POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on actions to help families access care, support care workers and family caregivers, and strengthen the economy | Rose Garden
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Most Sweeping Set of Executive Actions to Improve Care in History
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:40 a.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles International Airport en route to Reno-Tahoe International Airport
10:50 a.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Reno-International Airport
12:40 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and actress Rosario Dawson on the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to protecting reproductive freedom
2:35 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from Reno-Tahoe International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, April 17, 2023
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Private and Public Sector Investments for Affordable Electric Vehicles
- Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | Announcements of Significant Investments in Broadband, Environmental Justice, and Bridges, Cap off President Biden's Investing in America Tour
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 734 – Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 (April 17, 2023)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.J. Res. 42 – Disapproving the Action of the District of Columbia Council in Approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 (April 17, 2023)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Bilateral Meeting with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace to the Pentagon
- Article: U.S., U.K. Defense Leaders Discuss Ukraine, AUKUS in Pentagon Meeting
- Publication: Review of Department of Defense Security Policies and Procedures (re: Pentagon leak)
- Article: Partnered Commitment to Ukraine Unlikely to be Deterred by Recent Intel Leaks
- Article: DOD Assessing Document Disclosures and Implementing Mitigation Measures
- Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: The Department of Defense Announces Mr. Michael McNerney as Director of the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence
- Article: Official Describes Steps DOD Taking for Energy, Environmental Resilience
- Press Release: The Department of Defense Announces Winners of the 2023 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Ensign Frank W. Crilley
- Contracts for April 17, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is at his final, planned overseas stop in Japan on April 18, 2023.
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Europe, Russia
- April 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Colonna
- April 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna Before Their Meeting
- April 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock
- April 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting
- April 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the Situation in Sudan
- April 17: Statement | Joint Statement from the United States, Japan, and Australia on the United Kingdom Joining the Blue Dot Network
- April 17: Statement | Politically Motivated Conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza (Russia)
- April 17: Statement | Commemorating the Days of Holocaust Remembrance
- April 17: Advisory | Senior Official for Global Women's Issues Fotovat Travels to the United Kingdom
Asia-Pacific
- April 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- April 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Before Their Meeting
- April 17: Statement | Reverend Samson's Prison Sentence (Burma)
Western Hemisphere
- April 17: Advisory | Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Syed's Travel to Nevada and California
United Nations
- April 17: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with Norway's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bjørg Sandkjær (April 18, 2023)
- Press Release: The United States Will Invest $20 Million to Further Bolster Transparency in Direct Budget Support Provided to the Government of Ukraine
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Announces USAID's Generating Resilience and Opportunities for Women (GROW) Commitment
- Press Release: USAID and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announce Call for Partners for the Newly Launched Women in the Digital Economy Fund
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Give Policy Address on the Trajectory of Global Health (April 20)
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Joint Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Recent ICBM Launch by the DPRK
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the April 12 ICBM Launch by the DPRK
- Joint Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russia's Crackdown on Media Freedom
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russia's Crackdown on Media Freedom
- Press Release: U.S. Leads Coalition of Over 40 Countries in Denouncing Wrongful Detention of Wall Street Journal Reporter, Supporting Media Freedom
- Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Situation in Sudan
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Lead U.S. Delegation to the UN Financing for Development Forum
Department of the Treasury/Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC)
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at United Nations Forum on Financing for Development
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for February
- Press Release: Filing Season 2023 Report Card | IRS Delivered Significantly Improved Customer Service
- OFAC Press Release: Publication of Alert on Possible Evasion of the Russian Oil Price Cap
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Appoints Deborah J. Jeffrey as Inspector General
- Press Release: SEC Charges Crypto Asset Trading Platform Bittrex and its Former CEO for Operating an Unregistered Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Remarks by Merrick B. Garland following Meeting with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin
- Remarks by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers following Meeting with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.'s Trip to Lithuania
- Press Release: 40 Officers of China's National Police Charged in Transnational Repression Schemes Targeting U.S. Residents
- Press Release: Two Arrested for Operating Illegal Overseas Police Station of the Chinese Government
- Remarks by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Newman Announcing Transnational Repression Cases (PRC)
- Press Release: President of Metalhouse LLC Indicted for Sanctions Evasion and International Money Laundering
- Press Release: Nine Additional States Join Justice Department's Suit Against Google for Monopolizing Digital Advertising Technologies
- Press Release: Construction Company Owner Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison and Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million in Restitution for Rigging Bids and Bribing a Public Official
- Press Release: Credit Card Processors Ordered to Pay $650,000 in Consumer Redress for Assisting in Fraudulent Computer Repair Telemarketing Schemes
- Press Release: Sibley Hospital and Johns Hopkins Health System Settle Allegations of Improper Compensation Arrangements
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Kentucky Rental Property Owner
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Washington School District to Remedy Discriminatory Seclusion and Restraint Practices
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Releases March 2023 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: Louisville CBP seizes over 100 Airsoft rifles during Operation Safety Tip (Kentucky)
- CISA Blog: Final Version of TIC Use Cases Covering Cloud Services
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Labor and Employment Bienvenido "Benny" Laguesma
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Alfredo Pascual
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for April 17-21, 2023
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Releases Report Concerning the AGOA Program and Its Impact on Sub-Saharan Africa's Economic Development and Workers
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Acts to Block Payment Processor's Credit Card Laundering for Tech Support Scammers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Amendments to LPTV and TV Translator Rules
- Press Release: Chairwoman Announces 'Future of TV' Public-Private Initiative
U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: U.S. EXIM Bank Issues a $3B Letter of Interest for U.S. Nuclear Exports to Poland
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Readout of Secretary Granholm's Visit to Japan for the G7 Energy, Climate, Energy, and Environment Ministerial Meeting
- Statement on Civil Nuclear Fuel Cooperation Between the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior, Agriculture Departments Host Summit to Develop Mental Health Resources for Wildland Fire Personnel
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Selects University of Washington and Willamette Partnership to Serve as Technical Assistance Centers to Help Communities Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion for Local Communities to Improve Roadway Safety
Department of Labor
- Readout: Department of Labor gathered experts, stakeholders to ensure more inclusive hiring as automated technology affects decision-making
- Press Release: Philadelphia-area swimming pool subcontractor must pay $384K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds H-2B guest worker violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $90K to Massachusetts to continue employment, training services in response to manufacturing layoffs
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Arizona veterans' healthcare facility exposed employees to potentially deadly hazards on steam lines
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Finalizes Policies to Make Coverage More Accessible and Expand Behavioral Health Care Access for Millions of Americans in 2024
- Press Release: HHS Releases New Guidance to Encourage States to Apply for New Medicaid Reentry Section 1115 Demonstration Opportunity to Increase Health Care for People Leaving Carceral Facilities
- Press Release: HHS Cybersecurity Task Force Provides New Resources to Help Address Rising Threat of Cyberattacks in Health and Public Health Sector
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves Cell Therapy for Patients with Blood Cancers to Reduce Risk of Infection Following Stem Cell Transplantation
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces $486 Million in Grants and $43 Million for Stability Vouchers to Address Unsheltered and Rural Homelessness
- Fact Sheet: HUD Announces $486 Million in Grants and $43 Million for Stability Vouchers to Address Unsheltered and Rural Homelessness?
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA and DHS formalize partnership to promote sustainability
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Human Trafficking | Department of State Collaborates with Partner Governments on Child Protection Compacts but Should Strengthen Oversight
- Report: Federal Trade Commission | Actions Needed to Improve Education Efforts and Awareness of Complaint Process for Franchise Owners
- Report: Future Vertical Lift Aircraft | Army Should Implement Leading Practices to Mitigate Acquisition Risk
- Report: Directed Energy Weapons | DOD Should Focus on Transition Planning
- Report: Science & Tech Spotlight | Synthetic Biology
