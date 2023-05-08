self

Political Law · Top 5 Takeaways From New Jersey's 2023 Pay - To - Play Reform

In this episode, partner Mark Renaud discusses what corporations and government contractors need to know following New Jersey's April 2023 campaign finance reform bill, which includes significant revisions to state and local pay-to-play laws, political contributions, non-profit disclosures, and the organization of the Election Law Enforcement Commission. Mark discusses how these reforms may impact you or your business.

