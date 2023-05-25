This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of the Government of Spain | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

1:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

3:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event

6:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, May 11, 2023

Note: Title 42 has expired; Title 8 is back in place for dealing with illegal entrants at the U.S. border.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Protection of Bristol Bay and National Conservation

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on House Democrats Reintroducing President Biden's Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen

Memorandum on Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Marks Progress on One Year Anniversary of the Global Health Worker Initiative

Proclamation on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, 2023

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions and Investments to Lower Energy Costs, and Make Affordable Homes More Energy Efficient and Climate Resilient for Hard-Working Families

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 23 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Marine Fisheries Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Regulations for Listing Endangered and Threatened Species and Designating Critical Habitat"

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 24 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for Northern Long-Eared Bat"

Department of Defense (DOD)

Congressional Testimony: Opening Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Says Budget Request Protects U.S. Today and in Future

Article: Milley Says Investments in Military Capabilities Are Paying Off

Article: Nation Marks 50th Anniversary of End of Vietnam War

Contracts for May 11, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 12, 2023

Western Hemisphere/Title 42 Lapse

May 11: Statement | Launch of "Movilidad Segura" Website for Information on Regional Processing Centers (Title 42)

May 11: Advisory | Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Verma to Meet with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi (Title 42)

May 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Amna Nawaz of PBS NewsHour (Title 42)

May 11: Statement | Advancing the Minerals Security Partnership with Argentina and the Private Sector

Middle East

May 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al Sabah

May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah Before Their Meeting

Africa

May 11: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials on the Situation in Sudan

May 11: Statement | On the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan

May 11: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi

Europe

May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO's Deputy Secretary General Geoana

May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes

May 11: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Sweden

May 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Geneva and Mexico City

Other Matters

May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Her Trip to Serbia

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Kosovo

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Lead U.S. Delegation to Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya?

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: Digital Repression Growing Globally, Threatening Freedoms | May 10, 2023

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference in Niigata, Japan

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Finance Minister of Brazil Fernando Haddad

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani

Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Annual General Meeting

Press Release: Treasury Office of State and Local Finance Kicks off Summer Series on Climate Transition

Press Release: Important Technical Notice for Users of the OFAC website on SSL Certificates | May 10, 2023

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

Speech by Governor Waller on climate change and financial stability

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: FDIC Board of Directors Issues a Proposed Rule on Special Assessment Pursuant to Systemic Risk Determination

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges HSBC and Scotia Capital with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures

Press Release: Dutch Medical Supplier Philips to Pay More Than $62 Million to Settle FCPA Charges

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Seizes 13 Domains Used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its Affiliates

Press Release: Man Convicted for Running Four Dark Web Child Sexual Abuse Websites

Press Release: Delaware Man and Woman Charged with Sex and Labor Trafficking of 13 Victims

Press Release: Four Men Sentenced for Engaging in a Child Exploitation Enterprise

Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Inspector General Sentenced for Falsifying Financial Disclosure Forms

Press Release: GCI Communications Corp. to Pay More than $40 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Related to FCC's Rural Health Care Program

Press Release: Court Enjoins Alabama Seafood Processor from Distributing Adulterated Seafood Products

Press Release: Two Men Indicted for Environmental Crimes Committed in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Las Mareas Community of Salinas, Puerto Rico

Press Release: Nevada Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Shooting

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Texas and Orders Disgorgement of Tax Prep Fees

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Launch of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Environmental Crimes Task Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Regarding Immigration Enforcement Efforts (Title 42)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Several Counterfeit Purses Ahead of Mother's Day (New York)

CBP Press Release: Three shipments containing 3,165 counterfeit items worth over $3.1M Seized by Louisville CBP in one night (Kentucky)

CBP Press Release: Cincinnati CBP intercepts over 70 shipments of unapproved cosmetic injectables in two weeks (Ohio)

CISA Press Release: CISA Releases White Paper Highlighting R&D Needs and Strategic Actions for Enhancing the Resilience of Critical Infrastructure

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women's Celebration

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Special Naturalization Ceremony

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Certain Hardwood Plywood Products from China

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Systems and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for May 18 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Settles with GCI for Rural Health Care Program Violations

Press Release: FCC Issues First-Ever RoboBlocking Order Against One Eye

Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, May 18, 2023

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Rein in Creation of Fake Accounts to Harvest Fees | May 10, 2023

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Bank Board Approves Two Deals in Support of Thousands of U.S. Jobs in Transportation, Energy Sectors

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Agriculture and Interior Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands Access and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States

Press Release: USDA Announces New Steps to Enhance Organic Markets and Support Producers | May 10, 2023

Press Release: Final Day of AIM for Climate Summit Announces Groundbreaking Initiatives on the Road to COP28 | May 10, 2023

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $50 Million To Boost Clean Energy Solutions and Cut Costs for Rural America

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $26 Million to Support a Modern, Reliable, and Resilient American Clean Energy Grid | May 10, 2023

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $12 Million through Investing in America Agenda to Combat Climate Change in the U.S. Territories

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes New Carbon Pollution Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Protect Public Health

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Appoints Members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Advisory Council | May 10, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Readout: U.S. Department of Labor report finds impact of caregiving on mother's wages reduces lifetime earnings by 15 percent

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $78M for nursing programs to strengthen, diversify workforce to fill quality jobs in 17 states

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds San Jose assisted living provider intentionally denied 16 workers overtime pay, recovers $211K in back wages, damages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $96K for 10 workers on Kauai after finding cleaning company denied pay for overtime, work travel

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces 2023 themes to promote importance of advancing disability employment, honor landmark legislation's anniversary

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Senate Confirmation of Glenna Wright-Gallo | May 10, 2023

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

HHS Fact Sheet: Telehealth Flexibilities and Resources and the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Agitation Symptoms Associated with Dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease

Press Release: FDA Finalizes Move to Recommend Individual Risk Assessment to Determine Eligibility for Blood Donations

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Awards More than $22 Million to Expand Access to Affordable Housing; Homeownership

Press Release: HUD Announces More than $837 Million from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda to Improve Housing Quality and Reduce Energy Costs for Underserved Communities

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Administrator cuts ribbon on grid-interactive and smart building technologies at Oklahoma City Federal Building

Press Release: GSA Administrator announces over $40 million to boost building efficiency and create jobs in Texas and Louisiana

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Bank Regulation | Preliminary Review of Agency Actions Related to March 2023 Bank Failures

Report: 340B Drug Discount Program | Information about Hospitals That Received an Eligibility Exception as a Result of COVID-19

Report: Public Health Preparedness | Critical Need to Address Deficiencies in HHS's Leadership and Coordination of Emergencies

Report: Coast Guard | Recruitment and Retention Challenges Persist

Report: Export Promotion | Commerce Should Improve Workforce Planning and Management of Its Global Markets Unit

