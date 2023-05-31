This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
2:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas; The First Lady attends
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Tuesday, May 19-23, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
May 23
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes New Steps to Advance Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research, Development, and Deployment
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Actions to Protect Youth Mental Health, Safety & Privacy Online
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark (June 5)
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Guam Emergency Declaration
May 22
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Budget Negotiations
- Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Speaker McCarthy to Discuss the Debt Ceiling
- Statement: U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Senator Tom Carper's Retirement
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Emergency Declaration
May 21
- Remarks by President Biden in a Press Conference
- Fact Sheet: The 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
- Remarks by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine Before Bilateral Meeting
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Matthew C. Perry High School, as Prepared for Delivery | Japan
May 20
- Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on a Reasonable Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- Statement from White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt on a Reasonable Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- G7 Hiroshima Leaders' Communiqué
- G7 Clean Energy Economy Action Plan
- G7 Leaders' Statement on Economic Resilience and Economic Security
- Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Three of the G7 Summit
- Remarks by President Biden at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Meeting
- Fact Sheet: Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment at the G7 Summit
- Quad Leaders' Joint Statement
- Quad Leaders' Vision Statement – Enduring Partners for the Indo-Pacific
- Quad Leaders' Summit Fact Sheet
- Australia-United States Joint Leaders' Statement – An Alliance for our Times
- Statement: United States – Australia Statement of Intent: Climate, Critical Minerals, and the Clean Energy Transformation
- Statement: Australia-United States Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Albanese at Signing of the Australia-U.S. Statement of Intent on Climate, Critical Minerals, and the Clean Energy Transformation
- Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Albanese at the Third In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia Before Bilateral Meeting
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the President's Trip to Japan
- Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Invest in America with New Initiatives
May 19
- G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine
- Statement: G7 Leaders' Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the G7 Summit
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Meeting with Quad Leaders
- Statement from President Joe Biden Commemorating 30 Years of U.S. Diplomatic Relations with Angola
- Remarks by Vice President Harris During Visit to Baby2Baby
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 Summit Spousal Program's Next Generations' Symposium, as Prepared for Delivery
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Proclamation on National Safe Boating Week, 2023
- Proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week, 2023
- Proclamation on World Trade Week, 2023
- Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2023
- Proclamation on National Maritime Day, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
May 23
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Article: F-16 Training, Aircraft, to Fill Ukraine's Mid-Term, Long-Term Defense Needs
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Cernochová
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to the Pentagon
- Article: U.S., Czech Defense Leaders Sign Security Agreement
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright
- Press Release: Defense Policy Board | June Meeting Topic and New Member Announcement
- Press Release: General Officer Assignments
- Article: On the Scene in Sitka, Alaska
- Contracts for May 23, 2023
May 22
- Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Sentencing Hearing
- Article: Civilians, Service Members Recognized for Excellence in Sexual Assault Prevention, Victim Advocacy
- Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2022 DOD Fire and Emergency Services Awards
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Francis Brownell
- Contracts for May 22, 2023
May 21
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 21, 2023
May 19
- Speech: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Dr. Mara Karlin's Virtual Remarks at the Black Sea and Balkans Forum
- Article: U.S. Official Looks to Deter Russia in Black Sea Region
- Contracts for May 19, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- May 23: Statement | Joint U.S.-ROK Symposium on Countering DPRK Sanctions Evasion Involving DPRK IT Workers
- May 23: Statement | Taking Joint Action with the Republic of Korea to Combat the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Revenue Generation
- May 23: Statement | Signing of the U.S.-FSM Compact of Free Association-Related Agreements
- May 22: Statement | Launch of Education and Skills Development Working Group Furthers U.S.-India Cooperation
- May 22: Statement | Inaugural U.S.-Taiwan Science and Technology Cooperation Dialogue Strengthens Collaboration, Understanding Between Science & Technology Communities
- May 22: Statement | Secretary Blinken Witnesses the Signing of the U.S.-Palau 2023 Agreement Following the Compact of Free Association Section 432 Review
- May 22: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Papua New Guinea
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape at a Joint Press Availability
- May 22: Statement | The United States and Papua New Guinea Sign New Defense Cooperation Agreement and an Agreement Concerning Counter Illicit Transnational Maritime Activity Operations
- May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Marape
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Compact Review Agreement Signing Ceremony with Palau
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Defense Cooperation Agreement and Shiprider Signing Ceremony
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape Before Their Meeting
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken After a Tour of Lawes Road Urban Clinic | Papua New Guinea
- May 21: Fact Sheet | Deepening U.S. Partnership with Papua New Guinea
- May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins
- May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Before Their Meeting
- May 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology Nagaoka Keiko at a Memorandum of Cooperation on Education Signing Ceremony
- May 20: Statement | Memorandum of Cooperation in Education Signed Between the United States and Japan
- May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park
- May 22: Statement | Timor-Leste Parliamentary Elections
- May 19: Statement | Timor-Leste National Day
Europe, Ukraine, Belarus
- May 21: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
- May 20: Statement | The United States and Multinational Public-Private Partners Look to Provide Up To $275 Million to Advance the Romania Small Modular Reactor Project; United States Issues Letters of Interest for Up To $4 Billion in Project Financing
- May 20: Statement | Over 1,500 Political Prisoners in Belarus
- May 19: Statement | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners
- May 19: Fact Sheet | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners
- May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to London, Geneva, and Brussels
- May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Sweden and France
Africa
- May 23: Statement | The United States Announces $245 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Sudan and Neighboring Countries
- May 22: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Malta, Belgium
- May 20: Statement | Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan
- May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese General Burhan
- May 20: Statement | Cameroon National Day
Western Hemisphere
- May 22: Advisory | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Travels to Colombia and Guatemala
- May 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro
- May 19: Statement | Virtual Listening Session following the 17th Round of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime
Middle East
Other Matters
- May 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Joint Action to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination
- May 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Alaska
- May 20: Statement | The Fifth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to Review Operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
May 23
- Press Release: At Diia in DC Event, U.S. Highlights U.S.-Ukraine Innovation Partnership and Launches First Phase of Countries in Digital Transformation Initiative
- Press Release: USAID Heralds $31 Million Agreement with Government of Senegal to Deliver High-Quality Health Services
- Press Release: The United States Providing Nearly $17 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma
May 22
- Advisory: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and Co-Chair of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Dr. P.K. Mishra
May 19
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Chad; Visits Refugee Camp to Support the Humanitarian Response to Crisis in Sudan
- Advisory: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen to Travel to Senegal and Benin
- Press Release: United States Provides More Than $103 Million to Support Countries Affected by the Crisis in Sudan
- Press Release: Three USAID-Supported Countries Successfully Eliminate Disabling Neglected Tropical Diseases
- Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on U.S.-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Chad to meet with Refugees Fleeing the Fighting in Sudan
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
May 23
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict
- Remarks at the ECOSOC Operational Activities Segment's Dialogue with the Secretary-General
- Media Advisory: United States and Ireland to Host Side Event During Protection of Civilians Week on Humanitarian Carveouts for UN Sanctions Regimes
May 22
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Security Council Briefing on Sudan
May 19
- Remarks by Ambassador Chris Lu at Seton Hall School of Diplomacy and International Relations Graduation Ceremony
Department of the Treasury
May 23
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets DPRK Malicious Cyber and Illicit IT Worker Activities
May 22
- Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit
May 19
- Statement for the United States by Andy Baukol Acting U.S. Governor for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development U.S. Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Issuance of Amended Russia-related Directive 4, Russia-related General Licenses; Publication of Russia-related Determinations; and New and Amended Frequently Asked Questions
The Federal Reserve
May 23
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action
May 22
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board Issues Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022 report
May 19
- Press Release: Agencies issue host state loan-to-deposit ratios
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action
- Speech by Governor Bowman on considerations for revisions to the bank regulatory framework
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
May 23
- Press Release: SEC Shuts Down WeedGenics $60 Million Cannabis Offering Fraud
May 19
- Press Release: Mellissa Campbell Duru Named Division of Corporation Finance's Deputy Director for Legal and Regulatory Policy
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
May 23
- Press Release: New Jersey Man Sentenced To 12 Years in Prison for Receiving Military-Type Training from Hezbollah, Marriage Fraud and Making False Statements
- Press Release: Village Home Care, CEO, and Two Doctors Pay $490,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Paying and Receiving Kickbacks
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreements with Ten Employers for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements on a College Recruiting Platform
- Press Release: Federal Correctional Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse
- Press Release: South Carolina Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference
May 22
- Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Announces National Protocol for Intimate Partner Violence Medical Forensic Examinations
- Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Disrupts Networks Used to Transfer Fraud Proceeds, Taking Over 4,000 Actions in Fifth Campaign
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with New Jersey IT Recruiting Firm to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Man Convicted of Torture and Exporting Weapons Parts and Related Services to Iraq
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at "INTERPOL at 100 | Celebrating a Century of Transnational Police Cooperation"
- Speech: Acting Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at 2023 Conference on Crimes Against Women
May 19
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.'s, Trip to Kenya
- Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Ukrainian Prosecutors for Training on Investigating and Prosecuting Environmental Crimes
- Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in International Human Smuggling and Cocaine Distribution Scheme
- Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murders
- Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor and Transporting a Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania Rental Property Owners and Operators
- Press Release: Man Charged for Alleged Participation in $45M CoinDeal Investment Fraud Scheme Involving Over 10,000 Victims
- Press Release: Justice Department Statements on District Court Ruling Enjoining American Airlines and JetBlue's Northeast Alliance
- Press Release: Scrap Metal Reseller Pleads Guilty to Filing a False Corporate Tax Return
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
May 23
- DHS Press Release: DHS Announces First Department-Wide Policy on Body-Worn Cameras
- CBP Press Release: Four migrants encountered after illegal entry; Border Patrol agents seize vehicle, weapon, drugs, money (Montana)
- CBP Press Release: Two Giant African Snails seized by CBP Agriculture Specialists in Louisville (Kentucky)
May 22
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents discover 11 migrants inside the cab of a commercial vehicle at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for murder at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Rescue at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead as Summer Travel Season Begins (Michigan)
- CBP Press Release: Four fake designer watches worth over $577,000 seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
- CBP Press Release: CBP EMTs Save Unconscious Woman's Life at (New York)
May 19
- CBP Press Release: San Diego Border Patrol agents report gunfire in two recent incidents (California)
- CBP Press Release: Remembering our heroes: Calexico CBP employees run relay to honor fallen law enforcement officers (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
May 23
- Press Release: USTR Releases Summaries from U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Negotiations
May 22
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating World Trade Week
- Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Goodyear SLP
- Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Katherine Tai joins Symone Sanders on MSNBC
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Countering AAPI Discrimination
May 19
- Joint Statement on the 6th U.S.-Nepal Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council
Department of Commerce (DOC)
May 19
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Minster of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development Mary Ng
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
May 22
- Press Release: FTC Says Ed Tech Provider Edmodo Unlawfully Used Children's Personal Information for Advertising and Outsourced Compliance to School Districts
- Press Release: FTC Sends More Than $557,000 to Consumers Harmed by Credit Card Interest Rate Reduction Scam
- Press Release: FTC Files Brief in Jones v. Google in Support of Appeals Court Ruling that COPPA Does Not Preempt Plaintiffs' State Privacy Claims
- Press Release: FTC Suit Leads to $16.7 Million Judgment Against Principals and Celebrity Endorsers of Real Estate Investment Training Program
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Link to FCC press releases
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Action to Require Citizens Bank to Pay $9 Million Penalty for Unlawful Credit Card Servicing | May 23, 2023
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Joint Statement by Australia, Japan and the United States on Telecommunications Financing | May 19, 2023
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: Following G7, Export-Import Bank of the United States Advancing Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment | May 23, 2023
- Press Release: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Meeting Statement | May 19, 2023
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
May 23
- Press Release: USDA, University of Kentucky Break Ground on New Forage Research Building
- Press Release: Don't Let Your Outdoor Meal Become a Feast for Bacteria
May 22
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests in Watershed Infrastructure to Help Communities Recover from, Prepare for Natural Disasters?as Part of Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: USDA to Bring New Jobs and Improved Infrastructure to Rural Partners Network Communities
May 19
- Press Release: USDA Previews Emergency Relief Assistance for?Agricultural Producers Who Incurred Losses Due to 2022 Natural Disaster Events
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $500 Million for Improved Regional Conservation Partnership Program to Better Support Partners, Producers?as Part of Investing in America Agenda
Department of Energy (DOE)
May 23
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million to Deploy Clean Energy Technologies in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $50 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America's Electric Grid
May 22
- Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $60 Million to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies and Improve the Electric Power Grid
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $150 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Press Release: DOE Announces $187 Million to Ensure Widespread and Accelerated Electrification of America's Transportation Sector
Department of the Interior (DOI)
May 23
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Meets with Arizona Tribes to Highlight Historic Investments from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
May 22
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Consensus System Conservation Proposal to Protect the Colorado River Basin
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $48 Million for Water Sanitation, Irrigation, Power and Dam Safety Projects in Indian Country
May 20
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Locally Led Conservation Efforts in Visit to Grand Canyon Region
May 19
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $62.5 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Endangered Species Recovery Planning
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link to EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: March 2023 and 1st Quarter 2023 Numbers | May 23, 2023
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Seeks Public Input on Drone Operations | May 23, 2023
- Press Release: FAA Invests Over $100M to Reduce Runway Incursions at Airports | May 22, 2023
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Link to press releases
Department of Education
May 22
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Supports Government of Puerto Rico's Move to Decentralize the Puerto Rico Department of Education
May 19
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases Report on State of School Diversity, Announces New Grant Opportunity
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Investigation of the Removal of Library Books in Forsyth County Schools in Georgia
Health & Human Services (HHS)
May 23
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Proposal to Advance Prescription Drug Transparency in Medicaid
- Press Release: Surgeon General Issues New Advisory About Effects Social Media Use Has on Youth Mental Health
May 22
- Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the 76th World Health Assembly
May 19
- Press Release: HHS Announces Over $65 Million to Address the Maternal Health Crisis and Invest in New Approaches to Care
- Press Release: HHS and Baby2Baby Announce Partnership to Support New Mothers with a Newborn Supply Kit During Visit by Vice President Kamala Harris
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Link to FDA press releases
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
May 23
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in April 2023
May 22
- Press Release: HUD Awards $95.5 Million for Affordable Housing and Community Development Activities in Native American Communities
- Press Release: Richard J. Monocchio Sworn in as HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | GSA's Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for Low Carbon Construction Materials | May 22, 2023
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Link to Reports
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.