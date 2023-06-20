This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut

12:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Windsor Locks, Connecticut

2:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit

3:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Windsor Locks, Connecticut, en route to Greenwich, Connecticut

4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Greenwich, Connecticut

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Greenwich, Connecticut, en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Washington, D.C., en route to Denver, Colorado.

12:00 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Denver International Airport

1:40 p.m. MDT – the Vice President delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in addressing climate crisis; The Second Gentleman attends | Northfield High School

3:20 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman give remarks at a campaign reception

4:50 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Denver, Colorado, en route to Los Angeles, California

6:05 p.m. PDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Los Angeles International Airport

White House Press Briefing*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Recap of Thursday, June 15, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Protecting Consumers from Hidden Junk Fees

Fact Sheet: President Biden Recognizes Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees and Provide Millions of Customers with Transparent Pricing

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Anniversary of DACA

Statement from President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with the National Security Advisors of Japan and the Republic of Korea

Trilateral National Security Advisors Statement on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Missile Launches

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Travel to India

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Screening of the Film "Flamin' Hot"

Readout of the White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights

Department of Defense (DOD)

Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the 13th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley Hold Press Conference Following Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, Brussels, Belgium

Article: Nations Step Up With New Ukraine Military Assistance

Article: Austin Urges Nations to Continue Ukraine Support for Long Haul

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III' Meeting in Brussels with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

Readout of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker's Meeting with Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Meetings in the Republic of Korea

Article: Tailoring U.S. Outreach to Indo-Pacific Allies, Partners

Article: DOD Committed to Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence

Press Release: DOD Enters Agreement to Expand Domestic Manufacturing and Strengthen U.S. Cobalt Supply Chains

Contracts for June 15, 2023

Department of State

Africa

June 15: Statement | Condemning Atrocities in Darfur

June 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Maldivian Foreign Minister Shahid Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

June 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

Trafficking in Persons Report

June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report

Link to 2023 TIP Report

U.S. Sanctions

June 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Debars Ten Persons for Violating or Conspiring to Violate the Arms Export Control Act

June 15: Statement | Designation of Two DPRK Individuals Supporting the DPRK's Unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and Missile Programs

Middle East

June 15: Statement | The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Syria

June 15: Advisory | Special Representative Syed's Travel to Iraq with U.S. Private Sector Delegation

Other Matters

June 15: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to New York

June 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Kenya and Tanzania

Press Release: The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks of Ambassador Chris Lu at General Assembly High-Level Debate on Equal Access to Justice for All

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Rhode Island to Deliver the Commencement Address at the U.S. Naval War College

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for April

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action Event

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Awards in Montana and North Dakota to Expand Connectivity and Bring High-Speed Internet to More Families and Businesses as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Updated Guidance to Drive Additional Investment to Energy Communities

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Procurement Agents Who Supply Prohibited Components for DPRK Missile Development

Sanctions List Updates: Non-Proliferation Designation; North Korea Designation; Russia-related Designation Update

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Michele Layne, Director of Los Angeles Regional Office, to Leave SEC

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Haaland v. Brackeen

Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Trafficking Child Pornography

Press Release: Russian National Arrested and Charged with Conspiring to Commit LockBit Ransomware Attacks Against U.S. and Foreign Businesses

Press Release: Air National Guardsman Indicted for Unlawful Disclosure of Classified National Defense Information

Press Release: Two Jacksonville Compounding Pharmacies and Their Owner Agree to Pay at Least $7.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges for Bias-Motivated Attacks in Boise

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the 11th Anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy

CBP Press Release: 1,421 Pairs of Earrings Worth almost $900,000 Intercepted by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Requests Comments on Advancing Inclusive, Worker-Centered Trade Policy

Speech: Ambassador Katherine Tai's Remarks at the National Press Club on Supply Chain Resilience

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes to Investigate Impact of Data Caps

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Board Votes to Renew Finance Facility for Boeing, Supporting Small Business Suppliers Across America

Agriculture Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Agricultural Producers to Strengthen Markets and Create Jobs for Producers in 19 States

Energy Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $135 Million to Reduce Emissions Across America's Industrial Sector

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Statement from Secretary Haaland on Brackeen v. Haaland Decision

Press Release: Interior Department Initiates Process to Develop Future Guidelines and Strategies for Protecting the Colorado River

Press Release: Interior Department Announces $578.8 Million in Payments to Support Vital Services in Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA, State and Local Officials Celebrate Award of Over $8.8M in Rebate and Infrastructure Funding for 28 Zero-Emission Buses in Connecticut

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $3 Million in 'Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding to Rebuild I-95 in Philadelphia

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Technical Assistance Grants for Transportation Projects in Rural and Tribal Communities

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Safely Keeps More Airspace Open During Most Florida Space Launches

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Dallas sign alliance to protect safety, health of Spanish-speaking workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $37K in back wages owed to 86 workers employed in western New York by 3 agricultural companies

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $2.5M to North Carolina to support employment, training services in response to paper mill layoffs

Press Release: Federal investigation finds Jacksonville treatment facility failed to improve worker safety procedures despite nearly 200 violent incidents in 2022

Press Release: Illinois pizza manufacturer faces $2.8M in penalties after investigation into 29-year-old sanitation worker's death finds safety failures, lack of training

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

Press Release: ACL Proposes Update to Older Americans Act Program Regulations

Press Release: Snooping in Medical Records by Hospital Security Guards Leads to $240,000 HIPAA Settlement

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Issues Final Standards that Align and Consolidate Inspection Requirements in Assisted and Insured Housing

Government Services Administration

Press Release: New locations for federal workforce credentialing now open in key areas

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Federal Research | NIH Could Take Additional Actions to Manage Risks Involving Foreign Subrecipients

Report: Violent Extremism and Terrorism | Agencies Can Take Additional Steps to Counter Domestic Threats

Report: VA Disability Exams | Actions Needed to Clarify Program Requirements Regarding Examiners

