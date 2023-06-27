This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony | South Lawn

10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India | Oval Office

12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India will deliver remarks and take questions from the press | East Room

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India on arrival for the State Dinner | North Portico \

6:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a photo opportunity with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India at the Grand Staircase on the occasion of the State Dinner

8:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for a State Dinner; The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend

Fact Sheet: Historic Biden-?Harris Administration Investments in Water Infrastructure and Lead Pipe Replacement Are Creating New Domestic Manufacturing Jobs

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony | South Lawn

4:00 p.m. EDT – The Vice President will preside over Prime Minister Modi's Address to a Joint Meeting of Congress; THE SECOND Gentleman will attend | U.S. Capitol

8:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for a State Dinner; The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend

Recap of Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The White House

Readout of Fourth Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Media Preview for the State Dinner of the Republic of India, as Prepared for Delivery

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Workforce Event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Science Foundation, as Prepared for Delivery

Nomination: President Biden Announces Key Nominee

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Lead Investing in America Blitz Highlighting Investments, Jobs, and Manufacturing Boom Driven by Biden Economic Agenda

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3799 – CHOICE Arrangement Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting in Washington with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Article: Somali President, Austin Discuss Future, Partnership During Pentagon Meeting

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's Virtual Meeting with Military and Veterans Service Organizations

Readout: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Visits Indo-Pacific Region

Roadmap for U.S.-India Defense Industrial Cooperation

Fact Sheet: India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)

Press Release: Launch of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)

Press Release: Department of Defense Approves Policy to Reimburse Pet Expenses Due to a Permanent Change of Station

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks for the Presidential Rank Awards Ceremony

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Director of Administration & Management Michael Donley Honor the Department of Defense Recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Presidential Rank Awards

Contracts for June 21, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 22, 2023

Europe, Russia

June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with G7 and EU Representatives

June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Ukraine Conference Session 1

June 21: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference

June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal

June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Before Their Meeting

June 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes

June 21: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces 350 Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Participants Awards

June 21: Statement | Congratulations to Belgrade, Serbia, for Winning Expo 2027 Vote

Middle East

June 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

June 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Türkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

June 21: Readout | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Meetings in Tokyo and Seoul

June 21: Statement | USTDA Technical Assistance Grant for Network Modernization in the Republic of Palau

June 21: Statement | Sanctioning Two State-Owned Banks and the Ministry of Defense for the Burma Military Regime's Atrocities

June 21: Transcript | Special Online Press Briefing with United States Air Force Lt. General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the Ninth Air Force and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia

Other Matters

June 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

June 21: Statement | New Book Explores History & Magnificence of State Department's Diplomatic Reception Rooms

Visa, Migration Matters

June 21: Statement | First Welcome Corps Refugee Arrivals Greeted by Sponsors in the United States

June 21: Statement | Announcing the Fallon Smart Policy – Visa Restrictions on Foreign Government Officials Who Have Assisted Fugitives in Evading the U.S. Justice System

June 21: Fact Sheet | The Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Announces New Approach to Address the Impacts of Climate Change on Migration and Displacement

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Nairobi, Kenya

Press Release: Saving Lives of Moms and Babies Through a New $18 Million Public-Private Partnership in Kenya that Facilitates Efficient Emergency Care

Press Release: United States Announces $89 Million Award to Advance Access to Clean, Reliable Energy in Sub-Saharan Africa

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with the Syria Civil Defence and the Syrian American Medical Society

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Detailed Press Guidance for Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Travel to Paris France

Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meets with Google Leadership to Discuss Investments in Underserved Communities

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Burma's Ministry of Defense and Regime-Controlled Financial Institutions

Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations and Designation Removal; Issuance of Burma-related General License

The Federal Reserve

Congressional Testimony by Chair Powell on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress

Congressional Testimony by Governor Jefferson at his nomination hearing

Congressional Testimony by Governor Cook at her nomination hearing

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Discuss Private Funds and Outbound Investments to Countries of Concern, Digital Engagement Practices, and Audit Committee Workloads at June 22nd Meeting

Press Release: SEC Charges Audit Firm Marcum LLP for Widespread Quality Control Deficiencies

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-EU Justice Home Affairs Meeting in Stockholm

Press Release: Man Convicted for Illegally Importing Ancient Mosaic

Press Release: Former FBI Analyst Sentenced for Retaining Classified Documents

Press Release: California Skilled Nursing Facility and Management Company Agree to Pay $3.825 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks to Referring Physicians

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement With New Jersey County to Resolve Voting Rights Act Lawsuit

Press Release: Georgia Bar and Restaurant Owner Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Candidacy of Ian Saunders for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization

Press Release: EU-US joint statement following the EU-US Ministerial on Justice and Home Affairs

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Appoints New Members to Academic Council to Advise DHS

CBP Press Release: ESTA Mobile App launches in 40 countries and 24 languages (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Minnesota CBP Stops Passenger Carrying 83 pounds of Unapproved Meat (Minnesota)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Releases Shifts in U.S. Merchandise Trade 2022 Report in New Data-Only Format

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Staff Files Comment on U.S. Department of Education's Proposed Regulations to Protect Postsecondary Education Students

Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against Amazon for Enrolling Consumers in Amazon Prime Without Consent and Sabotaging Their Attempts to Cancel

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Releases Reports on Banking Access and Consumer Finance in Southern States

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Joint Statement on Support for Ukraine Investment Platform

Joint Statement on Establishment of DFC-MIGA Consultative Group on Political Risk Insurance for Ukraine

Joint Declaration of Support for Trade Finance in Ukraine

Agriculture Department (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture, NASA Advance Exploration, Science

Press Release: Food Safety is the Main Ingredient to a Successful Cookout

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Inaugural "From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program"

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Finalizes New Renewable Fuel Standards to Strengthen U.S. Energy Security, Support U.S. Rural Economy, and Expand Production of Low-Carbon Fuels

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: USDOT Proposes Requirements for Real-time Hazmat Information for Firefighters and First Responders to Improve Freight Rail Safety

Press Release: NHTSA Estimates Traffic Fatalities Dropped in the First Three Months of 2023

Press Release: Great Lakes Seaway Announces Port Winners of 2022 Season "Pacesetter Award"

Press Release: Roundup of USDOT Efforts to Keep Communities Safe and Hold the Rail Industry Accountable

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Proposes $1.2M Penalty Against the City and County of Alamosa, Colorado

Press Release: FAA Launches Controller 'Stand Up for Safety' Campaign

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor applauds adoption of apprenticeship recommendation by International Labor Organization

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice and Training Program sign alliance to train employees on hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $89K in back wages, damages from Washington onion processing facility that denied overtime to 49 employees

Press Release: Federal investigators find Piedmont Airlines failed to follow required safety procedures to protect ground crew member from suffering fatal injuries

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Recent Long-Term Trend Assessment for 13-Year-Olds

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Public-Private Partnership to Expand Access to Contraceptive Care

Press Release: HHS Issues Advisory on Mental Health Symptoms and Conditions Related to Long COVID

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Research Grant Opportunity to Study Off-site Construction and Land Use Reforms

Press Release: HUD Awards More Than $14.4 Million in Housing Counseling Grants

Press Release: HUD Announces First of its Kind Housing Counseling Advisory Committee Meeting at Japanese American National Museum

Press Release: In Case You Missed It | HUD Secretary Convenes African American CEO Roundtable Discussion with Leaders from the Nation's Leading Organizations

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Coast Guard | Actions Needed to Improve Mission Execution and Resource Management

Report: Department of Education | Federal Student Aid System Modernization Project Should Better Estimate Cost and Schedule

Report: DOD Civilian Workforce | Actions Needed to Analyze and Eliminate Barriers to Diversity

Report: Nursing Homes | CMS Offers Useful Information on Website and Is Considering Additional Steps to Assess Underlying Data

