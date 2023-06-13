This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Goldsboro, North Carolina

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Goldsboro, North Carolina, en route to Elm City, North Carolina

12:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Elm City, North Carolina

1:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady tour Nash Community College

1:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina

2:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Rocky Mount, North Carolina, en route to Fort Liberty, North Carolina

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Fort Liberty, North Carolina

4:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Sweeping Executive Actions to Strengthen Economic Opportunity for Military and Veteran Spouses, Caregivers, and Survivors

8:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Fort Liberty, North Carolina en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

9:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

9:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Goldsboro, North Carolina

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, June 8, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom in Joint Press Conference
  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Press Release: The Atlantic Declaration | A Framework for a Twenty-First Century U.S.-UK Economic Partnership
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Wildfires in Canada
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Communities Impacted by Wildfires and Smoke
  • Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with Prime Minister Davis of The Bahamas
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting
  • Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen U.S-Caribbean Partnership
  • Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Travel to the Bahamas
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan
  • Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Dr. Ashish Jha
  • Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of William Spriggs
  • Letter to Congress on War Powers Report
  • Report Card: Two Years of Building Stronger Supply Chains and a More Resilient Economy
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Protect LGBTQI+ Communities
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Pentagon Spokesman Addresses Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and Race
  • Article: Indo-Pacific Nations Bolstering Defense Ties, Capabilities
  • Article: Defense Leaders See Increase in Risky Chinese Intercepts
  • Article: Hicks Hosts Discussion with Astronauts, Service Members
  • Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force
  • Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Addressing Recommendations from the Internal Review Team on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems
  • Publication: Internal Review Team Report on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems Report
  • Contracts for June 8, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, June 9, 2023

Middle East/Africa

  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ministerial Opening Session
  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at a Joint Press Availability
  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi
  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi Before Their Meeting
  • June 8: Statement | Terrorist Designation of ISIS General Directorate of Provinces Leaders
  • June 8: Statement | Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
  • June 8: Statement | Joint Statement Following the Ministerial Meeting of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hussein
  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Before Their Meeting
  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mekonnen
  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Before Their Meeting
  • June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before Meeting on Multilateralism in the Sahel
  • June 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Hiba Nasr of Asharq News

Europe, Ukraine

  • June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
  • June 8: Statement | Joint Statement on the 2023 U.S.-Swiss Cyber and Digital Dialogue

Other Matters

  • June 8: Statement | U.S. Department of State Awards Grants to 34 U.S. Colleges and Universities to Expand Study Abroad Opportunities for American Students
  • June 8: Statement | World Ocean Day

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet
  • Press Release: USAID's Response to the Kakhovka Dam Destruction
  • Press Release: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces More Than $100 Million in Support for the Caribbean
  • Press Release: USAID Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Respond to Rising Needs in Haiti

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Joint Statement on the Situation in Kherson Following the Destruction of the Karkhovka Dam
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Press Release: DNI Honors Intelligence Community Leaders for Advancing Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility Initiatives

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with U.S. China Business Council's Board of Directors
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Treasury Advisory Committee
  • Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Framework to Promote Fairer, More Equitable Compliance Across Programs and Services
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; Iran-related Designations Updates; Non-Proliferation Designation Update

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Agencies propose interagency guidance on reconsiderations of value for residential real estate valuations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Supreme Court Decision in Allen v. Milligan
  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in Honor of Pride Month
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Chicago Metro Family Services Site Visit and Community Meeting
  • Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in Identity Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Chief Compliance Officer Convicted of $50M Medicare Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Domino's Pizza Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Announces Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals in the United States
  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Brings Together Faith Leaders to Discuss Efforts to Enhance DHS's Work to Protect Houses of Worship
  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a felonious gang member (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: AMO rescues injured woman from Southern Arizona Mountains (Arizona)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $4 million worth of narcotics hidden within a shipment of Brussels sprouts (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch

Commerce Department

  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Micky Adriaansens
  • Joint Statement: The U.S. Department of Commerce and Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Meet for the Second U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation Annual Dialogue

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Multilayered Wood Flooring from China
  • Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for Sale from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, And Vietnam

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Further Expands Inquiry Into Prescription Drug Middlemen Industry Practices
  • Press Release: New FTC Data Analysis Shows Bank Impersonation is Most-Reported Text Message Scam

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Explores Spectrum Sharing Approaches for the 42 GHz Spectrum Band
  • Press Release: FCC Requires Video Conferencing Accessibility & Proposes ASL Support
  • Press Release: FCC Proposes to Strengthen Consumers' Robocall & Robotext Rights
  • Press Release: FCC Proposes Action to Expedite the Transition to Next Generation 911

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: Agencies Propose Interagency Guidance on Reconsiderations of Value for Residential Real Estate Valuations
  • Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Phoenix Financial Services for Illegal Medical Debt Collection and Credit Reporting Practices

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $64 Million to Address Legacy Pollution on Federal Lands and Waters, Create Good-Paying Jobs Through Investing in America Agenda

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Loan of Up to $45 Million for the Rural Two-Lane Advancement and Management Plan Project in Oklahoma
  • Joint Statement between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mexican Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation:
  • Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque alliance seeks to protect safety, health of West Texas' workers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders South Dakota helicopter ambulance service to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns, filed FAA complaint
  • Press Release: Federal investigators find trench lacked required cave-in protection that could have prevented Burr Ridge contractor's fatal injuries
  • Press Release: Worker's complaint leads U.S. Department of Labor to again find Dollar Tree exposing employees to blocked aisles, trips, falls, slowing safe exit
  • Press Release: Federal safety inspectors find Illinois contractor with long history of violations again exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards
  • Press Release: OSHA recognizes Black Hills Energy technician in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as Voluntary Protection Programs leader of the year
  • Press Release: OSHA recognizes Phillips 66's Casper, Wyoming, worksite for 10 years of continuous participation in agency's Voluntary Protection Programs
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three North Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds 9 Montana employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds two South Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three Wyoming employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Val Verde Unified School District in California
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Grant Opportunities to Address Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Career Advancement
  • Press Release: Education Department Opens Grant Application for $73.8 Million to Raise the Bar for Student Well-being through Full-Service Community Schools

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Releases First-Ever STI Federal Implementation Plan

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Save Native American Homebuyers an Average of $500 in the First Year on Mortgage Payments Through Fee Reductions
  • Press Release: During Pride Month, HUD Launches Initiative to Address LGBTQI+ Youth Homelessness

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces MOU to help supply federal facilities in five midwest states with 100% carbon pollution-free electricity

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Wildland Fire | Federal Agencies Face Barriers to Recruiting and Retaining Firefighters
  • Report: Federal Real Property | Lessons Learned from Setbacks in New Sale and Transfer Process Could Benefit Future Disposal Efforts
  • Report: Space Command and Control | Improved Tracking and Reporting Would Clarify Progress amid Persistent Delays
  • Report: Weapon Systems Annual Assessment | Programs Are Not Consistently Implementing Practices That Can Help Accelerate Acquisitions
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Defense [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 8, 2023]
  • Report: Congressional Award Foundation | Review of the FY 2022 Financial Statement Audit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.