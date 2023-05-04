This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

7:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate | South Court Auditorium

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a bilateral meeting with President Gustavo Petro of Colombia | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on his Vision for the Economy

Excerpt from President Joe Biden's Remarks, as Prepared for Delivery (debt ceiling)

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Speaker McCarthy's Proposal

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Reproductive Rights

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Reception for the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program, as Prepared for Delivery

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of President Pedro Sanchez of Spain (May 12)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 10 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Veterans Affairs relating to ''Reproductive Health Services'' (April 19, 2023)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Press Conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Stockholm, Sweden

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – April 19

Advisory: Media Invitation for May 9 Periodic Review Board

Article: Austin: Sweden's Taken Steps Toward Enhancing U.S. Partnership

Article: Official Discusses Steps to Deter, Defeat Missile Threats

Article: DOD Working to Better Understand, Resolve Anomalous Phenomena

Contracts for April 19, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 20, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

April 19: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Africa

April 19: Statement | Statement on Arrests of Political Opponents in Tunisia

Western Hemisphere

April 19: Statement | Sanctioning Three Nicaraguan Judges for Depriving Nicaraguans of Their Basic Right to Citizenship

Domestic

April 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Arizona

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Economic Forum President Børge Brende

Press Release: USAID Launches Partnership with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Three Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Involved in Human Rights Abuses

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Procurement Network Supporting Iran's UAV and Military Programs

Sanctions List Updates: Iran-related Designations and Designation Update; Non-Proliferation Designations and Designation Update; Nicaragua-related Designations; Issuance of Venezuela-related General License and related Amended Frequently Asked Question

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Beige Book

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: FDIC Releases Semiannual Update on the Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Opening Remarks Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Accountability for Russian War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine

Press Release: Second Conspirator in Russia-Ukraine Sanctions Violation Case Arrested

Press Release: Former Venezuelan National Treasurer and Her Husband Sentenced in Money Laundering and International Bribery Scheme

Press Release: South Carolina Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy Targeting Retirees and Military Pension Holders

Press Release: Businessman Pleads Guilty to Bribing City of Atlanta and DeKalb County Officials to Obtain Contracts

Press Release: Former Alabama Correctional Sergeant Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction for Assaulting Three Incarcerated People with a Riot-Baton and Falsifying a Report

Speech: Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable

Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Forum in Newark, New Jersey, to Highlight Nationwide Effort to Combat Modern-Day Redlining

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Combating Modern-Day Redlining at Seton Hall Law School

Press Release: Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the 28th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests lawless gang member (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Two murder suspects encountered by U.S. Border Patrol (California)

CBP Press Release: San Diego Sector Border Patrol surpasses 100,000 encounters this fiscal year (California)

CBP Press Release: Nine in distress rescued by Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol (Minnesota)

CISA Press Release: U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand Release Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Testifies Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs About the Agency's Work to Crack Down on Fraud and Related Threats Against the Military Community

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Access to Fabric for Academic and Public-Policy Research Announced

Press Release: FCC Approves Further Support to Harden Puerto Rico & USVI Networks

Press Release: Deletion of Items from April 20, 2023, Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests Over $46M in Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education

Press Release: USDA Announces Funding Availability to Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Options for Underserved Producers and Tribal Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Framework for the Implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: U.S., Mexico Agencies Participate in Binational Emergency Preparedness Event

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches settlement with Prudential Insurance Company of America to revise life insurance practices that denied claims

Press Release: Consulting firm earns renewed 'Star' designation, U.S. Department of Labor recognition of its lengthy commitment to safe, healthy workplaces

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Ringland-Johnson Construction partnership will promote workplace safety during Rockford's Hard Rock Casino project

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Mississippi farm willfully disregarded safety standards after South African guest worker suffocates in storage bin

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive Second Dose of Updated Vaccine

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Administrator announces $30 million to boost building efficiency, sustainable construction, and jobs in Ohio

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Southwest Border | DHS Coordinates with and Funds Nonprofits Serving Noncitizens

Report: Veterans Affairs | Observations for Proposed Legislation

Report: Installation Management | DOD Needs Better Data, Stronger Oversight, and Increased Transparency to Address Significant Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges

Report: Management Report | Federal Housing Finance Agency Should Improve Controls over Personnel and Payroll Information

Report: Aviation Workforce | Supply of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.