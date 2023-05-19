This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, May 4, 2023

The White House

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Conflict in Sudan
  • Executive Order on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition
  • Letters to Congress on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition
  • Statement from Vice President Harris After Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation
  • Readout of White House Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans' Rights and Safety
  • Transcript: Background Press Call on New Artificial Intelligence Announcements
  • Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Celebrates Small Business and Manufacturing Boom
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum
  • Remarks as Prepared by NEC Director and White House Competition Council Chair Lael Brainard at the American Economic Liberties Project's Anti-Monopoly Summit
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, and OMB Director Shalanda Young
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Proclamation on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
  • Press Release: General Officer Announcements
  • Press Release: DOD Hosts Monthlong Celebration of Military Spouses
  • Article: U.S. Military Has Formed Chain of Honor Which Must Be Strengthened, Biden Says
  • Contracts for May 4, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 5, 2023

Caucasus

  • May 4: Statement | Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Negotiations
  • May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Bilateral Peace Negotiation Closing Session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov

SelectUSA Investment Summit

  • May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Closing Remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Europe, Ukraine

  • May 4: Statement | Fourth Statement on Russia's War on Ukraine and International Sport

Western Hemisphere

  • May 4: Statement | Designation of Three Former Colombian Officials Due to Involvement in Gross Violations of Human Rights

Africa

  • May 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson Travels to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa, and Accra, Ghana

Global Women's Mentoring

  • May 4: Statement | Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women's Mentoring Partnership to Get Underway May 8, Aims to Expand Economic Opportunity Globally

Domestic

  • May 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology Commencement Ceremony

Department Press Briefing

  • May 4: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Michael Carpenter, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: Attacks on Health Workers and Facilities Worsen a Dire Humanitarian Situation in Sudan
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Speaks with UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on the Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan
  • Press Release: USAID Signs Three New Partnerships to Advance Inclusive and Innovative Development

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference in Brasilia, Brazil
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with TV Bahia, Brazil
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
  • Statement at the 45th Annual Session of the Committee on Information

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Statement byDNI Haines on the Passing of Former Director of DIA Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Report Outlining Historic Support for Small Manufacturing Businesses Through Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative
  • Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Advisory Firm and Part-Owner for Breach of Fiduciary Duty in Connection with Use of Leveraged ETFs
  • Press Release: SEC Announces New Members of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Four Leaders of the Proud Boys of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers a Statement Following the Jury Verdict in the Proud Boys Trial
  • Press Release: Podiatrist Sentenced for Fraudulently Billing Medicare Nearly $2M Under False Identity
  • Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting Offenses
  • Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer
  • Press Release: Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Church Arson
  • Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks to Announce Agreement in Civil Rights and Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health
  • Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa H. Miller Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's 33rd Annual National Institute on Health Care Fraud
  • Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the Equal Justice Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Border Patrol closes two stash houses at Laredo Sector (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $800K in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $96K in undeclared currency at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Chinese National Indicted in Puerto Rico for Fraud Scheme to Avoid Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (Puerto Rico)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Interdicts Vessels in Culebra and Vieques Islands Seizing 136 Bricks of Cocaine in Separate Incidents (Puerto Rico)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP enhances oversight and accountability by hiring new criminal investigators (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at 2023 Global Links Business Luncheon
  • Press Release: Forwarding from Department of State | Media Registration for APEC Transportation and Trade Ministerial Meetings - Detroit, MI

Department of Commerce (DOC)

  • Press Release: United States to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial in Detroit
  • Opening Remarks from Alan Davidson Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Fresh Garlic from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Cloud Computing, Extends Comment Deadline
  • Press Release: FTC Releases Agenda for May 18 Workshop on Proposed Changes to the Eyeglass Rule
  • Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Returns More Than $176,000 to Consumers Who Bought Clothing and Accessories Deceptively Labeled as 'Made in USA'

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: New Affordable Connectivity Program Application Landing Page Announced

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Report Highlights Costly Credit Cards and Loans Pushed on Patients

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Fact Sheet: USDA Is Fighting for Fair, Competitive, and Transparent Markets
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $63M for Fuel Breaks to Protect Communities, Increase Firefighter Safety, as Part of Investing in America Agenda
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Oklahoma Disaster Areas
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Tennessee Disaster Areas

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA and USIBWC join Mexico in Announcing Funding for Infrastructure Projects to Address Transborder Sewage
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Announces Stakeholder Members of UAS Detection and Mitigation Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces report finding nearly half of accommodations for disabled workers have no cost
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $45K in back wages, damages for Oklahoma healthcare workers denied overtime wages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Readout of HUD Delegation Participation in the Cities Summit of the Americas

