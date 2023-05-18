This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:45 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and senior Administration officials will meet with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation | Roosevelt Room

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans' Rights and Safety

2:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Richmond International Airport

3:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Richmond International Airport | Richmond, Virginia

4:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Babylon Micro-Farms

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week | Babylon Micro-Farms

6:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Richmond International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

7:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden at Dinner for Combatant Commanders
  • Statement from President Biden on the Selection of Ajay Banga to Lead the World Bank
  • Readout of White House Listening Session on Islamophobia
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2023
  • Proclamation on National Day of Prayer, 2023
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Third Round of Judicial Nominees

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

  • Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 9 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Lesser Prairie-Chicken; Threatened Status with Section 4(d) Rule for the Northern Distinct Population Segment and Endangered Status for the Southern Distinct Population Segment"

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Pentagon
  • Publication: The United States and the Republic of the Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines
  • Publication: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines Fact Sheet
  • Fact Sheet: U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines
  • Article: U.S.-Philippines Agree to Modernize, Strengthen Alliance
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – May 3
  • Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement
  • Article: DOD Announces Latest Security Assistance Package for Ukraine
  • Article: Control, Cooperation, Classification Remain Focuses of DOD's Space Policy
  • Article: Defense Official Says Diverse Talent Pool Is Critical
  • Article: DOD Implements New Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment Process
  • Contracts for May 3, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 4, 2023

World Press Freedom Day

  • May 3: Statement | World Press Freedom Day
  • May 3: Statement | On World Press Freedom Day, the U.S. Department of State Announces More Than 200 Journalists from Over 100 Countries and Territories to Participate in Flagship Journalism Exchange in 2023
  • May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius on the State of Press Freedom Worldwide

Space Cooperation

  • May 3: Statement | Artemis Accords Foster Peaceful Civil Space Cooperation
  • May 3: Statement | The Czech Republic Signs the Artemis Accords

Europe. Ukraine, Russia

  • May 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • May 3: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Reward Offers for Information Leading to the Arrest and/or Conviction of a Russian Cybercriminal and Identification of Key Leaders of a Transnational Organized Crime Group
  • May 3: Statement | Poland's National Day

Africa

  • May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Youssouf

Asia-Pacific

  • May 3: Readout | Under Secretary Nuland's Meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Momen

Central Asia

  • May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations

Holocaust

  • May 3: Statement | Joint Statement on the Dialogue on Holocaust Issues (USA, Germany)

Women's Issues

  • May 3: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Moldova, and Denmark

Domestic Matters

  • May 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Atlanta, Georgia May 5-6?

Department Press Briefings

  • May 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • May 3: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Special Representative to the Western Balkans
  • May 3: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement: Joint Commitment to Expand Equitable Access to Labor Pathways from Latin America
  • Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Discuss Expanding Legal Pathways for Migrants with Ministers from Canada and Spain
  • Press Release: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Attends Florida International University's Hemispheric Security Conference
  • Press Release: Pause of U.S. Food Aid in Tigray, Ethiopia
  • Press Release: USAID Commemorates World Press Freedom Day

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a Joint Press Conference with Brazilian Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco in Salvador, Brazil
  • Joint Statement on the?Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality?(USA, Brazil)
  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Press Freedom Day
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Futureproofing for Sustaining Peace

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement by Secretary Yellen on Election of Ajay Banga as World Bank President
  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on Community Finance Policy and Building a More Equitable Economy at Inclusiv's 2023 Conference
  • Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost
  • Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
  • Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 2, 2023

The Federal Reserve

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting
  • Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Modernize Share Repurchase Disclosure

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Network of Transnational Fraudsters Indicted for Racketeering in Scheme to Steal Millions from American Consumers' Bank Accounts
  • Press Release: 45 Minneapolis Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Federal Charges
  • Press Release: Three MS-13 Gang Members Convicted of Racketeering and Violent Crime Conspiracy
  • Press Release: Vessel Operator, Captain and Chief Engineer Convicted of Environmental Crimes
  • Press Release: Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women Publishes Regulation Governing Special Tribal Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement Program
  • Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Landlord
  • Press Release: Former Alabama Deputy Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Woman in His Custody
  • Speech: Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Marshall Miller Delivers Remarks at the Ethics and Compliance Initiative IMPACT Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • DHS Press Release: Trilateral statement on joint commitment to Latin America (USA, Spain, Canada)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers, agriculture specialists intercept 10 baby parrots at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: DHS recognizes employees at award ceremony in Miami (Florida)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Starts Global Entry Receiptless Facial Kiosks at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit
  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Costa Rica's Minister for Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar
  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 White House Forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders
  • Advisory | Phoenix Small Business Roundtable with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman (May 4)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wi-Fi Routers, Wi-Fi Devices, Mesh Wi-Fi Network Devices, and Hardware and Software Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Proposes Blanket Prohibition Preventing Facebook from Monetizing Youth Data

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Finalists for Twelve New USDA Regional Food Business Centers and $420 Million in Funding to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $12.6 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Desalination Research Facility in Southern New Mexico

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Proposes to Establish First-Time Clean Water Act Protections for Over 250 Tribes
Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: USDOT Announces Funding for 27 Small Shipyards in 20 States to Help Increase Productivity and Create Jobs
  • Press Release: USDOT, Supply Chain Companies Launch New Data Exchange to Strengthen Supply Chains

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Department of Education (ED)

  • Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation's Report Card on History and Civics Education

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: New Surgeon General Advisory Raises Alarm about the Devastating Impact of the Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation in the United States
  • Fact Sheet: Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Approves First Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Allocates $382 Million to Help States Produce Affordable Housing
  • Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Forbes Magazine Highlights the Four Women Leading HUD, the FHA, Ginnie Mae, and FHFA

