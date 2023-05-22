United States:
Let's Talk FCA: FCA's Knowledge Element Gets Its Day In Court
22 May 2023
Crowell & Moring
In this episode, Jason Crawford, Brian Tully McLaughlin, and
Agustin Orozco explore the issues before the Supreme Court in two
consolidated cases involving the False Claims Act. The hosts
discuss the April 18 oral argument in Schutte/Proctor
where the question before the Justices is whether a defendant's
subjective knowledge about whether its conduct was legal is
relevant to whether it "knowingly" submitted false
claims.
