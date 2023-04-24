This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
The President has no events scheduled for Friday | Camp David
The President will be at Camp David through April 9. Looking ahead, the President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.
As part of the "Investing in America" tour, the Second Gentleman will join Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in Oklahoma on Friday.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, April 6, 2023
The White House
- Report: The U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Executive Order on Modernizing Regulatory Review
- Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res 27 (WOTUS)
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers for Acting on Gun Safety
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on Investing in America | Georgia
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Vice President's Trip to Dalton, Georgia
- Readout of Investing in America Cabinet Meeting
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Americans' Continued Rebuke of Attacks on Reproductive Rights
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Protect the Colorado River System
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Moderated Conversation Following Her Historic Trip to Africa | April 5, 2023
- Advisory: White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2023 Easter Egg Roll (April 10)
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Blog: Strengthening Our Regulatory System for the 21st Century
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Defense Department's Afghanistan After Action Review
- Article: Leaders Say TikTok Is Potential Cybersecurity Risk to U.S.
- Article: Department of Defense Celebrates Advancements in Microelectronics Packaging Capabilities
- Article: DOD Official Discusses Strengthening the Industrial Base
- Article: Sailors Line Dance with Musician Blanco Brown During USO Tour
- Contracts for April 6, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, April 7, 2023
Middle East, Near East
- April 6: Statement | After Action Review on Afghanistan
- April 6: Statement | U.S. Welcomes Canada's Repatriation from Northeast Syria
Western Hemisphere
- April 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Chilean Foreign Minister van Klaveren
Asia-Pacific
- April 6: Statement | Release of Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership Action Plan
- April 6: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Microsoft to Pay Over $3.3M in Total Combined Civil Penalties to BIS and OFAC to Resolve Alleged and Apparent Violations of U.S. Export Controls and Sanctions
- Press Release: Treasury, IRS Release Plan to Deliver Improved Service for Americans, Reduce Deficit by Hundreds of Billions
- Press Release: Treasury Releases 2023 DeFi Illicit Finance Risk Assessment
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Registration Opens for the SEC's 42nd Annual Small Business Forum to Impact Capital Raising Policy
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Former Federal Correctional Officer Indicted for Sexual Abuse of an Inmate
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against Manufacturer Alleging Delay in Reporting Dangerous Awning Covers
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: ICE arrests former Salvadoran Army officer in New Jersey accused in El Mozote massacre case in El Salvador
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotic smuggling attempt (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 223 Pounds of DMT at Gateway International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: San Diego Sector Border Patrol warns of the dangers of crossing the border illegally (California)
- CBP Press Release: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Two Defendants with the Death of a Marine Interdiction Agent in Puerto Rico
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: WCB Announces Final List of Entities Selected for ACP Pilot Programs
- Speech: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Remarks to 2023 Reservation Economic Summit
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Awards Innovations in Climate-Smart Agriculture, Soil Health and Nutrient Management
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Nearly $34M to Strengthen Wood Products Economy, Forest Sector Jobs, Sustainable Forest Management
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Up to $233 Million in Water Conservation Funding for Gila River Indian Community (Arizona)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Drought Resilience Projects in California and Utah
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation | April 7, 2023
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen Standards for Chemical and Polymers Plants, Dramatically Reduce Cancer Risks from Air Toxics
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Standards of Performance for New Stationary Sources and Emission Guidelines for Existing Sources: Other Solid Waste Incineration Units Review
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Quiet Skies | Universities to Research Way to Reduce Aviation Noise
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds wind turbine parts manufacturer continues to ignore machine safety procedures
- Press Release: Denver construction contractor's commitment to workplace safety, health earns 'Star' designation from U.S. Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews L.L. Bean 'Star Level' designation for workplace safety, health achievements
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of 29-year-old sanitation worker's leg amputation finds Ohio food processor again ignored safety standards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges caution to avoid fall, electrical, other hazards during tornado cleanup in Bollinger County, Missouri
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $114K for 92 workers after investigation finds Houston car wash chain denied overtime wages
Department of Education
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Department of Education's Proposed Change to its Title IX Regulations on Students' Eligibility for Athletic Teams
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Commissioner and Chief Scientist Announce Decision to Withdraw Approval of Makena
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Takes Action to Highlight and Research Land Use and Zoning Reforms
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Military Housing | DOD Can Further Strengthen Oversight of Its Privatized Housing Program
