This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President deliver remarks during National Small Business Week; The Small Business Administrator participates | Rose Garden

Fact Sheet: President Biden Delivers Update on His Strategy to Build on America's Small Business Boom, while Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans Threaten to Harm Small Businesses and Eliminate Jobs

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady welcome His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President of the Republic of the Philippines and Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos to the White House | South Portico

2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President of the Republic of the Philippines | Oval Office

Transcript: Background Press Call on the Upcoming Visit of President Marcos of the Philippines

5:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – the President and Vice President will deliver remarks during National Small Business Week | Rose Garden

5:00 p.m. EDT –and Vice President and THE Second Gentleman will attend the President's reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr | East Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, 2023

The White House

April 30

Press Release: January 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted

April 29

Remarksby President Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

April 28

Remarksby President Biden at Presentation of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Air Force Falcons

Remarksby President Biden at a Reception for the Democratic National Committee

Remarksby Vice President Harris at a Reception for the Democratic National Committee

Press Release: Clemency Recipient List

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action During Second Chance Month to Strengthen Public Safety, Improve Rehabilitation in Jails and Prisons, and Support Successful Reentry

Readoutof the National Security Advisor to the Vice President's Meeting with Guatemalan Civil Society Election Observers

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Nevada Disaster Declaration

Proclamationon National Hurricane Preparedness Week, 2023

Proclamationon National Building Safety Month, 2023

Proclamationon National Foster Care Month, 2023

Proclamationon National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, 2023

Proclamationon Law Day, U.S.A., 2023

Proclamationon National Small Business Week, 2023

Proclamationon National Mental Health Awareness Month, 2023

Proclamationon Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 2023

Proclamationon Older Americans Month, 2023

Proclamationon Jewish American Heritage Month, 2023

Proclamationon Loyalty Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: DOD Statement Attributed to Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Ms. Sabrina Singh (re: Sudan)

Readoutof Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Round Table Meeting with U.S. Battery and Critical Minerals Manufacturers

Readoutof Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment Dr. William LaPlante's Engagements with European Allies and Partners

Press Release: Civil War Soldier Receives Funeral Honors at Arlington Cemetery

Press Release: DoD Strengthens Supply Chains for Hypersonic and Strategic Systems

Article: DOD Investing in Wearable Technology That Could Rapidly Predict Disease

Press Release: Flag Officer Assignments

Contractsfor April 28, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 1, 2023

Asia-Pacific

April 29: Statement| U.S. Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea

April 30: Statement| On the Murder of Alex Dolorosa (Philippines)

April 30: Statement| Republic of the Marshall Islands Constitution Day

Western Hemisphere

April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Keynote Remarks at the Cities Summit of the Americas Closing Plenary | Denver, Colorado

April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Visit to the Cities Summit Innovation Plaza Commercial Expo | Denver, Colorado

April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before His Meeting with Women Mayors from the Western Hemisphere on the Margins of the Cities Summit of the Americas | Denver, Colorado

April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Meeting with Mayors from the Western Hemisphere to Discuss Efforts to Combat Fentanyl | Denver, Colorado

SelectUSA Investment Summit

April 28: Advisory| Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit (May 4)

Africa

April 29: Statement| Evacuation Efforts of U.S. Citizens From Sudan

Caucasus

April 29: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Prime Minster Pashinyan

April 30: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Central Asia

April 28: Statement| Kyrgyz Court Decision to Revoke RFE/RL Azattyk License

Middle East

April 30: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Barbara A. Leaf's Travel to Iraq and Jordan

Interviews, Press Briefings

April 29: Interview| Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Marshall Zelinger of KUSA-TV 9 News Denver

Europe

April 28: Statement| Congratulating the Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Formation of the Federation of BiH Government

April 28: Advisory| Special Advisor on International Disability Rights?Minkara's?Travel to Greece

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Provides $1 Million to Support Migrants Vulnerable to Climate Change in Cities (Latin America/Caribbean)

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarksby Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Press Availability at the ECDC African Community Center of Denver, Colorado

Remarksby Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Fireside Chat with Dr. Fritz Mayer, Dean of the Josef Korbel School at the University of Denver

Remarksat a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Abduction and Deportation of Children During Armed Conflict

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: ODNI Releases 10th Annual Intelligence Community Transparency Report

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2022

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces the results from the review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: FDIC Releases Report Detailing Supervision of the Former Signature Bank, New York, New York

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Proposed Rule Amendments to Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Clemency Recipient List

Press Release: Justice Department Releases Strategic Plan for Supporting the Goals of the Federal Interagency Alternatives and Reentry Committee

Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Press Release: Justice Department Announces National Human Trafficking Coordinator and National Coordinator for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Cross-Border Crime Forum

Readoutof Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer's Visit to United States Penitentiary Lewisburg

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney's Annual Convention

Press Release: Three Nigerian Nationals Extradited from the United Kingdom and Spain to Face Fraud Charges

Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Using Stolen Identity During COVID-19 Relief Prosecution

Press Release: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Agrees to Pay Nearly $24 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Former West Virginia Parole Officer Sentenced for Witness Tampering

Press Release: Tennessee Corrections Officer Convicted of Obstructing Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate

Press Release: Wisconsin Owner of Consulting Firm Pleads Guilty to Tax Scheme

Press Release: San Diego Man Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion, Fraud and Failing to Appear for his 2001 Sentencing Hearing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: The 2023 Canada–U.S. Cross-Border Crime Forum (CBCF)

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts 72-Pound Ireland-Bound Marijuana Load, HSI Arrests California Man (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Linkto daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarksby Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas | Denver, Colorado

Readoutof Ambassador María L. Pagán's Meetings During WTO's Second "Fish Week"

Advisory: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 1-5, 2023

Advisory: United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Travel to Phoenix and Los Angeles

Department of Commerce

Readoutof Secretary Raimondo's Meetings with Japan Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

StatementRegarding the Termination of CalPortland Company's Attempted Acquisition of Assets Owned by Rival Cement Producer Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Rule to Facilitate Orderly Wind Down of LIBOR

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC CEO Travels to Kyiv to Boost Investment and Recovery Efforts

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Emergency Fuel Waivers for E15 Sales

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Newland Highlights President's Investing in America Agenda During Alaska Visit Focused on Tribal Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Issues Emergency Fuel Waiver for E15 Sales

Linkto other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Opens Public Comment Period on Noise Policy Review

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $90M in grants to support delivery of training, employment services to young people for high demand careers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $985K to Washington State to continue employment, training services to combat the state's opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds 205 violations at 16 mines in March 2023 safety, health impact inspections in 12 states

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Amazon failed to provide injured employees proper medical treatment at Castleton, New York, fulfillment facility

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 28, 2023

