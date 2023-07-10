In this episode, Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Lyndsay Gorton discuss the Supreme Court's opinion in United States ex rel. Polansky, which held in an 8-1 decision that the Department of Justice maintains broad authority to dismiss qui tam cases over a relator's objection. The hosts also discuss Justice Thomas's dissenting opinion which could ultimately prove to be more impactful than the Court's holding.

