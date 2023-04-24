POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Fort Lesley J. McNair
4:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Fort Lesley J. McNair en route to Camp David
The President will be at Camp David, from April 6-9.
Looking Ahead: The President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:05 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route to Chattanooga, Tennessee
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Qcells, a solar panel manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia
1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's "Investing in America" agenda
4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Chattanooga, Tennessee, en route to Washington, D.C.
5:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, April 5, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden on the "Investing in America" Tour in Vermont, as Prepared for Delivery
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Role for the Department of State
- Readout of Second Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee
- Readout from White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment
- Press Release: ICYMI | President Joe Biden Op-Ed: "To fight antisemitism, we must remember, speak out and act"
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Advisory: White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2023 Easter Egg Roll (April 10)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Multinational Exercise Defender 23 Kicks Off This Month in Europe
- Article: Arctic Heating Up Literally and as Scene of Strategic Competition
- Article: Regional Centers Central to Security Cooperation, Agency Director Says
- Article: DOD Official Describes How Capabilities Are Generated for Warfighters
- Article: Marines Learn Jungle Survival During Cobra Gold
- Press Release: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Contracts for April 5, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 6, 2023
United Nations
- April 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres (RUS, UKR, AFG)
- April 5: Fact Sheet | Outcomes of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council
Asia-Pacific
- April 5: Statement | U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Announcement
- April 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta
- April 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta Before Their Meeting
Western Hemisphere
- April 5: Statement | Combating Systemic Corruption in Haiti
Europe
- April 5: Statement | Sanctioning Illicit Darknet Marketplace
- April 5: Statement | Public Designations of Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze, Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption (Georgia)
Middle East
- April 5: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence
Other Matters
- April 5: Advisory | Notice of Meeting: U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy
- April 5: Statement | Departure of Assistant Secretary Monica Medina
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with The Asia Foundation's New President and CEO Laurel Miller
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at an Arria-Formula Meeting Organized by the Russian Federation on Children in Armed Conflict
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Former President of Haiti's Chamber of Deputies
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Illicit Marketplace Genesis Market
- Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designation; Global Magnitsky Designation
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: FDIC Announces Retention of Financial Advisor to Assist with the Liquidation of Securities of the Former Signature Bank, New York, NY, and Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, CA
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Criminal Marketplace Disrupted in International Cyber Operation
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Memphis
- Press Release: Federal Court Orders Forfeiture of $826K in Funds Used in Attempt to Export Dual-Use High Precision Jig Grinder to Russia
- Press Release: City of Chicago Held in Violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
- Press Release: Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Medicare Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Multimillion Dollar Civil Settlement in Principle in Sutherland Springs Mass Shooting
- Press Release: Justice Department Continues Efforts to Stop Fraudulent Tax Preparers
- Press Release: Former City Treasurer in Alaska Indicted for Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Tax Evasion
- Press Release: Marketing Firm Owner Charged with Tax Crimes and Bank Fraud
- Press Release: Mississippi Landman Pleads Guilty to Submitting False Corporate Tax Return
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests gang member (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents arrest three convicted sex offenders (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Tucson Air Branch Aircrews Rescue Hiker from Mt. Lemmon (Arizona)
- CBP Press Release: AMO Intercepts Vessel with 1,455 Pounds of Cocaine in Northern Puerto Rico
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout: United States and New Zealand Meet Under Bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at American University Washington College of Law
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Anti-Theft Shopping Cart Wheels, Components Thereof, and Systems Containing the Same
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Sues James Carnes and Melissa Carnes for Hiding Money to Avoid Paying for Illegal Payday Lending Business
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $8.8 Million to Support Local Governments with their Clean Energy Goals
- Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Administration Appointees and Announces Promotions
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $585 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Repair Aging Water Infrastructure, Advance Drought Resilience
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for Power Plants
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Funding for 37 Projects to Improve Safety, Fix Old, Leaky Gas Pipes and Create Jobs
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Biden-Harris administration announces $80M in funding available to develop, strengthen, scale equitable pathways to good infrastructure jobs
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews Wheelabrator's 'Star Level' designation for workplace safety, health achievements
- Press Release: Ohio lathe mill pays $22K in child labor penalties after 15-year-old suffers injury while working in a sawmill
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $62K in minimum wage, overtime back wages, damages for 20 workers of Grand Rapids' restaurant
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $108K from Alabama-based contractor for 21 workers in Jacksonville illegally denied overtime wages
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Finalizes Rule to Strengthen Medicare, Improve Access to Affordable Prescription Drug Coverage, and Hold Private Insurance Companies Accountable to Delivering Quality Health Care for America's Seniors and People with Disabilities
- Press Release: HHS Reminds States of Legal Obligations to Federal Civil Rights Protections as States Transition from Medicaid Continuous Coverage Changes as the Public Health Emergency Ends
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Makes Progress in the Whole-of-Government Response to Long COVID
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Minority Health Month
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Assistance for Arkansas in Wake of Severe Storms and Tornadoes
- Press Release: HUD Announces Public Comment Period Extended by Two Weeks Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) Proposed Rule
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Announces New Political Appointees
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Software Acquisition | Additional Actions Needed to Help DOD Implement Future Modernization Efforts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.