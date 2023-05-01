This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:15 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tape an episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show
4:05 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESISDENT will tour and deliver remarks at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and supporting entrepreneurs to build a clean energy future for all
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 14-16, 2023
The White House
April 16
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Last Night's Gun Violence
- Press Release: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Belfast, Northern Ireland to Attend the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Orthodox Easter
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at a March for Reproductive Rights
April 15
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Indiana Disaster Declaration
- Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival
April 14
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Arrest in National Security Leak Case
- Remarks by President Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the Republic of Ireland Before Air Force One Departure
- Remarks by President Biden to the People of County Mayo
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the National Action Network National Convention
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Supreme Court Administrative Stay
- Statement on Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia (April 20)
- Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico and the United States following the First North America Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Historic Actions Against Global Illicit Fentanyl Network
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming the Breakthrough Prisoner Exchange in Yemen
- Readout from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Senior Official Travel to Saudi Arabia
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress, Local Leaders, Immigration Advocates and More Celebrate the Biden Administration's Expansion of the Affordable Care Act to DACA Recipients
- Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Second Round of Judicial Nominees
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
- Proclamation on National Volunteer Week, 2023
- Proclamation on Days of Remembrance of Victims of The Holocaust, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Joint Statement of the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks
- Press Release: DoD Strengthens Supply Chain for Solid Rocket Motors
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Future U.S. Navy Ship Cleveland
- Advisory: Secretary of Defense to Visit Sweden Followed by Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany
- Contracts for April 14, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Japan from April 17-18.
Daily Schedule | Monday, April 17, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
- April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh
- April 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Before Their Meeting
- April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son
- April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son Before Their Meeting
- April 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong
- April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Before Their Meeting
- April 15: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam
- April 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the New U.S. Embassy Hanoi Campus Groundbreaking
- April 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Nguyen My Linh of VTC1 and VietnamNet
Africa
- April 15: Statement | Update on the Situation in Sudan
Europe, Ukraine
- April 14: Statement | Building a Future Ukraine in Partnership with the Private Sector
NATO
- April 14: Statement | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, April 17-20
Middle East
- April 14: Statement | The United States Welcomes Release of Detainees from Yemeni Conflict
Western Hemisphere
- April 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero in Buenos Aires
- April 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Argentina Secretary of Mining, Fernanda Ávila, and Argentina Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, in Buenos Aires
- April 14: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Holmgren's Travel to Seattle
Fentanyl
- April 14: Statement | U.S. Actions Targeting Transnational Criminals for Illicit Fentanyl Activity
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with OECD Development Assistance Committee Chairman Ambassador Carsten Staur
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Bilateral Meeting and MOU Signing Ceremony with Portugal's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Francisco André
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renauld-Basso
- Advisory: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen Travels to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for MOU Signing (April 18)
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Burma Regime Airstrike
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Inaugural Minority-Serving Institutions Conference
- Advisory: Interior Secretary Haaland and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. Delegation to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy Giancarlo Giorgetti
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeymo's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeymo's Meeting with Latvian Minister of Finance Arvils Aaeradens
- Readout: Treasury Convenes Roundtable Discussion on Inflation Reduction Act Incentives for Underserved Communities
- Sanctions: U.S. Sanctions Suppliers of Precursor Chemicals for Fentanyl Production
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations; Russia-related Designations Updates
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces its approval for UBS Group AG to acquire the U.S. subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Proposed Amendments to Exchange Act Rule 3b-16 and Provides Supplemental Information
Department of Justice
April 15
- Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on the 10th Anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings
April 14
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel's Global Operation
- Press Release: Nine Defendants Sentenced in $126M Compounding Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Brothers Charged for Stealing Millions of Dollars in COVID-19 Relief Funds
- Press Release: Podiatrist and Patient Recruiter Convicted for $8.5M Compounding Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Detroit Tax Preparation Business
- Press Release: Seven New England Fishermen Charged with Tax Evasion and Failing to File Returns
- Press Release: Businessman Charged in Fraud Scheme to Conceal $38M from the IRS
- Press Release: Construction Firm Owner Sentenced for Employment Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: Operation Blue Lotus Stops Over 4,000 Pounds of Fentanyl in First Month
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests convicted sex offender (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: El Paso CBP officers seize more than $320,000 in unreported currency (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted a human smuggling attempt (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers, agriculture specialists intercept 10 live roosters at Laredo Port of Entry in two separate enforcement actions (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated at various outreach events in the community (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Off-duty CBP officer renders lifesaving aid to victim of motor vehicle accident (Washington State)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Announces Solicitation for NII Anomaly Detection Algorithm (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel & Boston Mayor Wu Promote ACP Enrollment
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Announces Revised Methodology for Determining Average Prime Offer Rates
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: At Spring Meetings, DFC Collaborates with Government and Private Sector Leaders to Advance Development and Foreign Policy Priorities
U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis, Director Owen Herrnstadt Address United Steelworkers Executive Board in Pittsburgh
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Fact Sheet: USDA Continues Partner Engagement to Mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza for 2023 Season
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Publishes a New Online Resource to Help Prevent Heavy Metal Exposures in Children
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M funding opportunity to attract, retain women in Registered Apprenticeships, nontraditional occupations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $44M in grants available for job training, services in rural communities
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10.5M funding availability to support mine safety, health training, education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Kansas City-area painting contractor to recover $102K in overtime wages, damages for 29 employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $286K in back wages, damages for 143 painters, other employees denied overtime wages by San Bernardino contractor
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Fact Sheet: HHS Announces Intent to Amend the Declaration Under the PREP Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19
- Letter to U.S. Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on renewing COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) (termination May 11)
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 14, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Convenes First-Ever U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Meeting
