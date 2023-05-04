This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

7:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate | South Court Auditorium

  • Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a bilateral meeting with President Gustavo Petro of Colombia | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on his Vision for the Economy
  • Excerpt from President Joe Biden's Remarks, as Prepared for Delivery (debt ceiling)
  • Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Speaker McCarthy's Proposal
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Reproductive Rights
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Reception for the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program, as Prepared for Delivery
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of President Pedro Sanchez of Spain (May 12)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

  • Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 10 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Veterans Affairs relating to ''Reproductive Health Services'' (April 19, 2023)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Press Conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Stockholm, Sweden
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – April 19
  • Advisory: Media Invitation for May 9 Periodic Review Board
  • Article: Austin: Sweden's Taken Steps Toward Enhancing U.S. Partnership
  • Article: Official Discusses Steps to Deter, Defeat Missile Threats
  • Article: DOD Working to Better Understand, Resolve Anomalous Phenomena
  • Contracts for April 19, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 20, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

  • April 19: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Africa

  • April 19: Statement | Statement on Arrests of Political Opponents in Tunisia

Western Hemisphere

  • April 19: Statement | Sanctioning Three Nicaraguan Judges for Depriving Nicaraguans of Their Basic Right to Citizenship

Domestic

  • April 19: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Arizona

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Economic Forum President Børge Brende
  • Press Release: USAID Launches Partnership with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region

Department of the Treasury

  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Three Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Involved in Human Rights Abuses
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Procurement Network Supporting Iran's UAV and Military Programs
  • Sanctions List Updates: Iran-related Designations and Designation Update; Non-Proliferation Designations and Designation Update; Nicaragua-related Designations; Issuance of Venezuela-related General License and related Amended Frequently Asked Question

The Federal Reserve

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

  • Press Release: FDIC Releases Semiannual Update on the Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Opening Remarks Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Accountability for Russian War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine
  • Press Release: Second Conspirator in Russia-Ukraine Sanctions Violation Case Arrested
  • Press Release: Former Venezuelan National Treasurer and Her Husband Sentenced in Money Laundering and International Bribery Scheme
  • Press Release: South Carolina Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy Targeting Retirees and Military Pension Holders
  • Press Release: Businessman Pleads Guilty to Bribing City of Atlanta and DeKalb County Officials to Obtain Contracts
  • Press Release: Former Alabama Correctional Sergeant Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction for Assaulting Three Incarcerated People with a Riot-Baton and Falsifying a Report
  • Speech: Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at TIMBER Trafficking Enforcement Roundtable
  • Press Release: Justice Department Hosts Forum in Newark, New Jersey, to Highlight Nationwide Effort to Combat Modern-Day Redlining
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Combating Modern-Day Redlining at Seton Hall Law School
  • Press Release: Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the 28th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests lawless gang member (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Two murder suspects encountered by U.S. Border Patrol (California)
  • CBP Press Release: San Diego Sector Border Patrol surpasses 100,000 encounters this fiscal year (California)
  • CBP Press Release: Nine in distress rescued by Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol (Minnesota)
  • CISA Press Release: U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand Release Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Testifies Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs About the Agency's Work to Crack Down on Fraud and Related Threats Against the Military Community

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Access to Fabric for Academic and Public-Policy Research Announced
  • Press Release: FCC Approves Further Support to Harden Puerto Rico & USVI Networks
  • Press Release: Deletion of Items from April 20, 2023, Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Invests Over $46M in Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Funding Availability to Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Options for Underserved Producers and Tribal Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Releases Framework for the Implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
  • Press Release: U.S., Mexico Agencies Participate in Binational Emergency Preparedness Event
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches settlement with Prudential Insurance Company of America to revise life insurance practices that denied claims
  • Press Release: Consulting firm earns renewed 'Star' designation, U.S. Department of Labor recognition of its lengthy commitment to safe, healthy workplaces
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Ringland-Johnson Construction partnership will promote workplace safety during Rockford's Hard Rock Casino project
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Mississippi farm willfully disregarded safety standards after South African guest worker suffocates in storage bin

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive Second Dose of Updated Vaccine

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: GSA Administrator announces $30 million to boost building efficiency, sustainable construction, and jobs in Ohio

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Southwest Border | DHS Coordinates with and Funds Nonprofits Serving Noncitizens
  • Report: Veterans Affairs | Observations for Proposed Legislation
  • Report: Installation Management | DOD Needs Better Data, Stronger Oversight, and Increased Transparency to Address Significant Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges
  • Report: Management Report | Federal Housing Finance Agency Should Improve Controls over Personnel and Payroll Information
  • Report: Aviation Workforce | Supply of Airline Pilots and Aircraft Mechanics

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.