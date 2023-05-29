This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
2:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
3:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
3:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT greets troops stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
4:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hiroshima Heliport Landing Zone, Hiroshima, Japan en route to Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan
4:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to the Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan
5:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joe Biden's call with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual briefing to provide updates on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to prevent default
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Tackle Unsheltered Homelessness
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Tackle Nation's Mental Health Crisis
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Preventing a First-Ever Government Default
- Remarks by President Biden at Medal of Valor Ceremony
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Investing in America Event in Alaska, as Prepared for Deliv
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Anchorage, Alaska
- Statement from President Joe Biden on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Largest Investment in Rural Electrification Since the New Deal
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 18 – A joint resolution disapproving of the rule submitted by the Department of Homeland Security relating to "Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility"
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 2494 – Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3091 – Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Upcoming Departure of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl
- Readout of the 17th U.S. – India Defense Policy Group
- Press Release: Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Military Technologies
- Article: DLA Energy Korea Commander Honors His Heritage
- Contracts for May 17, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 18, 2023
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins President Biden on travel to Japan.
Middle East
- May 17: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Levi
- May 17: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Joint Economic Commission
Africa
- May 17: Statement | Attack on U.S. Convoy in Nigeria
Europe
- May 17: Statement | Norway National Day
Other Matters
- May 17: Statement | On the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement: Condemning the Brutal Attack Against a U.S. Convoy in Nigeria
- Press Release: USAID and Mars, Incorporated, Announce Donation of $4 Million to Support Urgent Healthcare Needs in Ukraine
- Press Release: USAID Provides an Initial $450,000 in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma and Bangladesh
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Kay Burley of Sky News
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdis Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Pursuing Breakthrough Biointelligence and Biosecurity Innovations | May 16, 2023
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Bank Policy Institute
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meets with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Small Business Owners to Discuss Access to Capital
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the National Asian / Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship 2023 Business Summit
- Press Release: Publication of South Sudan Sanctions Regulations
- Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control; Murad, LLC, and an Individual
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments and New Rule to Improve Risk Management and Resilience of Covered Clearing Agencies
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Medal of Valor Ceremony
- Press Release: Justice Department Leadership Honors Service and Sacrifice of Nation's Law Enforcement for Police Week
- Readout of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta's Meeting with Members of European Parliament to Discuss Women's Rights
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail
- Press Release: Judge Imposes Eight Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 260 Years in Prison for ISIS-Inspired 2017 Murder of Eight Victims and Attempted Murder of 18 Others in NYC Truck Attack
- Press Release: Gangster Disciple Member Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Firebombing and Drug Distribution
- Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Settlement to Reduce Hazardous Air Emissions at BP Products' Whiting Refinery in Indiana
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Proposed Amended Complaint and Consent Decree with Fourth Poultry Processor, Further Addressing Long-Running Conspiracy to Suppress Workers' Compensation
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with IT Staffing and Services Company for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down New York Tax Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Releases April 2023 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: Port of Champlain CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle Valued at More Than $100,000 (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: ICYMI | "An Administration That Looks Like America": Ambassador Katherine Tai Joins Congressman Jim Clyburn for a Conversation on AA and NHPI Heritage Month
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Ovulation Tracking App Premom Will be Barred from Sharing Health Data for Advertising Under Proposed FTC Order
- Press Release: FTC Deepens Inquiry into Prescription Drug Middlemen
- Press Release: FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Fashion Nova Customers Affected by Deceptive Review Practices
- Press Release: FTC to Host Workshop Examining Issues Related to Proposed Changes to the Funeral Rule
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Protecting Integrity & Success of Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: FCC Reinstates License of FM Translator DW253AF
- Press Release: Deletion of Item from May 18, 2023 Open Meeting
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $251 Million to Expand Infrastructure to Support CO2 Transport and Storage
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee Convenes First In-Person Meeting
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR Program Develops Energy-Saving Guidance for Co-Location Data Centers in Collaboration with Equinix and Iron Mountain
- Press Release: EPA Announces Latest Action to Protect Communities from Coal Ash Contamination
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | January 2023 Airline Complaint Data
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Readout: First Lady Jill Biden, White House officials help kick off three-day U.S. Department of Labor national workforce development event
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will make $15M in funding available to support training needed to access good jobs in high-demand careers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $1.5M funding availability to support policy development to expand employment of disabled youth
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor welcomes 98 new Apprenticeship Ambassadors to promote, expand, diversify Registered Apprenticeship
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor places New Jersey manufacturer in Severe Violator Enforcement Program after worker suffers serious, preventable amputation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds contractor exposed workers to trench hazards after investigation into 23-year-old worker's fatality in Aurora
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Permaswage reach agreement to resolve gender pay discrimination, disability discrimination at Gardena, California, facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Colorado contractor exposing workers to trench cave-ins, including one that caused teenager's fatal injuries
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Shipbuilders Council of America renew alliance to promote safe, healthful workplaces in Mid-Atlantic shipyard industry
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $167K for Oregon farmworkers whose employer misused exemption to deny overtime pay
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor fines Topgolf USA Oregon location for allowing minor-aged employees to work on prohibited tasks
Education Department
- Press Release: Department of Education Releases Proposed Rules on Accountability for Certificate and For-Profit Programs and Transparency into Unaffordable Student Debt
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Action to Help Schools Deliver Critical Health Care Services to Millions of Students | May 18, 2023
- Press Release: HHS Announces Additional $200 Million in Funding for 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
- Press Release: Joint Press Release on the Launch of the EU-U.S. Health Task
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Finalizes Policies to Expedite Claims Processing for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: New Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool helps agencies transition fleets
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: FEMA | Opportunities to Strengthen Management and Address Increasing Challenges
- Report: K-12 Education | Additional Guidance Could Improve the Equitable Services Process for School Districts and Private Schools
- Report: Aviation Workforce | Current and Future Availability of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics
- Report: Sustainable Aviation Fuel | Agencies Should Track Progress Toward Ambitious Federal Goals [Reissued with Revisions May 17, 2023]
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Health and Human Services
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Justice
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of State
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Science and Technology Policy
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.