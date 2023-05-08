This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PREIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, and the Secretary of Education honor the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year | Rose Garden

3:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with Tennessee State Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson | Oval Office

Reports indicate President Biden is preparing to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday, April 25. The President will welcome President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea to the White House on Wednesday, April 26.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President for lunch | President's Private Dining

Looking ahead: On Tuesday, April 25, the Vice President and President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea will tour NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Later, the Vice President will deliver remarks at a political event for reproductive freedom with reproductive rights organizations and advocates.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will join the President and the First Lady to greet President Yoon and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea, for the Official Arrival Ceremony for a State Visit to the United States. Later, the Vice President and Second Gentleman will attend the President and the First Lady's State Dinner for President Yoon and Mrs. Kim

On Thursday, April 27, the Vice President will preside over a Joint Meeting of Congress. The Vice President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-host a State Luncheon for President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea at the U.S. Department of State.

On Friday, April 28, the Vice President will be in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

On Saturday, April 29, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 21-23, 2023

The White House

April 23

Letter to Congress consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148) (re: Sudan)

April 22

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Situation in Sudan (U.S. Embassy evacuation)

Press Release: ICYMI | "Unions Pour on Support" for Acting Secretary Julie Su

Press Release: What They Are Saying | President Biden Takes Action to Build Healthy Communities and Advance Environmental Justice

Advisory from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Senior Administration Official Travel to Colombia (April 25)

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Texas Disaster Declaration

April 21

Remarks by President Biden on Building Healthy Communities and Advancing Environmental Justice

Executive Order on Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Revitalize Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court's Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court's Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Remarks by Vice President Harris at NOAA Coastal Resilience Funding Announcement Event

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Chair's Summary of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Held by President Joe Biden

Readout of White House Meeting with the African American Mayors Association

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on Earth Day, 2023

Proclamation on National Crime Victims' Week, 2023

Proclamation on National Park Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

April 22

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sudan

Article: U.S. Forces Evacuate Americans from Khartoum Embassy

April 21

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley Hold a Post-Ukraine Defense Contact Group Press Conference, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Article: Milley Says Ukraine Has Leadership, Morale to Beat Russia

Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the 11th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)

Article: U.S.-Led Ukraine Defense Contact Group Convenes for 11th Discussion

Article: Following Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Austin Reminds Members of Their Impact

Press Release: DOD Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Freedom of Navigation Report

Article: DOD Makes Climate Assessment Tool Available to Partner Nations

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future U.S. Navy Ship Kingsville

Article: Game On | Sailors Celebrate Military Children

Article: 'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' Stars Visit Fort Irwin

Contracts for April 21, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 24, 2023

Africa

April 22: Statement | Sudan: Travel Advisory Remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel

April 22: Statement | Suspension of Operations at Embassy Khartoum

April 22: Transcript | Briefing with Under Secretary for Management Ambassador John Bass, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Ambassador Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Chris Maier, And Lieutenant General D.A. Sims, Director of Operations for Joint Staff J3 On the Situation in Sudan

April 22: Statement | On the Announcement of an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

April 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara de Mistura

Caucasus

April 23: Statement | Actions on the Lachin Corridor (Azerbaijan)

Western Hemisphere

April 23: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Chile and Costa Rica

Europe

April 23: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay's Travel to Belgium

April 22: Statement | United States – Iceland Strategic Dialogue

Central Asia

April 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Lu's Travel to the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

Asia-Pacific

April 22: Statement | Joint Press Statement on the 3rd United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue

Domestic

April 23: Advisory | Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Davis, California

April 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield Travels to Los Angeles, California

Other Matters

April 22: Statement | Earth Day 2023

April 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: A Call to Invest in Our Planet

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Earth Day

Department of the Treasury

April 23

Readout: Under Secretary Nelson's Travel to Europe

April 21

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on April 21, 2023

Press Release: FSOC Issues for Public Comment Proposed Analytic Framework for Financial Stability Risks and Proposed Guidance on Nonbank Financial Company Determinations

Readout: Treasury Roundtable on Domestic Violent Extremist Use of Virtual Currency and Launch of DVE Financing Resource Page

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crime Elizabeth Rosenberg on DeFi Risk Assessment at the Atlantic Council

Remarks by Under Secretary Brian Nelson at American Chamber of Commerce Austria Roundtable

The Federal Reserve

Speech by Governor Cook on important questions for economic research

Press Release: Federal Reserve issues initial findings from its 2022 triennial payments study

Department of Justice

Press Release: Two Men Sentenced for Conspiring to Provide Material Support to Plot to Attack Power Grids in the United States

Press Release: Nevada Man Pleads Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Fraudulent Check Scheme

Press Release: Federal Court Finds City of Miami Lieutenant Firefighter in Contempt

Press Release: South Carolina Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Civil Legal Services Pilot Program

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 26th Annual Liman Colloquium at Yale Law School

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the 26th Annual Liman Colloquium at Yale Law School

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Justice Department's Second Chance Event

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Justice Department's Second Chance Event

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks in Commemoration of Earth Day

Press Release: Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division Celebrates Earth Day by Releasing the Division's Accomplishments Report for Fiscal Year 2022

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Launches New Series of National Climate Resilience Prize Competitions

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Measures to Tackle A.I., PRC Challenges at First State of Homeland Security Address

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Anniversary of the Establishment of Uniting for Ukraine

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $900K in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai in Honor of Earth Day

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Recommends $562 million Investment to Make Communities Resilient to Climate Impacts as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order against HomeAdvisor, Inc. for Deceptively Marketing its Leads for Home Improvement Projects

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Speech: Chairwoman Rosenworcel at National Science Foundation 6G Event

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Welcomes Defend our Networks Act

Press Release: Carr Applauds Bipartisan Defend Our Networks Act

Press Release: Starks Statement on Fully Funding 'Rip and Replace'

Press Release: FCC Adopts New Rules for Satellite System Spectrum Sharing

Press Release: FCC Proposes Action to Improve Wireless Emergency Alerts

Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Prevent Gaming of Its Access Stimulation Rules

Press Release: FCC States Spectrum Management Principles for Transmitters & Receivers

Press Release: FCC Implements and Proposes Final Acts of the WRC-19 and WRC-15

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces New Effort to Power Colorado's Federal Facilities with 100% Clean Energy by 2030

Op-Ed: How Saving the Environment Can Save You Money, Big-Time | Houston Chronicle by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

Op-Ed: Sooner State Could Become Well Known for Renewable Energy |The Oklahoman by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $125 Million to Restore Nation's Lands and Waters as Part of President's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $140 Million for Water Conservation and Efficiency Projects in the West

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $35 Million for National Fish Passage Projects to Address Climate Resilience and Strengthen Local Economies

Press Release: Interior Department's Office of Native Hawaiian Relations Announces $1 Million in NATIVE Act Funding for Native Hawaiian Organizations

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Latest Steps to Reduce Plastic Pollution Nationwide

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Following New Data Showing Traffic Fatalities Remain Persistently High, USDOT Announces Over 30 New Commitments from Allies in Action to Reduce Traffic Deaths

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Opens Applications for $848 Million in Competitive Grant Funding to Make Roads, Bridges, Transit, Rail, and Ports More Resilient to Climate Change

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of $1M in grants to prevent, respond to workplace gender-based violence, harassment

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches toolkit to help states promote, improve, expand equitable access to unemployment insurance benefits

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards initial $800K grant to support employment, assistance after severe storms, tornadoes in Mississippi in March 2023

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Virginia-based federal technology solutions contractor reach agreement to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Moss & Associates LLC to promote workplace safety, health during construction of Central Florida hotel

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains court order to stop Long Island HVAC employer from retaliation, forcing employees to kick back wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Brasfield & Gorrie Construction to promote safety at Alabama construction site

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $260K in back wages for 61 caregivers employed by Sarasota nursing staff agency that denied them overtime

Press Release: Operator of Zaxby's franchise in Georgia pays $15K in penalties after federal investigation finds child labor violations at Clarksville restaurant

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Education Secretary on Appointment of Distinguished Black Americans to Presidential Advisory Commission on Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on Supreme Court Issuing Stay in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Press Release: HHS Bolsters Support and Resources for Health Sector Resilience and Emissions Reduction

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 21, 2023

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Electronic Health Information Exchange | Use Has Increased, but Is Lower for Small and Rural Providers

