task Force on Kids Online Health & Safety

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Issues Warning to Consumers About Scammers Impersonating FTC Staff

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Rules to Protect Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts

Press Release: Rosenworcel Stresses Federal Coordination to Close Digital Divide

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Bank of America for Illegally Charging Junk Fees, Withholding Credit Card Rewards, and Opening Fake Accounts

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and HUD Seeking Presenters for Virtual Workshop on Revisiting Definition of Lead-Based Paint

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Latest Step in National Phasedown of Climate-damaging Hydrofluorocarbons

Press Release: Join EPA in Rochester to Share Your Views on Great Lakes Restoration and Protection

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Invests Nearly $92 Million to Help Airports Reach President's Goal of Net Zero-Emissions by 2050

Department of Labor (DOL)

Readout: Acting Secretary Su kicks off 'Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy' meeting of government, business, labor leaders, stakeholders

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $393K in fines after follow-up inspection finds Verona, Missouri chemical plant continues to endanger workers

Press Release: Court holds Baltimore company, owner in contempt for failing to comply with order to restore $153K to company's employee 401(k) plan

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to support disaster-relief jobs, training in Massachusetts to continue state's opioid crisis response

Press Release: U.S. Labor Department seeking over 1,300 current, former workers at Arizona auto parts distributor, delivery company to repay over $5.6M in back wages, damages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to continue employment, training services for coastal communities in 6 counties affected by layoffs in Maine

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Newark contractor willfully exposed workers to fall hazards in 6 inspections in three months, proposes $333K in fines

Press Release: U.S. Labor Department recovers $251K in back wages for 27 workers after finding West Columbia restaurant kept tips, failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $469K in back wages, damages from California restaurants operator that denied overtime pay to 114 workers

Press Release: Significant consequences | U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1M for home care workers in New Hampshire, Vermont

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: New Rule Proposed to Improve Child Care Access, Affordability, and Stability

Press Release: HHS Issues Proposed Rule to Advance Non-discrimination in Health and Human Service Programs for LGBTQI+ Community

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 11, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Secretary Partners with Japan to Forge Sustainable Urban Solutions and Climate Resilience

Press Release: HUD Charges California Landlord, Property Manager, and Maintenance Worker with Sexual Harassment

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Report: Monthly Budget Review | June 2023

Cost Estimate: Estimated Direct Spending and Revenue Effects of H.R. 3561, the PATIENT Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 1325, Western Hemisphere Partnership Act of 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: COVID-19 | GAO Recommendations Can Help Federal Agencies Better Prepare for Future Public Health Emergencies

Report: Defense Health Care | Additional Assessments Needed to Determine Effects of Active Duty Medical Personnel Reductions

Report: Small Business Administration | Exploring Potential Use of Blockchain

