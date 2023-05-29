This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

2:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

3:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

3:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT greets troops stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

4:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hiroshima Heliport Landing Zone, Hiroshima, Japan en route to Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan

4:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to the Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan

5:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joe Biden's call with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual briefing to provide updates on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to prevent default

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Tackle Unsheltered Homelessness

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Tackle Nation's Mental Health Crisis

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Preventing a First-Ever Government Default

Remarks by President Biden at Medal of Valor Ceremony

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Investing in America Event in Alaska, as Prepared for Deliv

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Anchorage, Alaska

Statement from President Joe Biden on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Largest Investment in Rural Electrification Since the New Deal

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 18 – A joint resolution disapproving of the rule submitted by the Department of Homeland Security relating to "Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility"

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 2494 – Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3091 – Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Upcoming Departure of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl

Readout of the 17th U.S. – India Defense Policy Group

Press Release: Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Military Technologies

Article: DLA Energy Korea Commander Honors His Heritage

Contracts for May 17, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 18, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins President Biden on travel to Japan.

Middle East

May 17: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Levi

May 17: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Joint Economic Commission

Africa

May 17: Statement | Attack on U.S. Convoy in Nigeria

Europe

May 17: Statement | Norway National Day

Other Matters

May 17: Statement | On the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: Condemning the Brutal Attack Against a U.S. Convoy in Nigeria

Press Release: USAID and Mars, Incorporated, Announce Donation of $4 Million to Support Urgent Healthcare Needs in Ukraine

Press Release: USAID Provides an Initial $450,000 in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma and Bangladesh

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Kay Burley of Sky News

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdis Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: IARPA Pursuing Breakthrough Biointelligence and Biosecurity Innovations | May 16, 2023

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Bank Policy Institute

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meets with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Small Business Owners to Discuss Access to Capital

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the National Asian / Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship 2023 Business Summit

Press Release: Publication of South Sudan Sanctions Regulations

Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control; Murad, LLC, and an Individual

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments and New Rule to Improve Risk Management and Resilience of Covered Clearing Agencies

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Medal of Valor Ceremony

Press Release: Justice Department Leadership Honors Service and Sacrifice of Nation's Law Enforcement for Police Week

Readout of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta's Meeting with Members of European Parliament to Discuss Women's Rights

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail

Press Release: Judge Imposes Eight Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 260 Years in Prison for ISIS-Inspired 2017 Murder of Eight Victims and Attempted Murder of 18 Others in NYC Truck Attack

Press Release: Gangster Disciple Member Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Firebombing and Drug Distribution

Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Settlement to Reduce Hazardous Air Emissions at BP Products' Whiting Refinery in Indiana

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail

Press Release: Justice Department Files Proposed Amended Complaint and Consent Decree with Fourth Poultry Processor, Further Addressing Long-Running Conspiracy to Suppress Workers' Compensation

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with IT Staffing and Services Company for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down New York Tax Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: CBP Releases April 2023 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: Port of Champlain CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle Valued at More Than $100,000 (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: ICYMI | "An Administration That Looks Like America": Ambassador Katherine Tai Joins Congressman Jim Clyburn for a Conversation on AA and NHPI Heritage Month

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Ovulation Tracking App Premom Will be Barred from Sharing Health Data for Advertising Under Proposed FTC Order

Press Release: FTC Deepens Inquiry into Prescription Drug Middlemen

Press Release: FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Fashion Nova Customers Affected by Deceptive Review Practices

Press Release: FTC to Host Workshop Examining Issues Related to Proposed Changes to the Funeral Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Protecting Integrity & Success of Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: FCC Reinstates License of FM Translator DW253AF

Press Release: Deletion of Item from May 18, 2023 Open Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $251 Million to Expand Infrastructure to Support CO2 Transport and Storage

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee Convenes First In-Person Meeting

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR Program Develops Energy-Saving Guidance for Co-Location Data Centers in Collaboration with Equinix and Iron Mountain

Press Release: EPA Announces Latest Action to Protect Communities from Coal Ash Contamination

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | January 2023 Airline Complaint Data

Department of Labor (DOL)

Readout: First Lady Jill Biden, White House officials help kick off three-day U.S. Department of Labor national workforce development event

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will make $15M in funding available to support training needed to access good jobs in high-demand careers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $1.5M funding availability to support policy development to expand employment of disabled youth

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor welcomes 98 new Apprenticeship Ambassadors to promote, expand, diversify Registered Apprenticeship

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor places New Jersey manufacturer in Severe Violator Enforcement Program after worker suffers serious, preventable amputation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds contractor exposed workers to trench hazards after investigation into 23-year-old worker's fatality in Aurora

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Permaswage reach agreement to resolve gender pay discrimination, disability discrimination at Gardena, California, facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Colorado contractor exposing workers to trench cave-ins, including one that caused teenager's fatal injuries

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Shipbuilders Council of America renew alliance to promote safe, healthful workplaces in Mid-Atlantic shipyard industry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $167K for Oregon farmworkers whose employer misused exemption to deny overtime pay

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor fines Topgolf USA Oregon location for allowing minor-aged employees to work on prohibited tasks

Education Department

Press Release: Department of Education Releases Proposed Rules on Accountability for Certificate and For-Profit Programs and Transparency into Unaffordable Student Debt

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Action to Help Schools Deliver Critical Health Care Services to Millions of Students | May 18, 2023

Press Release: HHS Announces Additional $200 Million in Funding for 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Press Release: Joint Press Release on the Launch of the EU-U.S. Health Task

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Finalizes Policies to Expedite Claims Processing for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: New Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool helps agencies transition fleets

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: FEMA | Opportunities to Strengthen Management and Address Increasing Challenges

Report: K-12 Education | Additional Guidance Could Improve the Equitable Services Process for School Districts and Private Schools

Report: Aviation Workforce | Current and Future Availability of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics

Report: Sustainable Aviation Fuel | Agencies Should Track Progress Toward Ambitious Federal Goals [Reissued with Revisions May 17, 2023]

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Health and Human Services

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Justice

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of State

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Science and Technology Policy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.