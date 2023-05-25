This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of the Government of Spain | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
1:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
3:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event
6:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree
7:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
9:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, May 11, 2023
Note: Title 42 has expired; Title 8 is back in place for dealing with illegal entrants at the U.S. border.
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Protection of Bristol Bay and National Conservation
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on House Democrats Reintroducing President Biden's Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
- Memorandum on Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Marks Progress on One Year Anniversary of the Global Health Worker Initiative
- Proclamation on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions and Investments to Lower Energy Costs, and Make Affordable Homes More Energy Efficient and Climate Resilient for Hard-Working Families
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 23 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Marine Fisheries Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Regulations for Listing Endangered and Threatened Species and Designating Critical Habitat"
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 24 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for Northern Long-Eared Bat"
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Congressional Testimony: Opening Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing (As Delivered)
- Article: Austin Says Budget Request Protects U.S. Today and in Future
- Article: Milley Says Investments in Military Capabilities Are Paying Off
- Article: Nation Marks 50th Anniversary of End of Vietnam War
- Contracts for May 11, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 12, 2023
Western Hemisphere/Title 42 Lapse
- May 11: Statement | Launch of "Movilidad Segura" Website for Information on Regional Processing Centers (Title 42)
- May 11: Advisory | Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Verma to Meet with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi (Title 42)
- May 11: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Amna Nawaz of PBS NewsHour (Title 42)
- May 11: Statement | Advancing the Minerals Security Partnership with Argentina and the Private Sector
Middle East
- May 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al Sabah
- May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah Before Their Meeting
Africa
- May 11: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials on the Situation in Sudan
- May 11: Statement | On the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan
- May 11: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi
Europe
- May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO's Deputy Secretary General Geoana
- May 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes
- May 11: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Sweden
- May 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Geneva and Mexico City
Other Matters
- May 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Her Trip to Serbia
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Kosovo
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Lead U.S. Delegation to Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya?
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: Digital Repression Growing Globally, Threatening Freedoms | May 10, 2023
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference in Niigata, Japan
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Finance Minister of Brazil Fernando Haddad
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani
- Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Annual General Meeting
- Press Release: Treasury Office of State and Local Finance Kicks off Summer Series on Climate Transition
- Press Release: Important Technical Notice for Users of the OFAC website on SSL Certificates | May 10, 2023
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action
- Speech by Governor Waller on climate change and financial stability
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC Board of Directors Issues a Proposed Rule on Special Assessment Pursuant to Systemic Risk Determination
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges HSBC and Scotia Capital with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures
- Press Release: Dutch Medical Supplier Philips to Pay More Than $62 Million to Settle FCPA Charges
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Seizes 13 Domains Used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its Affiliates
- Press Release: Man Convicted for Running Four Dark Web Child Sexual Abuse Websites
- Press Release: Delaware Man and Woman Charged with Sex and Labor Trafficking of 13 Victims
- Press Release: Four Men Sentenced for Engaging in a Child Exploitation Enterprise
- Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Inspector General Sentenced for Falsifying Financial Disclosure Forms
- Press Release: GCI Communications Corp. to Pay More than $40 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Related to FCC's Rural Health Care Program
- Press Release: Court Enjoins Alabama Seafood Processor from Distributing Adulterated Seafood Products
- Press Release: Two Men Indicted for Environmental Crimes Committed in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Las Mareas Community of Salinas, Puerto Rico
- Press Release: Nevada Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Shooting
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Texas and Orders Disgorgement of Tax Prep Fees
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Launch of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Environmental Crimes Task Force
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- Statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Regarding Immigration Enforcement Efforts (Title 42)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Several Counterfeit Purses Ahead of Mother's Day (New York)
- CBP Press Release: Three shipments containing 3,165 counterfeit items worth over $3.1M Seized by Louisville CBP in one night (Kentucky)
- CBP Press Release: Cincinnati CBP intercepts over 70 shipments of unapproved cosmetic injectables in two weeks (Ohio)
- CISA Press Release: CISA Releases White Paper Highlighting R&D Needs and Strategic Actions for Enhancing the Resilience of Critical Infrastructure
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women's Celebration
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Special Naturalization Ceremony
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Certain Hardwood Plywood Products from China
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Systems and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for May 18 Open Commission Meeting
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Settles with GCI for Rural Health Care Program Violations
- Press Release: FCC Issues First-Ever RoboBlocking Order Against One Eye
- Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, May 18, 2023
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Rein in Creation of Fake Accounts to Harvest Fees | May 10, 2023
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Bank Board Approves Two Deals in Support of Thousands of U.S. Jobs in Transportation, Energy Sectors
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Agriculture and Interior Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands Access and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States
- Press Release: USDA Announces New Steps to Enhance Organic Markets and Support Producers | May 10, 2023
- Press Release: Final Day of AIM for Climate Summit Announces Groundbreaking Initiatives on the Road to COP28 | May 10, 2023
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $50 Million To Boost Clean Energy Solutions and Cut Costs for Rural America
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $26 Million to Support a Modern, Reliable, and Resilient American Clean Energy Grid | May 10, 2023
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $12 Million through Investing in America Agenda to Combat Climate Change in the U.S. Territories
- Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Invest $2.8 Billion to Improve Public Lands and Support Conservation Efforts Across the United States
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes New Carbon Pollution Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Protect Public Health
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Appoints Members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Advisory Council | May 10, 2023
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Readout: U.S. Department of Labor report finds impact of caregiving on mother's wages reduces lifetime earnings by 15 percent
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $78M for nursing programs to strengthen, diversify workforce to fill quality jobs in 17 states
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds San Jose assisted living provider intentionally denied 16 workers overtime pay, recovers $211K in back wages, damages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $96K for 10 workers on Kauai after finding cleaning company denied pay for overtime, work travel
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces 2023 themes to promote importance of advancing disability employment, honor landmark legislation's anniversary
Department of Education
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Senate Confirmation of Glenna Wright-Gallo | May 10, 2023
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
- HHS Fact Sheet: Telehealth Flexibilities and Resources and the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Agitation Symptoms Associated with Dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease
- Press Release: FDA Finalizes Move to Recommend Individual Risk Assessment to Determine Eligibility for Blood Donations
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Awards More than $22 Million to Expand Access to Affordable Housing; Homeownership
- Press Release: HUD Announces More than $837 Million from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda to Improve Housing Quality and Reduce Energy Costs for Underserved Communities
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Administrator cuts ribbon on grid-interactive and smart building technologies at Oklahoma City Federal Building
- Press Release: GSA Administrator announces over $40 million to boost building efficiency and create jobs in Texas and Louisiana
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Bank Regulation | Preliminary Review of Agency Actions Related to March 2023 Bank Failures
- Report: 340B Drug Discount Program | Information about Hospitals That Received an Eligibility Exception as a Result of COVID-19
- Report: Public Health Preparedness | Critical Need to Address Deficiencies in HHS's Leadership and Coordination of Emergencies
- Report: Coast Guard | Recruitment and Retention Challenges Persist
- Report: Export Promotion | Commerce Should Improve Workforce Planning and Management of Its Global Markets Unit
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.