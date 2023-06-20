This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut

12:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Windsor Locks, Connecticut

2:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit

3:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Windsor Locks, Connecticut, en route to Greenwich, Connecticut

4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Greenwich, Connecticut

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Greenwich, Connecticut, en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Washington, D.C., en route to Denver, Colorado.

12:00 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Denver International Airport

1:40 p.m. MDT – the Vice President delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in addressing climate crisis; The Second Gentleman attends | Northfield High School

3:20 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman give remarks at a campaign reception

4:50 p.m. MDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman depart Denver, Colorado, en route to Los Angeles, California

6:05 p.m. PDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman arrive at Los Angeles International Airport

White House Press Briefing*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Recap of Thursday, June 15, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Protecting Consumers from Hidden Junk Fees
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Recognizes Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees and Provide Millions of Customers with Transparent Pricing
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Anniversary of DACA
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
  • Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with the National Security Advisors of Japan and the Republic of Korea
  • Trilateral National Security Advisors Statement on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Missile Launches
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Travel to India
  • Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Screening of the Film "Flamin' Hot"
  • Readout of the White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the 13th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)
  • Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley Hold Press Conference Following Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, Brussels, Belgium
  • Article: Nations Step Up With New Ukraine Military Assistance
  • Article: Austin Urges Nations to Continue Ukraine Support for Long Haul
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III' Meeting in Brussels with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
  • Readout of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker's Meeting with Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm
  • Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Meetings in the Republic of Korea
  • Article: Tailoring U.S. Outreach to Indo-Pacific Allies, Partners
  • Article: DOD Committed to Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence
  • Press Release: DOD Enters Agreement to Expand Domestic Manufacturing and Strengthen U.S. Cobalt Supply Chains
  • Contracts for June 15, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, June 16, 2023

Africa

  • June 15: Statement | Condemning Atrocities in Darfur
  • June 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
  • June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Maldivian Foreign Minister Shahid Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

  • June 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

Trafficking in Persons Report

  • June 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report
  • Link to 2023 TIP Report

U.S. Sanctions

  • June 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Debars Ten Persons for Violating or Conspiring to Violate the Arms Export Control Act
  • June 15: Statement | Designation of Two DPRK Individuals Supporting the DPRK's Unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and Missile Programs

Middle East

  • June 15: Statement | The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Syria
  • June 15: Advisory | Special Representative Syed's Travel to Iraq with U.S. Private Sector Delegation

Other Matters

  • June 15: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to New York
  • June 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Kenya and Tanzania
  • Press Release: The United States Announces $920 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks of Ambassador Chris Lu at General Assembly High-Level Debate on Equal Access to Justice for All
  • Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Rhode Island to Deliver the Commencement Address at the U.S. Naval War College

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for April
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action Event
  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)
  • Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Awards in Montana and North Dakota to Expand Connectivity and Bring High-Speed Internet to More Families and Businesses as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Updated Guidance to Drive Additional Investment to Energy Communities
  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Procurement Agents Who Supply Prohibited Components for DPRK Missile Development
  • Sanctions List Updates: Non-Proliferation Designation; North Korea Designation; Russia-related Designation Update

The Federal Reserve

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: Michele Layne, Director of Los Angeles Regional Office, to Leave SEC

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Haaland v. Brackeen
  • Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy
  • Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Trafficking Child Pornography
  • Press Release: Russian National Arrested and Charged with Conspiring to Commit LockBit Ransomware Attacks Against U.S. and Foreign Businesses
  • Press Release: Air National Guardsman Indicted for Unlawful Disclosure of Classified National Defense Information
  • Press Release: Two Jacksonville Compounding Pharmacies and Their Owner Agree to Pay at Least $7.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations
  • Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges for Bias-Motivated Attacks in Boise

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the 11th Anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy
  • CBP Press Release: 1,421 Pairs of Earrings Worth almost $900,000 Intercepted by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: USTR Requests Comments on Advancing Inclusive, Worker-Centered Trade Policy
  • Speech: Ambassador Katherine Tai's Remarks at the National Press Club on Supply Chain Resilience

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes to Investigate Impact of Data Caps

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Press Release: EXIM Board Votes to Renew Finance Facility for Boeing, Supporting Small Business Suppliers Across America

Agriculture Department

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Agricultural Producers to Strengthen Markets and Create Jobs for Producers in 19 States

Energy Department

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $135 Million to Reduce Emissions Across America's Industrial Sector

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Statement from Secretary Haaland on Brackeen v. Haaland Decision
  • Press Release: Interior Department Initiates Process to Develop Future Guidelines and Strategies for Protecting the Colorado River
  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces $578.8 Million in Payments to Support Vital Services in Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA, State and Local Officials Celebrate Award of Over $8.8M in Rebate and Infrastructure Funding for 28 Zero-Emission Buses in Connecticut
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $3 Million in 'Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding to Rebuild I-95 in Philadelphia
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Technical Assistance Grants for Transportation Projects in Rural and Tribal Communities

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Safely Keeps More Airspace Open During Most Florida Space Launches

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Dallas sign alliance to protect safety, health of Spanish-speaking workers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $37K in back wages owed to 86 workers employed in western New York by 3 agricultural companies
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $2.5M to North Carolina to support employment, training services in response to paper mill layoffs
  • Press Release: Federal investigation finds Jacksonville treatment facility failed to improve worker safety procedures despite nearly 200 violent incidents in 2022
  • Press Release: Illinois pizza manufacturer faces $2.8M in penalties after investigation into 29-year-old sanitation worker's death finds safety failures, lack of training

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen
  • Press Release: ACL Proposes Update to Older Americans Act Program Regulations
  • Press Release: Snooping in Medical Records by Hospital Security Guards Leads to $240,000 HIPAA Settlement

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Issues Final Standards that Align and Consolidate Inspection Requirements in Assisted and Insured Housing

Government Services Administration

  • Press Release: New locations for federal workforce credentialing now open in key areas

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Federal Research | NIH Could Take Additional Actions to Manage Risks Involving Foreign Subrecipients
  • Report: Violent Extremism and Terrorism | Agencies Can Take Additional Steps to Counter Domestic Threats
  • Report: VA Disability Exams | Actions Needed to Clarify Program Requirements Regarding Examiners

