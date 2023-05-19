This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, May 4, 2023

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Conflict in Sudan

Executive Order on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition

Letters to Congress on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition

Statement from Vice President Harris After Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation

Readout of White House Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans' Rights and Safety

Transcript: Background Press Call on New Artificial Intelligence Announcements

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Celebrates Small Business and Manufacturing Boom

Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum

Remarks as Prepared by NEC Director and White House Competition Council Chair Lael Brainard at the American Economic Liberties Project's Anti-Monopoly Summit

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, and OMB Director Shalanda Young

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: General Officer Announcements

Press Release: DOD Hosts Monthlong Celebration of Military Spouses

Article: U.S. Military Has Formed Chain of Honor Which Must Be Strengthened, Biden Says

Contracts for May 4, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 5, 2023

Caucasus

May 4: Statement | Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Negotiations

May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Bilateral Peace Negotiation Closing Session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov

SelectUSA Investment Summit

May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Closing Remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Europe, Ukraine

May 4: Statement | Fourth Statement on Russia's War on Ukraine and International Sport

Western Hemisphere

May 4: Statement | Designation of Three Former Colombian Officials Due to Involvement in Gross Violations of Human Rights

Africa

May 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson Travels to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa, and Accra, Ghana

Global Women's Mentoring

May 4: Statement | Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women's Mentoring Partnership to Get Underway May 8, Aims to Expand Economic Opportunity Globally

Domestic

May 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology Commencement Ceremony

Department Press Briefing

May 4: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Michael Carpenter, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Attacks on Health Workers and Facilities Worsen a Dire Humanitarian Situation in Sudan

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Speaks with UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on the Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

Press Release: USAID Signs Three New Partnerships to Advance Inclusive and Innovative Development

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference in Brasilia, Brazil

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with TV Bahia, Brazil

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

Statement at the 45th Annual Session of the Committee on Information

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Statement byDNI Haines on the Passing of Former Director of DIA Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Report Outlining Historic Support for Small Manufacturing Businesses Through Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative

Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Advisory Firm and Part-Owner for Breach of Fiduciary Duty in Connection with Use of Leveraged ETFs

Press Release: SEC Announces New Members of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Jury Convicts Four Leaders of the Proud Boys of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers a Statement Following the Jury Verdict in the Proud Boys Trial

Press Release: Podiatrist Sentenced for Fraudulently Billing Medicare Nearly $2M Under False Identity

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting Offenses

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer

Press Release: Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Church Arson

Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks to Announce Agreement in Civil Rights and Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health

Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa H. Miller Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's 33rd Annual National Institute on Health Care Fraud

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the Equal Justice Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol closes two stash houses at Laredo Sector (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $800K in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $96K in undeclared currency at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Chinese National Indicted in Puerto Rico for Fraud Scheme to Avoid Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (Puerto Rico)

CBP Press Release: CBP Interdicts Vessels in Culebra and Vieques Islands Seizing 136 Bricks of Cocaine in Separate Incidents (Puerto Rico)

CBP Press Release: CBP enhances oversight and accountability by hiring new criminal investigators (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at 2023 Global Links Business Luncheon

Press Release: Forwarding from Department of State | Media Registration for APEC Transportation and Trade Ministerial Meetings - Detroit, MI

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: United States to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial in Detroit

Opening Remarks from Alan Davidson Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Fresh Garlic from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Cloud Computing, Extends Comment Deadline

Press Release: FTC Releases Agenda for May 18 Workshop on Proposed Changes to the Eyeglass Rule

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Returns More Than $176,000 to Consumers Who Bought Clothing and Accessories Deceptively Labeled as 'Made in USA'

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: New Affordable Connectivity Program Application Landing Page Announced

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Report Highlights Costly Credit Cards and Loans Pushed on Patients

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet: USDA Is Fighting for Fair, Competitive, and Transparent Markets

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $63M for Fuel Breaks to Protect Communities, Increase Firefighter Safety, as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Oklahoma Disaster Areas

Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Tennessee Disaster Areas

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and USIBWC join Mexico in Announcing Funding for Infrastructure Projects to Address Transborder Sewage

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Announces Stakeholder Members of UAS Detection and Mitigation Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces report finding nearly half of accommodations for disabled workers have no cost

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $45K in back wages, damages for Oklahoma healthcare workers denied overtime wages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Readout of HUD Delegation Participation in the Cities Summit of the Americas

