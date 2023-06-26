ARTICLE

On this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance partners Duane Pozza and Kat Scott join Government Contracts partner Tracye Howard and host Craig Smith to discuss how federal policy on artificial intelligence (AI) is affecting government contracting. Join the conversation on the latest AI trends, government efforts to regulate AI development, and how contractors can mitigate the risks of future regulatory efforts.

