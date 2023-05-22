This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Leader Chuck Schumer, and Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, May 8, 2023
The White House
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm
- Letters to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
- Remarks by President Biden on Airline Accountability
- Nominations : President Biden Announces Key Nominees
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 2 – Secure the Border Act of 2023 (May 8, 2023)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: DoD Issues Progress Payment Update
- Press Release: General Officer Announcement
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Telesforo Trinidad
- Contracts for May 8, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Middle East
- May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Cohen
Asia-Pacific
- May 8: Statement | The Attack on AHA Centre Convoy (Burma)
Africa
- May 8: Advisory | Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Cormier Smith's Travel to Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban | South Africa
Europe
- May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Kovachevski
- May 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski Before Their Meeting
- May 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino
Domestic Matters
- May 8: Statement | Congratulations to Department of State Employees Named as 2023 Service to America Medal Finalists
- May 8: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Serbia and Kosovo to Reaffirm U.S. Commitment
- Press Release: USAID's Office of Transition Initiatives Ukraine Field Team Announced as Finalists for the 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Financial Stability Report
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Foreign National Charged with Immigration Fraud and Human Smuggling Conspiracy
- Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Nine Florida Tax Preparers
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol and Local Communities Come Together to Combat Cross-Border Human Smuggling (Maine)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Press Release: New Dashboard Highlights Coordinated Federal Investments in High-Speed Internet Programs
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Liquid Transfer Devices with an Integral Vial Adapter
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Stops Student Loan Debt Relief Schemes that it Says Bilked Students Out of Millions
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Commissioner Starks to Join House Democratic Leader Jeffries at ACP Event
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance of U.A.E.
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: AIM for Climate Summit Opens with Global Food Systems Innovation and Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiatives
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Nearly $600 Million to Modernize and Advance Water Power Across America
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Invites Community to Attend May 9 Public Meeting to Discuss West Lake Landfill Design Investigation and Remedial Design Progress
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: DOT to Propose Requirements for Airlines to Cover Expenses and Compensate Stranded Passengers
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M to continue employment, training services to combat Ohio opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $114K in back wages, damages for 100 employees denied overtime by Orlando-based hotel staffing agency
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $910K in back wages, damages for 289 Lyndhurst staffing agency employees denied overtime
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $42 Billion in Approved Public Service Loan Forgiveness for More Than 615,000 Borrowers Since October 2021
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Nurses Week
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Enters Into $15,000 Settlement Resolving Potential HIPAA Violation Under the Right of Access Initiative
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration provides new tools to help federal agencies find diverse suppliers, advance equity in procurement
