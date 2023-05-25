United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes: Software Security, OFCCP, Claims Timeliness (Podcast)
25 May 2023
Crowell & Moring
This week's episode covers the proposed Secure Software
Self-Attestation Common Form issued by CISA, OFCCP's issuance
of a modified version of its initial proposed revisions to the
Scheduling Letter and Itemized Listing, and a Civilian Board of
Contract Appeals decision about jurisdiction and timeliness, and is
hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's
"Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a
brief summary of significant government contracts legal and
regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or
executive should be without.
Listen: Crowell.com | PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
