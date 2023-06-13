This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Goldsboro, North Carolina

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Goldsboro, North Carolina, en route to Elm City, North Carolina

12:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Elm City, North Carolina

1:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady tour Nash Community College

1:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina

2:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Rocky Mount, North Carolina, en route to Fort Liberty, North Carolina

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Fort Liberty, North Carolina

4:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Sweeping Executive Actions to Strengthen Economic Opportunity for Military and Veteran Spouses, Caregivers, and Survivors

8:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Fort Liberty, North Carolina en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

9:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

9:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Goldsboro, North Carolina

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, June 8, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom in Joint Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting

Press Release: The Atlantic Declaration | A Framework for a Twenty-First Century U.S.-UK Economic Partnership

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Wildfires in Canada

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Communities Impacted by Wildfires and Smoke

Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with Prime Minister Davis of The Bahamas

Remarks by Vice President Harris at U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen U.S-Caribbean Partnership

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Travel to the Bahamas

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan

Statement from President Joe Biden on Dr. Ashish Jha

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of William Spriggs

Letter to Congress on War Powers Report

Report Card: Two Years of Building Stronger Supply Chains and a More Resilient Economy

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Protect LGBTQI+ Communities

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Pentagon Spokesman Addresses Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and Race

Article: Indo-Pacific Nations Bolstering Defense Ties, Capabilities

Article: Defense Leaders See Increase in Risky Chinese Intercepts

Article: Hicks Hosts Discussion with Astronauts, Service Members

Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force

Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Addressing Recommendations from the Internal Review Team on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems

Publication: Internal Review Team Report on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems Report

Contracts for June 8, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, June 9, 2023

Middle East/Africa

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ministerial Opening Session

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at a Joint Press Availability

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi Before Their Meeting

June 8: Statement | Terrorist Designation of ISIS General Directorate of Provinces Leaders

June 8: Statement | Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

June 8: Statement | Joint Statement Following the Ministerial Meeting of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hussein

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Before Their Meeting

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mekonnen

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Before Their Meeting

June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before Meeting on Multilateralism in the Sahel

June 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Hiba Nasr of Asharq News

Europe, Ukraine

June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

June 8: Statement | Joint Statement on the 2023 U.S.-Swiss Cyber and Digital Dialogue

Other Matters

June 8: Statement | U.S. Department of State Awards Grants to 34 U.S. Colleges and Universities to Expand Study Abroad Opportunities for American Students

June 8: Statement | World Ocean Day

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet

Press Release: USAID's Response to the Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Press Release: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces More Than $100 Million in Support for the Caribbean

Press Release: USAID Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Respond to Rising Needs in Haiti

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Joint Statement on the Situation in Kherson Following the Destruction of the Karkhovka Dam

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: DNI Honors Intelligence Community Leaders for Advancing Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility Initiatives

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with U.S. China Business Council's Board of Directors

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Treasury Advisory Committee

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Framework to Promote Fairer, More Equitable Compliance Across Programs and Services

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; Iran-related Designations Updates; Non-Proliferation Designation Update

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Agencies propose interagency guidance on reconsiderations of value for residential real estate valuations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Supreme Court Decision in Allen v. Milligan

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in Honor of Pride Month

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Chicago Metro Family Services Site Visit and Community Meeting

Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in Identity Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Chief Compliance Officer Convicted of $50M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Domino's Pizza Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals in the United States

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Brings Together Faith Leaders to Discuss Efforts to Enhance DHS's Work to Protect Houses of Worship

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a felonious gang member (Texas)

CBP Press Release: AMO rescues injured woman from Southern Arizona Mountains (Arizona)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $4 million worth of narcotics hidden within a shipment of Brussels sprouts (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch

Commerce Department

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Micky Adriaansens

Joint Statement: The U.S. Department of Commerce and Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Meet for the Second U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation Annual Dialogue

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Multilayered Wood Flooring from China

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for Sale from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, And Vietnam

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Further Expands Inquiry Into Prescription Drug Middlemen Industry Practices

Press Release: New FTC Data Analysis Shows Bank Impersonation is Most-Reported Text Message Scam

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Explores Spectrum Sharing Approaches for the 42 GHz Spectrum Band

Press Release: FCC Requires Video Conferencing Accessibility & Proposes ASL Support

Press Release: FCC Proposes to Strengthen Consumers' Robocall & Robotext Rights

Press Release: FCC Proposes Action to Expedite the Transition to Next Generation 911

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Agencies Propose Interagency Guidance on Reconsiderations of Value for Residential Real Estate Valuations

Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Phoenix Financial Services for Illegal Medical Debt Collection and Credit Reporting Practices

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $64 Million to Address Legacy Pollution on Federal Lands and Waters, Create Good-Paying Jobs Through Investing in America Agenda

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Statement on Wildfire Smoke

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Loan of Up to $45 Million for the Rural Two-Lane Advancement and Management Plan Project in Oklahoma

Joint Statement between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mexican Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation:

Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque alliance seeks to protect safety, health of West Texas' workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders South Dakota helicopter ambulance service to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns, filed FAA complaint

Press Release: Federal investigators find trench lacked required cave-in protection that could have prevented Burr Ridge contractor's fatal injuries

Press Release: Worker's complaint leads U.S. Department of Labor to again find Dollar Tree exposing employees to blocked aisles, trips, falls, slowing safe exit

Press Release: Federal safety inspectors find Illinois contractor with long history of violations again exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards

Press Release: OSHA recognizes Black Hills Energy technician in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as Voluntary Protection Programs leader of the year

Press Release: OSHA recognizes Phillips 66's Casper, Wyoming, worksite for 10 years of continuous participation in agency's Voluntary Protection Programs

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three North Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds 9 Montana employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds two South Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three Wyoming employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Val Verde Unified School District in California

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Grant Opportunities to Address Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Career Advancement

Press Release: Education Department Opens Grant Application for $73.8 Million to Raise the Bar for Student Well-being through Full-Service Community Schools

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Releases First-Ever STI Federal Implementation Plan

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Save Native American Homebuyers an Average of $500 in the First Year on Mortgage Payments Through Fee Reductions

Press Release: During Pride Month, HUD Launches Initiative to Address LGBTQI+ Youth Homelessness

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces MOU to help supply federal facilities in five midwest states with 100% carbon pollution-free electricity

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Wildland Fire | Federal Agencies Face Barriers to Recruiting and Retaining Firefighters

Report: Federal Real Property | Lessons Learned from Setbacks in New Sale and Transfer Process Could Benefit Future Disposal Efforts

Report: Space Command and Control | Improved Tracking and Reporting Would Clarify Progress amid Persistent Delays

Report: Weapon Systems Annual Assessment | Programs Are Not Consistently Implementing Practices That Can Help Accelerate Acquisitions

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Defense [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 8, 2023]

Report: Congressional Award Foundation | Review of the FY 2022 Financial Statement Audit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.