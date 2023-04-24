This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President has no events scheduled for Friday | Camp David

The President will be at Camp David through April 9. Looking ahead, the President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

As part of the "Investing in America" tour, the Second Gentleman will join Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in Oklahoma on Friday.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, April 6, 2023

The White House

Report: The U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Executive Order on Modernizing Regulatory Review

Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res 27 (WOTUS)

Statement from President Joe Biden on Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers for Acting on Gun Safety

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Investing in America | Georgia

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Vice President's Trip to Dalton, Georgia

Readout of Investing in America Cabinet Meeting

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Americans' Continued Rebuke of Attacks on Reproductive Rights

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Protect the Colorado River System

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Moderated Conversation Following Her Historic Trip to Africa | April 5, 2023

Advisory: White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2023 Easter Egg Roll (April 10)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Blog: Strengthening Our Regulatory System for the 21st Century

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Defense Department's Afghanistan After Action Review

Article: Leaders Say TikTok Is Potential Cybersecurity Risk to U.S.

Article: Department of Defense Celebrates Advancements in Microelectronics Packaging Capabilities

Article: DOD Official Discusses Strengthening the Industrial Base

Article: Sailors Line Dance with Musician Blanco Brown During USO Tour

Contracts for April 6, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 7, 2023

Middle East, Near East

April 6: Statement | After Action Review on Afghanistan

April 6: Statement | U.S. Welcomes Canada's Repatriation from Northeast Syria

Western Hemisphere

April 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Chilean Foreign Minister van Klaveren

Asia-Pacific

April 6: Statement | Release of Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership Action Plan

April 6: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Microsoft to Pay Over $3.3M in Total Combined Civil Penalties to BIS and OFAC to Resolve Alleged and Apparent Violations of U.S. Export Controls and Sanctions

Press Release: Treasury, IRS Release Plan to Deliver Improved Service for Americans, Reduce Deficit by Hundreds of Billions

Press Release: Treasury Releases 2023 DeFi Illicit Finance Risk Assessment

Remarks by Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Registration Opens for the SEC's 42nd Annual Small Business Forum to Impact Capital Raising Policy

Department of Justice

Press Release: Former Federal Correctional Officer Indicted for Sexual Abuse of an Inmate

Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against Manufacturer Alleging Delay in Reporting Dangerous Awning Covers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: ICE arrests former Salvadoran Army officer in New Jersey accused in El Mozote massacre case in El Salvador

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotic smuggling attempt (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 223 Pounds of DMT at Gateway International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: San Diego Sector Border Patrol warns of the dangers of crossing the border illegally (California)

CBP Press Release: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Two Defendants with the Death of a Marine Interdiction Agent in Puerto Rico

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: WCB Announces Final List of Entities Selected for ACP Pilot Programs

Speech: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Remarks to 2023 Reservation Economic Summit

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Awards Innovations in Climate-Smart Agriculture, Soil Health and Nutrient Management

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Nearly $34M to Strengthen Wood Products Economy, Forest Sector Jobs, Sustainable Forest Management

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Up to $233 Million in Water Conservation Funding for Gila River Indian Community (Arizona)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Drought Resilience Projects in California and Utah

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation | April 7, 2023

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen Standards for Chemical and Polymers Plants, Dramatically Reduce Cancer Risks from Air Toxics

Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Standards of Performance for New Stationary Sources and Emission Guidelines for Existing Sources: Other Solid Waste Incineration Units Review

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Quiet Skies | Universities to Research Way to Reduce Aviation Noise

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds wind turbine parts manufacturer continues to ignore machine safety procedures

Press Release: Denver construction contractor's commitment to workplace safety, health earns 'Star' designation from U.S. Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews L.L. Bean 'Star Level' designation for workplace safety, health achievements

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of 29-year-old sanitation worker's leg amputation finds Ohio food processor again ignored safety standards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges caution to avoid fall, electrical, other hazards during tornado cleanup in Bollinger County, Missouri

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $114K for 92 workers after investigation finds Houston car wash chain denied overtime wages

Department of Education

Fact Sheet: U.S. Department of Education's Proposed Change to its Title IX Regulations on Students' Eligibility for Athletic Teams

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Commissioner and Chief Scientist Announce Decision to Withdraw Approval of Makena

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Takes Action to Highlight and Research Land Use and Zoning Reforms

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Military Housing | DOD Can Further Strengthen Oversight of Its Privatized Housing Program

