On May 1, 2023, the Biden administration announced that it will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal contractors on May 11, 2023—which is the day that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end.

According to the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, we can expect a new executive order (EO) rescinding the safety protocols for federal contractors.

The task force states that "agencies should not take any steps" to comply with previous guidance or implement previous EOs.

According to the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force website, President Biden will be announcing an EO rescinding the COVID-19 safety protocols for federal contractors, effective May 12, 2023. "In the interim," the task force states, "agencies should not take any steps to require covered contractors and subcontractors to come into compliance with previously issued Safer Federal Task Force guidance, or enforce any contract clauses implementing Executive Order 14042." The task force is expected to issue further guidance following the publication of a new EO.

