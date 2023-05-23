We will join Chuck Jenkins, CEO of CWU, Inc., to present a panel titled "Preventing a Potential Protest/Handling a Federal Contract Protest Once it is Filed" for the FPTAC at the University of South Florida on June 8, 2023.

It will be a lively discussion featuring federal bid protest veterans discussing strategies for dealing with protests pre and post-award. Attendees will also gain insights on how the federal bid protest process works, and strategies companies can take to maximize (or limit) the impact of bid protests.

The panel will take place at 3814 Spectrum Blvd, USF Research Park-1st Floor Classroom. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 8:00 a.m.

For more information and to register, please click here.

