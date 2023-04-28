This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
6:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom (11:15 a.m. Local) | Grand Central Hotel, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
8:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities (1:00 p.m. Local) | Ulster University, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
9:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, en route to Dublin, Ireland (2:20 p.m. Local)
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Dublin, Ireland (3:00 p.m. Local)
10:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland, en route to County Louth, Ireland (3:50 p.m. Local)
11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in County Louth, Ireland (4:15 p.m. Local)
11:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits Kilwirra Cemetary (4:50 p.m. Local)
12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Carlingford Castle (5:20 p.m. Local)
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits Dundalk, Ireland, and participates in a community gathering (6:45 p.m. Local)
4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs County Louth, Ireland en route to Dublin, Ireland (9:05 p.m. Local)
4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Dublin, Ireland (9:30 p.m. Local)
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene the Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access | Roosevelt Room
Recap of Tuesday, April 11, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the 55th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby En Route Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Strengthened Approach to Crack Down on Illicit Fentanyl Supply Chains
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Proposes New Standards to Protect Public Health that Will Save Consumers Money, and Increase Energy Security | March 12, 2023
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Navajo Nation
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Interagency Effort Assessing Impact of Leaked Documents, Strategizing Way Forward
- Readout of U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- Fact Sheet: U.S.- Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- Article: Leaders Discuss Partnership Between U.S., Philippines
- Press Release: DOD Releases 2023 REPI Resilience Project Funding Guide
- Publication: 2023 REPI Resilience Funding Guide
- Press Release: DoD Approves Software Modernization Implementation Plan
- Article: In Edelweiss Raid, the Competition Is Seriously Steep
- Contracts for April 11, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, from April 11-18.
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
- April 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
Asia-Pacific
- April 11: Statement | On the Sentencing of Human Rights Defenders Xu and Ding (PRC)
- April 11: Readout | U.S. – Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations
- April 11: Statement | Joint Statement of the U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- April 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Senior Undersecretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez at a Joint Press Availability
- April 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen
- April 11: Statement | Burma Regime Airstrikes
Middle East
- April 11: Statement | Terrorist Designation of Hurras al-Din Leader
- April 11: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to the Gulf
- April 11: Advisory | Special Representative for Afghanistan West's April 11 – 18 Travel to Qatar, UAE, Istanbul
Other Matters
- April 11: Advisory | Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Fifth Negotiating Session at the United Nations in Vienna
- April 11: Statement | Announcing Matthew Miller as State Department Spokesperson
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Deliver Address at U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference as Part of 2023 IMF-World Bank Annual Spring Meetings
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designation and Designations Updates
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at First Annual Charlotte E. Ray Lecture and White Collar Crime Conference at Howard University School of Law
- Press Release: Former Investment Banker and Registered Broker Arrested for Operating Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Former Executives of Outcome Health Convicted in $1B Corporate Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Brothers Sentenced for $1.6M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Return Preparer and Former Owner of National Tax Preparation Franchise Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
- Press Release: Federal Court Shuts Down Detroit-Area Father-and-Son Tax Return Preparers Until Further Notice
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: Trilateral Joint Statement (Panama, Colombia, USA)
- CISA Press Release: CISA Releases Updated Zero Trust Maturity Model
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for April (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescue nine individuals from a manhole (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: U-turn on the Peace Bridge and Providing a False Name Lead CBP Officers to the Discovery of 13 Pounds of Illegal Marijuana (New York)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Buffalo Reminder of ESTA Requirement at Land Border Ports of Entry (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai Signs U.S. Instrument of Acceptance of WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies Alongside WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Signing of the United States' Instrument of Acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)
- Press Release: NTIA Seeks Public Input to Boost AI Accountability
- Federal Register Notice: AI Accountability Policy Request for Comment
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Testifies Before California State Senate on Right to Repair
- Press Release: FTC Ramps Up Fight to Close the Door on Illegal Robocalls Originating from Overseas Scammers and Imposters
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Staff for Office of International Affairs & Space Bureau
U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Signs $500M MOU with Tanzania
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Food Help on the Way for Arkansas Households Hit by Tornadoes and Severe Storms
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) Virginia Reliability Project and Commonwealth Energy Connector Project (CP22-503-000 & CP22-502-000)
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps to Protect the Stability and Sustainability of Colorado River Basin
- Press Release: In New Jersey, Secretary Haaland Highlights Efforts to Tell a More Complete Story of America, Advancements in Oil Spill Response
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Strongest-Ever Pollution Standards for Cars and Trucks to Accelerate Transition to a Clean-Transportation Future | March 12, 2023
- Press Release: EPA Proposes New Standards to Protect Public Health, Reduce Exposure to Ethylene Oxide Pollution
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Establishes the Office of Investigations and Professional Responsibility
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews 'Star Level' designation of Dighton Power for workplace safety, health achievements
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $46K in back wages, damages for 13 Detroit Med Center employees who worked through meal periods
- Press Release: Federal court orders owner of Nissan of St. Charles to restore $13K in employee contributions not forwarded to Simple IRA fund
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Announces the Expiration of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency HIPAA Notifications of Enforcement Discretion
- Press Release: HHS Proposes New Rule to Further Implement the 21st Century Cures Act
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 11, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Awards $98 Million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants and Opens New $10 Million Funding Opportunity for Local Planning Efforts
