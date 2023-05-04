This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
7:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House
8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate | South Court Auditorium
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a bilateral meeting with President Gustavo Petro of Colombia | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on his Vision for the Economy
- Excerpt from President Joe Biden's Remarks, as Prepared for Delivery (debt ceiling)
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Speaker McCarthy's Proposal
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Reproductive Rights
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Reception for the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program, as Prepared for Delivery
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of President Pedro Sanchez of Spain (May 12)
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 10 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Veterans Affairs relating to ''Reproductive Health Services'' (April 19, 2023)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Press Conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Stockholm, Sweden
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – April 19
- Advisory: Media Invitation for May 9 Periodic Review Board
- Article: Austin: Sweden's Taken Steps Toward Enhancing U.S. Partnership
- Article: Official Discusses Steps to Deter, Defeat Missile Threats
- Article: DOD Working to Better Understand, Resolve Anomalous Phenomena
- Contracts for April 19, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 20, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
- April 19: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
Africa
- April 19: Statement | Statement on Arrests of Political Opponents in Tunisia
Western Hemisphere
- April 19: Statement | Sanctioning Three Nicaraguan Judges for Depriving Nicaraguans of Their Basic Right to Citizenship
Domestic
- April 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Arizona
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Economic Forum President Børge Brende
- Press Release: USAID Launches Partnership with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Three Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Involved in Human Rights Abuses
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Procurement Network Supporting Iran's UAV and Military Programs
- Sanctions List Updates: Iran-related Designations and Designation Update; Non-Proliferation Designations and Designation Update; Nicaragua-related Designations; Issuance of Venezuela-related General License and related Amended Frequently Asked Question
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Beige Book
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC Releases Semiannual Update on the Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Opening Remarks Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Accountability for Russian War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine
- Press Release: Second Conspirator in Russia-Ukraine Sanctions Violation Case Arrested
- Press Release: Former Venezuelan National Treasurer and Her Husband Sentenced in Money Laundering and International Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: South Carolina Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy Targeting Retirees and Military Pension Holders
- Press Release: Businessman Pleads Guilty to Bribing City of Atlanta and DeKalb County Officials to Obtain Contracts
- Press Release: Former Alabama Correctional Sergeant Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction for Assaulting Three Incarcerated People with a Riot-Baton and Falsifying a Report
- Speech: Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable
- Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Forum in Newark, New Jersey, to Highlight Nationwide Effort to Combat Modern-Day Redlining
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Combating Modern-Day Redlining at Seton Hall Law School
- Press Release: Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the 28th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests lawless gang member (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Two murder suspects encountered by U.S. Border Patrol (California)
- CBP Press Release: San Diego Sector Border Patrol surpasses 100,000 encounters this fiscal year (California)
- CBP Press Release: Nine in distress rescued by Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol (Minnesota)
- CISA Press Release: U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand Release Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Testifies Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs About the Agency's Work to Crack Down on Fraud and Related Threats Against the Military Community
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Access to Fabric for Academic and Public-Policy Research Announced
- Press Release: FCC Approves Further Support to Harden Puerto Rico & USVI Networks
- Press Release: Deletion of Items from April 20, 2023, Open Meeting
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Invests Over $46M in Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education
- Press Release: USDA Announces Funding Availability to Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Options for Underserved Producers and Tribal Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Releases Framework for the Implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: U.S., Mexico Agencies Participate in Binational Emergency Preparedness Event
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches settlement with Prudential Insurance Company of America to revise life insurance practices that denied claims
- Press Release: Consulting firm earns renewed 'Star' designation, U.S. Department of Labor recognition of its lengthy commitment to safe, healthy workplaces
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Ringland-Johnson Construction partnership will promote workplace safety during Rockford's Hard Rock Casino project
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Mississippi farm willfully disregarded safety standards after South African guest worker suffocates in storage bin
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive Second Dose of Updated Vaccine
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Administrator announces $30 million to boost building efficiency, sustainable construction, and jobs in Ohio
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Southwest Border | DHS Coordinates with and Funds Nonprofits Serving Noncitizens
- Report: Veterans Affairs | Observations for Proposed Legislation
- Report: Installation Management | DOD Needs Better Data, Stronger Oversight, and Increased Transparency to Address Significant Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges
- Report: Management Report | Federal Housing Finance Agency Should Improve Controls over Personnel and Payroll Information
- Report: Aviation Workforce | Supply of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics
