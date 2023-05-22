This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Leader Chuck Schumer, and Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 8, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm
  • Letters to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria
  • Remarks by President Biden on Airline Accountability
  • Nominations : President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Press Release: DoD Issues Progress Payment Update
  • Press Release: General Officer Announcement
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Telesforo Trinidad
  • Contracts for May 8, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Middle East

  • May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Cohen

Asia-Pacific

  • May 8: Statement | The Attack on AHA Centre Convoy (Burma)

Africa

  • May 8: Advisory | Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Cormier Smith's Travel to Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban | South Africa

Europe

  • May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Kovachevski
  • May 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski Before Their Meeting
  • May 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Domestic Matters

  • May 8: Statement | Congratulations to Department of State Employees Named as 2023 Service to America Medal Finalists
  • May 8: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Serbia and Kosovo to Reaffirm U.S. Commitment
  • Press Release: USAID's Office of Transition Initiatives Ukraine Field Team Announced as Finalists for the 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

The Federal Reserve

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Foreign National Charged with Immigration Fraud and Human Smuggling Conspiracy
  • Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Nine Florida Tax Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Border Patrol and Local Communities Come Together to Combat Cross-Border Human Smuggling (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce (DOC)

  • Press Release: New Dashboard Highlights Coordinated Federal Investments in High-Speed Internet Programs

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Liquid Transfer Devices with an Integral Vial Adapter

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Stops Student Loan Debt Relief Schemes that it Says Bilked Students Out of Millions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Commissioner Starks to Join House Democratic Leader Jeffries at ACP Event

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Press Release: EXIM Bank Signs Co-Financing Agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance of U.A.E.

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: AIM for Climate Summit Opens with Global Food Systems Innovation and Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiatives

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Nearly $600 Million to Modernize and Advance Water Power Across America

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Invites Community to Attend May 9 Public Meeting to Discuss West Lake Landfill Design Investigation and Remedial Design Progress
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: DOT to Propose Requirements for Airlines to Cover Expenses and Compensate Stranded Passengers

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M to continue employment, training services to combat Ohio opioid crisis
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $114K in back wages, damages for 100 employees denied overtime by Orlando-based hotel staffing agency
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $910K in back wages, damages for 289 Lyndhurst staffing agency employees denied overtime

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $42 Billion in Approved Public Service Loan Forgiveness for More Than 615,000 Borrowers Since October 2021

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Nurses Week
  • Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Enters Into $15,000 Settlement Resolving Potential HIPAA Violation Under the Right of Access Initiative

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration provides new tools to help federal agencies find diverse suppliers, advance equity in procurement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.