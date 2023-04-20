This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House
Looking ahead: The President will be at Camp David, from April 6-9. The President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House
4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation with Jessica Nabongo, author, and Kevin Young, Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture about her recent trip to Africa | National Museum of African American History and Culture
Looking ahead: On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Dalton, Georgia, as part of the President's "Investing in America" tour.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The White House
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with King Charles III
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Press Release: Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator (IPEC) Annual Intellectual Property Report Submitted to Congress
- Statement from President Joe Biden Welcoming Finland to NATO
- Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Inflation Reduction Act Guidebook for Tribes
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Clean Energy Projects to Revitalize Energy Communities, Support Coal Workers, and Reduce Reliance on Competitors Like China
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement From Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Finland's Accession to NATO
- Article: Finland's Accession to NATO Strengthens Alliance Security
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Apr. 4
- Article: Large Quantity of Defensive Munitions Earmarked for Ukraine
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing on Ukraine
- Publication: Realignment and Management of the Defense Innovation Unit
- Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Announces New Director of the Defense Innovation Unit
- Article: Agency Director Discusses Multi-Pronged Approach to Resiliency in Space
- Contracts for April 4, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Belgium from April 3-5, 2023.
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Europe
- April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers
- April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting
- April 4: Statement | Finland's Accession to NATO
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Finland's NATO Instruments of Accession Ceremony
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Deposit of Türkiye's Instruments of Ratification of Finland's NATO Accession
- April 4: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
- April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting
- April 4: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S. – EU Energy Council
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks Before U.S.-EU Energy Council Meeting
- April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Remarks to the Press
Middle East
- April 4: Statement | The United States Designates Lebanese Individuals and Entities Profiting from Public Corruption
Asia-Pacific
- April 4: Advisory | U.S. Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Sung Kim to Meet Republic of Korea and Japanese Counterparts
Other Matters
- April 4: Statement | To Walk the Earth in Safety: New Report Showcases U.S. Global Leadership in Conventional Weapons Destruction and Landmine Clearance
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with Abby Maxman, CEO of Oxfam America
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Congressional Testimony: DNI Haines Opening Statement on the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community
- Speech: A Conference on Today's Competitive Geopolitical Landscape — In Honor of Robert Jervis
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with First Vice President of Spain and Minister for the Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Swearing-In Ceremony for IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Guidance to Drive Investment to Coal Communities
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Two Politically Connected Brothers in Lebanon for Profiting from Public Corruption
- Sanctions List Update: Lebanon Designations
Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC)
- Press Release: FDIC Announces Upcoming Sale of the Loan Portfolio from the Former Signature Bank, New York, New York
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC's OMWI FY 2022 Annual Report Highlights the Agency's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives and Progress
- Press Release: SEC Charges Founder of Frank with Fraud in Connection with $175 million Sale of Student Loan Assistance Company
Department of Justice
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on the 55th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination at the National Civil Rights Museum
- Press Release: Final Rule Issued for Home Confinement Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act
- Press Release: High-Ranking Member of the Sinaloa Cartel Extradited from Mexico to the United States to Face International Drug Trafficking and Firearm Charges
- Press Release: Former San Diego Police Officer and Three Co-Defendants Plead Guilty to Multiple Crimes Stemming from Years-Long Operation of Illicit Massage Businesses
- Press Release: Texas Laboratory Agrees to Pay $5.9 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks to Third Party Marketers and Unnecessary Drug Tests
- Press Release: Maryland Man Charged for Making a Threatening Phone Call to an LGBTQ Advocacy Group
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents rescue group of 140 migrants stranded in the Rio Grande (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Indianapolis CBP records a 400% increase in marijuana seizures compared to this time last year (Indiana)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: ClearCaptions Certified to Provide IP CTS
U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM helps U.S. sign onto Major OECD Reform for Export Credit Agencies
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Asks Americans to Protect Plants by Looking for Invasive Pests in April
- Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $16 Million to Build America's First-of-a-Kind Critical Minerals Production Facility
- Joint Statement by the U.S. and EU following the 10th U.S.-EU Energy Council
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $10,897,000 Investment for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Tennessee
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: FMCSA Launches Operation Protect Your Move, A Nationwide Crackdown on Moving Scams
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches First-Ever Program to Improve Safety on America's Roadways by Preventing Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $289K in back wages, damages, penalties after investigation found Maryland employers denied workers overtime wages
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 4, 2023
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Administrator speaks, hosts tribal consultation at RES
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Coast Guard Health Care | Additional Actions Could Help Ensure Beneficiaries' Access
- Report: Department of Education | Employment Information for Key Grant Programs that Foster Expertise in World Languages and Cultures
- Report: Government Performance Management | Actions Needed to Improve Transparency of Cross-Agency Priority Goals
