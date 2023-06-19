This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on protecting consumers from hidden junk fees and putting more money back in the pockets of everyday Americans | South Court Auditorium

Fact Sheet: President Biden Recognizes Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees and Provide Millions of Customers with Transparent Pricing

7:45 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady host a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot" | South Lawn

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

Recap of Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The White House

Bill Signed into Law: S. 777, the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2023

Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 11, a resolution that would disapprove the "Control of Air Pollution From New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards" rule.

Statement from President Biden on the Confirmation of Jared Bernstein

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Meeting with Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Giffords Law Center 30th Anniversary Celebration, as Prepared for Delivery

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Republican Study Committee Budget

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany

Proclamation on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 2023

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration and Civic Nation Bring Together Over 300 National and Community Organizations to Help Students and Families Cut Costs and Access Affordable High-Speed Internet

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Ongoing Efforts to Stem Firearms Trafficking to Mexico

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Minister of Defense of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska

Article: Biden, Stoltenberg Confer Before NATO Summit

Article: Donor Nations Providing Security Assistance, Training for Ukraine

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks' Pre-Commencement Round Table Meeting with U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Students

Press Release: DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Sixth Global Information Dominance Experiment

Article: Immersive Acquisition Program Accelerates Adoption of Commercial Technologies for Warfighter

Press Release: Multi-Service Team Wins $45 Million Research Award to Pursue Quantum-Based Precision Targeting

Article: What It Takes to Get This Photo

Publication: 2023 Department of Defense Juneteenth National Independence Day Observance

Contracts for June 14, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 15, 2023

Asia-Pacific

June 14: Readout | Secretary of State Blinken Phone Call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang

June 14: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom

June 14: Transcript | Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom

Europe

June 14: Advisory | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Travels to Belgium

June 14: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Middle East

June 14: Statement | Welcoming Proceedings at the International Court of Justice to Hold the Syrian Regime Accountable

Trafficking In Persons Report

June 14: Advisory | Secretary of State Blinken to Release the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report (June 15, 2023)

Department Press Briefing

June 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on Tolerance and International Peace and Security

Remarks at a UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on the Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Declassified Report on Commercially Available Information

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Guidance on Provisions to Expand Reach of Clean Energy Tax Credits Through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: Treasury Department Bolsters Semiconductor Supply Chain Confidence with Key CHIPS Investment Tax Credit Guidance

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at Roundtable on Expanding Access to Capital for Minority Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

Readout: Under Secretary Brian Nelson's Meeting with Republic of Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn

Readout: Treasurer Chief Malerba Convenes Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee

Press Release: Publication of a Fact Sheet on the Provision of Humanitarian Assistance and Trade to Combat COVID-19; Issuance of Iran-related, Venezuela-related, Syria General Licenses and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 13-14 FOMC meeting

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces that results from its annual bank stress tests will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Fact Sheet: Update on Justice Department 's Ongoing Efforts to Tackle Gun Violence

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Meeting with U.S. Attorneys on Violent Crime

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Southbound Firearms Trafficking Coordination Meeting

Press Release: U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges for Attempting to Help ISIS Conduct Deadly Ambush on U.S. Troops

Press Release: Montana Man Sentenced for Federal Hate and Firearms Crimes for Shooting Intended to Kill and Rid Town of LGBTQI+ Residents

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents halted two human smuggling attempts at I-35 checkpoint (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: RGV Sector, Air and Marine agents help rescue mother and son from drowning (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Travel Tips for Hajj Travelers (Michigan)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Commerce Department

Remarks of Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson | Affordable Connectivity Program Week of Action Event

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Certain Freight Rail Couplers from China Injure U.S. Industry

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends More than $3.3 Million to Consumers Harmed by Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Remarks by Chairwoman Rosenworcel at CDT Forum on Data Privacy

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Launches Privacy and Data Protection Task Force

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $21 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding

Agriculture Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategic Priorities to Support Communities Impacted by Wildfires Across the Nation

Press Release: USDA Launches Effort to Strengthen Substantiation of Animal-Raising Claims

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategic Priorities to Support Communities Impacted by Wildfires Across the Nation

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Consumers and Businesses Look to WaterSense and Save 7.5 Trillion Gallons of Water

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Requires Secondary Flight Deck Barrier

Department of Labor (DOL)

Statement by Acting Secretary Su after tentative agreement reached between International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Pacific Maritime Association

Readout: U.S. Department of Labor officials join interagency delegation to promote quality employment for Central American women

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to hold online seminars to educate current, prospective federal contractors on prevailing wage requirements

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $60K in back wages, damages from restaurants that shared tips illegally with managers, supervisors

Press Release: Virginia home healthcare agency, owners pay $604K in back wages, damages after federal investigation finds workers wrongly asked to waive overtime pay

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $9 Million to Increase the Number of Substance Use Disorder Clinicians in Underserved Communities

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD and Council of Foundations Announce Winners of 2023 Secretary's Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: 2023 Annual Report | Additional Opportunities to Reduce Fragmentation, Overlap, and Duplication and Achieve Billions of Dollars in Financial Benefits

Report: Government Efficiency and Effectiveness | Opportunities to Reduce Fragmentation, Overlap, and Duplication and Achieve Billions of Dollars in Financial Benefits

Report: Community Redevelopment | Significant Improvements in Policies and Procedures Are Needed at NeighborWorks America

