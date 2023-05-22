This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Leader Chuck Schumer, and Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 8, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm

Letters to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria

Remarks by President Biden on Airline Accountability

Nominations : President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 2 – Secure the Border Act of 2023 (May 8, 2023)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: DoD Issues Progress Payment Update

Press Release: General Officer Announcement

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman et al. Pre-Trial Hearing

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Telesforo Trinidad

Contracts for May 8, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Middle East

May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Cohen

Asia-Pacific

May 8: Statement | The Attack on AHA Centre Convoy (Burma)

Africa

May 8: Advisory | Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Cormier Smith's Travel to Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban | South Africa

Europe

May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Kovachevski

May 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski Before Their Meeting

May 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Domestic Matters

May 8: Statement | Congratulations to Department of State Employees Named as 2023 Service to America Medal Finalists

May 8: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Serbia and Kosovo to Reaffirm U.S. Commitment

Press Release: USAID's Office of Transition Initiatives Ukraine Field Team Announced as Finalists for the 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Financial Stability Report

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Foreign National Charged with Immigration Fraud and Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Nine Florida Tax Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol and Local Communities Come Together to Combat Cross-Border Human Smuggling (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: New Dashboard Highlights Coordinated Federal Investments in High-Speed Internet Programs

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Liquid Transfer Devices with an Integral Vial Adapter

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Stops Student Loan Debt Relief Schemes that it Says Bilked Students Out of Millions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Starks to Join House Democratic Leader Jeffries at ACP Event

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance of U.A.E.

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: AIM for Climate Summit Opens with Global Food Systems Innovation and Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiatives

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Nearly $600 Million to Modernize and Advance Water Power Across America

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Invites Community to Attend May 9 Public Meeting to Discuss West Lake Landfill Design Investigation and Remedial Design Progress

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: DOT to Propose Requirements for Airlines to Cover Expenses and Compensate Stranded Passengers

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M to continue employment, training services to combat Ohio opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $114K in back wages, damages for 100 employees denied overtime by Orlando-based hotel staffing agency

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $910K in back wages, damages for 289 Lyndhurst staffing agency employees denied overtime

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $42 Billion in Approved Public Service Loan Forgiveness for More Than 615,000 Borrowers Since October 2021

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Nurses Week

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Enters Into $15,000 Settlement Resolving Potential HIPAA Violation Under the Right of Access Initiative

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration provides new tools to help federal agencies find diverse suppliers, advance equity in procurement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.