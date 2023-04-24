POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Fort Lesley J. McNair

4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Fort Lesley J. McNair en route to Camp David

The President will be at Camp David, from April 6-9.

Looking Ahead: The President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route to Chattanooga, Tennessee

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Qcells, a solar panel manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia

1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's "Investing in America" agenda

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Chattanooga, Tennessee, en route to Washington, D.C.

5:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, April 5, 2023

The White House

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden on the "Investing in America" Tour in Vermont, as Prepared for Delivery

Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Role for the Department of State

Readout of Second Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee

Readout from White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment

Press Release: ICYMI | President Joe Biden Op-Ed: "To fight antisemitism, we must remember, speak out and act"

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Advisory: White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2023 Easter Egg Roll (April 10)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Multinational Exercise Defender 23 Kicks Off This Month in Europe

Article: Arctic Heating Up Literally and as Scene of Strategic Competition

Article: Regional Centers Central to Security Cooperation, Agency Director Says

Article: DOD Official Describes How Capabilities Are Generated for Warfighters

Article: Marines Learn Jungle Survival During Cobra Gold

Press Release: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Contracts for April 5, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 6, 2023

United Nations

April 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres (RUS, UKR, AFG)

April 5: Fact Sheet | Outcomes of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council

Asia-Pacific

April 5: Statement | U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Announcement

April 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta

April 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta Before Their Meeting

Western Hemisphere

April 5: Statement | Combating Systemic Corruption in Haiti

Europe

April 5: Statement | Sanctioning Illicit Darknet Marketplace

April 5: Statement | Public Designations of Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze, Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption (Georgia)

Middle East

April 5: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence

Other Matters

April 5: Advisory | Notice of Meeting: U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

April 5: Statement | Departure of Assistant Secretary Monica Medina

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with The Asia Foundation's New President and CEO Laurel Miller

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at an Arria-Formula Meeting Organized by the Russian Federation on Children in Armed Conflict

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Former President of Haiti's Chamber of Deputies

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Illicit Marketplace Genesis Market

Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designation; Global Magnitsky Designation

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: FDIC Announces Retention of Financial Advisor to Assist with the Liquidation of Securities of the Former Signature Bank, New York, NY, and Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, CA

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Criminal Marketplace Disrupted in International Cyber Operation

Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Memphis

Press Release: Federal Court Orders Forfeiture of $826K in Funds Used in Attempt to Export Dual-Use High Precision Jig Grinder to Russia

Press Release: City of Chicago Held in Violation of Americans with Disabilities Act

Press Release: Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Medicare Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Multimillion Dollar Civil Settlement in Principle in Sutherland Springs Mass Shooting

Press Release: Justice Department Continues Efforts to Stop Fraudulent Tax Preparers

Press Release: Former City Treasurer in Alaska Indicted for Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Tax Evasion

Press Release: Marketing Firm Owner Charged with Tax Crimes and Bank Fraud

Press Release: Mississippi Landman Pleads Guilty to Submitting False Corporate Tax Return

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests gang member (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents arrest three convicted sex offenders (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Tucson Air Branch Aircrews Rescue Hiker from Mt. Lemmon (Arizona)

CBP Press Release: AMO Intercepts Vessel with 1,455 Pounds of Cocaine in Northern Puerto Rico

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout: United States and New Zealand Meet Under Bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at American University Washington College of Law

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Anti-Theft Shopping Cart Wheels, Components Thereof, and Systems Containing the Same

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Sues James Carnes and Melissa Carnes for Hiding Money to Avoid Paying for Illegal Payday Lending Business

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $8.8 Million to Support Local Governments with their Clean Energy Goals

Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Administration Appointees and Announces Promotions

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $585 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Repair Aging Water Infrastructure, Advance Drought Resilience

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for Power Plants

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Funding for 37 Projects to Improve Safety, Fix Old, Leaky Gas Pipes and Create Jobs

Department of Labor

Press Release: Biden-Harris administration announces $80M in funding available to develop, strengthen, scale equitable pathways to good infrastructure jobs

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews Wheelabrator's 'Star Level' designation for workplace safety, health achievements

Press Release: Ohio lathe mill pays $22K in child labor penalties after 15-year-old suffers injury while working in a sawmill

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $62K in minimum wage, overtime back wages, damages for 20 workers of Grand Rapids' restaurant

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $108K from Alabama-based contractor for 21 workers in Jacksonville illegally denied overtime wages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Finalizes Rule to Strengthen Medicare, Improve Access to Affordable Prescription Drug Coverage, and Hold Private Insurance Companies Accountable to Delivering Quality Health Care for America's Seniors and People with Disabilities

Press Release: HHS Reminds States of Legal Obligations to Federal Civil Rights Protections as States Transition from Medicaid Continuous Coverage Changes as the Public Health Emergency Ends

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Makes Progress in the Whole-of-Government Response to Long COVID

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Minority Health Month

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Assistance for Arkansas in Wake of Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Press Release: HUD Announces Public Comment Period Extended by Two Weeks Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) Proposed Rule

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Announces New Political Appointees

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Software Acquisition | Additional Actions Needed to Help DOD Implement Future Modernization Efforts

