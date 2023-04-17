This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | Biden Residence, Wilmington, Delaware
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Delaware Air National Guard Base en route to Hennepin County, Minnesota
1:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hennepin County, Minnesota (12:40 PM Local)
3:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Cummins Power Generation Facility (2:05 PM Local) | Cummins Power Generation, Fridley, Minnesota
3:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, over $435 billion in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger supply chains here at home, and a Made in America manufacturing and clean energy boom (2:35 PM Local) | Cummins Power Generation, Fridley, Minnesota
5:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hennepin County, Minnesota, en route to Joint Base Andrews (4:40 PM Local)
8:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
8:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
Looking ahead, from April 6-9, the President will be at Camp David.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
Looking ahead, on Thursday, April 6, the Vice President will travel to Dalton, Georgia, to highlight how the Administration's "Investing in America" agenda.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Hennepin County, Minnesota
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
April 3
- Joint Statement on U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security
April 2
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Devastating Weekend Storms
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the One-Year Anniversary of the Truce in Yemen
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration
April 1
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Meeting with Private Sector and Philanthropic Leaders on Digital Inclusion in Africa | Zambia
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on Increasing Climate Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation Across Africa
- Readout of White House Roundtable Affirming Transgender Kids
March 31
- Statement from President Joe Biden on February PCE Report
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Transgender Day of Visibility
- Fact Sheet: White House Honors Transgender Day of Visibility
- Remarks by President Biden on Tornado Response and Recovery Efforts
- Remarks by President Biden After Briefing on Tornado Response and Recovery Efforts
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Mississippi Disaster Declaration
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Jackson, Mississippi
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Hichilema of Zambia in Joint Press Conference
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Hichilema of Zambia Before Bilateral Meeting
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Over $7 Billion in Private Sector and U.S. Government Commitments to Promote Climate Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation across Africa
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Cecilia Rouse (resignation)
- Advisory: President Biden Continues "Investing in America" Tour with Visit to Minnesota (April 3)
- State Fact Sheets: How President Biden's Investing in America agenda is delivering for Americans in all 50 states and territories
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (re: ACA-related court decision)
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on U.S. Cybersecurity Support to Costa Rica
- Proclamation on Arab American Heritage Month, 2023
- Proclamation on Education and Sharing Day, USA, 2023
- Proclamation on World Autism Awareness Day, 2023
- Proclamation on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 2023
- Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Public Health Week, 2023
- Proclamation on National Cancer Control Month, 2023
- Proclamation on National Donate Life Month, 2023
- Proclamation on Month of the Military Child, 2023
- Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, 2023
- Proclamation on Care Workers Recognition Month
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administrative Policy: S. 870 – Fire Grants and Safety Act
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of the 4th U.S. – Uruguay Bilateral Working Group
- Press Release: Space Development Agency Successfully Launches Tranche 0 Satellites
- Article: Face of Defense | From Air to Space, Guardian Blazes a Path
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements
- Press Release: General Officer Announcements
- Article: Alaska Guard 'First Scouts' Awarded Heroism Medal for 1955 Rescue
- Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Santa Barbara
- Contracts for March 31, 2023
Department of State
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Belgium from April 3-5, 2023.
Daily Schedule | Monday, April 3, 2023
Europe, Russia
- April 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
- April 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Canada
- March 31: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Belgium and France
Middle East
- April 2: Statement | One-Year Anniversary of the Yemen Truce's Commencement
- March 31: Statement | U.S. Welcomes Norway's Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria
- April 1: Statement | Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month
Asia-Pacific
- March 31: Statement | Intent to Open U.S. Embassy Port Vila, Republic of Vanuatu
- March 31: Statement Hong Kong's Declining Rule of Law
Western Hemisphere
- March 31: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at an Event Thanking Members of the State Department Workforce Who Helped Welcome 222 Political Prisoners from Nicaragua
Other Matters
- March 31: Statement | Travel Smart from the Start
- March 31: Statement | Transgender Day of Visibility
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Nicaraguan Exiles and Refugees
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Peace and Security
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Peace and Security, Additional Response
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Opening Remarks by DNI Haines at the Summit for Democracy
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Proposed Guidance on New Clean Vehicle Credit to Lower Costs for Consumers, Build U.S. Industrial Base, Strengthen Supply Chains
- Readout: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the IMF's Approval of Ukraine's Economic Program
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board fines Wells Fargo $67.8 million for inadequate oversight of sanctions risk at its subsidiary bank
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Three Executives at U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Austal USA with Accounting Fraud
- Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $12 Million to Two Whistleblowers
- Press Release: SEC to Host Municipal Securities Disclosure Conference
- Press Release: Mark Reinhold Named SEC Chief Human Capital Officer
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's Trip to California
- Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates International Transgender Day of Visibility
- Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over One Million Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen
- Press Release: Three Men Indicted for Multimillion-Dollar Accounting Fraud Scheme at U.S. Navy Shipbuilder
- Press Release: Justice Department and EPA File Complaint Against Norfolk Southern for Unlawful Discharge of Pollutants and Hazardous Substances in East Palestine Derailment
- Press Release: Four Additional States Join Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Acquisition of Spirit Airlines
- Press Release: Man Charged with Arson and Possession of a Destructive Device
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over One Million Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen
- DHS Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Discusses New U.S. Efforts to Counter Spread of Digital Authoritarianism at Summit for Democracy
- CBP Press Release: Large Group of Migrants Encountered were Misinformed (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescue several individuals in the Rio Grande (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Offers Easter Week Travel Tips (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Salvadoran Man on Maryland Felony Sex Abuse Charges (Virginia)
- CBP Press Release: Norfolk CBP Officers Revoke Stadium Pass of Rocky Top Fans (Virginia)
- CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Nearly $200K in Counterfeit Auto Parts from China (Pennsylvania)
- CBP Press Release: Scott D. Garrett Named as the New Chief Patrol Agent, Grand Forks Sector (North Dakota)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Releases 2023 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers
- Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Plan to Remediate Denials of Rights at Manufacturas VU Facility
- Press Release: Japan's New Biofuels Policy Allows for Increased Exports of U.S. Ethanol
- Press Release: For Women and by Women – First and Foremost at USTR
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the National Council of Textile Organizations' 19th Annual Meeting
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Announces Speaker Lineup, Includes White House Senior Officials, U.S. Cabinet, U.S. Governors, and Prominent Private Sector Leaders
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Dermatological Treatment Devices and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC, Justice Department, and European Commission Hold Third U.S.- EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue
- Press Release: FTC Sends Payments to Consumers Deceived by False 'Made in USA' Claims for DreamCloud Mattresses
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $2.8 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Implement the Low Power Protection Act
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Finalizes Rule to Create a New Data Set on Small Business Lending in America
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Approves More Than $655 Million of Investments to Bolster Infrastructure, Energy Security, Food Security, and Healthcare in Q2 of FY2023
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $1 Billion to Help Farmers, Ranchers and Rural Businesses Invest in Renewable Energy Systems and Energy-Efficiency Improvements
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Readout of Secretary Granholm's March Visit to Puerto Rico
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $50 Million to Incentivize Smart Manufacturing at Small- and Medium-Sized Facilities
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Goldendale Energy Storage Project (P-14861-002)
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Provide $16 Million for Co-Stewardship and Salmon Conservation in the Arctic, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound Region
- Readout: Secretary Haaland Visits Texas as Part of Biden Administration's Investing in America Tour to Highlight Work to Create Jobs, Address Legacy Pollution
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Grants Waivers for California's On-highway Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Emission Standards
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces$24+ million investment for Clean Water Infrastructure upgrades in EPA Region 8 states
- Press Release: EPA and Justice Department File Complaint Against Norfolk Southern Railway Company for Unlawful Discharge of Pollutants and Hazardous Substances in East Palestine Derailment
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $775 Million Investment in America for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Modernize 29 Airport Control Towers Across the U.S.
- Press Release: FAA Gives Kids Opportunity to Design Airports
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative reach agreement on course of remediation to address labor rights violations at Piedras Negras plant
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration releases 2022 injury and illness data
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges caution for workers involved in recovery efforts after powerful storms impact Mississippi, Southeast
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds fall protection would have saved roof worker who fatally plunged through skylight at Milton airport in October 2022
Department of Education
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Marten's Discussion with Transgender Youth and Their Parents in Honor of Transgender Day of Visibility
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education on Transgender Day of Visibility
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Updates 2024 Medicare Advantage Program and Part D Payment Policies
- Statements from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and HHS Leaders on Trans Day of Visibility
- Press Release: New HHS Report Released on Transgender Day of Visibility Offers Updated, Evidence-Based Roadmap for Supporting and Affirming LGBTQI+ Youth
- Press Release: HHS Awards Start-Up Funds for Community-Based Health Care Providers to Develop Programs to Train Medical and Dental Residents in Community Settings
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 31, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Waivers to Help Mississippi Communities Recover from Storms and Tornadoes
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA publishes guidance for federal agencies to buy secure 5G
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: 2022 Lobbying Disclosure | Observations on Compliance with Requirements
