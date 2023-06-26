This week's episode covers an OMB memo that extends the deadline by which agencies must collect attestation letters from software producers certifying their compliance with the NIST Guidance, a proposed DFARS clause implementing revisions to the Buy American Act, an interim rule prohibiting the use of DoD funds to knowingly procure any products mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part by forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and an ASBCA opinion about its jurisdiction to hear monetary and nonmonetary claims, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

