POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony | South Lawn
10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India | Oval Office
12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India will deliver remarks and take questions from the press | East Room
6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India on arrival for the State Dinner | North Portico \
6:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a photo opportunity with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India at the Grand Staircase on the occasion of the State Dinner
8:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for a State Dinner; The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend
- Fact Sheet: Historic Biden-?Harris Administration Investments in Water Infrastructure and Lead Pipe Replacement Are Creating New Domestic Manufacturing Jobs
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony | South Lawn
4:00 p.m. EDT – The Vice President will preside over Prime Minister Modi's Address to a Joint Meeting of Congress; THE SECOND Gentleman will attend | U.S. Capitol
8:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for a State Dinner; The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend
Recap of Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The White House
- Readout of Fourth Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Media Preview for the State Dinner of the Republic of India, as Prepared for Delivery
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Workforce Event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Science Foundation, as Prepared for Delivery
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Key Nominee
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Lead Investing in America Blitz Highlighting Investments, Jobs, and Manufacturing Boom Driven by Biden Economic Agenda
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3799 – CHOICE Arrangement Act
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting in Washington with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
- Article: Somali President, Austin Discuss Future, Partnership During Pentagon Meeting
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's Virtual Meeting with Military and Veterans Service Organizations
- Readout: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Visits Indo-Pacific Region
- Roadmap for U.S.-India Defense Industrial Cooperation
- Fact Sheet: India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)
- Press Release: Launch of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)
- Press Release: Department of Defense Approves Policy to Reimburse Pet Expenses Due to a Permanent Change of Station
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks for the Presidential Rank Awards Ceremony
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Director of Administration & Management Michael Donley Honor the Department of Defense Recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
- Contracts for June 21, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 22, 2023
Europe, Russia
- June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with G7 and EU Representatives
- June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Ukraine Conference Session 1
- June 21: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference
- June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal
- June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Before Their Meeting
- June 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes
- June 21: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces 350 Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Participants Awards
- June 21: Statement | Congratulations to Belgrade, Serbia, for Winning Expo 2027 Vote
Middle East
- June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
- June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Türkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Before Their Meeting
Asia-Pacific
- June 21: Readout | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Meetings in Tokyo and Seoul
- June 21: Statement | USTDA Technical Assistance Grant for Network Modernization in the Republic of Palau
- June 21: Statement | Sanctioning Two State-Owned Banks and the Ministry of Defense for the Burma Military Regime's Atrocities
- June 21: Transcript | Special Online Press Briefing with United States Air Force Lt. General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the Ninth Air Force and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia
Other Matters
- June 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- June 21: Statement | New Book Explores History & Magnificence of State Department's Diplomatic Reception Rooms
Visa, Migration Matters
- June 21: Statement | First Welcome Corps Refugee Arrivals Greeted by Sponsors in the United States
- June 21: Statement | Announcing the Fallon Smart Policy – Visa Restrictions on Foreign Government Officials Who Have Assisted Fugitives in Evading the U.S. Justice System
- June 21: Fact Sheet | The Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Announces New Approach to Address the Impacts of Climate Change on Migration and Displacement
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Nairobi, Kenya
- Press Release: Saving Lives of Moms and Babies Through a New $18 Million Public-Private Partnership in Kenya that Facilitates Efficient Emergency Care
- Press Release: United States Announces $89 Million Award to Advance Access to Clean, Reliable Energy in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with the Syria Civil Defence and the Syrian American Medical Society
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Detailed Press Guidance for Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Travel to Paris France
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meets with Google Leadership to Discuss Investments in Underserved Communities
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Burma's Ministry of Defense and Regime-Controlled Financial Institutions
- Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations and Designation Removal; Issuance of Burma-related General License
The Federal Reserve
- Congressional Testimony by Chair Powell on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress
- Congressional Testimony by Governor Jefferson at his nomination hearing
- Congressional Testimony by Governor Cook at her nomination hearing
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Discuss Private Funds and Outbound Investments to Countries of Concern, Digital Engagement Practices, and Audit Committee Workloads at June 22nd Meeting
- Press Release: SEC Charges Audit Firm Marcum LLP for Widespread Quality Control Deficiencies
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-EU Justice Home Affairs Meeting in Stockholm
- Press Release: Man Convicted for Illegally Importing Ancient Mosaic
- Press Release: Former FBI Analyst Sentenced for Retaining Classified Documents
- Press Release: California Skilled Nursing Facility and Management Company Agree to Pay $3.825 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks to Referring Physicians
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement With New Jersey County to Resolve Voting Rights Act Lawsuit
- Press Release: Georgia Bar and Restaurant Owner Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Candidacy of Ian Saunders for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization
- Press Release: EU-US joint statement following the EU-US Ministerial on Justice and Home Affairs
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Appoints New Members to Academic Council to Advise DHS
- CBP Press Release: ESTA Mobile App launches in 40 countries and 24 languages (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Minnesota CBP Stops Passenger Carrying 83 pounds of Unapproved Meat (Minnesota)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Releases Shifts in U.S. Merchandise Trade 2022 Report in New Data-Only Format
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Staff Files Comment on U.S. Department of Education's Proposed Regulations to Protect Postsecondary Education Students
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against Amazon for Enrolling Consumers in Amazon Prime Without Consent and Sabotaging Their Attempts to Cancel
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Releases Reports on Banking Access and Consumer Finance in Southern States
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Joint Statement on Support for Ukraine Investment Platform
- Joint Statement on Establishment of DFC-MIGA Consultative Group on Political Risk Insurance for Ukraine
- Joint Declaration of Support for Trade Finance in Ukraine
Agriculture Department (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture, NASA Advance Exploration, Science
- Press Release: Food Safety is the Main Ingredient to a Successful Cookout
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Inaugural "From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program"
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Finalizes New Renewable Fuel Standards to Strengthen U.S. Energy Security, Support U.S. Rural Economy, and Expand Production of Low-Carbon Fuels
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: USDOT Proposes Requirements for Real-time Hazmat Information for Firefighters and First Responders to Improve Freight Rail Safety
- Press Release: NHTSA Estimates Traffic Fatalities Dropped in the First Three Months of 2023
- Press Release: Great Lakes Seaway Announces Port Winners of 2022 Season "Pacesetter Award"
- Press Release: Roundup of USDOT Efforts to Keep Communities Safe and Hold the Rail Industry Accountable
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Proposes $1.2M Penalty Against the City and County of Alamosa, Colorado
- Press Release: FAA Launches Controller 'Stand Up for Safety' Campaign
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor applauds adoption of apprenticeship recommendation by International Labor Organization
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice and Training Program sign alliance to train employees on hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $89K in back wages, damages from Washington onion processing facility that denied overtime to 49 employees
- Press Release: Federal investigators find Piedmont Airlines failed to follow required safety procedures to protect ground crew member from suffering fatal injuries
Department of Education
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Recent Long-Term Trend Assessment for 13-Year-Olds
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Public-Private Partnership to Expand Access to Contraceptive Care
- Press Release: HHS Issues Advisory on Mental Health Symptoms and Conditions Related to Long COVID
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Research Grant Opportunity to Study Off-site Construction and Land Use Reforms
- Press Release: HUD Awards More Than $14.4 Million in Housing Counseling Grants
- Press Release: HUD Announces First of its Kind Housing Counseling Advisory Committee Meeting at Japanese American National Museum
- Press Release: In Case You Missed It | HUD Secretary Convenes African American CEO Roundtable Discussion with Leaders from the Nation's Leading Organizations
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Coast Guard | Actions Needed to Improve Mission Execution and Resource Management
- Report: Department of Education | Federal Student Aid System Modernization Project Should Better Estimate Cost and Schedule
- Report: DOD Civilian Workforce | Actions Needed to Analyze and Eliminate Barriers to Diversity
- Report: Nursing Homes | CMS Offers Useful Information on Website and Is Considering Additional Steps to Assess Underlying Data
