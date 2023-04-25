This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (9:20 PM Local)

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, April 10, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.J. Res. 7, which terminates the national emergency related to the COVI D-19 pandemic
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by Vice President Harris on Historic Investment in Financially Underserved Communities to Improve Access to Capital and Financial Services
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
  • Proclamation on Black Maternal Health Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Mr. Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Holds a Press Briefing
  • Press Release: The Department of Defense Names Mr. Brynt Parmeter as the Inaugural Chief Talent Management Officer
  • Advisory: Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Article: Innovation Champion: 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Named Winners of Dragon's Lair 8
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. James W. Robinson Jr.
  • Press Release: DoD Releases Defense Contract Finance Study
  • Contracts for April 10, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Africa

  • April 10: Statement | State Department Partners with Africa Fintech Summit

Asia-Pacific

  • April 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen Before Their Meeting
  • April 10: Statement | Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival
  • April 10: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Vietnam and Japan

Europe, Russia

  • April 10: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan
  • April 10: Statement | Russia's Wrongful Detention of Journalist Evan Gershkovich
  • April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Slovakia and France April 11-14, 2023

Western Hemisphere

  • April 10: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to New Orleans, Santo Domingo, and Buenos Aires
  • April 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts

Other Matters

  • April 10: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments
  • April 10: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: USAID Co-hosts the 2023 "Amplifying HBCUs and Black Voices in Development" Conference and Career Expo at Tennessee State University

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Arms Export Violations

Department of the Treasury

  • Detailed Guidance and Press Schedule for Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Treasury Department at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank
  • Press Release: Vice President Harris, Treasury Department Announce Over $1.73 Billion to Improve Access to Capital, Financial Services in Underserved Communities
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Officials, Senator Casey Announce Approval of Federal Funding to Connect 44,000 Pennsylvania Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board accepting applications for its Community Advisory Council

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Singapore Attorney General Lucien Wong
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Total Distribution of Over $6B to Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism
  • Press Release: Woman Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Violate U.S. Sanctions Against Iran
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Florida Restaurant Franchisee to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
  • Press Release: Two Former Eastern Kentucky Correctional Supervisors Plead Guilty to Roles in the Assault of a Restrained Inmate and Cover-Up

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Child Indecency (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Vehicle crashes after fleeing Border Patrol Checkpoint (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Take one down and pass it around, 99 packages of Methamphetamine in the car (California)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP and Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Facial Biometrics at the Port of Boston (Massachusetts)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Guidance on Cybersecurity Best Practices to Increase Supply Chain Resiliency (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain LED Landscape Lighting Devices, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Staff Seeks Court Order Preventing ICE from Consummating its Acquisition of Rival Black Knight Pending Agency Administrative Challenge
  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order against The Bountiful Company in First Case Alleging Hijacking of Online Product Reviews

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Fines Weiler Inc. in Iowa for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for employers, parents, young workers on understanding, complying with federal child labor regulations
  • Press Release: Court orders Tennessee hotel operator to pay $76K for not paying employees minimum wage, overtime; endangering minors
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, state agencies, industry leaders launch campaign to educate, alert Midwest employers, workers of deadly excavation hazards
  • Press Release: Wages Waiting | U.S. Department of Labor seeking nearly 2,900 people employed in response to 2015 bird flu outbreak after recovery of $1.7M in back wages
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $77K in back wages, liquidated damages after finding three liquor stores denied workers overtime

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Fair Housing Partners Reach $3 Million Settlement with California Housing Providers Resolving Allegations of Housing Discrimination Against Families with Children

General Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: New Presidential Innovation Fellows will design lasting, impactful solutions for government services

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Capital Investment Grants Program | Cost Predictions Have Improved, but the Pandemic Complicates Assessing Ridership Predictions
  • Report: Satellite Control Network | Updating Sustainment Plan Would Help Space Force Better Manage Future Efforts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.