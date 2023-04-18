This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to discuss their ongoing work to advance American science, technology, and innovation | State Dining Room

Looking Ahead: the President will be at Camp David, from April 6-9.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

5:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT presides over a promotion ceremony for Jacob Middleton, a Space Force Guardian detailed to the National Space Council as the Director of National Security Space Policy, to the rank of Brigadier General | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

Looking Ahead: on Wednesday, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation reflecting on her trip to Africa at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Dalton, Georgia, as part of the President's "Investing in America" tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, April 3, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Investing in America | Minnesota

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Fridley, Minnesota

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden on the "Investing in America" Tour in Colorado, as Prepared for Delivery

Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | President Biden's Investing in America Agenda is Delivering for Americans

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's call with Republic of Korea National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong

Joint Statement on U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Florida Permitless Concealed Carry Law

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves California Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: Philippines, U.S. Announce Locations of Four New EDCA Sites

Article: New Military Sites Named in the Philippines

Press Release: Month of the Military Child 2023 - Taking Care of Our Military Children

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. 1st Class Edward Carter Jr.

Contracts for April 3, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Belgium from April 3-5, 2023.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Europe

April 3: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Finnish Permanent State Secretary Salovaara

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russia's UNSC Presidency

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at an Intergovernmental Negotiations Meeting on UN Security Council Reform

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release:NCSC and Partners Launch "National Supply Chain Integrity Month" in April

Department of the Treasury/Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

Press Release: Welcome to OFAC's new website!

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Merrill Lynch for Failing to Disclose Foreign Exchange Fees to Clients

Press Release: SEC Charges Chatham Asset Management and Founder Anthony Melchiorre for Improper Fixed Income Securities Trading

Press Release: SEC to Highlight Free Investor Education Resources During Financial Capability Month

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit and Proposed Consent Decree to Prohibit Activision Blizzard from Suppressing Esports Player Compensation

Press Release: Justice Department Seizes Over $112M in Funds Linked to Cryptocurrency Investment Schemes

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to $3.1M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Nurse Practitioner Convicted of Opioid Distribution Conspiracy

Press Release: Owner of D.C.-area Tax Preparation Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Refund Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Tucson Air Branch Aircrews Conduct Multiple Law Enforcement Officer Rescues on Same Day (Arizona)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Over $600K in Hard Narcotics at Rail Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents prevent death of a child (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Hidalgo Port of Entry Prepares and Implements Facilitation Measures Considering Increased Holiday Traffic (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States to Participate in Third Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Singapore

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai Celebrating Arab American Heritage Month

Department of Commerce

Press Release: United States to Participate in Third Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Singapore

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Orders Illumina to Divest Cancer Detection Test Maker GRAIL to Protect Competition in Life-Saving Technology Market

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Disability Advisory Committee Announces New Members and Next Meeting

Press Release: FCC Accelerates Action Against Illegal Robocall Gateway Facilitator

Press Release: 17M+ Households Enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Address Abusive Conduct in Consumer Financial Markets

U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: Export-Import Bank of the United States Opens Application Period for 2023-2024 Advisory Committees

Press Release: EXIM Chair Lewis Joins Vice President Kamala Harris in Africa in Announcing New $500 Million EXIM MOU with Tanzania

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $40 Million to Bring High-Speed Internet to People in Rural New Mexico

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Sets Date for PJM Capacity Market Forum

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Seeks Input on Modernizing Indian Arts and Crafts Act Regulations

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Start of Turbine Construction for Commercial-Scale, Offshore Wind Energy Project in Federal Waters

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $85.44M Investment for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Mid-Atlantic States

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host online forum for employers, contractors, workers, other stakeholders on workplace compliance, other issues

Press Release: First Circuit Court of Appeals clarifies law governing administrative exemption consistent with U.S. Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor alleges Palm Beach medical transportation company misclassified employees as independent contractors, denied them overtime pay

Press Release: U.S. Labor Department recovers $23K in back wages, damages for 34 employees denied overtime pay by private sporting club in Greenbrier County

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Ohio hardwood flooring mill finds three injuries in five months as company consistently violates safety rules

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Investigation Addressing the University of Vermont's Responses to Allegations of Antisemitic Incidents

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Releases National Cancer Plan

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Moves Forward with Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics Dispensed in Outpatient Settings

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Commemorates National Fair Housing Month 2023 and the 55th Anniversary of the Signing of the Fair Housing Act

Press Release: HUD Charges Owners of San Francisco Bay Area Apartment Building with Discriminating Against Family with Minor Children

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Overseas Real Property | State Should Improve Strategic Workforce Planning for Facilities Maintenance Staff

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.