The threat of the U.S. government defaulting on its debt is full of uncertainties for federal contractors. These risks include subcontracting disputes and even going out of business if the government deprioritizes payments to government contractors.

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K's Bill Olver sits down with two attorneys from Arnold & Porter's Government Contract and National Security Group – Keith Feigenbaum and Bryan Williamson – who address the statutory framework of the debt ceiling, the implications of a breach, the likely effect on federal contractors, and many practical recommendations for how contractors can prepare for a breach and respond to any adverse actions.

*Bryan R. Williamson contributed to this podcast. Bryan is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law and is employed at Arnold & Porter's Washington, DC office. Bryan is admitted only in Washington. Bryan is not admitted to the practice of law in Washington, DC.

