POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch | Private Dining Room

Recap of Monday-Tuesday, June 5-6, 2023

The White House

June 6

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the 79th Anniversary of D-Day
  • Remarks by President Biden in Cabinet Meeting
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Funding for Jackson, Mississippi's Water Infrastructure
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Fact Sheet: White House Launches Invest.gov, Highlights Record Public and Private Investment in Communities Under President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

June 5

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark
  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LVII Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs
  • Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the 60th Anniversary of the Art in Embassies Celebration, as Prepared for Delivery

Department of Defense (DOD)

June 6

  • Speech: 'The Torch of Freedom': Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Commemorating 79 Years Since D-Day
  • Article: Honoring D-Day Heroes
  • Article: On D-Day Anniversary, Austin, Milley Call on All to Defend Democracy
  • Article: Officials Say DOD Must Be Employer of Choice to Meet Manpower Goals
  • Article: Pentagon Official Says Next Generation of Leaders Key to Solving Security Challenges
  • Contracts for June 6, 2023

June 5

  • Press Release: Secretary Austin Concludes India Visit
  • Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Media Briefing in New Delhi, India
  • Article: Austin Says U.S. Will Continue Push for Open Indo-Pacific
  • Article: Austin Talks Uncertainties of War as Ukraine Prepares Counteroffensive
  • Article: Defense Official Says U.S. Remains Committed to Middle East
  • Fact Sheet: DOD Engagement in Support of Caribbean Partners 2023
  • Article: Collaboration and Standardization Are Key to DOD's Battery Strategy, Meeting U.S. Energy Objectives
  • Article: Power in the Pacific
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. Maj. Jon R. Cavaiani
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Contracts for June 5, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Middle East

  • June 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • June 6: Fact Sheet | United States-Saudi Arabia Relationship: Eight Decades of Partnership
  • June 6: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs

Europe

  • June 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu
  • June 5: Statement | Proceedings of the 2023 U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue
  • June 5: Statement | Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe Engages on Public-Private Partnerships and Ukraine Reconstruction at the German Marshall Fund's 2023 Brussels Forum
  • June 5: Statement | U.S. Sanctions Leading Members of Russian Intelligence-Linked Group Plotting to Destabilize the Government of Moldova
  • June 5: Statement | International Tribunal Expands Sentences for Two Defendants for Committing Atrocity Crimes in the Former Yugoslavia
  • June 5: Statement | United States and Romania Host Fifth Capital-Level Meeting of the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Points Network, with Opening Plenary Session at the Department of State
  • June 5: Statement | Denmark's Constitution Day
  • June 6: Statement | Sweden National Day

Asia-Pacific

  • June 5: Readout | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Meetings in Beijing, People's Republic of China (PRC)
  • June 6: Statement | Work to Start on East Micronesia Cable Following Contract Signing

Other Matters

  • June 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Summit
  • June 6: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield to Travel to New York, New York
  • June 6: Statement | Departure of Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
  • June 5: Advisory | LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Jessica Stern Travels to Toronto and Ottawa, Receives Award from Rainbow Railroad
  • June 5: Notice of Meeting | U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

June 6

  • Press Release: USAID Announces Funding to Support Flood-Affected Communities in Pakistan

June 5

  • Press Release: USAID and Corteva Agriscience Combine Efforts to Support Ukrainian Farmers
  • Press Release: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Pakistan, India, G20

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

June 6

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation in Ukraine Resulting from the Destruction of the Kakhovka Dam
  • Statement During UNDP Executive Board Meeting

June 5

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Central Africa
  • Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield Presenting of the Truman Award for Exceptional Moral Courage in Public Service to Representative Jamie Raskin

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Report: Implications of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict for the Changing Character of War | June 5, 2023

Department of the Treasury

June 6

  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Procurement Network Supporting Iran's Missile and Military Programs
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Individuals Linked to CJNG's Arms Trafficking, Fuel Theft, and Money Laundering

June 5

  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian Intelligence-Linked Malign Influence Actors Targeting Moldova

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Agencies issue final guidance on third-party risk management | June 6, 2023

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

June 6

  • Press Release: SEC Seeks Emergency Relief to Ensure Binance.US Customers' Assets are Protected
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Coinbase for Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency

June 5

  • Press Release: SEC Files 13 Charges Against Binance Entities and Founder Changpeng Zhao

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

June 6

  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation Regarding Illegal Dumping in the City of Houston
  • Press Release: CEO of Dozens of Companies Pleads Guilty to Massive Scheme to Traffic in Fraudulent and Counterfeit Cisco Networking Equipment
  • Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $1M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Federal Correctional Officer for Sexual Abuse of Two Female Inmates
  • Press Release: New Jersey Man Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

June 5

  • Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Mississippi
  • Press Release: Canadian Company Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Harp Seal Oil in the United States
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
  • Press Release: Justice Department Honors Law Enforcement Officers in Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

June 6

  • Press Release: DHS' Blue Campaign Releases Human Trafficking Awareness Toolkit for Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry
  • Press Release: Border Encounters Remain Low as Biden-Harris Administration's Comprehensive Plan to Manage the Border After Title 42 in Effect
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant (California)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize rooster blades and medication (California)
  • CBP Press Release: Wrong Turn onto the Rainbow Bridge Lands Driver in Jail After CBP Officers Discover the Vehicle Was Stolen (New York)
  • CBP Press Release: Wilmington, Delaware CBP Reports First Local Interception of Citrus Weevil Species (Delaware)

June 5

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of ICE Deputy Director Tae D. Johnson
  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halt narcotic smuggling attempt in Zapata (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest Florida Murder Suspect (New York)
  • CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Nearly $15M in Counterfeit Currency (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Requests USITC Investigation on the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity of the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries | June 6, 2023

Commerce Department

June 6

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.6 Billion Framework Through Investing in America Agenda to Protect Coastal Communities and Restore Marine Resources
  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Presents 2023 Presidential Awards for Export Achievements

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Dioctyl Terephthalate from South Korea | June 6, 2023
  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Photovoltaic Connectors and Components Thereof | June 5, 2023

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

June 6

  • Press Release: FTC Issues Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers; Agency Returned $392M in 2022

June 5

  • Press Release: FTC Will Require Microsoft to Pay $20 million over Charges it Illegally Collected Personal Information from Children without Their Parents' Consent
  • Press Release: FTC Staff Opposes State Legislation in North Carolina Designed to Shield UNC Health System from Antitrust Enforcement
  • Press Release: At FTC's Request, Florida District Court Permanently Bars Deceptive COVID-19 PPE Marketer from Selling Any Protective Goods or Services to Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

June 6

  • Press Release: FCC Issues $5 Million Penalty for Illegal Robocalling
  • Press Release: Deletion of Item from June 8, 2023 Open Meeting

June 5

  • Press Release: FCC Identifies 10 Tentative Selectees for New NCE FM Stations

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Issue Spotlight Analyzes "Artificial Intelligence" Chatbots in Banking | June 6, 2023

Energy Department

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases First-Ever National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap to Build a Clean Energy Future, Accelerate American Manufacturing Boom | June 5, 2023

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $115 million in Funding to Respond to the Drinking Water Emergency in Jackson, Mississippi | June 6, 2023
  • Press Release: EPA and Congressional officials encourage grant applications for zero emission school buses | June 5, 2023
Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Funding for 63 Projects in 32 States That Will Help Reduce Train-Vehicle Collisions and Blocked Rail Crossings in the U.S. | June 5, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

June 6

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites businesses, workers to share best workplace safety, health practices
  • Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspectors find Illinois contractor continues to expose roofing workers to deadly fall hazards, despite 2019, 2022 violations
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces outreach events in Wyoming for current, former coal miners, survivors on black lung benefits

June 5

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General in West Texas exposing employees to fire hazards, other concerns
  • Press Release: New Jersey security company pays $132K in back wages , damages to 61 employees after federal investigation finds workers misclassified, denied overtime pay
  • Press Release: Illinois contractor ignored city's safety warnings about deadly trench hazards, federal inspectors cite five willful, serious violations, propose $77K in penalties

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Racial Harassment Investigation of Beecher Community Unit School District 200U in Illinois | June 5, 2023

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Publishes National Model Standards for Substance Use, Mental Health, and Family Peer Worker Certifications | June 6, 2023
  • Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with Health Care Provider in New Jersey That Disclosed Patient Information in Response to Negative Online Reviews | June 5, 2023

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

June 6

  • Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of First COVID-19 At-Home Test Using Traditional Premarket Review Process
  • Press Release: FDA Announces Additional Steps to Modernize Clinical Trials
  • Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 6, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Makes $22.5 Million in Funding Available to Public Housing Authorities for Jobs Plus Program | June 6, 2023
  • Press Release: HUD Provides $45 Million in Funding to Public Housing Authorities to Help Households Experiencing or at Risk of Homelessness | June 5, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

June 6

  • Report: The Nation's Fiscal Health | Action Needed to Address Projected Unsustainable Debt Levels
  • Report: Veterans Employment | GI Bill Benefits Can Help Lead to Outdoor Recreation Careers

June 5

  • Report: GPS Modernization | Space Force Should Reassess Requirements for Satellites and Handheld Devices
  • Report: Audit Recommendations | Opportunities for Agencies to Improve GAO-IG Act Reports
  • Report: DNA Collections | CBP is Collecting Samples from Individuals in Custody, but Needs Better Data for Program Oversight [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 5, 2023]

