This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a Take Your Child to Work Day greet

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign call with grassroots supporters

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will preside over an address by President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea to a Joint Meeting of Congress; The Second Gentleman will attend | U.S. Capitol

1:20 p.m. EDT – the Vice President and Secretary Antony Blinken will co-host a State Luncheon for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea; The Second Gentleman will attend | U.S. Department of State

6:45 p.m. EDT – the Vice President and The Second Gentleman will participate in a campaign call with grassroots supporters

Looking Ahead: On Friday, April 28, the Vice President will be in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

On Saturday, April 29, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Statement: Washington Declaration

Joint Leaders' Statement in Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Alliance between the United States of America and the Republic of Korea

Fact Sheet: Republic of Korea State Visit to the United States

Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Joint Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea at Arrival Ceremony

Press Release: White House Releases State Dinner Guest List

Joint Statement from the Presidents of the United States of America and the Republic of Korea on the Identification of Medal of Honor Recipient from Korean War

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (re: GOP debt ceiling package)

Statement from Vice President Harris on Bosch Semiconductors Announcement

Statement from President Joe Biden on PACT Act Milestone

Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Non-Consensually Distributed Intimate Images

Proclamation on the 70th Anniversary of the Lavender Scare

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 11 – A Joint Resolution Providing for Congressional Disapproval of the Rule Submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency Relating to "Control of Air Pollution from New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards"

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: U.S., South Korea Unveil Joint Declaration Outlining Steps to Bolster Deterrence

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Meeting with Japanese Vice-Minister of Defense Suzuki Atsuo

Article: DOD Officials Detail Efforts to Support Ukraine, Defend NATO

Article: Official Details Space-Based Threats and U.S. Countermeasures

Press Release: DoD Signs New Administrative Arrangement with European Defence Agency

Contracts for April 26, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 27, 2023

Africa

April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki About Ending the Fighting in Sudan

April 26: Statement | Tanzania Union Day

Asia-Pacific

April 26: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States of America and Republic of Korea on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technologies

April 26: Statement | Designation of Sri Lankan Governor Due to Involvement in a Gross Violation of Human Rights

Western Hemisphere

April 26: Fact Sheet | 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas Deliverables

April 26: Advisory | Special Representative Syed Launches 'Commercial Diplomacy USA' Tour with Visits to Reno, Nevada, and Irvine, California

Other Matters

April 26: Statement | Annual Greening Diplomacy Initiative Award and GDI-OBO Resilience Innovation Fund Winners Announced

April 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Signs Partnership with the Global Food Safety Initiative

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Debate on Use of the Veto

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Technical Corrections in the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations and Western Balkans Stabilization Regulations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC's Division of Investment Management to Host Inaugural Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Entertainer Convicted of Engaging in Foreign Influence Campaign

Press Release: Three Nevada Men Convicted in Multimillion Dollar Prize Notice Scheme

Press Release: Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Role in Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Challenges Tennessee Law that Bans Critical, Medically Necessary Care for Transgender Youth

Press Release: Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to a Church

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: CBP Modifies Withhold Release Order in Response to Smart Glove's Successful Actions to Address Forced Labor Supply Chain Issues (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes 6 Gallons of Florida-Bound 'Coma in a Bottle' (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Releases 2023 Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement

Department of Commerce

Press Release: 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit Brings President Biden's Investing in America Agenda to the Global Stage and Announces New Speaker Line-Up

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Pure Magnesium from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Action by FTC and Pennsylvania Leads to Permanent Ban for Debt Collectors That Targeted Businesses, Non-Profits, First Responders

Press Release: FTC Releases Speaker List for May 4 Informal Hearing on Government and Business Impersonation Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $21 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Protect Homeowners from Illegal Collection Tactics on Zombie Mortgages

Press Release: CFPB Joins Other Financial Regulatory Agencies in Issuing Statement on Completing the LIBOR Transition

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: House Republican Proposals Hurt Rural Communities

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Free Solar Panels? Don't Get Burned.

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department, National Endowment for the Humanities Partner to Preserve Federal Indian Boarding School Oral History and Records

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Names 2023 Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings

Press Release: EPA Announces Public Hearing on Proposal to Strengthen Standards for Chemical and Polymers Plants

Department of Transportation

National Fact Sheet: House Republicans' Proposals Jeopardize Transportation Safety and Infrastructure

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Establishes Independent Aviation Safety Review Team

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar on employers' obligations, workers' rights to help reduce high rate of violations in home care industry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association Inc. sign alliance to train employers, workers on trenching hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $110K for 19 workers after investigation finds Tennessee steakhouse denied them overtime wages as required

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $78K for 54 security guards after finding West Covina company denied them overtime, falsified payroll records

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards nearly $2.3M to Hawaii to promote equitable access to state's unemployment insurance system

Department of Education

Press Release: Nevada's Carlene Pacheco Named 2023 'Recognizing Inspiring School Employees' (RISE) Awardee

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Roundtable Meeting with Organizations Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking

Press Release: HHS Announces $2.5 Million for Produce Prescription Programs in Indian Country

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Orally Administered Fecal Microbiota Product for the Prevention of Recurrence of Clostridioides difficile Infection

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Awards $15 Million to Help Low-Income Seniors Age in Place

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan speaks to North America's Building Trades Unions

