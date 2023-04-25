This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (9:20 PM Local)
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Recap of Monday, April 10, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll
- Bill Signed into Law: H.J. Res. 7, which terminates the national emergency related to the COVI D-19 pandemic
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky
- Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by Vice President Harris on Historic Investment in Financially Underserved Communities to Improve Access to Capital and Financial Services
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on Black Maternal Health Week, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Mr. Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: The Department of Defense Names Mr. Brynt Parmeter as the Inaugural Chief Talent Management Officer
- Advisory: Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
- Article: Innovation Champion: 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Named Winners of Dragon's Lair 8
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. James W. Robinson Jr.
- Press Release: DoD Releases Defense Contract Finance Study
- Contracts for April 10, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Africa
- April 10: Statement | State Department Partners with Africa Fintech Summit
Asia-Pacific
- April 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen Before Their Meeting
- April 10: Statement | Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival
- April 10: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Vietnam and Japan
Europe, Russia
- April 10: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan
- April 10: Statement | Russia's Wrongful Detention of Journalist Evan Gershkovich
- April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Slovakia and France April 11-14, 2023
Western Hemisphere
- April 10: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to New Orleans, Santo Domingo, and Buenos Aires
- April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts
Other Matters
- April 10: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments
- April 10: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Co-hosts the 2023 "Amplifying HBCUs and Black Voices in Development" Conference and Career Expo at Tennessee State University
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Arms Export Violations
Department of the Treasury
- Detailed Guidance and Press Schedule for Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Treasury Department at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank
- Press Release: Vice President Harris, Treasury Department Announce Over $1.73 Billion to Improve Access to Capital, Financial Services in Underserved Communities
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Officials, Senator Casey Announce Approval of Federal Funding to Connect 44,000 Pennsylvania Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board accepting applications for its Community Advisory Council
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Singapore Attorney General Lucien Wong
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Total Distribution of Over $6B to Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism
- Press Release: Woman Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Violate U.S. Sanctions Against Iran
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Florida Restaurant Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Two Former Eastern Kentucky Correctional Supervisors Plead Guilty to Roles in the Assault of a Restrained Inmate and Cover-Up
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Child Indecency (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Vehicle crashes after fleeing Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Take one down and pass it around, 99 packages of Methamphetamine in the car (California)
- CBP Press Release: CBP and Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Facial Biometrics at the Port of Boston (Massachusetts)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Guidance on Cybersecurity Best Practices to Increase Supply Chain Resiliency (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LED Landscape Lighting Devices, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Staff Seeks Court Order Preventing ICE from Consummating its Acquisition of Rival Black Knight Pending Agency Administrative Challenge
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order against The Bountiful Company in First Case Alleging Hijacking of Online Product Reviews
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Fines Weiler Inc. in Iowa for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for employers, parents, young workers on understanding, complying with federal child labor regulations
- Press Release: Court orders Tennessee hotel operator to pay $76K for not paying employees minimum wage, overtime; endangering minors
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, state agencies, industry leaders launch campaign to educate, alert Midwest employers, workers of deadly excavation hazards
- Press Release: Wages Waiting | U.S. Department of Labor seeking nearly 2,900 people employed in response to 2015 bird flu outbreak after recovery of $1.7M in back wages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $77K in back wages, liquidated damages after finding three liquor stores denied workers overtime
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Fair Housing Partners Reach $3 Million Settlement with California Housing Providers Resolving Allegations of Housing Discrimination Against Families with Children
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: New Presidential Innovation Fellows will design lasting, impactful solutions for government services
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Capital Investment Grants Program | Cost Predictions Have Improved, but the Pandemic Complicates Assessing Ridership Predictions
- Report: Satellite Control Network | Updating Sustainment Plan Would Help Space Force Better Manage Future Efforts
