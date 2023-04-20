This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House

Looking ahead: The President will be at Camp David, from April 6-9. The President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT have lunch | The White House

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation with Jessica Nabongo, author, and Kevin Young, Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture about her recent trip to Africa | National Museum of African American History and Culture

Looking ahead: On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Dalton, Georgia, as part of the President's "Investing in America" tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The White House

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with King Charles III

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Press Release: Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator (IPEC) Annual Intellectual Property Report Submitted to Congress

Statement from President Joe Biden Welcoming Finland to NATO

Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Inflation Reduction Act Guidebook for Tribes

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Clean Energy Projects to Revitalize Energy Communities, Support Coal Workers, and Reduce Reliance on Competitors Like China

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement From Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Finland's Accession to NATO

Article: Finland's Accession to NATO Strengthens Alliance Security

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Apr. 4

Article: Large Quantity of Defensive Munitions Earmarked for Ukraine

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing on Ukraine

Publication: Realignment and Management of the Defense Innovation Unit

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Announces New Director of the Defense Innovation Unit

Article: Agency Director Discusses Multi-Pronged Approach to Resiliency in Space

Contracts for April 4, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Belgium from April 3-5, 2023.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Europe

April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting

April 4: Statement | Finland's Accession to NATO

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Finland's NATO Instruments of Accession Ceremony

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Deposit of Türkiye's Instruments of Ratification of Finland's NATO Accession

April 4: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

April 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting

April 4: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S. – EU Energy Council

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks Before U.S.-EU Energy Council Meeting

April 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Remarks to the Press

Middle East

April 4: Statement | The United States Designates Lebanese Individuals and Entities Profiting from Public Corruption

Asia-Pacific

April 4: Advisory | U.S. Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Sung Kim to Meet Republic of Korea and Japanese Counterparts

Other Matters

April 4: Statement | To Walk the Earth in Safety: New Report Showcases U.S. Global Leadership in Conventional Weapons Destruction and Landmine Clearance

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Meets with Abby Maxman, CEO of Oxfam America

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Congressional Testimony: DNI Haines Opening Statement on the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community

Speech: A Conference on Today's Competitive Geopolitical Landscape — In Honor of Robert Jervis

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with First Vice President of Spain and Minister for the Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Swearing-In Ceremony for IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel

Press Release: Treasury Releases Guidance to Drive Investment to Coal Communities

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Two Politically Connected Brothers in Lebanon for Profiting from Public Corruption

Sanctions List Update: Lebanon Designations

Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC)

Press Release: FDIC Announces Upcoming Sale of the Loan Portfolio from the Former Signature Bank, New York, New York

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC's OMWI FY 2022 Annual Report Highlights the Agency's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives and Progress

Press Release: SEC Charges Founder of Frank with Fraud in Connection with $175 million Sale of Student Loan Assistance Company

Department of Justice

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on the 55th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination at the National Civil Rights Museum

Press Release: Final Rule Issued for Home Confinement Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Press Release: High-Ranking Member of the Sinaloa Cartel Extradited from Mexico to the United States to Face International Drug Trafficking and Firearm Charges

Press Release: Former San Diego Police Officer and Three Co-Defendants Plead Guilty to Multiple Crimes Stemming from Years-Long Operation of Illicit Massage Businesses

Press Release: Texas Laboratory Agrees to Pay $5.9 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks to Third Party Marketers and Unnecessary Drug Tests

Press Release: Maryland Man Charged for Making a Threatening Phone Call to an LGBTQ Advocacy Group

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Del Rio Sector agents rescue group of 140 migrants stranded in the Rio Grande (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Indianapolis CBP records a 400% increase in marijuana seizures compared to this time last year (Indiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: ClearCaptions Certified to Provide IP CTS

U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM helps U.S. sign onto Major OECD Reform for Export Credit Agencies

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Asks Americans to Protect Plants by Looking for Invasive Pests in April

Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $16 Million to Build America's First-of-a-Kind Critical Minerals Production Facility

Joint Statement by the U.S. and EU following the 10th U.S.-EU Energy Council

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $10,897,000 Investment for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Tennessee

Department of Transportation

Press Release: FMCSA Launches Operation Protect Your Move, A Nationwide Crackdown on Moving Scams

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches First-Ever Program to Improve Safety on America's Roadways by Preventing Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $289K in back wages, damages, penalties after investigation found Maryland employers denied workers overtime wages

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 4, 2023

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Administrator speaks, hosts tribal consultation at RES

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Coast Guard Health Care | Additional Actions Could Help Ensure Beneficiaries' Access

Report: Department of Education | Employment Information for Key Grant Programs that Foster Expertise in World Languages and Cultures

Report: Government Performance Management | Actions Needed to Improve Transparency of Cross-Agency Priority Goals

