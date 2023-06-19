This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on protecting consumers from hidden junk fees and putting more money back in the pockets of everyday Americans | South Court Auditorium
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Recognizes Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees and Provide Millions of Customers with Transparent Pricing
7:45 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady host a screening of the film "Flamin' Hot" | South Lawn
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The White House
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 777, the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2023
- Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 11, a resolution that would disapprove the "Control of Air Pollution From New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards" rule.
- Statement from President Biden on the Confirmation of Jared Bernstein
- Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Meeting with Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Giffords Law Center 30th Anniversary Celebration, as Prepared for Delivery
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Republican Study Committee Budget
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany
- Proclamation on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration and Civic Nation Bring Together Over 300 National and Community Organizations to Help Students and Families Cut Costs and Access Affordable High-Speed Internet
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Ongoing Efforts to Stem Firearms Trafficking to Mexico
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Minister of Defense of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska
- Article: Biden, Stoltenberg Confer Before NATO Summit
- Article: Donor Nations Providing Security Assistance, Training for Ukraine
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks' Pre-Commencement Round Table Meeting with U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Students
- Press Release: DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Sixth Global Information Dominance Experiment
- Article: Immersive Acquisition Program Accelerates Adoption of Commercial Technologies for Warfighter
- Press Release: Multi-Service Team Wins $45 Million Research Award to Pursue Quantum-Based Precision Targeting
- Article: What It Takes to Get This Photo
- Publication: 2023 Department of Defense Juneteenth National Independence Day Observance
- Contracts for June 14, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 15, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- June 14: Readout | Secretary of State Blinken Phone Call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang
- June 14: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom
- June 14: Transcript | Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom
Europe
- June 14: Advisory | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Travels to Belgium
- June 14: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
Middle East
- June 14: Statement | Welcoming Proceedings at the International Court of Justice to Hold the Syrian Regime Accountable
Trafficking In Persons Report
- June 14: Advisory | Secretary of State Blinken to Release the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report (June 15, 2023)
Department Press Briefing
- June 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on Tolerance and International Peace and Security
- Remarks at a UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on the Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Declassified Report on Commercially Available Information
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Guidance on Provisions to Expand Reach of Clean Energy Tax Credits Through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: Treasury Department Bolsters Semiconductor Supply Chain Confidence with Key CHIPS Investment Tax Credit Guidance
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at Roundtable on Expanding Access to Capital for Minority Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
- Readout: Under Secretary Brian Nelson's Meeting with Republic of Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn
- Readout: Treasurer Chief Malerba Convenes Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee
- Press Release: Publication of a Fact Sheet on the Provision of Humanitarian Assistance and Trade to Combat COVID-19; Issuance of Iran-related, Venezuela-related, Syria General Licenses and Amended Frequently Asked Questions
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 13-14 FOMC meeting
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces that results from its annual bank stress tests will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. EDT
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Fact Sheet: Update on Justice Department 's Ongoing Efforts to Tackle Gun Violence
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Meeting with U.S. Attorneys on Violent Crime
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Southbound Firearms Trafficking Coordination Meeting
- Press Release: U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges for Attempting to Help ISIS Conduct Deadly Ambush on U.S. Troops
- Press Release: Montana Man Sentenced for Federal Hate and Firearms Crimes for Shooting Intended to Kill and Rid Town of LGBTQI+ Residents
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents halted two human smuggling attempts at I-35 checkpoint (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: RGV Sector, Air and Marine agents help rescue mother and son from drowning (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Travel Tips for Hajj Travelers (Michigan)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Commerce Department
- Remarks of Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson | Affordable Connectivity Program Week of Action Event
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Certain Freight Rail Couplers from China Injure U.S. Industry
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sends More than $3.3 Million to Consumers Harmed by Student Loan Debt Relief Scam
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Remarks by Chairwoman Rosenworcel at CDT Forum on Data Privacy
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Launches Privacy and Data Protection Task Force
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $21 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
Agriculture Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategic Priorities to Support Communities Impacted by Wildfires Across the Nation
- Press Release: USDA Launches Effort to Strengthen Substantiation of Animal-Raising Claims
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Outlines Strategic Priorities to Support Communities Impacted by Wildfires Across the Nation
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Consumers and Businesses Look to WaterSense and Save 7.5 Trillion Gallons of Water
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Requires Secondary Flight Deck Barrier
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Statement by Acting Secretary Su after tentative agreement reached between International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Pacific Maritime Association
- Readout: U.S. Department of Labor officials join interagency delegation to promote quality employment for Central American women
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to hold online seminars to educate current, prospective federal contractors on prevailing wage requirements
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $60K in back wages, damages from restaurants that shared tips illegally with managers, supervisors
- Press Release: Virginia home healthcare agency, owners pay $604K in back wages, damages after federal investigation finds workers wrongly asked to waive overtime pay
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $9 Million to Increase the Number of Substance Use Disorder Clinicians in Underserved Communities
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD and Council of Foundations Announce Winners of 2023 Secretary's Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: 2023 Annual Report | Additional Opportunities to Reduce Fragmentation, Overlap, and Duplication and Achieve Billions of Dollars in Financial Benefits
- Report: Government Efficiency and Effectiveness | Opportunities to Reduce Fragmentation, Overlap, and Duplication and Achieve Billions of Dollars in Financial Benefits
- Report: Community Redevelopment | Significant Improvements in Policies and Procedures Are Needed at NeighborWorks America
