This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

2:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

3:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

3:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT greets troops stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

4:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hiroshima Heliport Landing Zone, Hiroshima, Japan en route to Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan

4:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives to the Rihga Royal Hotel Hiroshima, Hiroshima, Japan

5:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's call with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual briefing to provide updates on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to prevent default

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Tackle Unsheltered Homelessness
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Tackle Nation's Mental Health Crisis

Recap of Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Preventing a First-Ever Government Default
  • Remarks by President Biden at Medal of Valor Ceremony
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Investing in America Event in Alaska, as Prepared for Deliv
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Anchorage, Alaska
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Largest Investment in Rural Electrification Since the New Deal

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Upcoming Departure of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl
  • Readout of the 17th U.S. – India Defense Policy Group
  • Press Release: Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Military Technologies
  • Article: DLA Energy Korea Commander Honors His Heritage
  • Contracts for May 17, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 18, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins President Biden on travel to Japan.

Middle East

  • May 17: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Levi
  • May 17: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Joint Economic Commission

Africa

  • May 17: Statement | Attack on U.S. Convoy in Nigeria

Europe

Other Matters

  • May 17: Statement | On the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement: Condemning the Brutal Attack Against a U.S. Convoy in Nigeria
  • Press Release: USAID and Mars, Incorporated, Announce Donation of $4 Million to Support Urgent Healthcare Needs in Ukraine
  • Press Release: USAID Provides an Initial $450,000 in Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Tropical Cyclone Mocha in Burma and Bangladesh

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Kay Burley of Sky News
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdis Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Press Release: IARPA Pursuing Breakthrough Biointelligence and Biosecurity Innovations | May 16, 2023

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Bank Policy Institute
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meets with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Small Business Owners to Discuss Access to Capital
  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the National Asian / Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship 2023 Business Summit
  • Press Release: Publication of South Sudan Sanctions Regulations
  • Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control; Murad, LLC, and an Individual

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments and New Rule to Improve Risk Management and Resilience of Covered Clearing Agencies

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Medal of Valor Ceremony
  • Press Release: Justice Department Leadership Honors Service and Sacrifice of Nation's Law Enforcement for Police Week
  • Readout of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta's Meeting with Members of European Parliament to Discuss Women's Rights
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail
  • Press Release: Judge Imposes Eight Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 260 Years in Prison for ISIS-Inspired 2017 Murder of Eight Victims and Attempted Murder of 18 Others in NYC Truck Attack
  • Press Release: Gangster Disciple Member Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Firebombing and Drug Distribution
  • Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Settlement to Reduce Hazardous Air Emissions at BP Products' Whiting Refinery in Indiana
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Cumberland County Addressing Mental Health Care, Suicide Prevention and Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opiate Withdrawal at the Cumberland County Jail
  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Proposed Amended Complaint and Consent Decree with Fourth Poultry Processor, Further Addressing Long-Running Conspiracy to Suppress Workers' Compensation
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with IT Staffing and Services Company for Posting Discriminatory Job Advertisements
  • Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down New York Tax Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: CBP Releases April 2023 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
  • CBP Press Release: Port of Champlain CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle Valued at More Than $100,000 (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: ICYMI | "An Administration That Looks Like America": Ambassador Katherine Tai Joins Congressman Jim Clyburn for a Conversation on AA and NHPI Heritage Month

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: Ovulation Tracking App Premom Will be Barred from Sharing Health Data for Advertising Under Proposed FTC Order
  • Press Release: FTC Deepens Inquiry into Prescription Drug Middlemen
  • Press Release: FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Fashion Nova Customers Affected by Deceptive Review Practices
  • Press Release: FTC to Host Workshop Examining Issues Related to Proposed Changes to the Funeral Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Protecting Integrity & Success of Affordable Connectivity Program
  • Press Release: FCC Reinstates License of FM Translator DW253AF
  • Press Release: Deletion of Item from May 18, 2023 Open Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $251 Million to Expand Infrastructure to Support CO2 Transport and Storage

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee Convenes First In-Person Meeting

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR Program Develops Energy-Saving Guidance for Co-Location Data Centers in Collaboration with Equinix and Iron Mountain
  • Press Release: EPA Announces Latest Action to Protect Communities from Coal Ash Contamination
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | January 2023 Airline Complaint Data

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Readout: First Lady Jill Biden, White House officials help kick off three-day U.S. Department of Labor national workforce development event
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will make $15M in funding available to support training needed to access good jobs in high-demand careers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $1.5M funding availability to support policy development to expand employment of disabled youth
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor welcomes 98 new Apprenticeship Ambassadors to promote, expand, diversify Registered Apprenticeship
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor places New Jersey manufacturer in Severe Violator Enforcement Program after worker suffers serious, preventable amputation
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds contractor exposed workers to trench hazards after investigation into 23-year-old worker's fatality in Aurora
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Permaswage reach agreement to resolve gender pay discrimination, disability discrimination at Gardena, California, facility
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Colorado contractor exposing workers to trench cave-ins, including one that caused teenager's fatal injuries
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Shipbuilders Council of America renew alliance to promote safe, healthful workplaces in Mid-Atlantic shipyard industry
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $167K for Oregon farmworkers whose employer misused exemption to deny overtime pay
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor fines Topgolf USA Oregon location for allowing minor-aged employees to work on prohibited tasks

Education Department

  • Press Release: Department of Education Releases Proposed Rules on Accountability for Certificate and For-Profit Programs and Transparency into Unaffordable Student Debt

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Action to Help Schools Deliver Critical Health Care Services to Millions of Students | May 18, 2023
  • Press Release: HHS Announces Additional $200 Million in Funding for 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
  • Press Release: Joint Press Release on the Launch of the EU-U.S. Health Task

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Finalizes Policies to Expedite Claims Processing for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: New Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool helps agencies transition fleets

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: FEMA | Opportunities to Strengthen Management and Address Increasing Challenges
  • Report: K-12 Education | Additional Guidance Could Improve the Equitable Services Process for School Districts and Private Schools
  • Report: Aviation Workforce | Current and Future Availability of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics
  • Report: Sustainable Aviation Fuel | Agencies Should Track Progress Toward Ambitious Federal Goals [Reissued with Revisions May 17, 2023]
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Health and Human Services
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Justice
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of State
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Nuclear Regulatory Commission
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Science and Technology Policy

