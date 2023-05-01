This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tape an episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show

4:05 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESISDENT will tour and deliver remarks at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and supporting entrepreneurs to build a clean energy future for all

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 14-16, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

April 16

Statement from President Joe Biden on Last Night's Gun Violence

Press Release: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Belfast, Northern Ireland to Attend the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement

Statement from President Joe Biden on Orthodox Easter

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a March for Reproductive Rights

April 15

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Indiana Disaster Declaration

Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival

April 14

Statement from President Joe Biden on Arrest in National Security Leak Case

Remarks by President Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the Republic of Ireland Before Air Force One Departure

Remarks by President Biden to the People of County Mayo

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the National Action Network National Convention

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Supreme Court Administrative Stay

Statement on Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia (April 20)

Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico and the United States following the First North America Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Historic Actions Against Global Illicit Fentanyl Network

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming the Breakthrough Prisoner Exchange in Yemen

Readout from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Senior Official Travel to Saudi Arabia

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress, Local Leaders, Immigration Advocates and More Celebrate the Biden Administration's Expansion of the Affordable Care Act to DACA Recipients

Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Second Round of Judicial Nominees

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on National Volunteer Week, 2023

Proclamation on Days of Remembrance of Victims of The Holocaust, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Joint Statement of the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks

Press Release: DoD Strengthens Supply Chain for Solid Rocket Motors

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future U.S. Navy Ship Cleveland

Advisory: Secretary of Defense to Visit Sweden Followed by Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Contracts for April 14, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Japan from April 17-18.

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 17, 2023

Asia-Pacific

April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

April 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Before Their Meeting

April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son Before Their Meeting

April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Before Their Meeting

April 15: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam

April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the New U.S. Embassy Hanoi Campus Groundbreaking

April 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Nguyen My Linh of VTC1 and VietnamNet

Africa

April 15: Statement | Update on the Situation in Sudan

Europe, Ukraine

April 14: Statement | Building a Future Ukraine in Partnership with the Private Sector

NATO

April 14: Statement | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, April 17-20

Middle East

April 14: Statement | The United States Welcomes Release of Detainees from Yemeni Conflict

Western Hemisphere

April 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero in Buenos Aires

April 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Argentina Secretary of Mining, Fernanda Ávila, and Argentina Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, in Buenos Aires

April 14: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Holmgren's Travel to Seattle

Fentanyl

April 14: Statement | U.S. Actions Targeting Transnational Criminals for Illicit Fentanyl Activity

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with OECD Development Assistance Committee Chairman Ambassador Carsten Staur

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Bilateral Meeting and MOU Signing Ceremony with Portugal's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Francisco André

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renauld-Basso

Advisory: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen Travels to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for MOU Signing (April 18)

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Burma Regime Airstrike

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Inaugural Minority-Serving Institutions Conference

Advisory: Interior Secretary Haaland and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. Delegation to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy Giancarlo Giorgetti

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeymo's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeymo's Meeting with Latvian Minister of Finance Arvils Aaeradens

Readout: Treasury Convenes Roundtable Discussion on Inflation Reduction Act Incentives for Underserved Communities

Sanctions: U.S. Sanctions Suppliers of Precursor Chemicals for Fentanyl Production

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations; Russia-related Designations Updates

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces its approval for UBS Group AG to acquire the U.S. subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Proposed Amendments to Exchange Act Rule 3b-16 and Provides Supplemental Information

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

April 15

Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on the 10th Anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings

April 14

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation

Press Release: Nine Defendants Sentenced in $126M Compounding Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Brothers Charged for Stealing Millions of Dollars in COVID-19 Relief Funds

Press Release: Podiatrist and Patient Recruiter Convicted for $8.5M Compounding Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Detroit Tax Preparation Business

Press Release: Seven New England Fishermen Charged with Tax Evasion and Failing to File Returns

Press Release: Businessman Charged in Fraud Scheme to Conceal $38M from the IRS

Press Release: Construction Firm Owner Sentenced for Employment Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel & Boston Mayor Wu Promote ACP Enrollment

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Announces Revised Methodology for Determining Average Prime Offer Rates

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: At Spring Meetings, DFC Collaborates with Government and Private Sector Leaders to Advance Development and Foreign Policy Priorities

U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis, Director Owen Herrnstadt Address United Steelworkers Executive Board in Pittsburgh

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet: USDA Continues Partner Engagement to Mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza for 2023 Season

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Publishes a New Online Resource to Help Prevent Heavy Metal Exposures in Children

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M funding opportunity to attract, retain women in Registered Apprenticeships, nontraditional occupations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $44M in grants available for job training, services in rural communities

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10.5M funding availability to support mine safety, health training, education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Kansas City-area painting contractor to recover $102K in overtime wages, damages for 29 employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $286K in back wages, damages for 143 painters, other employees denied overtime wages by San Bernardino contractor

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Fact Sheet: HHS Announces Intent to Amend the Declaration Under the PREP Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19

Letter to U.S. Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on renewing COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) (termination May 11)

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 14, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Convenes First-Ever U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Meeting

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.