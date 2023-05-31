This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas; The First Lady attends

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

Recap of Friday-Tuesday, May 19-23, 2023

The White House

May 23

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes New Steps to Advance Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research, Development, and Deployment

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Actions to Protect Youth Mental Health, Safety & Privacy Online

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark (June 5)

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Guam Emergency Declaration

May 22

Statement from President Joe Biden on Budget Negotiations

Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Speaker McCarthy to Discuss the Debt Ceiling

Statement: U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Statement from President Joe Biden on Senator Tom Carper's Retirement

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Emergency Declaration

May 21

Remarks by President Biden in a Press Conference

Fact Sheet: The 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Remarks by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine Before Bilateral Meeting

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Matthew C. Perry High School, as Prepared for Delivery | Japan

May 20

May 19

G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine

Statement: G7 Leaders' Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the G7 Summit

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Meeting with Quad Leaders

Statement from President Joe Biden Commemorating 30 Years of U.S. Diplomatic Relations with Angola

Remarks by Vice President Harris During Visit to Baby2Baby

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 Summit Spousal Program's Next Generations' Symposium, as Prepared for Delivery

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Proclamation on National Safe Boating Week, 2023

Proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week, 2023

Proclamation on World Trade Week, 2023

Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2023

Proclamation on National Maritime Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

May 23

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Article: F-16 Training, Aircraft, to Fill Ukraine's Mid-Term, Long-Term Defense Needs

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Cernochová

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to the Pentagon

Article: U.S., Czech Defense Leaders Sign Security Agreement

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright

Press Release: Defense Policy Board | June Meeting Topic and New Member Announcement

Press Release: General Officer Assignments

Article: On the Scene in Sitka, Alaska

Contracts for May 23, 2023

May 22

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Sentencing Hearing

Article: Civilians, Service Members Recognized for Excellence in Sexual Assault Prevention, Victim Advocacy

Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2022 DOD Fire and Emergency Services Awards

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Francis Brownell

Contracts for May 22, 2023

May 21

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 21, 2023

May 19

Speech: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Dr. Mara Karlin's Virtual Remarks at the Black Sea and Balkans Forum

Article: U.S. Official Looks to Deter Russia in Black Sea Region

Contracts for May 19, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Asia-Pacific

May 23: Statement | Joint U.S.-ROK Symposium on Countering DPRK Sanctions Evasion Involving DPRK IT Workers

May 23: Statement | Taking Joint Action with the Republic of Korea to Combat the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Revenue Generation

May 23: Statement | Signing of the U.S.-FSM Compact of Free Association-Related Agreements

May 22: Statement | Launch of Education and Skills Development Working Group Furthers U.S.-India Cooperation

May 22: Statement | Inaugural U.S.-Taiwan Science and Technology Cooperation Dialogue Strengthens Collaboration, Understanding Between Science & Technology Communities

May 22: Statement | Secretary Blinken Witnesses the Signing of the U.S.-Palau 2023 Agreement Following the Compact of Free Association Section 432 Review

May 22: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Papua New Guinea

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape at a Joint Press Availability

May 22: Statement | The United States and Papua New Guinea Sign New Defense Cooperation Agreement and an Agreement Concerning Counter Illicit Transnational Maritime Activity Operations

May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Marape

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Compact Review Agreement Signing Ceremony with Palau

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Defense Cooperation Agreement and Shiprider Signing Ceremony

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape Before Their Meeting

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken After a Tour of Lawes Road Urban Clinic | Papua New Guinea

May 21: Fact Sheet | Deepening U.S. Partnership with Papua New Guinea

May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins

May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Before Their Meeting

May 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology Nagaoka Keiko at a Memorandum of Cooperation on Education Signing Ceremony

May 20: Statement | Memorandum of Cooperation in Education Signed Between the United States and Japan

May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

May 22: Statement | Timor-Leste Parliamentary Elections

May 19: Statement | Timor-Leste National Day

Europe, Ukraine, Belarus

May 21: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

May 20: Statement | The United States and Multinational Public-Private Partners Look to Provide Up To $275 Million to Advance the Romania Small Modular Reactor Project; United States Issues Letters of Interest for Up To $4 Billion in Project Financing

May 20: Statement | Over 1,500 Political Prisoners in Belarus

May 19: Statement | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners

May 19: Fact Sheet | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners

May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to London, Geneva, and Brussels

May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Sweden and France

Africa

May 23: Statement | The United States Announces $245 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Sudan and Neighboring Countries

May 22: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Malta, Belgium

May 20: Statement | Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan

May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese General Burhan

May 20: Statement | Cameroon National Day

Western Hemisphere

May 22: Advisory | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Travels to Colombia and Guatemala

May 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro

May 19: Statement | Virtual Listening Session following the 17th Round of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

Middle East

May 22: Statement | Yemen National Unity Day

May 21: Statement | Settlements in the West Bank

Other Matters

May 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Joint Action to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination

May 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Alaska

May 20: Statement | The Fifth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to Review Operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

May 23

Press Release: At Diia in DC Event, U.S. Highlights U.S.-Ukraine Innovation Partnership and Launches First Phase of Countries in Digital Transformation Initiative

Press Release: USAID Heralds $31 Million Agreement with Government of Senegal to Deliver High-Quality Health Services

Press Release: The United States Providing Nearly $17 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma

May 22

Advisory: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and Co-Chair of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Dr. P.K. Mishra

May 19

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Chad; Visits Refugee Camp to Support the Humanitarian Response to Crisis in Sudan

Advisory: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen to Travel to Senegal and Benin

Press Release: United States Provides More Than $103 Million to Support Countries Affected by the Crisis in Sudan

Press Release: Three USAID-Supported Countries Successfully Eliminate Disabling Neglected Tropical Diseases

Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on U.S.-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Chad to meet with Refugees Fleeing the Fighting in Sudan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

May 23

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict

Remarks at the ECOSOC Operational Activities Segment's Dialogue with the Secretary-General

Media Advisory: United States and Ireland to Host Side Event During Protection of Civilians Week on Humanitarian Carveouts for UN Sanctions Regimes

May 22

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Security Council Briefing on Sudan

May 19

Remarks by Ambassador Chris Lu at Seton Hall School of Diplomacy and International Relations Graduation Ceremony

Department of the Treasury

May 23

Sanctions: Treasury Targets DPRK Malicious Cyber and Illicit IT Worker Activities

May 22

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

May 19

Statement for the United States by Andy Baukol Acting U.S. Governor for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development U.S. Department of the Treasury

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Issuance of Amended Russia-related Directive 4, Russia-related General Licenses; Publication of Russia-related Determinations; and New and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

The Federal Reserve

May 23

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

May 22

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board Issues Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022 report

May 19

Press Release: Agencies issue host state loan-to-deposit ratios

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action

Speech by Governor Bowman on considerations for revisions to the bank regulatory framework

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

May 23

Press Release: SEC Shuts Down WeedGenics $60 Million Cannabis Offering Fraud

May 19

Press Release: Mellissa Campbell Duru Named Division of Corporation Finance's Deputy Director for Legal and Regulatory Policy

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

May 23

Press Release: New Jersey Man Sentenced To 12 Years in Prison for Receiving Military-Type Training from Hezbollah, Marriage Fraud and Making False Statements

Press Release: Village Home Care, CEO, and Two Doctors Pay $490,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Paying and Receiving Kickbacks

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreements with Ten Employers for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements on a College Recruiting Platform

Press Release: Federal Correctional Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Press Release: South Carolina Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference

May 22

Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Announces National Protocol for Intimate Partner Violence Medical Forensic Examinations

Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Disrupts Networks Used to Transfer Fraud Proceeds, Taking Over 4,000 Actions in Fifth Campaign

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with New Jersey IT Recruiting Firm to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Man Convicted of Torture and Exporting Weapons Parts and Related Services to Iraq

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at "INTERPOL at 100 | Celebrating a Century of Transnational Police Cooperation"

Speech: Acting Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at 2023 Conference on Crimes Against Women

May 19

Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.'s, Trip to Kenya

Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Ukrainian Prosecutors for Training on Investigating and Prosecuting Environmental Crimes

Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in International Human Smuggling and Cocaine Distribution Scheme

Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murders

Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor and Transporting a Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity

Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania Rental Property Owners and Operators

Press Release: Man Charged for Alleged Participation in $45M CoinDeal Investment Fraud Scheme Involving Over 10,000 Victims

Press Release: Justice Department Statements on District Court Ruling Enjoining American Airlines and JetBlue's Northeast Alliance

Press Release: Scrap Metal Reseller Pleads Guilty to Filing a False Corporate Tax Return

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

May 23

DHS Press Release: DHS Announces First Department-Wide Policy on Body-Worn Cameras

CBP Press Release: Four migrants encountered after illegal entry; Border Patrol agents seize vehicle, weapon, drugs, money (Montana)

CBP Press Release: Two Giant African Snails seized by CBP Agriculture Specialists in Louisville (Kentucky)

May 22

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents discover 11 migrants inside the cab of a commercial vehicle at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for murder at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Rescue at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead as Summer Travel Season Begins (Michigan)

CBP Press Release: Four fake designer watches worth over $577,000 seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)

CBP Press Release: CBP EMTs Save Unconscious Woman's Life at (New York)

May 19

CBP Press Release: San Diego Border Patrol agents report gunfire in two recent incidents (California)

CBP Press Release: Remembering our heroes: Calexico CBP employees run relay to honor fallen law enforcement officers (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

May 23

Press Release: USTR Releases Summaries from U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Negotiations

May 22

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating World Trade Week

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Goodyear SLP

Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Katherine Tai joins Symone Sanders on MSNBC

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Countering AAPI Discrimination

May 19

Joint Statement on the 6th U.S.-Nepal Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council

Department of Commerce (DOC)

May 19

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Minster of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development Mary Ng

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

May 22

Press Release: FTC Says Ed Tech Provider Edmodo Unlawfully Used Children's Personal Information for Advertising and Outsourced Compliance to School Districts

Press Release: FTC Sends More Than $557,000 to Consumers Harmed by Credit Card Interest Rate Reduction Scam

Press Release: FTC Files Brief in Jones v. Google in Support of Appeals Court Ruling that COPPA Does Not Preempt Plaintiffs' State Privacy Claims

Press Release: FTC Suit Leads to $16.7 Million Judgment Against Principals and Celebrity Endorsers of Real Estate Investment Training Program

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Link to FCC press releases

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Action to Require Citizens Bank to Pay $9 Million Penalty for Unlawful Credit Card Servicing | May 23, 2023

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Joint Statement by Australia, Japan and the United States on Telecommunications Financing | May 19, 2023

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: Following G7, Export-Import Bank of the United States Advancing Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment | May 23, 2023

Press Release: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Meeting Statement | May 19, 2023

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

May 23

Press Release: USDA, University of Kentucky Break Ground on New Forage Research Building

Press Release: Don't Let Your Outdoor Meal Become a Feast for Bacteria

May 22

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests in Watershed Infrastructure to Help Communities Recover from, Prepare for Natural Disasters?as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: USDA to Bring New Jobs and Improved Infrastructure to Rural Partners Network Communities

May 19

Press Release: USDA Previews Emergency Relief Assistance for?Agricultural Producers Who Incurred Losses Due to 2022 Natural Disaster Events

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $500 Million for Improved Regional Conservation Partnership Program to Better Support Partners, Producers?as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of Energy (DOE)

May 23

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million to Deploy Clean Energy Technologies in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $50 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America's Electric Grid

May 22

Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $60 Million to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies and Improve the Electric Power Grid

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $150 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Press Release: DOE Announces $187 Million to Ensure Widespread and Accelerated Electrification of America's Transportation Sector

Department of the Interior (DOI)

May 23

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Meets with Arizona Tribes to Highlight Historic Investments from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

May 22

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Consensus System Conservation Proposal to Protect the Colorado River Basin

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $48 Million for Water Sanitation, Irrigation, Power and Dam Safety Projects in Indian Country

May 20

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Locally Led Conservation Efforts in Visit to Grand Canyon Region

May 19

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $62.5 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Endangered Species Recovery Planning

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: March 2023 and 1st Quarter 2023 Numbers | May 23, 2023

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Seeks Public Input on Drone Operations | May 23, 2023

Press Release: FAA Invests Over $100M to Reduce Runway Incursions at Airports | May 22, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

Link to press releases

Department of Education

May 22

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Supports Government of Puerto Rico's Move to Decentralize the Puerto Rico Department of Education

May 19

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases Report on State of School Diversity, Announces New Grant Opportunity

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Investigation of the Removal of Library Books in Forsyth County Schools in Georgia

Health & Human Services (HHS)

May 23

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Proposal to Advance Prescription Drug Transparency in Medicaid

Press Release: Surgeon General Issues New Advisory About Effects Social Media Use Has on Youth Mental Health

May 22

Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the 76th World Health Assembly

May 19

Press Release: HHS Announces Over $65 Million to Address the Maternal Health Crisis and Invest in New Approaches to Care

Press Release: HHS and Baby2Baby Announce Partnership to Support New Mothers with a Newborn Supply Kit During Visit by Vice President Kamala Harris

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Link to FDA press releases

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

May 23

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in April 2023

May 22

Press Release: HUD Awards $95.5 Million for Affordable Housing and Community Development Activities in Native American Communities

Press Release: Richard J. Monocchio Sworn in as HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: What They Are Saying | GSA's Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for Low Carbon Construction Materials | May 22, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Link to Reports

