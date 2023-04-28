This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
6:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland, en route to County Mayo, Ireland (11:45 a.m. Local)
8:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in County Mayo, Ireland (1:15 p.m. Local)
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock (2:00 p.m. Local)
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Mayo Roscommon Hospice (3:30 p.m. Local)
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to North Mayo Heritage Center Landing Zone (4:15 p.m. Local)
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at North Mayo Heritage Center Landing Zone (5:15 p.m. Local)
12:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre's Family History Research Unit (5:30 p.m. Local)
3:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to Saint Muredach's College Landing Zone (8:25 p.m. Local)
3:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Saint Muredach's College Landing Zone (8:40 p.m. Local)
4:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the people of County Mayo (9:15 p.m. Local) | Saint Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina, Ireland
5:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs en route to Ireland West Airport Knock (10:40 p.m. Local)
6:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs County Mayo, Ireland en route to Dublin, Ireland (11:05 p.m. Local)
7:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland en route to Dover, Delaware (April 15 at 12:05 a.m. Local)
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:20 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to LaGuardia International Airport, New York
10:25 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia International Airport
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Action Network (NAN) National Convention
2:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart from LaGuardia International Airport en route to Los Angeles International Airport, California
5:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, April 13, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Michael Higgins of Ireland
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach of Ireland
- Remarks by President Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the Republic of Ireland Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden at Banquet Dinner | Dublin, Republic of Ireland
- Remarks by President Biden to the Houses of the Oireachtas | Dublin, Republic of Ireland
- Remarks by President Biden After Tree Planting and Ringing of the Peace Bell | Dublin, Republic of Ireland
- Remarks by President Biden During Guestbook Signing | Dublin, Republic of Ireland
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat on the President's Trip to Ireland
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the March Producer Price Index
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Welcoming the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride | The White House
- Statement from Vice President Harris on Fifth Circuit's Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Passage of Florida's Abortion Ban
- Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Maternal Health
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Plan to Expand Health Coverage to DACA Recipients
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments Repairing Bridges Across America
- Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on the Implementation of the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Blog: Measuring What Matters | Organizational Health and Performance
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Secretary of Defense Commends Actions Taken by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: DOD Calls Document Leak 'a Criminal Act'
- Publication: Department of Defense Guidance on Safeguarding Responsibilities Regarding Classified Information
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Latvia Minister of Defence Inara Murniece
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece to the Pentagon
- Article: Austin Says Latvia Is a Valued NATO Partner
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Zukan Helez, Defense Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Defense Director General Eyal Zamir
- Readout of 18th Annual U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group
- Contracts for April 13, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, from April 11-18.
Daily Schedule | Friday, April 14, 2023
Energy Transition Program
- April 13: Statement | The U.S. Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Launch a Call for Concept Proposals for the Blended Finance for the Energy Transition Program
Asia-Pacific
- April 13: Statement | Mark Swidan's Suspended Death Sentence (PRC)
- April 13: Fact Sheet | U.S.–Vietnam Relationship: Celebrating 10 Years of Comprehensive Partnership and 28 Years of Diplomatic Relations
- April 13: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Singapore and the Republic of Korea
- April 13: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Japan
Middle East
- April 13: Statement | Bahrain and Qatar Restore Diplomatic Ties
NATO
- April 13: Advisory | 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation, April 17-20 in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout : Administrator Samantha Power Meets with United Kingdom's Minister of State for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Andrew Mitchell
- Press Release: The United States and Ireland- A Partnership in Combating Global Hunger and Supporting Shared International Development Priorities
- Press Release: USAID and Irish Aid Announce New Funding to Combat Food Insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with EU Director-General NEAR Gert-Jan Koopman
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Burma Regime Airstrike
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Successful Negotiation in the UN General Assembly Fifth Committee – First Resumed Session 2023
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen After Meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Millennium Challenge Corporation Indonesia Compact Signing Ceremony
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Dinner with Latin American and Caribbean Finance Ministers
- Joint Readout: US-EU -UK Sanctions Evasion Meeting with Private Sector Participants
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Over $520 Million to be Reallocated to Prevent Eviction
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funding to Connect 127,000 California Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Statement on Classified National Defense Information
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA Appeals Decision
- Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Meeting with Security Cabinet of the Government of Mexico
- Readout of Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice's Participation in the 2023 American Bar Association Public Defense Summit
- Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Making Threats to Maricopa County Election Official and to Official with Office of Arizona Attorney General
- Press Release: Adobe Inc. Agrees to Pay $3 Million to Settle Kickback Allegations Involving Federal Software Sales
- Press Release: Fort Myers Roofing Contractors Plead Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/ Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Plan to Expand Health Coverage for DACA Recipients
- CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member, sex offender (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: RGV Border Patrol assists migrant in medical distress (Texas)
- CISA Press Release: U.S. and International Partners Publish Secure-by-Design and -Default Principles and Approaches
- CISA Blog: SAFECOM and NCSWIC Develop Considerations for Cyber Disruptions in an Evolving 911 Environment
- CISA Blog: Celebrating Telecommunicators Series: Collaborating Across Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Agencies
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Republic of the Philippines and Japan
- Remarks by Ambassador Sarah Bianchi at the Center on Inclusive Trade and Development's Rethinking World Trade 2023 Conference
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Extends Comment Period for Request for Information Related to Franchise Agreements and Business Practices Until June 8
- Press Release: FTC Warns Almost 700 Marketing Companies That They Could Face Civil Penalties if They Can't Back Up Their Product Claims
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Press Release: Erratum for the PN DA 23-296 WAC Recommendations in Appendix A
- Press Release: FCC Extends Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Nominations Deadline
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: Building on the Transatlantic Partnership | DFC and European Investment Bank (EIB) Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Investment for Development
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Fact Sheet: USDA Continues Partner Engagement to Mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza for 2023 Season | April 14, 2023
- Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Mississippi Disaster Areas
- Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for California Disaster Areas
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff issues Agenda and Registration for 2023 New England Winter Gas-Electric Forum
- Press Release: Sunshine Notice | April Commission Meeting
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Publishes 30th Annual U.S. Greenhouse Gas Inventory
- Press Release: EPA Takes Important Step to Advance PFAS Strategic Roadmap, Requests Public Input and Data to Inform Potential Future Regulations under CERCLA
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $177 Million for 17 New Technical Assistance Centers Across the Nation to Help Communities Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Selects WE ACT to Serve as New Technical Assistance Center to Help Communities Across Region 2 Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice
- Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $1.5M in Research Grants to Reduce U.S. Household Food Waste
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $300 Million for Nine Bridge Projects as Part of Investing in America Agenda
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Refers More Unruly Passenger Cases to FBI in 2023
- Press Release: FAA Takes Steps to Optimize, Provide Equitable Access to In-Demand Airspace Near Launch Sites
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: Federal safety investigators find Alabama paper mill willfully bypassed safety regulations, leading to fatal electrocution of 36-year-old worker
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor effort to protect U.S., temporary workers' rights in Midwest under H-2B guest visa program continues
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry partners to promote road construction worker safety during 2023 National Work Zone Awareness Week
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards initial $7.4M grant to support disaster-related jobs, other assistance to California in wake of severe winter storms
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, WeCount! align to educate vulnerable agricultural, construction, domestic workers in South Florida on workplace safety, health
- Press Release: 'Danger Vu': Federal inspection again finds Dollar General exits, walkways blocked, boxes stacked unsafely, workers at risk in Texas, Wisconsin
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CMS Submission of Proposed Rule that Would Expand Access to Coverage for DACA Recipients
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Biden-Harris Administration Seeking a Stay in Braidwood v. Becerra
- Press Release: HHS Celebrates Black Maternal Health Week 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Readout: Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Convenes First-Ever U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Meeting | April 14, 2023
- Press Release: HUD Announces the Availability of $30.3 Billion for Housing Authorities to Provide Affordable Housing
- Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Seeks Feedback on Proposed Changes to Increase Access to Affordable Financing for Properties with Accessory Dwelling Units
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Fraud Risk Management | Key Areas for Federal Agency and Congressional Action
- Report: Electric Vehicle Infrastructure | USPS Should Plan for Potential Workplace Charging
- Report: Disaster Contracting | Action Needed to Improve Agencies' Use of Contracts for Wildfire Response and Recovery
- Report: School Meal Programs | USDA Could Enhance Implementation of the Buy American Provision
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.