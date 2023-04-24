We are pleased to share a recording of Akin's "Unlocking Funding Opportunities for Energy Projects: A Deep Dive into DOE's Loan Programs" webinar that recently took place, along with the presentation materials.

Panelists included government contracts partner Susan Lent and projects & energy transition partners Ike Emehelu and Matt Kapinos.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act have dramatically changed the loan landscape for energy projects, expanding the types of projects eligible for existing—and creating new—loan programs, increasing flexibility regarding eligibility and credit worthiness, and making additional funding available. This webinar covers various Department of Energy (DOE) loan programs available to energy project developers.

