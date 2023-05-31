This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas; The First Lady attends

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Tuesday, May 19-23, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

May 23

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes New Steps to Advance Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research, Development, and Deployment
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Actions to Protect Youth Mental Health, Safety & Privacy Online
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark (June 5)
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Guam Emergency Declaration

May 22

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Budget Negotiations
  • Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Speaker McCarthy to Discuss the Debt Ceiling
  • Statement: U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Senator Tom Carper's Retirement
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Emergency Declaration

May 21

  • Remarks by President Biden in a Press Conference
  • Fact Sheet: The 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Matthew C. Perry High School, as Prepared for Delivery | Japan

May 20

May 19

  • G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine
  • Statement: G7 Leaders' Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament
  • Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the G7 Summit
  • Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Meeting with Quad Leaders
  • Statement from President Joe Biden Commemorating 30 Years of U.S. Diplomatic Relations with Angola
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris During Visit to Baby2Baby
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 Summit Spousal Program's Next Generations' Symposium, as Prepared for Delivery
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Proclamation on National Safe Boating Week, 2023
  • Proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week, 2023
  • Proclamation on World Trade Week, 2023
  • Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2023
  • Proclamation on National Maritime Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

May 23

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
  • Article: F-16 Training, Aircraft, to Fill Ukraine's Mid-Term, Long-Term Defense Needs
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Cernochová
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to the Pentagon
  • Article: U.S., Czech Defense Leaders Sign Security Agreement
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright
  • Press Release: Defense Policy Board | June Meeting Topic and New Member Announcement
  • Press Release: General Officer Assignments
  • Article: On the Scene in Sitka, Alaska
  • Contracts for May 23, 2023

May 22

  • Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Sentencing Hearing
  • Article: Civilians, Service Members Recognized for Excellence in Sexual Assault Prevention, Victim Advocacy
  • Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2022 DOD Fire and Emergency Services Awards
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Francis Brownell
  • Contracts for May 22, 2023

May 21

  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Fact Sheet: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 21, 2023

May 19

  • Speech: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Dr. Mara Karlin's Virtual Remarks at the Black Sea and Balkans Forum
  • Article: U.S. Official Looks to Deter Russia in Black Sea Region
  • Contracts for May 19, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Asia-Pacific

  • May 23: Statement | Joint U.S.-ROK Symposium on Countering DPRK Sanctions Evasion Involving DPRK IT Workers
  • May 23: Statement | Taking Joint Action with the Republic of Korea to Combat the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Revenue Generation
  • May 23: Statement | Signing of the U.S.-FSM Compact of Free Association-Related Agreements
  • May 22: Statement | Launch of Education and Skills Development Working Group Furthers U.S.-India Cooperation
  • May 22: Statement | Inaugural U.S.-Taiwan Science and Technology Cooperation Dialogue Strengthens Collaboration, Understanding Between Science & Technology Communities
  • May 22: Statement | Secretary Blinken Witnesses the Signing of the U.S.-Palau 2023 Agreement Following the Compact of Free Association Section 432 Review
  • May 22: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue in Papua New Guinea
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape at a Joint Press Availability
  • May 22: Statement | The United States and Papua New Guinea Sign New Defense Cooperation Agreement and an Agreement Concerning Counter Illicit Transnational Maritime Activity Operations
  • May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Marape
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Compact Review Agreement Signing Ceremony with Palau
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Defense Cooperation Agreement and Shiprider Signing Ceremony
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape Before Their Meeting
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken After a Tour of Lawes Road Urban Clinic | Papua New Guinea
  • May 21: Fact Sheet | Deepening U.S. Partnership with Papua New Guinea
  • May 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins
  • May 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Before Their Meeting
  • May 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
  • May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology Nagaoka Keiko at a Memorandum of Cooperation on Education Signing Ceremony
  • May 20: Statement | Memorandum of Cooperation in Education Signed Between the United States and Japan
  • May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park
  • May 22: Statement | Timor-Leste Parliamentary Elections
  • May 19: Statement | Timor-Leste National Day

Europe, Ukraine, Belarus

  • May 21: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • May 20: Statement | The United States and Multinational Public-Private Partners Look to Provide Up To $275 Million to Advance the Romania Small Modular Reactor Project; United States Issues Letters of Interest for Up To $4 Billion in Project Financing
  • May 20: Statement | Over 1,500 Political Prisoners in Belarus
  • May 19: Statement | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners
  • May 19: Fact Sheet | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions and Export Controls on Russia in Coordination with International Partners
  • May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to London, Geneva, and Brussels
  • May 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Sweden and France

Africa

  • May 23: Statement | The United States Announces $245 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Sudan and Neighboring Countries
  • May 22: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Malta, Belgium
  • May 20: Statement | Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan
  • May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese General Burhan
  • May 20: Statement | Cameroon National Day

Western Hemisphere

  • May 22: Advisory | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Travels to Colombia and Guatemala
  • May 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro
  • May 19: Statement | Virtual Listening Session following the 17th Round of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

Middle East

  • May 22: Statement | Yemen National Unity Day
  • May 21: Statement | Settlements in the West Bank

Other Matters

  • May 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Joint Action to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination
  • May 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Alaska
  • May 20: Statement | The Fifth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to Review Operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

May 23

  • Press Release: At Diia in DC Event, U.S. Highlights U.S.-Ukraine Innovation Partnership and Launches First Phase of Countries in Digital Transformation Initiative
  • Press Release: USAID Heralds $31 Million Agreement with Government of Senegal to Deliver High-Quality Health Services
  • Press Release: The United States Providing Nearly $17 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma

May 22

  • Advisory: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and Co-Chair of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Dr. P.K. Mishra

May 19

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Chad; Visits Refugee Camp to Support the Humanitarian Response to Crisis in Sudan
  • Advisory: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen to Travel to Senegal and Benin
  • Press Release: United States Provides More Than $103 Million to Support Countries Affected by the Crisis in Sudan
  • Press Release: Three USAID-Supported Countries Successfully Eliminate Disabling Neglected Tropical Diseases
  • Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on U.S.-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
  • Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Chad to meet with Refugees Fleeing the Fighting in Sudan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

May 23

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict
  • Remarks at the ECOSOC Operational Activities Segment's Dialogue with the Secretary-General
  • Media Advisory: United States and Ireland to Host Side Event During Protection of Civilians Week on Humanitarian Carveouts for UN Sanctions Regimes

May 22

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Security Council Briefing on Sudan

May 19

  • Remarks by Ambassador Chris Lu at Seton Hall School of Diplomacy and International Relations Graduation Ceremony

Department of the Treasury

May 23

  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets DPRK Malicious Cyber and Illicit IT Worker Activities

May 22

  • Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

May 19

  • Statement for the United States by Andy Baukol Acting U.S. Governor for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development U.S. Department of the Treasury
  • Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Issuance of Amended Russia-related Directive 4, Russia-related General Licenses; Publication of Russia-related Determinations; and New and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

The Federal Reserve

May 23

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

May 22

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board Issues Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022 report

May 19

  • Press Release: Agencies issue host state loan-to-deposit ratios
  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action
  • Speech by Governor Bowman on considerations for revisions to the bank regulatory framework

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

May 23

  • Press Release: SEC Shuts Down WeedGenics $60 Million Cannabis Offering Fraud

May 19

  • Press Release: Mellissa Campbell Duru Named Division of Corporation Finance's Deputy Director for Legal and Regulatory Policy

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

May 23

  • Press Release: New Jersey Man Sentenced To 12 Years in Prison for Receiving Military-Type Training from Hezbollah, Marriage Fraud and Making False Statements
  • Press Release: Village Home Care, CEO, and Two Doctors Pay $490,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Paying and Receiving Kickbacks
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreements with Ten Employers for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements on a College Recruiting Platform
  • Press Release: Federal Correctional Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse
  • Press Release: South Carolina Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Institute of Justice National Research Conference

May 22

  • Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Announces National Protocol for Intimate Partner Violence Medical Forensic Examinations
  • Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Disrupts Networks Used to Transfer Fraud Proceeds, Taking Over 4,000 Actions in Fifth Campaign
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with New Jersey IT Recruiting Firm to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
  • Press Release: Man Convicted of Torture and Exporting Weapons Parts and Related Services to Iraq
  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at "INTERPOL at 100 | Celebrating a Century of Transnational Police Cooperation"
  • Speech: Acting Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at 2023 Conference on Crimes Against Women

May 19

  • Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.'s, Trip to Kenya
  • Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Ukrainian Prosecutors for Training on Investigating and Prosecuting Environmental Crimes
  • Press Release: Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Role in International Human Smuggling and Cocaine Distribution Scheme
  • Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murders
  • Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor and Transporting a Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity
  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania Rental Property Owners and Operators
  • Press Release: Man Charged for Alleged Participation in $45M CoinDeal Investment Fraud Scheme Involving Over 10,000 Victims
  • Press Release: Justice Department Statements on District Court Ruling Enjoining American Airlines and JetBlue's Northeast Alliance
  • Press Release: Scrap Metal Reseller Pleads Guilty to Filing a False Corporate Tax Return

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

May 23

  • DHS Press Release: DHS Announces First Department-Wide Policy on Body-Worn Cameras
  • CBP Press Release: Four migrants encountered after illegal entry; Border Patrol agents seize vehicle, weapon, drugs, money (Montana)
  • CBP Press Release: Two Giant African Snails seized by CBP Agriculture Specialists in Louisville (Kentucky)

May 22

  • CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents discover 11 migrants inside the cab of a commercial vehicle at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for murder at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Rescue at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead as Summer Travel Season Begins (Michigan)
  • CBP Press Release: Four fake designer watches worth over $577,000 seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP EMTs Save Unconscious Woman's Life at (New York)

May 19

  • CBP Press Release: San Diego Border Patrol agents report gunfire in two recent incidents (California)
  • CBP Press Release: Remembering our heroes: Calexico CBP employees run relay to honor fallen law enforcement officers (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

May 23

  • Press Release: USTR Releases Summaries from U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Negotiations

May 22

  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating World Trade Week
  • Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Goodyear SLP
  • Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Katherine Tai joins Symone Sanders on MSNBC
  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Countering AAPI Discrimination

May 19

  • Joint Statement on the 6th U.S.-Nepal Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council

Department of Commerce (DOC)

May 19

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro
  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Minster of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development Mary Ng

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

May 22

  • Press Release: FTC Says Ed Tech Provider Edmodo Unlawfully Used Children's Personal Information for Advertising and Outsourced Compliance to School Districts
  • Press Release: FTC Sends More Than $557,000 to Consumers Harmed by Credit Card Interest Rate Reduction Scam
  • Press Release: FTC Files Brief in Jones v. Google in Support of Appeals Court Ruling that COPPA Does Not Preempt Plaintiffs' State Privacy Claims
  • Press Release: FTC Suit Leads to $16.7 Million Judgment Against Principals and Celebrity Endorsers of Real Estate Investment Training Program

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Link to FCC press releases

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Action to Require Citizens Bank to Pay $9 Million Penalty for Unlawful Credit Card Servicing | May 23, 2023

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Joint Statement by Australia, Japan and the United States on Telecommunications Financing | May 19, 2023

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Press Release: Following G7, Export-Import Bank of the United States Advancing Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment | May 23, 2023
  • Press Release: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Meeting Statement | May 19, 2023

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

May 23

  • Press Release: USDA, University of Kentucky Break Ground on New Forage Research Building
  • Press Release: Don't Let Your Outdoor Meal Become a Feast for Bacteria

May 22

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests in Watershed Infrastructure to Help Communities Recover from, Prepare for Natural Disasters?as Part of Investing in America Agenda
  • Press Release: USDA to Bring New Jobs and Improved Infrastructure to Rural Partners Network Communities

May 19

  • Press Release: USDA Previews Emergency Relief Assistance for?Agricultural Producers Who Incurred Losses Due to 2022 Natural Disaster Events
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $500 Million for Improved Regional Conservation Partnership Program to Better Support Partners, Producers?as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of Energy (DOE)

May 23

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million to Deploy Clean Energy Technologies in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $50 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America's Electric Grid

May 22

  • Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $60 Million to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies and Improve the Electric Power Grid
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $150 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Press Release: DOE Announces $187 Million to Ensure Widespread and Accelerated Electrification of America's Transportation Sector

Department of the Interior (DOI)

May 23

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Meets with Arizona Tribes to Highlight Historic Investments from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

May 22

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Consensus System Conservation Proposal to Protect the Colorado River Basin
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $48 Million for Water Sanitation, Irrigation, Power and Dam Safety Projects in Indian Country

May 20

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Locally Led Conservation Efforts in Visit to Grand Canyon Region

May 19

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $62.5 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Endangered Species Recovery Planning

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link to EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: March 2023 and 1st Quarter 2023 Numbers | May 23, 2023

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Seeks Public Input on Drone Operations | May 23, 2023
  • Press Release: FAA Invests Over $100M to Reduce Runway Incursions at Airports | May 22, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Link to press releases

Department of Education

May 22

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Supports Government of Puerto Rico's Move to Decentralize the Puerto Rico Department of Education

May 19

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases Report on State of School Diversity, Announces New Grant Opportunity
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Investigation of the Removal of Library Books in Forsyth County Schools in Georgia

Health & Human Services (HHS)

May 23

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Proposal to Advance Prescription Drug Transparency in Medicaid
  • Press Release: Surgeon General Issues New Advisory About Effects Social Media Use Has on Youth Mental Health

May 22

  • Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the 76th World Health Assembly

May 19

  • Press Release: HHS Announces Over $65 Million to Address the Maternal Health Crisis and Invest in New Approaches to Care
  • Press Release: HHS and Baby2Baby Announce Partnership to Support New Mothers with a Newborn Supply Kit During Visit by Vice President Kamala Harris

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Link to FDA press releases

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

May 23

  • Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in April 2023

May 22

  • Press Release: HUD Awards $95.5 Million for Affordable Housing and Community Development Activities in Native American Communities
  • Press Release: Richard J. Monocchio Sworn in as HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | GSA's Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for Low Carbon Construction Materials | May 22, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.