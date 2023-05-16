This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The Vice President and The Second Gentleman will host President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines and Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos for brunch | Vice President's Residence

Looking Ahead: On Wednesday, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum, which George Washington University is hosting. On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of Small Business Week. On Friday, the Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 1, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Joint Statement of the Leaders of the United States and the Philippines

Remarks by President Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines Before

Fact Sheet: Investing in the Special Friendship and Alliance Between the United States and the Philippines

Transcript: Background Press Call on the Upcoming Visit of President Marcos of the Philippines

Remarks by President Biden at a National Small Business Week Event

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a National Small Business Week Event

Fact Sheet: President Biden Delivers Update on His Strategy to Build on America's Small Business Boom, while Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans Threaten to Harm Small Businesses and Eliminate Jobs

Readout of President Biden's Call with Congressional Leaders (re: debt ceiling & May 9 meeting at White House)

Memorandum on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs (re: Title 42 May 11 lapse)

Statement: The Biden-?Harris Administration Will End COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Employees, Contractors, International Travelers, Head Start Educators, and CMS-Certified Facilities (on May 11)

Remarks by President Biden at a Reception to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Department of Defense (DOD)

Publication: Message to the Force Regarding Office of Management and Budget Guidance on Agency Work Environments

Press Release: Joint Staff Hosts Combatant Commands for C4/Cyber Summit

Article: Face of Defense | A Chemist's Journey to Make 'Bad Unknowns' Known

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Capt. Jose Calugas

Contracts for May 1, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Africa

May 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with President Ruto of Kenya and President Azali of Comoros About Ending the Conflict in Sudan

Middle East

May 1: Statement | The Situation in Lebanon

May 1: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Egypt

May 1: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to the Gulf

Europe

May 1: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Germany and the United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

May 1: Advisory | Special Envoy Finkenauer's Travel to Indonesia

Western Hemisphere

May 1: Statement | Congratulations to Paraguay's President-Elect Santiago Peña

International Visitor Leadership Program

May 1: Statement | The United States Launches International Visitor Leadership Program for Judicial, Law Enforcement, and Security Officials from 56 Countries

Press Briefing

May 1: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces $135 Million to Advance a Prosperous, Inclusive, and Resilient Philippines

Press Release: USAID Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Hewlett Foundation and the Center for Global Development

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to New York For UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day 30th Anniversary Event

Advisory: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Miami for the Florida International University's Hemispheric Security Conference

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by a Senior U.S. Official in a Background Briefing on Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Upcoming Travel to Brazil

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Statement: Economy Statement by Eric Van Nostrand, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 1, 2023

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Press Release: U.S. Treasury and Monetary Authority of Singapore Conduct Joint Exercise to Strengthen Cross-Border Cyber Incident Coordination and Crisis Management

Guidance:Issuance of Venezuela-related General License; Publication of New and Amended Venezuela-related Frequently Asked Questions

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Poloniex, LLC

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: FDIC Releases Comprehensive Overview of Deposit Insurance System, Including Options for Deposit Insurance Reform

Press Release: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio Assumes All the Deposits of First Republic Bank, San Francisco, California

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

DHS Statement on the Lifting of Title 19 Requirements (re: COVID-19 vaccine requirements)

CBP Press Release: Not so trusted travelers revealed after CBP officers intercept $1 million worth of narcotics (California)

CBP Press Release: Over 900 pounds of marijuana with a street value over $2 million intercepted by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)

CISA Blog: NCSWIC PTE Committee Releases Leveraging the PACE Plan into the Emergency Communications Ecosystem

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Lawsuit Leads to Permanent Ban from Debt Relief, Telemarketing for Operators of Debt Relief Scam

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Proposes Over $8M in Fines Against 22 RDOF Applicants for Defaults

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Proposes New Consumer Protections for Homeowners Seeking Clean Energy Financing

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA is Providing $130 Million in Assistance to Help Farmers Facing Financial Risk

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $36M to Improve Roads, Trails, Water Quality as part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm and Republic of Korea Minister Lee Commit to Strengthening Clean Energy Cooperation

Press Release: DOE Announces Winners of 33rd Annual National Science Bowl®

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $500,000 to Student Teams for Environmental Technologies

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: FMCSA Forms New Task Force to Combat Predatory Leasing Practices

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Activates Scores of New, Faster Routes Along East Coast Ahead of Summer

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces national emphasis program to reduce, prevent workplace falls, leading cause of workplace fatalities

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $101K for 10 sushi restaurant workers in Hawaii after employer denied overtime pay by misapplying exemption

Press Release: Federal court approves plan to distribute assets to participants harmed by underfunded group health plan arrangement operating in 36 states

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $333K in back wages, damages for 51 workers denied overtime by Long Island maintenance company

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on EMTALA Enforcement

Statements by Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs Jessica Marcella on National Adolescent Health Month

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Conditionally Approves First Drug for Anemia in Cats with Chronic Kidney Disease

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: In Case You Missed It | HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Authors Op-Ed in The Hill

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: New platform will make it easier for contractors to manage GSA Advantage! catalogs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.