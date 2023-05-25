This week's episode covers the proposed Secure Software Self-Attestation Common Form issued by CISA, OFCCP's issuance of a modified version of its initial proposed revisions to the Scheduling Letter and Itemized Listing, and a Civilian Board of Contract Appeals decision about jurisdiction and timeliness, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

