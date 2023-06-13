This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Goldsboro, North Carolina
11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Goldsboro, North Carolina, en route to Elm City, North Carolina
12:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Elm City, North Carolina
1:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady tour Nash Community College
1:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina
2:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Rocky Mount, North Carolina, en route to Fort Liberty, North Carolina
3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Fort Liberty, North Carolina
4:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Sweeping Executive Actions to Strengthen Economic Opportunity for Military and Veteran Spouses, Caregivers, and Survivors
8:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Fort Liberty, North Carolina en route to Joint Base Andrews
9:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews
9:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
9:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Goldsboro, North Carolina
Recap of Thursday, June 8, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom in Joint Press Conference
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting
- Press Release: The Atlantic Declaration | A Framework for a Twenty-First Century U.S.-UK Economic Partnership
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Wildfires in Canada
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Communities Impacted by Wildfires and Smoke
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with Prime Minister Davis of The Bahamas
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen U.S-Caribbean Partnership
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Travel to the Bahamas
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan
- Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court Ruling in Allen v. Milligan
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Dr. Ashish Jha
- Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of William Spriggs
- Letter to Congress on War Powers Report
- Report Card: Two Years of Building Stronger Supply Chains and a More Resilient Economy
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Protect LGBTQI+ Communities
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Pentagon Spokesman Addresses Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and Race
- Article: Indo-Pacific Nations Bolstering Defense Ties, Capabilities
- Article: Defense Leaders See Increase in Risky Chinese Intercepts
- Article: Hicks Hosts Discussion with Astronauts, Service Members
- Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force
- Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Addressing Recommendations from the Internal Review Team on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems
- Publication: Internal Review Team Report on Racial Disparities in the Investigative and Military Justice Systems Report
- Contracts for June 8, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, June 9, 2023
Middle East/Africa
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ministerial Opening Session
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at a Joint Press Availability
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi Before Their Meeting
- June 8: Statement | Terrorist Designation of ISIS General Directorate of Provinces Leaders
- June 8: Statement | Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
- June 8: Statement | Joint Statement Following the Ministerial Meeting of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hussein
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Before Their Meeting
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mekonnen
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Before Their Meeting
- June 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before Meeting on Multilateralism in the Sahel
- June 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Hiba Nasr of Asharq News
Europe, Ukraine
- June 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- June 8: Statement | Joint Statement on the 2023 U.S.-Swiss Cyber and Digital Dialogue
Other Matters
- June 8: Statement | U.S. Department of State Awards Grants to 34 U.S. Colleges and Universities to Expand Study Abroad Opportunities for American Students
- June 8: Statement | World Ocean Day
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet
- Press Release: USAID's Response to the Kakhovka Dam Destruction
- Press Release: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces More Than $100 Million in Support for the Caribbean
- Press Release: USAID Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Respond to Rising Needs in Haiti
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Joint Statement on the Situation in Kherson Following the Destruction of the Karkhovka Dam
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: DNI Honors Intelligence Community Leaders for Advancing Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility Initiatives
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with U.S. China Business Council's Board of Directors
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Treasury Advisory Committee
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Framework to Promote Fairer, More Equitable Compliance Across Programs and Services
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; Iran-related Designations Updates; Non-Proliferation Designation Update
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Agencies propose interagency guidance on reconsiderations of value for residential real estate valuations
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Supreme Court Decision in Allen v. Milligan
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in Honor of Pride Month
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Chicago Metro Family Services Site Visit and Community Meeting
- Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in Identity Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Chief Compliance Officer Convicted of $50M Medicare Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Domino's Pizza Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals in the United States
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Brings Together Faith Leaders to Discuss Efforts to Enhance DHS's Work to Protect Houses of Worship
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a felonious gang member (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: AMO rescues injured woman from Southern Arizona Mountains (Arizona)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $4 million worth of narcotics hidden within a shipment of Brussels sprouts (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch
Commerce Department
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Micky Adriaansens
- Joint Statement: The U.S. Department of Commerce and Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Meet for the Second U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation Annual Dialogue
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Multilayered Wood Flooring from China
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for Sale from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, And Vietnam
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Further Expands Inquiry Into Prescription Drug Middlemen Industry Practices
- Press Release: New FTC Data Analysis Shows Bank Impersonation is Most-Reported Text Message Scam
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Explores Spectrum Sharing Approaches for the 42 GHz Spectrum Band
- Press Release: FCC Requires Video Conferencing Accessibility & Proposes ASL Support
- Press Release: FCC Proposes to Strengthen Consumers' Robocall & Robotext Rights
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Action to Expedite the Transition to Next Generation 911
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: Agencies Propose Interagency Guidance on Reconsiderations of Value for Residential Real Estate Valuations
- Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Phoenix Financial Services for Illegal Medical Debt Collection and Credit Reporting Practices
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $64 Million to Address Legacy Pollution on Federal Lands and Waters, Create Good-Paying Jobs Through Investing in America Agenda
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Statement on Wildfire Smoke
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Loan of Up to $45 Million for the Rural Two-Lane Advancement and Management Plan Project in Oklahoma
- Joint Statement between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mexican Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation:
- Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: DOT Announces Leadership Team at FAA, Small Business Office
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque alliance seeks to protect safety, health of West Texas' workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders South Dakota helicopter ambulance service to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns, filed FAA complaint
- Press Release: Federal investigators find trench lacked required cave-in protection that could have prevented Burr Ridge contractor's fatal injuries
- Press Release: Worker's complaint leads U.S. Department of Labor to again find Dollar Tree exposing employees to blocked aisles, trips, falls, slowing safe exit
- Press Release: Federal safety inspectors find Illinois contractor with long history of violations again exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards
- Press Release: OSHA recognizes Black Hills Energy technician in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as Voluntary Protection Programs leader of the year
- Press Release: OSHA recognizes Phillips 66's Casper, Wyoming, worksite for 10 years of continuous participation in agency's Voluntary Protection Programs
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three North Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds 9 Montana employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds two South Dakota employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor lauds three Wyoming employers for recording zero worker injuries, illnesses in 2022
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Val Verde Unified School District in California
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Grant Opportunities to Address Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Career Advancement
- Press Release: Education Department Opens Grant Application for $73.8 Million to Raise the Bar for Student Well-being through Full-Service Community Schools
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Releases First-Ever STI Federal Implementation Plan
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Save Native American Homebuyers an Average of $500 in the First Year on Mortgage Payments Through Fee Reductions
- Press Release: During Pride Month, HUD Launches Initiative to Address LGBTQI+ Youth Homelessness
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces MOU to help supply federal facilities in five midwest states with 100% carbon pollution-free electricity
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Wildland Fire | Federal Agencies Face Barriers to Recruiting and Retaining Firefighters
- Report: Federal Real Property | Lessons Learned from Setbacks in New Sale and Transfer Process Could Benefit Future Disposal Efforts
- Report: Space Command and Control | Improved Tracking and Reporting Would Clarify Progress amid Persistent Delays
- Report: Weapon Systems Annual Assessment | Programs Are Not Consistently Implementing Practices That Can Help Accelerate Acquisitions
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Defense [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 8, 2023]
- Report: Congressional Award Foundation | Review of the FY 2022 Financial Statement Audit
