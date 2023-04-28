This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

6:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland, en route to County Mayo, Ireland (11:45 a.m. Local)

8:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in County Mayo, Ireland (1:15 p.m. Local)

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock (2:00 p.m. Local)

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Mayo Roscommon Hospice (3:30 p.m. Local)

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to North Mayo Heritage Center Landing Zone (4:15 p.m. Local)

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at North Mayo Heritage Center Landing Zone (5:15 p.m. Local)

12:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre's Family History Research Unit (5:30 p.m. Local)

3:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to Saint Muredach's College Landing Zone (8:25 p.m. Local)

3:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Saint Muredach's College Landing Zone (8:40 p.m. Local)

4:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the people of County Mayo (9:15 p.m. Local) | Saint Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina, Ireland

5:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to Ireland West Airport Knock (10:40 p.m. Local)

6:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs County Mayo, Ireland en route to Dublin, Ireland (11:05 p.m. Local)

7:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland en route to Dover, Delaware (April 15 at 12:05 a.m. Local)

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:20 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to LaGuardia International Airport, New York

10:25 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia International Airport

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Action Network (NAN) National Convention

2:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from LaGuardia International Airport en route to Los Angeles International Airport, California

5:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, April 13, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Michael Higgins of Ireland

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach of Ireland

Remarks by President Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the Republic of Ireland Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden at Banquet Dinner | Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Remarks by President Biden to the Houses of the Oireachtas | Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Remarks by President Biden After Tree Planting and Ringing of the Peace Bell | Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Remarks by President Biden During Guestbook Signing | Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat on the President's Trip to Ireland

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the March Producer Price Index

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Remarks by Vice President Harris Welcoming the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride | The White House

Statement from Vice President Harris on Fifth Circuit's Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Passage of Florida's Abortion Ban

Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Maternal Health

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Plan to Expand Health Coverage to DACA Recipients

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments Repairing Bridges Across America

Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on the Implementation of the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Blog: Measuring What Matters | Organizational Health and Performance

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Commends Actions Taken by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD Calls Document Leak 'a Criminal Act'

Publication: Department of Defense Guidance on Safeguarding Responsibilities Regarding Classified Information

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Latvia Minister of Defence Inara Murniece

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece to the Pentagon

Article: Austin Says Latvia Is a Valued NATO Partner

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Zukan Helez, Defense Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Defense Director General Eyal Zamir

Readout of 18th Annual U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group

Contracts for April 13, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, from April 11-18.

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 14, 2023

Energy Transition Program

April 13: Statement | The U.S. Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Launch a Call for Concept Proposals for the Blended Finance for the Energy Transition Program

Asia-Pacific

April 13: Statement | Mark Swidan's Suspended Death Sentence (PRC)

April 13: Fact Sheet | U.S.–Vietnam Relationship: Celebrating 10 Years of Comprehensive Partnership and 28 Years of Diplomatic Relations

April 13: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Singapore and the Republic of Korea

April 13: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Japan

Middle East

April 13: Statement | Bahrain and Qatar Restore Diplomatic Ties

NATO

April 13: Advisory | 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation, April 17-20 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power Meets with United Kingdom's Minister of State for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Andrew Mitchell

Press Release: The United States and Ireland- A Partnership in Combating Global Hunger and Supporting Shared International Development Priorities

Press Release: USAID and Irish Aid Announce New Funding to Combat Food Insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with EU Director-General NEAR Gert-Jan Koopman

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Burma Regime Airstrike

Fact Sheet: U.S. Successful Negotiation in the UN General Assembly Fifth Committee – First Resumed Session 2023

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen After Meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Millennium Challenge Corporation Indonesia Compact Signing Ceremony

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Dinner with Latin American and Caribbean Finance Ministers

Joint Readout: US-EU -UK Sanctions Evasion Meeting with Private Sector Participants

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Over $520 Million to be Reallocated to Prevent Eviction

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funding to Connect 127,000 California Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Statement on Classified National Defense Information

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA Appeals Decision

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Meeting with Security Cabinet of the Government of Mexico

Readout of Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice's Participation in the 2023 American Bar Association Public Defense Summit

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Making Threats to Maricopa County Election Official and to Official with Office of Arizona Attorney General

Press Release: Adobe Inc. Agrees to Pay $3 Million to Settle Kickback Allegations Involving Federal Software Sales

Press Release: Fort Myers Roofing Contractors Plead Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/ Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Plan to Expand Health Coverage for DACA Recipients

CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member, sex offender (Texas)

CBP Press Release: RGV Border Patrol assists migrant in medical distress (Texas)

CISA Press Release: U.S. and International Partners Publish Secure-by-Design and -Default Principles and Approaches

CISA Blog: SAFECOM and NCSWIC Develop Considerations for Cyber Disruptions in an Evolving 911 Environment

CISA Blog: Celebrating Telecommunicators Series: Collaborating Across Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Agencies

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Republic of the Philippines and Japan

Remarks by Ambassador Sarah Bianchi at the Center on Inclusive Trade and Development's Rethinking World Trade 2023 Conference

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Extends Comment Period for Request for Information Related to Franchise Agreements and Business Practices Until June 8

Press Release: FTC Warns Almost 700 Marketing Companies That They Could Face Civil Penalties if They Can't Back Up Their Product Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, April 20, 2023

Press Release: Erratum for the PN DA 23-296 WAC Recommendations in Appendix A

Press Release: FCC Extends Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Nominations Deadline

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: Building on the Transatlantic Partnership | DFC and European Investment Bank (EIB) Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Investment for Development

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet: USDA Continues Partner Engagement to Mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza for 2023 Season | April 14, 2023

Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Mississippi Disaster Areas

Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for California Disaster Areas

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff issues Agenda and Registration for 2023 New England Winter Gas-Electric Forum

Press Release: Sunshine Notice | April Commission Meeting

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Publishes 30th Annual U.S. Greenhouse Gas Inventory

Press Release: EPA Takes Important Step to Advance PFAS Strategic Roadmap, Requests Public Input and Data to Inform Potential Future Regulations under CERCLA

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $177 Million for 17 New Technical Assistance Centers Across the Nation to Help Communities Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Selects WE ACT to Serve as New Technical Assistance Center to Help Communities Across Region 2 Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice

Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $1.5M in Research Grants to Reduce U.S. Household Food Waste

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $300 Million for Nine Bridge Projects as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Refers More Unruly Passenger Cases to FBI in 2023

Press Release: FAA Takes Steps to Optimize, Provide Equitable Access to In-Demand Airspace Near Launch Sites

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Federal safety investigators find Alabama paper mill willfully bypassed safety regulations, leading to fatal electrocution of 36-year-old worker

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor effort to protect U.S., temporary workers' rights in Midwest under H-2B guest visa program continues

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry partners to promote road construction worker safety during 2023 National Work Zone Awareness Week

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards initial $7.4M grant to support disaster-related jobs, other assistance to California in wake of severe winter storms

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, WeCount! align to educate vulnerable agricultural, construction, domestic workers in South Florida on workplace safety, health

Press Release: 'Danger Vu': Federal inspection again finds Dollar General exits, walkways blocked, boxes stacked unsafely, workers at risk in Texas, Wisconsin

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CMS Submission of Proposed Rule that Would Expand Access to Coverage for DACA Recipients

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Biden-Harris Administration Seeking a Stay in Braidwood v. Becerra

Press Release: HHS Celebrates Black Maternal Health Week 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Readout: Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Convenes First-Ever U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Meeting | April 14, 2023

Press Release: HUD Announces the Availability of $30.3 Billion for Housing Authorities to Provide Affordable Housing

Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Seeks Feedback on Proposed Changes to Increase Access to Affordable Financing for Properties with Accessory Dwelling Units

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Fraud Risk Management | Key Areas for Federal Agency and Congressional Action

Report: Electric Vehicle Infrastructure | USPS Should Plan for Potential Workplace Charging

Report: Disaster Contracting | Action Needed to Improve Agencies' Use of Contracts for Wildfire Response and Recovery

Report: School Meal Programs | USDA Could Enhance Implementation of the Buy American Provision

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.