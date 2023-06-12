This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch | Private Dining Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6, 2023
The White House
June 6
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the 79th Anniversary of D-Day
- Remarks by President Biden in Cabinet Meeting
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Funding for Jackson, Mississippi's Water Infrastructure
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Fact Sheet: White House Launches Invest.gov, Highlights Record Public and Private Investment in Communities Under President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
June 5
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LVII Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the 60th Anniversary of the Art in Embassies Celebration, as Prepared for Delivery
Department of Defense (DOD)
June 6
- Speech: 'The Torch of Freedom': Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Commemorating 79 Years Since D-Day
- Article: Honoring D-Day Heroes
- Article: On D-Day Anniversary, Austin, Milley Call on All to Defend Democracy
- Article: Officials Say DOD Must Be Employer of Choice to Meet Manpower Goals
- Article: Pentagon Official Says Next Generation of Leaders Key to Solving Security Challenges
- Contracts for June 6, 2023
June 5
- Press Release: Secretary Austin Concludes India Visit
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Media Briefing in New Delhi, India
- Article: Austin Says U.S. Will Continue Push for Open Indo-Pacific
- Article: Austin Talks Uncertainties of War as Ukraine Prepares Counteroffensive
- Article: Defense Official Says U.S. Remains Committed to Middle East
- Fact Sheet: DOD Engagement in Support of Caribbean Partners 2023
- Article: Collaboration and Standardization Are Key to DOD's Battery Strategy, Meeting U.S. Energy Objectives
- Article: Power in the Pacific
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. Maj. Jon R. Cavaiani
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing
- Contracts for June 5, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Middle East
- June 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- June 6: Fact Sheet | United States-Saudi Arabia Relationship: Eight Decades of Partnership
- June 6: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs
Europe
- June 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu
- June 5: Statement | Proceedings of the 2023 U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue
- June 5: Statement | Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe Engages on Public-Private Partnerships and Ukraine Reconstruction at the German Marshall Fund's 2023 Brussels Forum
- June 5: Statement | U.S. Sanctions Leading Members of Russian Intelligence-Linked Group Plotting to Destabilize the Government of Moldova
- June 5: Statement | International Tribunal Expands Sentences for Two Defendants for Committing Atrocity Crimes in the Former Yugoslavia
- June 5: Statement | United States and Romania Host Fifth Capital-Level Meeting of the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Points Network, with Opening Plenary Session at the Department of State
- June 5: Statement | Denmark's Constitution Day
- June 6: Statement | Sweden National Day
Asia-Pacific
- June 5: Readout | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Meetings in Beijing, People's Republic of China (PRC)
- June 6: Statement | Work to Start on East Micronesia Cable Following Contract Signing
Other Matters
- June 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Summit
- June 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield to Travel to New York, New York
- June 6: Statement | Departure of Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
- June 5: Advisory | LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Jessica Stern Travels to Toronto and Ottawa, Receives Award from Rainbow Railroad
- June 5: Notice of Meeting | U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
June 6
- Press Release: USAID Announces Funding to Support Flood-Affected Communities in Pakistan
June 5
- Press Release: USAID and Corteva Agriscience Combine Efforts to Support Ukrainian Farmers
- Press Release: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Pakistan, India, G20
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
June 6
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation in Ukraine Resulting from the Destruction of the Kakhovka Dam
- Statement During UNDP Executive Board Meeting
June 5
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Central Africa
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield Presenting of the Truman Award for Exceptional Moral Courage in Public Service to Representative Jamie Raskin
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Report: Implications of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict for the Changing Character of War | June 5, 2023
Department of the Treasury
June 6
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Procurement Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Individuals Linked to CJNG's Arms Trafficking, Fuel Theft, and Money Laundering
June 5
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian Intelligence-Linked Malign Influence Actors Targeting Moldova
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Agencies issue final guidance on third-party risk management | June 6, 2023
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
June 6
- Press Release: SEC Seeks Emergency Relief to Ensure Binance.US Customers' Assets are Protected
- Press Release: SEC Charges Coinbase for Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency
June 5
- Press Release: SEC Files 13 Charges Against Binance Entities and Founder Changpeng Zhao
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
June 6
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation Regarding Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston
- Press Release: CEO of Dozens of Companies Pleads Guilty to Massive Scheme to Traffic in Fraudulent and Counterfeit Cisco Networking Equipment
- Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $1M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Federal Correctional Officer for Sexual Abuse of Two Female Inmates
- Press Release: New Jersey Man Found Guilty of Tax Evasion
June 5
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Mississippi
- Press Release: Canadian Company Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Harp Seal Oil in the United States
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
- Press Release: Justice Department Honors Law Enforcement Officers in Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
June 6
- Press Release: DHS' Blue Campaign Releases Human Trafficking Awareness Toolkit for Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry
- Press Release: Border Encounters Remain Low as Biden-Harris Administration's Comprehensive Plan to Manage the Border After Title 42 in Effect
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant (California)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize rooster blades and medication (California)
- CBP Press Release: Wrong Turn onto the Rainbow Bridge Lands Driver in Jail After CBP Officers Discover the Vehicle Was Stolen (New York)
- CBP Press Release: Wilmington, Delaware CBP Reports First Local Interception of Citrus Weevil Species (Delaware)
June 5
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of ICE Deputy Director Tae D. Johnson
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halt narcotic smuggling attempt in Zapata (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest Florida Murder Suspect (New York)
- CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Nearly $15M in Counterfeit Currency (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Requests USITC Investigation on the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity of the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries | June 6, 2023
Commerce Department
June 6
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.6 Billion Framework Through Investing in America Agenda to Protect Coastal Communities and Restore Marine Resources
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Presents 2023 Presidential Awards for Export Achievements
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Dioctyl Terephthalate from South Korea | June 6, 2023
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Photovoltaic Connectors and Components Thereof | June 5, 2023
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
June 6
- Press Release: FTC Issues Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers; Agency Returned $392M in 2022
June 5
- Press Release: FTC Will Require Microsoft to Pay $20 million over Charges it Illegally Collected Personal Information from Children without Their Parents' Consent
- Press Release: FTC Staff Opposes State Legislation in North Carolina Designed to Shield UNC Health System from Antitrust Enforcement
- Press Release: At FTC's Request, Florida District Court Permanently Bars Deceptive COVID-19 PPE Marketer from Selling Any Protective Goods or Services to Consumers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
June 6
- Press Release: FCC Issues $5 Million Penalty for Illegal Robocalling
- Press Release: Deletion of Item from June 8, 2023 Open Meeting
June 5
- Press Release: FCC Identifies 10 Tentative Selectees for New NCE FM Stations
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issue Spotlight Analyzes "Artificial Intelligence" Chatbots in Banking | June 6, 2023
Energy Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases First-Ever National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap to Build a Clean Energy Future, Accelerate American Manufacturing Boom | June 5, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $115 million in Funding to Respond to the Drinking Water Emergency in Jackson, Mississippi | June 6, 2023
- Press Release: EPA and Congressional officials encourage grant applications for zero emission school buses | June 5, 2023
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Funding for 63 Projects in 32 States That Will Help Reduce Train-Vehicle Collisions and Blocked Rail Crossings in the U.S. | June 5, 2023
Department of Labor (DOL)
June 6
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites businesses, workers to share best workplace safety, health practices
- Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspectors find Illinois contractor continues to expose roofing workers to deadly fall hazards, despite 2019, 2022 violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces outreach events in Wyoming for current, former coal miners, survivors on black lung benefits
June 5
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General in West Texas exposing employees to fire hazards, other concerns
- Press Release: New Jersey security company pays $132K in back wages , damages to 61 employees after federal investigation finds workers misclassified, denied overtime pay
- Press Release: Illinois contractor ignored city's safety warnings about deadly trench hazards, federal inspectors cite five willful, serious violations, propose $77K in penalties
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Racial Harassment Investigation of Beecher Community Unit School District 200U in Illinois | June 5, 2023
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Publishes National Model Standards for Substance Use, Mental Health, and Family Peer Worker Certifications | June 6, 2023
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with Health Care Provider in New Jersey That Disclosed Patient Information in Response to Negative Online Reviews | June 5, 2023
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
June 6
- Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of First COVID-19 At-Home Test Using Traditional Premarket Review Process
- Press Release: FDA Announces Additional Steps to Modernize Clinical Trials
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 6, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Makes $22.5 Million in Funding Available to Public Housing Authorities for Jobs Plus Program | June 6, 2023
- Press Release: HUD Provides $45 Million in Funding to Public Housing Authorities to Help Households Experiencing or at Risk of Homelessness | June 5, 2023
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
June 6
- Report: The Nation's Fiscal Health | Action Needed to Address Projected Unsustainable Debt Levels
- Report: Veterans Employment | GI Bill Benefits Can Help Lead to Outdoor Recreation Careers
June 5
- Report: GPS Modernization | Space Force Should Reassess Requirements for Satellites and Handheld Devices
- Report: Audit Recommendations | Opportunities for Agencies to Improve GAO-IG Act Reports
- Report: DNA Collections | CBP is Collecting Samples from Individuals in Custody, but Needs Better Data for Program Oversight [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 5, 2023]
