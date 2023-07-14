This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
3:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners, and the EU (10:15 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania
6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden (1:00 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania
8:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with G7 leaders (3:10 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania
8:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (3:45 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania
12:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges (7:45 PM Local) | Vilnius University, Lithuania
2:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Vilnius, Lithuania en route to Helsinki, Finland (9:10 PM Local) | Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania
3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Helsinki, Finland (10:25 PM Local) | Helsinki Airport, Vantaa, Finland
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) | Eisenhower Executive Office Building
White House Press Briefing*
2:00 a.m. EDT - Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat (9:00 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania
- Transcript: On-the-Record Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat on the President's Trip to Europe
Recap of Tuesday, July 11, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Official Greeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania
- Remarks by President Biden and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye
- Remarks by President Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming Iraqi Progress Toward Energy Self-Sufficiency
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Call on Affordable Childcare
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Actions to Lower Child Care Costs and Support Child Care Providers
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Roundtable Discussion on the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Emergency Declaration
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Maine Becoming the Thirteenth State to Enact Paid Family and Medical Leave
- Fact Sheet: In Continued Fight Against Overdose Epidemic, the White House Releases National Response Plan to Address the Emerging Threat of Fentanyl Combined with Xylazine
- Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Black Americans | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
- Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
- Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Latinos | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat Fueled by the Climate Crisis
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Workforce Hub in Columbus, Ohio and Announces New Commitments to Help More Workers Access Good Jobs | July 12, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Leaders Agree to Expedite Ukraine's NATO Membership
- Article: Brown Would Accelerate Change in U.S. Military to Maintain Deterrence
- Article: DOD | Nominate Individuals, Teams for IT Excellence in CIO Community
- Article: DOD Small Business Training Week | Connect, Mentor, Collaborate
- Contracts for July 11, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Europe
- July 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerboc
- July 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting
- July 11: Statement | Designation of Corrupt Official in Serbia
- July 11: Statement | The 28th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide
Middle East
- July 11: Statement | Iraq's Deal with Total Energies
Asia-Pacific
- July 11: Statement | Seventh Anniversary of the Philippines-China South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Ruling
- July 11: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to the People's Republic of China
- July 11: Statement | Kiribati's National Day
Western Hemisphere
- July 11: Statement | Call to Release All 11J Political Prisoners in Cuba
Africa
- July 11: Advisory | Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Gupta Travels to Kenya and Rwanda
Interviews; Other Matters
- July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Andrea Mitchell of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC
- July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC Good Morning America
- July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Savannah Guthrie of The Today Show on NBC
- July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Gayle King of CBS Mornings
- July 11: Statement | U.S. Department of State Launches STEM Exchange Program for TechGirls from 36 Countries in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Calls for Large Position Reports
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Official Linked to Corruption in Serbia
- Sanctions List Updates: Balkans-related Designation; Russia-related Designation Update
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Merrill Lynch and Parent Company for Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Settlement with J.R. Simplot to Improve Hazardous Waste Management and Reduce Emissions at Idaho Facility
- Press Release: Ohio Financial Planner Pleads Guilty to Promoting Illegal Charitable Contribution Tax Scheme
- Press Release: Former Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced to Nine Years for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Nomination of Jeff Rezmovic to serve as the CFO of DHS
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Nick Thomas-Symonds
- Remarks by Ambassador Jayme White at U.S. Customs and Border Protection Green Trade Innovation and Incentives Forum
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)
- Press Release: Statements of Assistant Secretary Delphin-Rittmon & Assistant Secretary Davidson on the Inaugural Meeting of the Task Force on Kids Online Health & Safety
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Issues Warning to Consumers About Scammers Impersonating FTC Staff
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Rules to Protect Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Stresses Federal Coordination to Close Digital Divide
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Bank of America for Illegally Charging Junk Fees, Withholding Credit Card Rewards, and Opening Fake Accounts
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and HUD Seeking Presenters for Virtual Workshop on Revisiting Definition of Lead-Based Paint
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Latest Step in National Phasedown of Climate-damaging Hydrofluorocarbons
- Press Release: Join EPA in Rochester to Share Your Views on Great Lakes Restoration and Protection
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Invests Nearly $92 Million to Help Airports Reach President's Goal of Net Zero-Emissions by 2050
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Readout: Acting Secretary Su kicks off 'Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy' meeting of government, business, labor leaders, stakeholders
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $393K in fines after follow-up inspection finds Verona, Missouri chemical plant continues to endanger workers
- Press Release: Court holds Baltimore company, owner in contempt for failing to comply with order to restore $153K to company's employee 401(k) plan
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to support disaster-relief jobs, training in Massachusetts to continue state's opioid crisis response
- Press Release: U.S. Labor Department seeking over 1,300 current, former workers at Arizona auto parts distributor, delivery company to repay over $5.6M in back wages, damages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to continue employment, training services for coastal communities in 6 counties affected by layoffs in Maine
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Newark contractor willfully exposed workers to fall hazards in 6 inspections in three months, proposes $333K in fines
- Press Release: U.S. Labor Department recovers $251K in back wages for 27 workers after finding West Columbia restaurant kept tips, failed to pay overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $469K in back wages, damages from California restaurants operator that denied overtime pay to 114 workers
- Press Release: Significant consequences | U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1M for home care workers in New Hampshire, Vermont
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: New Rule Proposed to Improve Child Care Access, Affordability, and Stability
- Press Release: HHS Issues Proposed Rule to Advance Non-discrimination in Health and Human Service Programs for LGBTQI+ Community
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 11, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Secretary Partners with Japan to Forge Sustainable Urban Solutions and Climate Resilience
- Press Release: HUD Charges California Landlord, Property Manager, and Maintenance Worker with Sexual Harassment
Government Services Administration (GSA)
- Report: Monthly Budget Review | June 2023
- Cost Estimate: Estimated Direct Spending and Revenue Effects of H.R. 3561, the PATIENT Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 1325, Western Hemisphere Partnership Act of 2023
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: COVID-19 | GAO Recommendations Can Help Federal Agencies Better Prepare for Future Public Health Emergencies
- Report: Defense Health Care | Additional Assessments Needed to Determine Effects of Active Duty Medical Personnel Reductions
- Report: Small Business Administration | Exploring Potential Use of Blockchain
