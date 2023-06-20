This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut
12:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
2:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit
3:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Windsor Locks, Connecticut, en route to Greenwich, Connecticut
4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Greenwich, Connecticut
5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception
6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Greenwich, Connecticut, en route to Joint Base Andrews
7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Washington, D.C., en route to Denver, Colorado.
12:00 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Denver International Airport
1:40 p.m. MDT – the Vice President delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in addressing climate crisis; The Second Gentleman attends | Northfield High School
3:20 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman give remarks at a campaign reception
4:50 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Denver, Colorado, en route to Los Angeles, California
6:05 p.m. PDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Los Angeles International Airport
White House Press Briefing*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut
Recap of Thursday, June 15, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Protecting Consumers from Hidden Junk Fees
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Recognizes Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees and Provide Millions of Customers with Transparent Pricing
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Anniversary of DACA
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
- Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with the National Security Advisors of Japan and the Republic of Korea
- Trilateral National Security Advisors Statement on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Missile Launches
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Travel to India
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Screening of the Film "Flamin' Hot"
- Readout of the White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the 13th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley Hold Press Conference Following Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, Brussels, Belgium
- Article: Nations Step Up With New Ukraine Military Assistance
- Article: Austin Urges Nations to Continue Ukraine Support for Long Haul
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III' Meeting in Brussels with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
- Readout of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker's Meeting with Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Meetings in the Republic of Korea
- Article: Tailoring U.S. Outreach to Indo-Pacific Allies, Partners
- Article: DOD Committed to Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence
- Press Release: DOD Enters Agreement to Expand Domestic Manufacturing and Strengthen U.S. Cobalt Supply Chains
- Contracts for June 15, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, June 16, 2023
Africa
- June 15: Statement | Condemning Atrocities in Darfur
- June 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
- June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Maldivian Foreign Minister Shahid Before Their Meeting
Asia-Pacific
- June 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan
Trafficking in Persons Report
- June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report
- Link to 2023 TIP Report
U.S. Sanctions
- June 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Debars Ten Persons for Violating or Conspiring to Violate the Arms Export Control Act
- June 15: Statement | Designation of Two DPRK Individuals Supporting the DPRK's Unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and Missile Programs
Middle East
- June 15: Statement | The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Syria
- June 15: Advisory | Special Representative Syed's Travel to Iraq with U.S. Private Sector Delegation
Other Matters
- June 15: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to New York
- June 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Kenya and Tanzania
- Press Release: The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks of Ambassador Chris Lu at General Assembly High-Level Debate on Equal Access to Justice for All
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Rhode Island to Deliver the Commencement Address at the U.S. Naval War College
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for April
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action Event
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Awards in Montana and North Dakota to Expand Connectivity and Bring High-Speed Internet to More Families and Businesses as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Updated Guidance to Drive Additional Investment to Energy Communities
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Procurement Agents Who Supply Prohibited Components for DPRK Missile Development
- Sanctions List Updates: Non-Proliferation Designation; North Korea Designation; Russia-related Designation Update
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Michele Layne, Director of Los Angeles Regional Office, to Leave SEC
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Haaland v. Brackeen
- Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy
- Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Trafficking Child Pornography
- Press Release: Russian National Arrested and Charged with Conspiring to Commit LockBit Ransomware Attacks Against U.S. and Foreign Businesses
- Press Release: Air National Guardsman Indicted for Unlawful Disclosure of Classified National Defense Information
- Press Release: Two Jacksonville Compounding Pharmacies and Their Owner Agree to Pay at Least $7.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges for Bias-Motivated Attacks in Boise
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the 11th Anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy
- CBP Press Release: 1,421 Pairs of Earrings Worth almost $900,000 Intercepted by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Requests Comments on Advancing Inclusive, Worker-Centered Trade Policy
- Speech: Ambassador Katherine Tai's Remarks at the National Press Club on Supply Chain Resilience
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes to Investigate Impact of Data Caps
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Board Votes to Renew Finance Facility for Boeing, Supporting Small Business Suppliers Across America
Agriculture Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Agricultural Producers to Strengthen Markets and Create Jobs for Producers in 19 States
Energy Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $135 Million to Reduce Emissions Across America's Industrial Sector
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Statement from Secretary Haaland on Brackeen v. Haaland Decision
- Press Release: Interior Department Initiates Process to Develop Future Guidelines and Strategies for Protecting the Colorado River
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces $578.8 Million in Payments to Support Vital Services in Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA, State and Local Officials Celebrate Award of Over $8.8M in Rebate and Infrastructure Funding for 28 Zero-Emission Buses in Connecticut
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $3 Million in 'Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding to Rebuild I-95 in Philadelphia
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Technical Assistance Grants for Transportation Projects in Rural and Tribal Communities
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Safely Keeps More Airspace Open During Most Florida Space Launches
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Dallas sign alliance to protect safety, health of Spanish-speaking workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $37K in back wages owed to 86 workers employed in western New York by 3 agricultural companies
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $2.5M to North Carolina to support employment, training services in response to paper mill layoffs
- Press Release: Federal investigation finds Jacksonville treatment facility failed to improve worker safety procedures despite nearly 200 violent incidents in 2022
- Press Release: Illinois pizza manufacturer faces $2.8M in penalties after investigation into 29-year-old sanitation worker's death finds safety failures, lack of training
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
- Press Release: ACL Proposes Update to Older Americans Act Program Regulations
- Press Release: Snooping in Medical Records by Hospital Security Guards Leads to $240,000 HIPAA Settlement
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Issues Final Standards that Align and Consolidate Inspection Requirements in Assisted and Insured Housing
Government Services Administration
- Press Release: New locations for federal workforce credentialing now open in key areas
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Federal Research | NIH Could Take Additional Actions to Manage Risks Involving Foreign Subrecipients
- Report: Violent Extremism and Terrorism | Agencies Can Take Additional Steps to Counter Domestic Threats
- Report: VA Disability Exams | Actions Needed to Clarify Program Requirements Regarding Examiners
