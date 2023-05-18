This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
11:45 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and senior Administration officials will meet with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation | Roosevelt Room
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans' Rights and Safety
2:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Richmond International Airport
3:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Richmond International Airport | Richmond, Virginia
4:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Babylon Micro-Farms
5:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week | Babylon Micro-Farms
6:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Richmond International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
7:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, May 3, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at Dinner for Combatant Commanders
- Statement from President Biden on the Selection of Ajay Banga to Lead the World Bank
- Readout of White House Listening Session on Islamophobia
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2023
- Proclamation on National Day of Prayer, 2023
- Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Third Round of Judicial Nominees
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 9 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Lesser Prairie-Chicken; Threatened Status with Section 4(d) Rule for the Northern Distinct Population Segment and Endangered Status for the Southern Distinct Population Segment"
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Pentagon
- Publication: The United States and the Republic of the Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines
- Publication: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines Fact Sheet
- Fact Sheet: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines
- Article: U.S.-Philippines Agree to Modernize, Strengthen Alliance
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 3
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement
- Article: DOD Announces Latest Security Assistance Package for Ukraine
- Article: Control, Cooperation, Classification Remain Focuses of DOD's Space Policy
- Article: Defense Official Says Diverse Talent Pool Is Critical
- Article: DOD Implements New Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment Process
- Contracts for May 3, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 4, 2023
World Press Freedom Day
- May 3: Statement | World Press Freedom Day
- May 3: Statement | On World Press Freedom Day, the U.S. Department of State Announces More Than 200 Journalists from Over 100 Countries and Territories to Participate in Flagship Journalism Exchange in 2023
- May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius on the State of Press Freedom Worldwide
Space Cooperation
- May 3: Statement | Artemis Accords Foster Peaceful Civil Space Cooperation
- May 3: Statement | The Czech Republic Signs the Artemis Accords
Europe. Ukraine, Russia
- May 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
- May 3: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Reward Offers for Information Leading to the Arrest and/or Conviction of a Russian Cybercriminal and Identification of Key Leaders of a Transnational Organized Crime Group
- May 3: Statement | Poland's National Day
Africa
- May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Youssouf
Asia-Pacific
- May 3: Readout | Under Secretary Nuland's Meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Momen
Central Asia
- May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations
Holocaust
- May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the Dialogue on Holocaust Issues (USA, Germany)
Women's Issues
- May 3: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Moldova, and Denmark
Domestic Matters
- May 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Atlanta, Georgia May 5-6?
Department Press Briefings
- May 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- May 3: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Special Representative to the Western Balkans
- May 3: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement: Joint Commitment to Expand Equitable Access to Labor Pathways from Latin America
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Discuss Expanding Legal Pathways for Migrants with Ministers from Canada and Spain
- Press Release: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Attends Florida International University's Hemispheric Security Conference
- Press Release: Pause of U.S. Food Aid in Tigray, Ethiopia
- Press Release: USAID Commemorates World Press Freedom Day
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a Joint Press Conference with Brazilian Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco in Salvador, Brazil
- Joint Statement on the?Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality?(USA, Brazil)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Press Freedom Day
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Futureproofing for Sustaining Peace
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Secretary Yellen on Election of Ajay Banga as World Bank President
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on Community Finance Policy and Building a More Equitable Economy at Inclusiv's 2023 Conference
- Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost
- Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
- Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 2, 2023
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Modernize Share Repurchase Disclosure
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Network of Transnational Fraudsters Indicted for Racketeering in Scheme to Steal Millions from American Consumers' Bank Accounts
- Press Release: 45 Minneapolis Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Federal Charges
- Press Release: Three MS-13 Gang Members Convicted of Racketeering and Violent Crime Conspiracy
- Press Release: Vessel Operator, Captain and Chief Engineer Convicted of Environmental Crimes
- Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Publishes Regulation Governing Special Tribal Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement Program
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Landlord
- Press Release: Former Alabama Deputy Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Woman in His Custody
- Speech: Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Marshall Miller Delivers Remarks at the Ethics and Compliance Initiative IMPACT Conference
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: Trilateral statement on joint commitment to Latin America (USA, Spain, Canada)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers, agriculture specialists intercept 10 baby parrots at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: DHS recognizes employees at award ceremony in Miami (Florida)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Starts Global Entry Receiptless Facial Kiosks at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Costa Rica's Minister for Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 White House Forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders
- Advisory | Phoenix Small Business Roundtable with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman (May 4)
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wi-Fi Routers, Wi-Fi Devices, Mesh Wi-Fi Network Devices, and Hardware and Software Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Proposes Blanket Prohibition Preventing Facebook from Monetizing Youth Data
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Finalists for Twelve New USDA Regional Food Business Centers and $420 Million in Funding to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $12.6 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Desalination Research Facility in Southern New Mexico
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes to Establish First-Time Clean Water Act Protections for Over 250 Tribes
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: USDOT Announces Funding for 27 Small Shipyards in 20 States to Help Increase Productivity and Create Jobs
- Press Release: USDOT, Supply Chain Companies Launch New Data Exchange to Strengthen Supply Chains
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Releases Airspace Blueprint for Air Taxis
Department of Education (ED)
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation's Report Card on History and Civics Education
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: New Surgeon General Advisory Raises Alarm about the Devastating Impact of the Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation in the United States
- Fact Sheet: Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month 2023
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Allocates $382 Million to Help States Produce Affordable Housing
- Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Forbes Magazine Highlights the Four Women Leading HUD, the FHA, Ginnie Mae, and FHFA
