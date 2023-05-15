This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President deliver remarks during National Small Business Week; The Small Business Administrator participates | Rose Garden
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Delivers Update on His Strategy to Build on America's Small Business Boom, while Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans Threaten to Harm Small Businesses and Eliminate Jobs
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady welcome His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President of the Republic of the Philippines and Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos to the White House | South Portico
2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President of the Republic of the Philippines | Oval Office
- Transcript: Background Press Call on the Upcoming Visit of President Marcos of the Philippines
5:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – the President and Vice President will deliver remarks during National Small Business Week | Rose Garden
5:00 p.m. EDT –and Vice President and THE Second Gentleman will attend the President's reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr | East Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, 2023
The White House
April 30
- Press Release: January 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted
April 29
- Remarksby President Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 28
- Remarksby President Biden at Presentation of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Air Force Falcons
- Remarksby President Biden at a Reception for the Democratic National Committee
- Remarksby Vice President Harris at a Reception for the Democratic National Committee
- Press Release: Clemency Recipient List
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action During Second Chance Month to Strengthen Public Safety, Improve Rehabilitation in Jails and Prisons, and Support Successful Reentry
- Readoutof the National Security Advisor to the Vice President's Meeting with Guatemalan Civil Society Election Observers
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Disaster Declaration
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Nevada Disaster Declaration
- Proclamationon National Hurricane Preparedness Week, 2023
- Proclamationon National Building Safety Month, 2023
- Proclamationon National Foster Care Month, 2023
- Proclamationon National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, 2023
- Proclamationon Law Day, U.S.A., 2023
- Proclamationon National Small Business Week, 2023
- Proclamationon National Mental Health Awareness Month, 2023
- Proclamationon Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 2023
- Proclamationon Older Americans Month, 2023
- Proclamationon Jewish American Heritage Month, 2023
- Proclamationon Loyalty Day, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: DOD Statement Attributed to Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Ms. Sabrina Singh (re: Sudan)
- Readoutof Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Round Table Meeting with U.S. Battery and Critical Minerals Manufacturers
- Readoutof Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment Dr. William LaPlante's Engagements with European Allies and Partners
- Press Release: Civil War Soldier Receives Funeral Honors at Arlington Cemetery
- Press Release: DoD Strengthens Supply Chains for Hypersonic and Strategic Systems
- Article: DOD Investing in Wearable Technology That Could Rapidly Predict Disease
- Press Release: Flag Officer Assignments
- Contractsfor April 28, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, May 1, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- April 29: Statement| U.S. Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea
- April 30: Statement| On the Murder of Alex Dolorosa (Philippines)
- April 30: Statement| Republic of the Marshall Islands Constitution Day
Western Hemisphere
- April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Keynote Remarks at the Cities Summit of the Americas Closing Plenary | Denver, Colorado
- April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Visit to the Cities Summit Innovation Plaza Commercial Expo | Denver, Colorado
- April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before His Meeting with Women Mayors from the Western Hemisphere on the Margins of the Cities Summit of the Americas | Denver, Colorado
- April 28: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Meeting with Mayors from the Western Hemisphere to Discuss Efforts to Combat Fentanyl | Denver, Colorado
SelectUSA Investment Summit
- April 28: Advisory| Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit (May 4)
Africa
- April 29: Statement| Evacuation Efforts of U.S. Citizens From Sudan
Caucasus
- April 29: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Prime Minster Pashinyan
- April 30: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
Central Asia
- April 28: Statement| Kyrgyz Court Decision to Revoke RFE/RL Azattyk License
Middle East
- April 30: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Barbara A. Leaf's Travel to Iraq and Jordan
Interviews, Press Briefings
- April 29: Interview| Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Marshall Zelinger of KUSA-TV 9 News Denver
Europe
- April 28: Statement| Congratulating the Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Formation of the Federation of BiH Government
- April 28: Advisory| Special Advisor on International Disability Rights?Minkara's?Travel to Greece
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Provides $1 Million to Support Migrants Vulnerable to Climate Change in Cities (Latin America/Caribbean)
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarksby Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Press Availability at the ECDC African Community Center of Denver, Colorado
- Remarksby Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Fireside Chat with Dr. Fritz Mayer, Dean of the Josef Korbel School at the University of Denver
- Remarksat a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Abduction and Deportation of Children During Armed Conflict
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: ODNI Releases 10th Annual Intelligence Community Transparency Report
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2022
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces the results from the review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC Releases Report Detailing Supervision of the Former Signature Bank, New York, New York
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Proposed Rule Amendments to Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Clemency Recipient List
- Press Release: Justice Department Releases Strategic Plan for Supporting the Goals of the Federal Interagency Alternatives and Reentry Committee
- Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces National Human Trafficking Coordinator and National Coordinator for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Cross-Border Crime Forum
- Readoutof Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer's Visit to United States Penitentiary Lewisburg
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney's Annual Convention
- Press Release: Three Nigerian Nationals Extradited from the United Kingdom and Spain to Face Fraud Charges
- Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Using Stolen Identity During COVID-19 Relief Prosecution
- Press Release: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Agrees to Pay Nearly $24 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Former West Virginia Parole Officer Sentenced for Witness Tampering
- Press Release: Tennessee Corrections Officer Convicted of Obstructing Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate
- Press Release: Wisconsin Owner of Consulting Firm Pleads Guilty to Tax Scheme
- Press Release: San Diego Man Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion, Fraud and Failing to Appear for his 2001 Sentencing Hearing
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: The 2023 Canada–U.S. Cross-Border Crime Forum (CBCF)
- CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts 72-Pound Ireland-Bound Marijuana Load, HSI Arrests California Man (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Linkto daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarksby Ambassador Katherine Tai at the 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas | Denver, Colorado
- Readoutof Ambassador María L. Pagán's Meetings During WTO's Second "Fish Week"
- Advisory: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 1-5, 2023
- Advisory: United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Travel to Phoenix and Los Angeles
Department of Commerce
- Readoutof Secretary Raimondo's Meetings with Japan Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- StatementRegarding the Termination of CalPortland Company's Attempted Acquisition of Assets Owned by Rival Cement Producer Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Rule to Facilitate Orderly Wind Down of LIBOR
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC CEO Travels to Kyiv to Boost Investment and Recovery Efforts
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Emergency Fuel Waivers for E15 Sales
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary Newland Highlights President's Investing in America Agenda During Alaska Visit Focused on Tribal Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Issues Emergency Fuel Waiver for E15 Sales
- Linkto other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Opens Public Comment Period on Noise Policy Review
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $90M in grants to support delivery of training, employment services to young people for high demand careers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $985K to Washington State to continue employment, training services to combat the state's opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds 205 violations at 16 mines in March 2023 safety, health impact inspections in 12 states
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Amazon failed to provide injured employees proper medical treatment at Castleton, New York, fulfillment facility
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 28, 2023
