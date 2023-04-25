self

"The DOJ said...that they would be using the False Claims Act to enforce cybersecurity rules and regulations."

How will the enforcement of the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative affect your company? In this latest installment in our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, partner Tirzah Lollar discusses the increased scrutiny from the DOJ for False Claims Act violations and the benefits of being able to work across practice with colleagues in Government Contracts on regulatory cases.

In our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, our white collar attorneys will talk through a broad range of subject matter expertise--from financial regulation to cryptocurrency, government contracts to national security, and life sciences to environmental law. You'll hear about experiences at every stage of the legal process—internal and external investigations, trials, dawn raids, compliance programs, regulatory access, and everything that comes up along the way.

