POTUS' Schedule*

8:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady greet President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea for the Official Arrival Ceremony; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend

10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Yoon of the Republic of Korea | Oval Office

12:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a joint press conference with President Yoon of the Republic of Korea | Rose Garden

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady greet President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea on arrival for the State Dinner

7:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a photo opportunity with President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea at the Grand Staircase on the occasion of the State Dinner

8:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea for a State Dinner; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman will join the President and THE First Lady to greet President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea, for the Official Arrival Ceremony for a State Visit to the United States

8:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman will attend the President and the First Lady's State Dinner for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee | East Room

Looking ahead: on Thursday, April 27, the Vice President will preside over a Joint Meeting of Congress. The Vice President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-host a State Luncheon for President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea at the U.S. Department of State.

On Friday, April 28, the Vice President will be in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

On Saturday, April 29, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Recap of Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference

Excerpts from President Joe Biden's Speech to the NABTU Legislative Conference, as Prepared for Delivery

Joint Statement from the Presidents of the United States of America and the Republic of Korea on the Identification of Medal of Honor Recipient from Korean War

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea During a Visit to NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Readout of Vice President Harris' Engagement with President Yoon on Space Cooperation

Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to Colombia

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Occasion of Israel's 75th Independence Day

Statement from President Joe Biden on World Malaria Day

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Memorandum on 2022 Unified Command Plan

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 5948(d) of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Washington Becoming Tenth State to Enact an Assault Weapons Ban

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to G7 and Quad (May 19-21, Japan)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Cast of "The L Word" and "The L Word: Generation Q"

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Hoopa Valley Tribe

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: Limit, Save, Grow Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Contracts for April 25, 2023

Department of State

Cities Summit of the Americas

April 25: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Denver, Colorado, to Attend the Cities Summit of the Americas

Africa

April 25: Advisory | United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer to Deliver Pre-recorded Remarks at the Inaugural Regional Conference on Ending Human Trafficking of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Asia-Pacific

April 25: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Reward Offers for Information Leading to the Arrests and/or Convictions of Three Transnational Criminals Violating DPRK Sanctions

Europe, Central Asia

April 25: Statement | Renewal of the 2023-2024 Charter for the Advisory Committee for the Study of Eastern Europe and the Independent States of the Former Soviet Union

Middle East

April 25: Statement | Israel National Day

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Coleman's Meeting with Chief Justice of Ukraine's Supreme Court Vsevolod Serhiiovych Kniaziev

Press Release: Partnering with Countries to End Malaria Faster

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Denver, Colorado, and Participate in the Cities Summit of the Americas

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UNSC Quarterly Open Debate on the Middle East

Remarks at a Meeting of the General Assembly on Agenda Item 30(a): Prevention of Armed Conflict

Remarks by Ambassador Chris Lu at the Committee on Information Opening Debate

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Joint Interview with Elizabeth Whelan on ABC's "Good Morning America" with George Stephanopoulos

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Steve Inskeep of NPR's "Morning Edition"

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Announces $508 Million Settlement with British American Tobacco Largest Ever Against Non-Financial Institution

Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces 2023 De-Risking Strategy

Fact Sheet: Treasury Department Announces 2023 De-Risking Strategy

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce's 51st Annual "Capitol-to-Capitol" Program, as Prepared for Delivery

The Federal Reserve

Advisory: Federal Reserve Board announces that the review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr, will be released on Friday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Eric R. Werner Named Director of Fort Worth Regional Office

Department of Justice

Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Ukraine Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev

Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco's Trip to California and Colorado

Press Release: New York Attorney Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Money Laundering to Promote Sanctions Violations by Associate of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch

Press Release: Foreign Military Intelligence Official Sentenced for Role in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Press Release: United States Obtains $629 Million Settlement with British American Tobacco to Resolve Illegal Sales to North Korea, Charges Facilitators in Illicit Tobacco Trade

Press Release: Three Individuals Sentenced for Soliciting Millions of Dollars in Contributions to Scam PACs

Press Release: Justice Department's Civil Rights Division Joins Officials from CFPB, EEOC and FTC Pledging to Confront Bias and Discrimination in Artificial Intelligence

Speech: Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks Announcing Significant Nation-State Threats Cases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the EPA's Environmental Crimes Event

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at BOP Warden Training

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Transcript: Digital Press Briefing with Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Denver

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

Press Release: CHIPS for America Outlines Vision for the National Semiconductor Technology Center

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $5.8 Million in Internet for All Grants to Tribal Lands

Press Release: NTIA Releases Proposed Guidance for High-Speed Internet Program's State Challenge Process

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Chair Khan and Officials from DOJ, CFPB and EEOC Release Joint Statement on AI

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Returns More Than $1.1 Million to Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Order: FCC Proposes Periodic Reviews of International Telecom Authorizations

Press Release: FCC Issues Landowner Warnings for Allowing Illegal Radio Broadcasts

Press Release: Starks & Carr to Champion Broadband & 5G Workforce at VSU

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB and Federal Partners Confirm Automated Systems and Advanced Technology Not an Excuse for Lawbreaking Behavior

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Breaded Stuffed Raw Chicken Products

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $13 Million to Support Community Geothermal Heating and Cooling Solutions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Report Showing Health Impacts of Climate Change on Children in the United States

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of fatal trench collapse in Brazoria County finds contractor failed to follow federal excavation safety measures

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Guam Shipyards failed to follow federal safety standards after investigation into rigger's November 2022 death

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues Field Assistance Bulletin for multiemployer plans receiving special financial assistance

Press Release: Judge finds UHS of Delaware Inc., UHS of Fuller Inc. denied workplace violence protections to Fuller Hospital employees

Press Release: Federal court requires Philadelphia home care agency, owner to pay $410K in back wages, damages after investigation, litigation

Press Release: Federal court requires Rosati's pizza franchisees to pay $250K in back wages, damages to 35 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Department of Education

Fact Sheet: House Republican Proposals Hurt Children, Students, and Borrowers, and Undermine Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid Awards New Contracts to Five Companies to Serve Borrowers, Reduce Delinquency, and Improve Accountability

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Missouri's Emergency Regulation Restricting Access to Gender-Affirming Care

Press Release: New HHS Analysis | Congressional Republicans' Medicaid Red Tape Would Jeopardize Health Coverage and Access to Care for 21 Million Americans If Implemented

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in March 2023

Press Release: HUD Announces $5 Million Available to Help End Youth, Family Homelessness

Press Release: HUD Seeks Public Comment on Potential Changes to Regulation Requiring Accessibility and Prohibiting Discrimination on the Basis of Disability in HUD-Assisted Programs

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Customs and Border Protection | Actions Needed to Enhance Acquisition Management and Knowledge Sharing

Report: Supply Chain | Updated Freight Handbook Could Enhance Stakeholder Decision-Making

Report: Broadband Speed | FCC Should Improve Its Communication of Advanced Telecommunications Capability Assessments

Report: NOAA Acquisitions | Fully Aligning Procedures with Best Practices Could Improve the Reliability of Cost Estimates

