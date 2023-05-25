This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of the Government of Spain | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

1:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

3:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event

6:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, May 11, 2023

Note: Title 42 has expired; Title 8 is back in place for dealing with illegal entrants at the U.S. border.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on the Protection of Bristol Bay and National Conservation
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on House Democrats Reintroducing President Biden's Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
  • Memorandum on Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Marks Progress on One Year Anniversary of the Global Health Worker Initiative
  • Proclamation on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, 2023
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions and Investments to Lower Energy Costs, and Make Affordable Homes More Energy Efficient and Climate Resilient for Hard-Working Families

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

  • Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 23 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Marine Fisheries Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Regulations for Listing Endangered and Threatened Species and Designating Critical Habitat"
  • Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 24 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for Northern Long-Eared Bat"

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Congressional Testimony: Opening Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing (As Delivered)
  • Article: Austin Says Budget Request Protects U.S. Today and in Future
  • Article: Milley Says Investments in Military Capabilities Are Paying Off
  • Article: Nation Marks 50th Anniversary of End of Vietnam War
  • Contracts for May 11, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 12, 2023

Western Hemisphere/Title 42 Lapse

  • May 11: Statement | Launch of "Movilidad Segura" Website for Information on Regional Processing Centers (Title 42)
  • May 11: Advisory | Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Verma to Meet with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi (Title 42)
  • May 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Amna Nawaz of PBS NewsHour (Title 42)
  • May 11: Statement | Advancing the Minerals Security Partnership with Argentina and the Private Sector

Middle East

  • May 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al Sabah
  • May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah Before Their Meeting

Africa

  • May 11: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials on the Situation in Sudan
  • May 11: Statement | On the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan
  • May 11: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi

Europe

  • May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO's Deputy Secretary General Geoana
  • May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes
  • May 11: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Sweden
  • May 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Geneva and Mexico City

Other Matters

  • May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Her Trip to Serbia
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Kosovo

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Lead U.S. Delegation to Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya?

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Press Release: Digital Repression Growing Globally, Threatening Freedoms | May 10, 2023

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference in Niigata, Japan
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Finance Minister of Brazil Fernando Haddad
  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani
  • Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Annual General Meeting
  • Press Release: Treasury Office of State and Local Finance Kicks off Summer Series on Climate Transition
  • Press Release: Important Technical Notice for Users of the OFAC website on SSL Certificates | May 10, 2023

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action
  • Speech by Governor Waller on climate change and financial stability

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

  • Press Release: FDIC Board of Directors Issues a Proposed Rule on Special Assessment Pursuant to Systemic Risk Determination

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges HSBC and Scotia Capital with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures
  • Press Release: Dutch Medical Supplier Philips to Pay More Than $62 Million to Settle FCPA Charges

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Justice Department Seizes 13 Domains Used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its Affiliates
  • Press Release: Man Convicted for Running Four Dark Web Child Sexual Abuse Websites
  • Press Release: Delaware Man and Woman Charged with Sex and Labor Trafficking of 13 Victims
  • Press Release: Four Men Sentenced for Engaging in a Child Exploitation Enterprise
  • Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Inspector General Sentenced for Falsifying Financial Disclosure Forms
  • Press Release: GCI Communications Corp. to Pay More than $40 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Related to FCC's Rural Health Care Program
  • Press Release: Court Enjoins Alabama Seafood Processor from Distributing Adulterated Seafood Products
  • Press Release: Two Men Indicted for Environmental Crimes Committed in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Las Mareas Community of Salinas, Puerto Rico
  • Press Release: Nevada Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Shooting
  • Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Texas and Orders Disgorgement of Tax Prep Fees
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Launch of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Environmental Crimes Task Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

  • Statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Regarding Immigration Enforcement Efforts (Title 42)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Several Counterfeit Purses Ahead of Mother's Day (New York)
  • CBP Press Release: Three shipments containing 3,165 counterfeit items worth over $3.1M Seized by Louisville CBP in one night (Kentucky)
  • CBP Press Release: Cincinnati CBP intercepts over 70 shipments of unapproved cosmetic injectables in two weeks (Ohio)
  • CISA Press Release: CISA Releases White Paper Highlighting R&D Needs and Strategic Actions for Enhancing the Resilience of Critical Infrastructure

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women's Celebration
  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Special Naturalization Ceremony

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Certain Hardwood Plywood Products from China
  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Systems and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for May 18 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Settles with GCI for Rural Health Care Program Violations
  • Press Release: FCC Issues First-Ever RoboBlocking Order Against One Eye
  • Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, May 18, 2023

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Rein in Creation of Fake Accounts to Harvest Fees | May 10, 2023

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Press Release: EXIM Bank Board Approves Two Deals in Support of Thousands of U.S. Jobs in Transportation, Energy Sectors

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Agriculture and Interior Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands Access and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States
  • Press Release: USDA Announces New Steps to Enhance Organic Markets and Support Producers | May 10, 2023
  • Press Release: Final Day of AIM for Climate Summit Announces Groundbreaking Initiatives on the Road to COP28 | May 10, 2023

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $50 Million To Boost Clean Energy Solutions and Cut Costs for Rural America
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $26 Million to Support a Modern, Reliable, and Resilient American Clean Energy Grid | May 10, 2023

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $12 Million through Investing in America Agenda to Combat Climate Change in the U.S. Territories
  • Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Proposes New Carbon Pollution Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Protect Public Health
Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Appoints Members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Advisory Council | May 10, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Readout: U.S. Department of Labor report finds impact of caregiving on mother's wages reduces lifetime earnings by 15 percent
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $78M for nursing programs to strengthen, diversify workforce to fill quality jobs in 17 states
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds San Jose assisted living provider intentionally denied 16 workers overtime pay, recovers $211K in back wages, damages
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $96K for 10 workers on Kauai after finding cleaning company denied pay for overtime, work travel
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces 2023 themes to promote importance of advancing disability employment, honor landmark legislation's anniversary

Department of Education

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Senate Confirmation of Glenna Wright-Gallo | May 10, 2023

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
  • HHS Fact Sheet: Telehealth Flexibilities and Resources and the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Agitation Symptoms Associated with Dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease
  • Press Release: FDA Finalizes Move to Recommend Individual Risk Assessment to Determine Eligibility for Blood Donations

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Awards More than $22 Million to Expand Access to Affordable Housing; Homeownership
  • Press Release: HUD Announces More than $837 Million from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda to Improve Housing Quality and Reduce Energy Costs for Underserved Communities

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: GSA Administrator cuts ribbon on grid-interactive and smart building technologies at Oklahoma City Federal Building
  • Press Release: GSA Administrator announces over $40 million to boost building efficiency and create jobs in Texas and Louisiana

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Bank Regulation | Preliminary Review of Agency Actions Related to March 2023 Bank Failures
  • Report: 340B Drug Discount Program | Information about Hospitals That Received an Eligibility Exception as a Result of COVID-19
  • Report: Public Health Preparedness | Critical Need to Address Deficiencies in HHS's Leadership and Coordination of Emergencies
  • Report: Coast Guard | Recruitment and Retention Challenges Persist
  • Report: Export Promotion | Commerce Should Improve Workforce Planning and Management of Its Global Markets Unit

