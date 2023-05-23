This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
10:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
11:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to New York, New York
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in New York, New York
12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Westchester Airport, White Plains, New York
1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses why Congress must avoid default immediately and without conditions, and how the House Republican Default on America Act will cut veterans' health care visits, teachers and school support staffs, and Meals on Wheels for seniors | SUNY Westchester Community College, Valhalla, New York
3:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Westchester Airport, White Plains, New York, en route to New York, New York
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Wall St. Landing Zone, New York, New York
5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | New York, New York
7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | New York, New York
8:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Wall St. Landing Zone en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport
9:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
10:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:35 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear-in the Commissioners for the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics | Indian Treaty Room
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the House Pro-Choice Caucus leadership | Eisenhower Executive Office Building
White House Press Briefing*
11:40 a.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to New York, New York
Recap of Tuesday, May 9, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Meeting with Congressional Leaders
- Readout of President Joe Biden's call with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico
- Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Amendments
- Executive Order on Moving Beyond COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Workers
- Proclamation on Revoking the Air Travel COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirement
- Fact Sheet: Actions Taken by the Biden-?Harris Administration to Ensure Continued COVID-?19 Protections and Surge Preparedness After Public Health Emergency Transition
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Historic Travel to Papua New Guinea
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the IOM Director General Candidacy of Amy Pope
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at a Writing Seminar for Gold Star Children and Siblings
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Annual Gala, as Prepared for Delivery
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Meeting with the Defense Business Board
- Remarks: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Keynote Address at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security (As Delivered)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 9
- Article: U.S. Provides Ukraine $1.2 Billion for Air Defense, Artillery
- Press Release: DoD Releases National Defense Science and Technology Strategy
- Publication: 2023 National Defense Science & Technology Strategy
- Article: Industrial Base Strength Necessary for Future DOD Success
- Article: Innovation Critical to Success as DOD Faces Competition with China
- Press Release: DoD Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Research Awards to Minority-Serving Institutions
- Article: Airmen Jump into Action
- Article: Sink or Swim | Marine Achieves Excellence Within the Military, Civilian Sector
- Contracts for May 9, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Europe
- May 9: Statement | Europe Day
- May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at a Joint Press Availability
- May 9: Statement | U.S.-North Macedonia Memorandum of Understanding to Create a Strategic Counter-Disinformation Partnership
- May 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the 2nd U.S.-Netherlands Cyber Dialogue
- May 9: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison's Travel to Geneva and Rome
Asia-Pacific
- May 9: Statement | Taiwan as an Observer in the World Health Assembly
- May 9: Statement | Tonga Embassy Opening
Western Hemisphere
- May 9: Statement | United States Sanctions Additional Sinaloa Cartel Network of Fentanyl Suppliers
Domestic Matters
- May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
- May 9: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma Travels to New York
- May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Reception to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr
- May 9: Statement | Announcing the Winners of the Annual Data for Diplomacy Awards
- May 9: Statement | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Belgrade, Serbia
- Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power Holds a Press Availability in Belgrade, Serbia
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Sudan and South Sudan
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: New Treasury Department, IRS, and Census Study Finds Economic Impact Payments Quickly and Effectively Reached Underserved Communities and Americans Most in Need
- Sanctions:Treasury Sanctions Fourth Member of "Los Chapitos" and Expands Targeting of Deadly Fentanyl Supply Network
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Court-Authorized Disruption of Snake Malware Network Controlled by Russia's Federal Security Service
- Press Release: U.K. Citizen Extradited and Pleads Guilty to Cyber Crime Offenses
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Union County, New Jersey, Under the Voting Rights Act
- Press Release: Retired Special Education Teacher Sentenced for Traveling Overseas to Sexually Abuse Children
- Press Release: Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances and Health Care Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol dismantle a stash house in Zapata, Texas
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrest homicide fugitive (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $530K (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Discover Nearly $400k Cocaine Load on a Flight from Jamaica (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand Damien O'Connor
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Panama's Minister of Economy and Industry Federico Alfaro
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Chairwoman & Phoenix Mayor Promote Affordable Connectivity Program
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: Financial Close Reached in Largest Debt Conversion for Marine Conservation to Protect the Galápagos (Ecuador)
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Vice Chair Judith Pryor Hosts AmChams in Europe Chair Susan Danger, Nearly 40 AmCham Leaders from Across Europe
- Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Finnvera
- Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Export Finance Australia at Berne Union
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: AIM for Climate Summit Highlights Private Sector Investment in Driving Climate Action, Crucial Role of Women's Leadership
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Changing the World from the Classroom: Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $40 Million for More Efficient Cooling for Data Centers
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Phase 2 Winners of the Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. DOT, GSA Celebrate Two Trailblazing Former Secretaries by Naming DOT's Headquarters in Their Honor
- Press Release: As House Republicans Push an Extreme Budget That Slashes Rail Safety Inspections, USDOT Highlights New Efforts to Keep Communities Safe and Hold the Rail Industry Accountable
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar for hotel industry employers, workers, other stakeholders during National Tourism and Travel Week
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding opportunity for employer-focused disability policy, technical assistance center
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Fact Sheet: End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's In-Person Roundtable Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders
- Readout of HHS Deputy Secretary Palm's Trip to Alaska to Visit Native Communities
