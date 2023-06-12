This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch | Private Dining Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6, 2023

The White House

June 6

Statement from President Joe Biden on the 79th Anniversary of D-Day

Remarks by President Biden in Cabinet Meeting

Statement from President Joe Biden on Funding for Jackson, Mississippi's Water Infrastructure

Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Fact Sheet: White House Launches Invest.gov, Highlights Record Public and Private Investment in Communities Under President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Nominations Sent to the Senate

June 5

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LVII Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs

Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the 60th Anniversary of the Art in Embassies Celebration, as Prepared for Delivery

Department of Defense (DOD)

June 6

Speech: 'The Torch of Freedom': Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Commemorating 79 Years Since D-Day

Article: Honoring D-Day Heroes

Article: On D-Day Anniversary, Austin, Milley Call on All to Defend Democracy

Article: Officials Say DOD Must Be Employer of Choice to Meet Manpower Goals

Article: Pentagon Official Says Next Generation of Leaders Key to Solving Security Challenges

Contracts for June 6, 2023

June 5

Press Release: Secretary Austin Concludes India Visit

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Media Briefing in New Delhi, India

Article: Austin Says U.S. Will Continue Push for Open Indo-Pacific

Article: Austin Talks Uncertainties of War as Ukraine Prepares Counteroffensive

Article: Defense Official Says U.S. Remains Committed to Middle East

Fact Sheet: DOD Engagement in Support of Caribbean Partners 2023

Article: Collaboration and Standardization Are Key to DOD's Battery Strategy, Meeting U.S. Energy Objectives

Article: Power in the Pacific

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. Maj. Jon R. Cavaiani

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for June 5, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Middle East

June 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

June 6: Fact Sheet | United States-Saudi Arabia Relationship: Eight Decades of Partnership

June 6: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs

Europe

June 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu

June 5: Statement | Proceedings of the 2023 U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue

June 5: Statement | Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe Engages on Public-Private Partnerships and Ukraine Reconstruction at the German Marshall Fund's 2023 Brussels Forum

June 5: Statement | U.S. Sanctions Leading Members of Russian Intelligence-Linked Group Plotting to Destabilize the Government of Moldova

June 5: Statement | International Tribunal Expands Sentences for Two Defendants for Committing Atrocity Crimes in the Former Yugoslavia

June 5: Statement | United States and Romania Host Fifth Capital-Level Meeting of the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Points Network, with Opening Plenary Session at the Department of State

June 5: Statement | Denmark's Constitution Day

June 6: Statement | Sweden National Day

Asia-Pacific

June 5: Readout | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Meetings in Beijing, People's Republic of China (PRC)

June 6: Statement | Work to Start on East Micronesia Cable Following Contract Signing

Other Matters

June 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Summit

June 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield to Travel to New York, New York

June 6: Statement | Departure of Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley

June 5: Advisory | LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Jessica Stern Travels to Toronto and Ottawa, Receives Award from Rainbow Railroad

June 5: Notice of Meeting | U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

June 6

Press Release: USAID Announces Funding to Support Flood-Affected Communities in Pakistan

June 5

Press Release: USAID and Corteva Agriscience Combine Efforts to Support Ukrainian Farmers

Press Release: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Pakistan, India, G20

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

June 6

Remarks at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation in Ukraine Resulting from the Destruction of the Kakhovka Dam

Statement During UNDP Executive Board Meeting

June 5

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Central Africa

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield Presenting of the Truman Award for Exceptional Moral Courage in Public Service to Representative Jamie Raskin

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Report: Implications of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict for the Changing Character of War | June 5, 2023

Department of the Treasury

June 6

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Procurement Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Individuals Linked to CJNG's Arms Trafficking, Fuel Theft, and Money Laundering

June 5

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian Intelligence-Linked Malign Influence Actors Targeting Moldova

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Agencies issue final guidance on third-party risk management | June 6, 2023

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

June 6

Press Release: SEC Seeks Emergency Relief to Ensure Binance.US Customers' Assets are Protected

Press Release: SEC Charges Coinbase for Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency

June 5

Press Release: SEC Files 13 Charges Against Binance Entities and Founder Changpeng Zhao

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

June 6

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation Regarding Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston

Press Release: CEO of Dozens of Companies Pleads Guilty to Massive Scheme to Traffic in Fraudulent and Counterfeit Cisco Networking Equipment

Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $1M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Jury Convicts Federal Correctional Officer for Sexual Abuse of Two Female Inmates

Press Release: New Jersey Man Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

June 5

Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Mississippi

Press Release: Canadian Company Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Harp Seal Oil in the United States

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Press Release: Justice Department Honors Law Enforcement Officers in Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

June 6

Press Release: DHS' Blue Campaign Releases Human Trafficking Awareness Toolkit for Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry

Press Release: Border Encounters Remain Low as Biden-Harris Administration's Comprehensive Plan to Manage the Border After Title 42 in Effect

CBP Press Release: CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize rooster blades and medication (California)

CBP Press Release: Wrong Turn onto the Rainbow Bridge Lands Driver in Jail After CBP Officers Discover the Vehicle Was Stolen (New York)

CBP Press Release: Wilmington, Delaware CBP Reports First Local Interception of Citrus Weevil Species (Delaware)

June 5

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of ICE Deputy Director Tae D. Johnson

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halt narcotic smuggling attempt in Zapata (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest Florida Murder Suspect (New York)

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Nearly $15M in Counterfeit Currency (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Requests USITC Investigation on the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity of the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries | June 6, 2023

Commerce Department

June 6

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.6 Billion Framework Through Investing in America Agenda to Protect Coastal Communities and Restore Marine Resources

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Presents 2023 Presidential Awards for Export Achievements

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Dioctyl Terephthalate from South Korea | June 6, 2023

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Photovoltaic Connectors and Components Thereof | June 5, 2023

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

June 6

Press Release: FTC Issues Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers; Agency Returned $392M in 2022

June 5

Press Release: FTC Will Require Microsoft to Pay $20 million over Charges it Illegally Collected Personal Information from Children without Their Parents' Consent

Press Release: FTC Staff Opposes State Legislation in North Carolina Designed to Shield UNC Health System from Antitrust Enforcement

Press Release: At FTC's Request, Florida District Court Permanently Bars Deceptive COVID-19 PPE Marketer from Selling Any Protective Goods or Services to Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

June 6

Press Release: FCC Issues $5 Million Penalty for Illegal Robocalling

Press Release: Deletion of Item from June 8, 2023 Open Meeting

June 5

Press Release: FCC Identifies 10 Tentative Selectees for New NCE FM Stations

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issue Spotlight Analyzes "Artificial Intelligence" Chatbots in Banking | June 6, 2023

Energy Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases First-Ever National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap to Build a Clean Energy Future, Accelerate American Manufacturing Boom | June 5, 2023

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $115 million in Funding to Respond to the Drinking Water Emergency in Jackson, Mississippi | June 6, 2023

Press Release: EPA and Congressional officials encourage grant applications for zero emission school buses | June 5, 2023

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Funding for 63 Projects in 32 States That Will Help Reduce Train-Vehicle Collisions and Blocked Rail Crossings in the U.S. | June 5, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

June 6

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites businesses, workers to share best workplace safety, health practices

Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspectors find Illinois contractor continues to expose roofing workers to deadly fall hazards, despite 2019, 2022 violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces outreach events in Wyoming for current, former coal miners, survivors on black lung benefits

June 5

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General in West Texas exposing employees to fire hazards, other concerns

Press Release: New Jersey security company pays $132K in back wages , damages to 61 employees after federal investigation finds workers misclassified, denied overtime pay

Press Release: Illinois contractor ignored city's safety warnings about deadly trench hazards, federal inspectors cite five willful, serious violations, propose $77K in penalties

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Racial Harassment Investigation of Beecher Community Unit School District 200U in Illinois | June 5, 2023

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Publishes National Model Standards for Substance Use, Mental Health, and Family Peer Worker Certifications | June 6, 2023

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with Health Care Provider in New Jersey That Disclosed Patient Information in Response to Negative Online Reviews | June 5, 2023

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

June 6

Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of First COVID-19 At-Home Test Using Traditional Premarket Review Process

Press Release: FDA Announces Additional Steps to Modernize Clinical Trials

Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 6, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Makes $22.5 Million in Funding Available to Public Housing Authorities for Jobs Plus Program | June 6, 2023

Press Release: HUD Provides $45 Million in Funding to Public Housing Authorities to Help Households Experiencing or at Risk of Homelessness | June 5, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

June 6

Report: The Nation's Fiscal Health | Action Needed to Address Projected Unsustainable Debt Levels

Report: Veterans Employment | GI Bill Benefits Can Help Lead to Outdoor Recreation Careers

June 5

Report: GPS Modernization | Space Force Should Reassess Requirements for Satellites and Handheld Devices

Report: Audit Recommendations | Opportunities for Agencies to Improve GAO-IG Act Reports

Report: DNA Collections | CBP is Collecting Samples from Individuals in Custody, but Needs Better Data for Program Oversight [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 5, 2023]

