ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

June 29, 2023!! That is the deadline for qualifying government contractors to certify with the Department of Labor's OFCCP that they have done their annual written Affirmative Action Plan. Failure to act may cause your company to end up on the DOL's audit list, never a fun thing. Berenzweig Leonard Managing Partner Declan Leonard sits down with Lynn Clements of Berkshire Associates to discuss how government contractors can get this done and stay on the right side of DOL.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.