POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (9:20 PM Local)

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Recap of Monday, April 10, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll

Bill Signed into Law: H.J. Res. 7, which terminates the national emergency related to the COVI D-19 pandemic

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by Vice President Harris on Historic Investment in Financially Underserved Communities to Improve Access to Capital and Financial Services

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on Black Maternal Health Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Mr. Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: The Department of Defense Names Mr. Brynt Parmeter as the Inaugural Chief Talent Management Officer

Advisory: Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al. Pre-Trial Hearing

Article: Innovation Champion: 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Named Winners of Dragon's Lair 8

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. James W. Robinson Jr.

Press Release: DoD Releases Defense Contract Finance Study

Contracts for April 10, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Africa

April 10: Statement | State Department Partners with Africa Fintech Summit

Asia-Pacific

April 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen Before Their Meeting

April 10: Statement | Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival

April 10: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Vietnam and Japan

Europe, Russia

April 10: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan

April 10: Statement | Russia's Wrongful Detention of Journalist Evan Gershkovich

April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Slovakia and France April 11-14, 2023

Western Hemisphere

April 10: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to New Orleans, Santo Domingo, and Buenos Aires

April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts

Other Matters

April 10: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments

April 10: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Co-hosts the 2023 "Amplifying HBCUs and Black Voices in Development" Conference and Career Expo at Tennessee State University

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Arms Export Violations

Department of the Treasury

Detailed Guidance and Press Schedule for Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Treasury Department at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank

Press Release: Vice President Harris, Treasury Department Announce Over $1.73 Billion to Improve Access to Capital, Financial Services in Underserved Communities

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Officials, Senator Casey Announce Approval of Federal Funding to Connect 44,000 Pennsylvania Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board accepting applications for its Community Advisory Council

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Singapore Attorney General Lucien Wong

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Total Distribution of Over $6B to Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism

Press Release: Woman Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Violate U.S. Sanctions Against Iran

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Florida Restaurant Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Two Former Eastern Kentucky Correctional Supervisors Plead Guilty to Roles in the Assault of a Restrained Inmate and Cover-Up

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Child Indecency (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Vehicle crashes after fleeing Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Take one down and pass it around, 99 packages of Methamphetamine in the car (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP and Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Facial Biometrics at the Port of Boston (Massachusetts)

CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Guidance on Cybersecurity Best Practices to Increase Supply Chain Resiliency (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LED Landscape Lighting Devices, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Staff Seeks Court Order Preventing ICE from Consummating its Acquisition of Rival Black Knight Pending Agency Administrative Challenge

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order against The Bountiful Company in First Case Alleging Hijacking of Online Product Reviews

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Fines Weiler Inc. in Iowa for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for employers, parents, young workers on understanding, complying with federal child labor regulations

Press Release: Court orders Tennessee hotel operator to pay $76K for not paying employees minimum wage, overtime; endangering minors

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, state agencies, industry leaders launch campaign to educate, alert Midwest employers, workers of deadly excavation hazards

Press Release: Wages Waiting | U.S. Department of Labor seeking nearly 2,900 people employed in response to 2015 bird flu outbreak after recovery of $1.7M in back wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $77K in back wages, liquidated damages after finding three liquor stores denied workers overtime

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Fair Housing Partners Reach $3 Million Settlement with California Housing Providers Resolving Allegations of Housing Discrimination Against Families with Children

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: New Presidential Innovation Fellows will design lasting, impactful solutions for government services

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Capital Investment Grants Program | Cost Predictions Have Improved, but the Pandemic Complicates Assessing Ridership Predictions

Report: Satellite Control Network | Updating Sustainment Plan Would Help Space Force Better Manage Future Efforts

