On June 15, 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) released final solicitations for the six groups of One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contracts for complex professional and engineering services. The contracts combine the services procured under the legacy OASIS contract and other contracts into a program expected to total more than $60 billion over its 10-year lifespan. Questions on the final RFPs are due by July 6 and proposals are currently due on or before September 13, 2023.

Wiley is closely monitoring the OASIS+ procurement and will be sharing insight and analysis of key aspects of the RFPs over the coming weeks and months. We will address, among other things:

How GSA has incorporated lessons learned from other large Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicles and recent protests;

Provisions governing small business size status for the OASIS+ contracts and future task orders;

Potential ambiguities in the rules governing proposals by teams, joint ventures, and affiliated companies;

Detailed requirements for the submission of Qualifying Project Experience and Federal Prime Contractor Experience; and

Unique provisions addressing the effect of future M&A activity

