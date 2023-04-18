This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in April.
- An overview of the state of play for the 2024 congressional elections.
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas.
- A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape.
Congressional Schedule for April 2023
2023 House Calendar
- There are 8 legislative days scheduled in the House for April.
- The House will take its Easter/Passover recess during the weeks of April 3 and April 10.
- There are 80 legislative days left in the House in 2023.
2023 Senate Calendar
- There are 9 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for April.
- The Senate will take its Easter/Passover recess during the weeks of April 3 and April 10.
Congressional Schedule – April 2023
State of Play of the 2024 Congressional Elections
Current Senate – 118th Congress
- Democrats have 51-49 majority; their majority includes 3
independent Senators who caucus with the Democrats.
- Every incumbent Senator who ran for re-election in the 2022 midterms won their race – this is the first time this has occurred in decades.
- Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as the Senate President, can cast a tie-breaking vote if the final vote on any legislation or nominee is tied at 50-50.
- Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) is the President Pro Tempore of the Senate. She is the first female President Pro Tem in history.
Senate 2024 Outlook
- Democrats currently only have a narrow majority, and have a difficult Senate map for 2024.
- 3 Democratic incumbents are from states which former President Trump won in both 2016 and 2020 (Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia).
- Democrats will also be defending seats in other competitive states such as Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
- Republicans hold 38 seats that are not up for election in 2024,
9 seats that are "Safe R," 2 seats that are "Likely
R," and 1 seat that is "Leans R.
- If Republicans win the presidency in 2024, then 50 seats will be enough for a majority.
- If Democrats retain the presidency in 2024, then Republicans will need 51 seats for a majority.
- While the contest for control of the Senate will be very competitive, due to an advantageous map, Republicans are slightly favored to win back the chamber in 2024.
Current House – 118th Congress
- Republicans hold a four-seat majority (222-213) in the House.
- The 2022 Republican midterm victory is an exact mirror image of the Democrats' 222-213 victory in the 2020 election.
