OFCCP Announces Audits for Construction Contractors

On June 5, 2023, OFCCP released its Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL) for construction contractors. The list identifies 250 construction contractors selected for compliance evaluation. As OFCCP states in its announcement regarding the new CSAL, the list is a "courtesy notification" to contractors selected for evaluation, and the review will not start until "the establishment receives OFCCP's Office of Management and Budget (OMB)-approved scheduling letter."

Contractors are advised to review the CSAL (available here) to see if they have been selected for a compliance evaluation. Contractors that have been selected should consult with counsel as necessary to prepare for the audit. OFCCP advises contractors that believe they should not have been selected for evaluation to contact the OFCCP Scheduling Mailbox at ofccp-dpo-scheduling@dol.gov. We will continue to monitor and report on this development.

