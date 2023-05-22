In this episode, Jason Crawford, Brian Tully McLaughlin, and Agustin Orozco explore the issues before the Supreme Court in two consolidated cases involving the False Claims Act. The hosts discuss the April 18 oral argument in Schutte/Proctor where the question before the Justices is whether a defendant's subjective knowledge about whether its conduct was legal is relevant to whether it "knowingly" submitted false claims.

