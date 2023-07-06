Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the July 2023 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide an overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in July. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 elections. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities for 2023 across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) appropriations; (2) NDAA; (3) health care; (4) tax; (5) financial services; (6) technology/CHIPS; (7) artificial intelligence (AI); and (8) education. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.