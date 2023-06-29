Attention Government Contractors! This is another friendly reminder that Friday,June 29, 2023, is the deadline for you to use the OFCCP Contractor Portal platform to certify whether your company is meeting their requirements to develop and maintain annual Affirmative Action Plans. Registration instructions and the portal can be found here.

Failure to timely certify could result in increasing the company's chances of receiving an audit by OFCCP, so please pay particular attention to this deadline, and let us know if you have any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.