As we previously reported, federal contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") have until June 29, 2023 to certify the status of their Affirmative Action Programs ("AAPs") with the OFCCP Contractor Portal. Specifically, covered Contractors are asked to certify, on an annual basis, whether they have met their obligation "to develop and maintain annual AAPs."

As OFCCP reminds the contracting community, "[e]xisting contractors that have not certified by June 29, 2023, will be more likely to appear on OFCCP's scheduling list than those that have certified their compliance with AAP requirements."

OFCCP advises contractors that have questions about the Contractor Portal to contact OFCCPAppsSupport@dol.gov or call the OFCCP Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251.

Reminder: Deadline for Contractors To Certify AAP Compliance is June 29, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.