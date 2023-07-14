This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners, and the EU (10:15 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, with Sweden (1:00 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

8:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with G7 leaders (3:10 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

8:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (3:45 PM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

12:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges (7:45 PM Local) | Vilnius University, Lithuania

2:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Vilnius, Lithuania en route to Helsinki, Finland (9:10 PM Local) | Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Helsinki, Finland (10:25 PM Local) | Helsinki Airport, Vantaa, Finland

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) | Eisenhower Executive Office Building

White House Press Briefing*

2:00 a.m. EDT - Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat (9:00 AM Local) | Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center (LITEXPO), Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Transcript: On-the-Record Press Gaggle by NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat on the President's Trip to Europe

Recap of Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Official Greeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming Iraqi Progress Toward Energy Self-Sufficiency
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Call on Affordable Childcare
  • Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Actions to Lower Child Care Costs and Support Child Care Providers
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in Roundtable Discussion on the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Emergency Declaration
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Maine Becoming the Thirteenth State to Enact Paid Family and Medical Leave
  • Fact Sheet: In Continued Fight Against Overdose Epidemic, the White House Releases National Response Plan to Address the Emerging Threat of Fentanyl Combined with Xylazine
  • Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Black Americans | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
  • Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
  • Fact Sheet: Bidenomics Is Delivering for Latinos | The President's Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up-Not the Top Down
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat Fueled by the Climate Crisis
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Workforce Hub in Columbus, Ohio and Announces New Commitments to Help More Workers Access Good Jobs | July 12, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Leaders Agree to Expedite Ukraine's NATO Membership
  • Article: Brown Would Accelerate Change in U.S. Military to Maintain Deterrence
  • Article: DOD | Nominate Individuals, Teams for IT Excellence in CIO Community
  • Article: DOD Small Business Training Week | Connect, Mentor, Collaborate
  • Contracts for July 11, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Europe

  • July 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerboc
  • July 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting
  • July 11: Statement | Designation of Corrupt Official in Serbia
  • July 11: Statement | The 28th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Middle East

  • July 11: Statement | Iraq's Deal with Total Energies

Asia-Pacific

  • July 11: Statement | Seventh Anniversary of the Philippines-China South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Ruling
  • July 11: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to the People's Republic of China
  • July 11: Statement | Kiribati's National Day

Western Hemisphere

  • July 11: Statement | Call to Release All 11J Political Prisoners in Cuba

Africa

  • July 11: Advisory | Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Gupta Travels to Kenya and Rwanda

Interviews; Other Matters

  • July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Andrea Mitchell of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC
  • July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC Good Morning America
  • July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Savannah Guthrie of The Today Show on NBC
  • July 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Gayle King of CBS Mornings
  • July 11: Statement | U.S. Department of State Launches STEM Exchange Program for TechGirls from 36 Countries in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker

Department of the Treasury

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Merrill Lynch and Parent Company for Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports

Department of Justice (DOJ)

  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Settlement with J.R. Simplot to Improve Hazardous Waste Management and Reduce Emissions at Idaho Facility
  • Press Release: Ohio Financial Planner Pleads Guilty to Promoting Illegal Charitable Contribution Tax Scheme
  • Press Release: Former Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced to Nine Years for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Nomination of Jeff Rezmovic to serve as the CFO of DHS

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Nick Thomas-Symonds
  • Remarks by Ambassador Jayme White at U.S. Customs and Border Protection Green Trade Innovation and Incentives Forum

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

  • Press Release: Statements of Assistant Secretary Delphin-Rittmon & Assistant Secretary Davidson on the Inaugural Meeting of the Task Force on Kids Online Health & Safety

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Issues Warning to Consumers About Scammers Impersonating FTC Staff

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Rules to Protect Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
  • Press Release: Rosenworcel Stresses Federal Coordination to Close Digital Divide

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Bank of America for Illegally Charging Junk Fees, Withholding Credit Card Rewards, and Opening Fake Accounts

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA and HUD Seeking Presenters for Virtual Workshop on Revisiting Definition of Lead-Based Paint
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Latest Step in National Phasedown of Climate-damaging Hydrofluorocarbons
  • Press Release: Join EPA in Rochester to Share Your Views on Great Lakes Restoration and Protection
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Invests Nearly $92 Million to Help Airports Reach President's Goal of Net Zero-Emissions by 2050

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Readout: Acting Secretary Su kicks off 'Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy' meeting of government, business, labor leaders, stakeholders
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $393K in fines after follow-up inspection finds Verona, Missouri chemical plant continues to endanger workers
  • Press Release: Court holds Baltimore company, owner in contempt for failing to comply with order to restore $153K to company's employee 401(k) plan
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to support disaster-relief jobs, training in Massachusetts to continue state's opioid crisis response
  • Press Release: U.S. Labor Department seeking over 1,300 current, former workers at Arizona auto parts distributor, delivery company to repay over $5.6M in back wages, damages
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K to continue employment, training services for coastal communities in 6 counties affected by layoffs in Maine
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Newark contractor willfully exposed workers to fall hazards in 6 inspections in three months, proposes $333K in fines
  • Press Release: U.S. Labor Department recovers $251K in back wages for 27 workers after finding West Columbia restaurant kept tips, failed to pay overtime
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $469K in back wages, damages from California restaurants operator that denied overtime pay to 114 workers
  • Press Release: Significant consequences | U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1M for home care workers in New Hampshire, Vermont

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: New Rule Proposed to Improve Child Care Access, Affordability, and Stability
  • Press Release: HHS Issues Proposed Rule to Advance Non-discrimination in Health and Human Service Programs for LGBTQI+ Community

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Secretary Partners with Japan to Forge Sustainable Urban Solutions and Climate Resilience
  • Press Release: HUD Charges California Landlord, Property Manager, and Maintenance Worker with Sexual Harassment

Government Services Administration (GSA)

  • Report: Monthly Budget Review | June 2023
  • Cost Estimate: Estimated Direct Spending and Revenue Effects of H.R. 3561, the PATIENT Act of 2023
  • Cost Estimate: S. 1325, Western Hemisphere Partnership Act of 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: COVID-19 | GAO Recommendations Can Help Federal Agencies Better Prepare for Future Public Health Emergencies
  • Report: Defense Health Care | Additional Assessments Needed to Determine Effects of Active Duty Medical Personnel Reductions
  • Report: Small Business Administration | Exploring Potential Use of Blockchain

