POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:45 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and senior Administration officials will meet with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation | Roosevelt Room

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans' Rights and Safety

2:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Richmond International Airport

3:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Richmond International Airport | Richmond, Virginia

4:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Babylon Micro-Farms

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week | Babylon Micro-Farms

6:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Richmond International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at Dinner for Combatant Commanders

Statement from President Biden on the Selection of Ajay Banga to Lead the World Bank

Readout of White House Listening Session on Islamophobia

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2023

Proclamation on National Day of Prayer, 2023

Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Third Round of Judicial Nominees

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 9 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Lesser Prairie-Chicken; Threatened Status with Section 4(d) Rule for the Northern Distinct Population Segment and Endangered Status for the Southern Distinct Population Segment"

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Pentagon

Publication: The United States and the Republic of the Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines

Publication: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines Fact Sheet

Fact Sheet: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines

Article: U.S.-Philippines Agree to Modernize, Strengthen Alliance

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 3

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement

Article: DOD Announces Latest Security Assistance Package for Ukraine

Article: Control, Cooperation, Classification Remain Focuses of DOD's Space Policy

Article: Defense Official Says Diverse Talent Pool Is Critical

Article: DOD Implements New Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment Process

Contracts for May 3, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 4, 2023

World Press Freedom Day

May 3: Statement | World Press Freedom Day

May 3: Statement | On World Press Freedom Day, the U.S. Department of State Announces More Than 200 Journalists from Over 100 Countries and Territories to Participate in Flagship Journalism Exchange in 2023

May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius on the State of Press Freedom Worldwide

Space Cooperation

May 3: Statement | Artemis Accords Foster Peaceful Civil Space Cooperation

May 3: Statement | The Czech Republic Signs the Artemis Accords

Europe. Ukraine, Russia

May 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

May 3: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Reward Offers for Information Leading to the Arrest and/or Conviction of a Russian Cybercriminal and Identification of Key Leaders of a Transnational Organized Crime Group

May 3: Statement | Poland's National Day

Africa

May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Youssouf

Asia-Pacific

May 3: Readout | Under Secretary Nuland's Meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Momen

Central Asia

May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations

Holocaust

May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the Dialogue on Holocaust Issues (USA, Germany)

Women's Issues

May 3: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Moldova, and Denmark

Domestic Matters

May 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Atlanta, Georgia May 5-6?

Department Press Briefings

May 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

May 3: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Special Representative to the Western Balkans

May 3: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: Joint Commitment to Expand Equitable Access to Labor Pathways from Latin America

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Discuss Expanding Legal Pathways for Migrants with Ministers from Canada and Spain

Press Release: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Attends Florida International University's Hemispheric Security Conference

Press Release: Pause of U.S. Food Aid in Tigray, Ethiopia

Press Release: USAID Commemorates World Press Freedom Day

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a Joint Press Conference with Brazilian Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco in Salvador, Brazil

Joint Statement on the?Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality?(USA, Brazil)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Press Freedom Day

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Futureproofing for Sustaining Peace

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary Yellen on Election of Ajay Banga as World Bank President

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on Community Finance Policy and Building a More Equitable Economy at Inclusiv's 2023 Conference

Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost

Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 2, 2023

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting

Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Modernize Share Repurchase Disclosure

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Network of Transnational Fraudsters Indicted for Racketeering in Scheme to Steal Millions from American Consumers' Bank Accounts

Press Release: 45 Minneapolis Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Federal Charges

Press Release: Three MS-13 Gang Members Convicted of Racketeering and Violent Crime Conspiracy

Press Release: Vessel Operator, Captain and Chief Engineer Convicted of Environmental Crimes

Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Publishes Regulation Governing Special Tribal Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement Program

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Landlord

Press Release: Former Alabama Deputy Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Woman in His Custody

Speech: Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Marshall Miller Delivers Remarks at the Ethics and Compliance Initiative IMPACT Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: Trilateral statement on joint commitment to Latin America (USA, Spain, Canada)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers, agriculture specialists intercept 10 baby parrots at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: DHS recognizes employees at award ceremony in Miami (Florida)

CBP Press Release: CBP Starts Global Entry Receiptless Facial Kiosks at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Costa Rica's Minister for Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 White House Forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Advisory | Phoenix Small Business Roundtable with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman (May 4)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wi-Fi Routers, Wi-Fi Devices, Mesh Wi-Fi Network Devices, and Hardware and Software Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Proposes Blanket Prohibition Preventing Facebook from Monetizing Youth Data

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Finalists for Twelve New USDA Regional Food Business Centers and $420 Million in Funding to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $12.6 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Desalination Research Facility in Southern New Mexico

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes to Establish First-Time Clean Water Act Protections for Over 250 Tribes

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: USDOT Announces Funding for 27 Small Shipyards in 20 States to Help Increase Productivity and Create Jobs

Press Release: USDOT, Supply Chain Companies Launch New Data Exchange to Strengthen Supply Chains

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Releases Airspace Blueprint for Air Taxis

Department of Education (ED)

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation's Report Card on History and Civics Education

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: New Surgeon General Advisory Raises Alarm about the Devastating Impact of the Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation in the United States

Fact Sheet: Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Allocates $382 Million to Help States Produce Affordable Housing

Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Forbes Magazine Highlights the Four Women Leading HUD, the FHA, Ginnie Mae, and FHFA

