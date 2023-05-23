This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

10:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to New York, New York

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in New York, New York

12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Westchester Airport, White Plains, New York

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses why Congress must avoid default immediately and without conditions, and how the House Republican Default on America Act will cut veterans' health care visits, teachers and school support staffs, and Meals on Wheels for seniors | SUNY Westchester Community College, Valhalla, New York

3:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Westchester Airport, White Plains, New York, en route to New York, New York

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Wall St. Landing Zone, New York, New York

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | New York, New York

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | New York, New York

8:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Wall St. Landing Zone en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport

9:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

10:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:35 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear-in the Commissioners for the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics | Indian Treaty Room

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the House Pro-Choice Caucus leadership | Eisenhower Executive Office Building

White House Press Briefing*

11:40 a.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to New York, New York

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Meeting with Congressional Leaders

Readout of President Joe Biden's call with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico

Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Amendments

Executive Order on Moving Beyond COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Workers

Proclamation on Revoking the Air Travel COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirement

Fact Sheet: Actions Taken by the Biden-?Harris Administration to Ensure Continued COVID-?19 Protections and Surge Preparedness After Public Health Emergency Transition

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Historic Travel to Papua New Guinea

Statement from President Joe Biden on the IOM Director General Candidacy of Amy Pope

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at a Writing Seminar for Gold Star Children and Siblings

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Annual Gala, as Prepared for Delivery

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Meeting with the Defense Business Board

Remarks: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Keynote Address at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security (As Delivered)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 9

Article: U.S. Provides Ukraine $1.2 Billion for Air Defense, Artillery

Press Release: DoD Releases National Defense Science and Technology Strategy

Publication: 2023 National Defense Science & Technology Strategy

Article: Industrial Base Strength Necessary for Future DOD Success

Article: Innovation Critical to Success as DOD Faces Competition with China

Press Release: DoD Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Research Awards to Minority-Serving Institutions

Article: Airmen Jump into Action

Article: Sink or Swim | Marine Achieves Excellence Within the Military, Civilian Sector

Contracts for May 9, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Europe

May 9: Statement | Europe Day

May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at a Joint Press Availability

May 9: Statement | U.S.-North Macedonia Memorandum of Understanding to Create a Strategic Counter-Disinformation Partnership

May 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the 2nd U.S.-Netherlands Cyber Dialogue

May 9: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison's Travel to Geneva and Rome

Asia-Pacific

May 9: Statement | Taiwan as an Observer in the World Health Assembly

May 9: Statement | Tonga Embassy Opening

Western Hemisphere

May 9: Statement | United States Sanctions Additional Sinaloa Cartel Network of Fentanyl Suppliers

Domestic Matters

May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

May 9: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma Travels to New York

May 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Reception to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

May 9: Statement | Announcing the Winners of the Annual Data for Diplomacy Awards

May 9: Statement | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Belgrade, Serbia

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power Holds a Press Availability in Belgrade, Serbia

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Sudan and South Sudan

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: New Treasury Department, IRS, and Census Study Finds Economic Impact Payments Quickly and Effectively Reached Underserved Communities and Americans Most in Need

Sanctions:Treasury Sanctions Fourth Member of "Los Chapitos" and Expands Targeting of Deadly Fentanyl Supply Network

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Court-Authorized Disruption of Snake Malware Network Controlled by Russia's Federal Security Service

Press Release: U.K. Citizen Extradited and Pleads Guilty to Cyber Crime Offenses

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Union County, New Jersey, Under the Voting Rights Act

Press Release: Retired Special Education Teacher Sentenced for Traveling Overseas to Sexually Abuse Children

Press Release: Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances and Health Care Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol dismantle a stash house in Zapata, Texas

CBP Press Release: CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrest homicide fugitive (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $530K (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Discover Nearly $400k Cocaine Load on a Flight from Jamaica (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand Damien O'Connor

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Panama's Minister of Economy and Industry Federico Alfaro

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Chairwoman & Phoenix Mayor Promote Affordable Connectivity Program

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: Financial Close Reached in Largest Debt Conversion for Marine Conservation to Protect the Galápagos (Ecuador)

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Vice Chair Judith Pryor Hosts AmChams in Europe Chair Susan Danger, Nearly 40 AmCham Leaders from Across Europe

Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Finnvera

Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Export Finance Australia at Berne Union

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: AIM for Climate Summit Highlights Private Sector Investment in Driving Climate Action, Crucial Role of Women's Leadership

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Changing the World from the Classroom: Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $40 Million for More Efficient Cooling for Data Centers

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Phase 2 Winners of the Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. DOT, GSA Celebrate Two Trailblazing Former Secretaries by Naming DOT's Headquarters in Their Honor

Press Release: As House Republicans Push an Extreme Budget That Slashes Rail Safety Inspections, USDOT Highlights New Efforts to Keep Communities Safe and Hold the Rail Industry Accountable

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar for hotel industry employers, workers, other stakeholders during National Tourism and Travel Week

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding opportunity for employer-focused disability policy, technical assistance center

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Fact Sheet: End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's In-Person Roundtable Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders

Readout of HHS Deputy Secretary Palm's Trip to Alaska to Visit Native Communities

