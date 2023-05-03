This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
1:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks contrasting his vision for the economy with MAGA House Republicans' vision: an economy that grows from the middle out and bottom up instead of an economy that trickles from the top down
3:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to the White House
3:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, April 18, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Help Families Access Care and Support Care Workers and Family Caregivers
- Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Most Sweeping Set of Executive Actions to Improve Care in History
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Leaders, Caregivers, Advocates and More Applaud President Biden's Executive Order Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries (re: debt ceiling)
- Press Release: The President and Vice President Release Their 2022 Tax Returns
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on Building a Clean Energy Future
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Brazilian National Security Advisor Ambassador Celso Amorim
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency and of the Emergency Authority Relating to the Regulation of the Anchorage and Movement of Russian-Affiliated Vessels to United States Ports
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency and of the Emergency Authority Relating to the Regulation of the Anchorage and Movement of Russian-Affiliated Vessels to United States Ports
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Publication: Review and Assessment of DoD Information Security Procedures
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary of Defense Dr. John F. Plumb at the Space Foundation's 38th Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Article: It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's an Air Force Flyover
- Remarks by DOD General Counsel Hon. Caroline Krass at U.S. Cyber Command Legal Conference
- Article: Microelectronics Tops S&T, Protype Funding for Fiscal 2024 PB Request?
- Article: Leaders Detail U.S. Advantage in Indo-Pacific
- Article: DOD Officials Detail Progress with Indo-Pacific Allies, Friends
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement
- Contracts for April 18, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- April 18: Statement | G7 Japan 2023 Foreign Ministers' Communiqué
- April 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida
- April 18: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland's Travel to Japan and Mongolia
- April 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Before Their Meeting
- April 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press
- April 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
Europe
- April 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly
- April 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Before Their Meeting
- April 18: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes
Middle East
- April 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- April 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani
- April 18: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with UAE Presidential Advisor Gargash
- April 18: Statement | Targeting Hizballah Sanctions Evasion Network
- April 18: Statement | Rewards for Justice – Reward Offer?for Information on Hizballah Leader Ibrahim Aqil
- April 18: Statement | 40th Anniversary of the Embassy Beirut Bombing
Africa
- April 18: Statement | Zimbabwe National Day
Domestic Matters
- April 18: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield to Deliver Remarks Today at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities' National Capitol Forum
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power – Ireland Steps Up to Inspire Others Against Global Hunger
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with Norway's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bjørg Sandkjær
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Awards to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence in Environmental Programs
- Press Release: USAID Launches Partnership with Fayetteville State University
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Release of the Report of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateral
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Disrupts International Money Laundering and Sanctions Evasion Network Supporting Hizballah Financier
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations and Designation Removal
The Federal Reserve
- Speech by Governor Bowman on considerations for a central bank digital currency
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC Releases Semiannual Update on the Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Adviser Betterment for Misstatements Concerning Tax Loss Harvesting Service
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: U.S. Citizens and Russian Intelligence Officers Charged with Conspiring to Use U.S. Citizens as Illegal Agents of the Russian Government
- Press Release: OFAC-Designated Hezbollah Financier and Eight Associates Charged with Multiple Crimes Arising Out of Scheme to Evade Terrorism-Related Sanctions
- Press Release: International Business Organizations Convicted of Criminal Conspiracy to Violate Iranian Sanctions
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with General Motors and Announces a New Resource to Help Employers Avoid Immigration-Related Discrimination When Complying with Export Control Laws
- Press Release: Man Convicted of Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Voluntary Manslaughter
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the 30th Annual Federal Inter-Agency Holocaust Remembrance Program
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the 30th Annual Federal Inter-Agency Holocaust Remembrance Program
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- CBP Press Release: CBP and Customs Administrations Agree on Strengthening Supply Chain Security with Guatemala and Colombia (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents at Laredo Sector dismantle a stash house (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $2.1 million in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: We're spilling the beans! $21.1 million worth of fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans (California)
- CBP Press Release: Cincinnati CBP intercepts 326 pounds of Ketamine in 6 months (Ohio)
- CISA Press Release: Kiersten Todt Departing CISA as Chief of Staff and Kathryn Coulter Mitchell to Become New Chief of Staff
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Philippine Labor Leaders
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Tour Shibuya Patagonia Store, Hold Press Availability
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Testifies Before House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee
- Congressional Testimony: Prepared Statement of FTC Commissioners
- Press Release: FTC Order Requires Motocross and ATV Parts Maker Cycra to Pay for Falsely Claiming Its Products Were Made in USA
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Leadership Renews Call to Restore Spectrum Auction Authority
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $250 Million to Accelerate Electric Heat Pump Manufacturing Across America
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $3 Million to Ohio to Plan Innovative Projects to Tackle Climate Pollution Across the State
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $167K in back wages, damages for 56 employees denied overtime by Utah restaurant operator
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Fact Sheet: HHS Announces 'HHS Bridge Access Program For COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments' to Maintain Access to COVID-19 Care for the Uninsured
- Press Release: HHS Approves Illinois Proposal to Expand Access to Care for Kids in Schools
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Roundtable on Black Maternal Health
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: COVID-19 Update | FDA Authorizes Changes to Simplify Use of Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 18, 2023
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Coast Guard | Opportunities Exist to Strengthen Foreign Port Security Assessment Program
- Report: Cybersecurity | VA Needs to Address Privacy and Security Challenges
