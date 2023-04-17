This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | Biden Residence, Wilmington, Delaware

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Delaware Air National Guard Base en route to Hennepin County, Minnesota

1:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hennepin County, Minnesota (12:40 PM Local)

3:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Cummins Power Generation Facility (2:05 PM Local) | Cummins Power Generation, Fridley, Minnesota

3:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, over $435 billion in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger supply chains here at home, and a Made in America manufacturing and clean energy boom (2:35 PM Local) | Cummins Power Generation, Fridley, Minnesota

5:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hennepin County, Minnesota, en route to Joint Base Andrews (4:40 PM Local)

8:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

8:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Looking ahead, from April 6-9, the President will be at Camp David.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

Looking ahead, on Thursday, April 6, the Vice President will travel to Dalton, Georgia, to highlight how the Administration's "Investing in America" agenda.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Hennepin County, Minnesota

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

April 3

Joint Statement on U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security

April 2

Statement from President Joe Biden on Devastating Weekend Storms

Statement from President Joe Biden on the One-Year Anniversary of the Truce in Yemen

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration

April 1

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Meeting with Private Sector and Philanthropic Leaders on Digital Inclusion in Africa | Zambia

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Increasing Climate Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation Across Africa

Readout of White House Roundtable Affirming Transgender Kids

March 31

Statement from President Joe Biden on February PCE Report

Statement from President Joe Biden on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fact Sheet: White House Honors Transgender Day of Visibility

Remarks by President Biden on Tornado Response and Recovery Efforts

Remarks by President Biden After Briefing on Tornado Response and Recovery Efforts

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Mississippi Disaster Declaration

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Jackson, Mississippi

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Hichilema of Zambia in Joint Press Conference

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Hichilema of Zambia Before Bilateral Meeting

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Over $7 Billion in Private Sector and U.S. Government Commitments to Promote Climate Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation across Africa

Statement from President Joe Biden on Cecilia Rouse (resignation)

Advisory: President Biden Continues "Investing in America" Tour with Visit to Minnesota (April 3)

State Fact Sheets: How President Biden's Investing in America agenda is delivering for Americans in all 50 states and territories

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (re: ACA-related court decision)

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on U.S. Cybersecurity Support to Costa Rica

Proclamation on Arab American Heritage Month, 2023

Proclamation on Education and Sharing Day, USA, 2023

Proclamation on World Autism Awareness Day, 2023

Proclamation on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 2023

Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Public Health Week, 2023

Proclamation on National Cancer Control Month, 2023

Proclamation on National Donate Life Month, 2023

Proclamation on Month of the Military Child, 2023

Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, 2023

Proclamation on Care Workers Recognition Month

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administrative Policy: S. 870 – Fire Grants and Safety Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of the 4th U.S. – Uruguay Bilateral Working Group

Press Release: Space Development Agency Successfully Launches Tranche 0 Satellites

Article: Face of Defense | From Air to Space, Guardian Blazes a Path

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements

Press Release: General Officer Announcements

Article: Alaska Guard 'First Scouts' Awarded Heroism Medal for 1955 Rescue

Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Santa Barbara

Contracts for March 31, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Belgium from April 3-5, 2023.

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 3, 2023

Europe, Russia

April 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

April 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Canada

March 31: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Belgium and France

Middle East

April 2: Statement | One-Year Anniversary of the Yemen Truce's Commencement

March 31: Statement | U.S. Welcomes Norway's Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria

April 1: Statement | Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month

Asia-Pacific

March 31: Statement | Intent to Open U.S. Embassy Port Vila, Republic of Vanuatu

March 31: Statement Hong Kong's Declining Rule of Law

Western Hemisphere

March 31: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at an Event Thanking Members of the State Department Workforce Who Helped Welcome 222 Political Prisoners from Nicaragua

Other Matters

March 31: Statement | Travel Smart from the Start

March 31: Statement | Transgender Day of Visibility

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Nicaraguan Exiles and Refugees

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Peace and Security

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Peace and Security, Additional Response

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Opening Remarks by DNI Haines at the Summit for Democracy

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports

Press Release: Treasury Releases Proposed Guidance on New Clean Vehicle Credit to Lower Costs for Consumers, Build U.S. Industrial Base, Strengthen Supply Chains

Readout: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the IMF's Approval of Ukraine's Economic Program

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board fines Wells Fargo $67.8 million for inadequate oversight of sanctions risk at its subsidiary bank

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Executives at U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Austal USA with Accounting Fraud

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $12 Million to Two Whistleblowers

Press Release: SEC to Host Municipal Securities Disclosure Conference

Press Release: Mark Reinhold Named SEC Chief Human Capital Officer

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's Trip to California

Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates International Transgender Day of Visibility

Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over One Million Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen

Press Release: Three Men Indicted for Multimillion-Dollar Accounting Fraud Scheme at U.S. Navy Shipbuilder

Press Release: Justice Department and EPA File Complaint Against Norfolk Southern for Unlawful Discharge of Pollutants and Hazardous Substances in East Palestine Derailment

Press Release: Four Additional States Join Justice Department's Suit to Block JetBlue's Acquisition of Spirit Airlines

Press Release: Man Charged with Arson and Possession of a Destructive Device

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Releases 2023 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers

Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Plan to Remediate Denials of Rights at Manufacturas VU Facility

Press Release: Japan's New Biofuels Policy Allows for Increased Exports of U.S. Ethanol

Press Release: For Women and by Women – First and Foremost at USTR

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the National Council of Textile Organizations' 19th Annual Meeting

Department of Commerce

Press Release: 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Announces Speaker Lineup, Includes White House Senior Officials, U.S. Cabinet, U.S. Governors, and Prominent Private Sector Leaders

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Dermatological Treatment Devices and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC, Justice Department, and European Commission Hold Third U.S.- EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue

Press Release: FTC Sends Payments to Consumers Deceived by False 'Made in USA' Claims for DreamCloud Mattresses

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $2.8 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding

Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Implement the Low Power Protection Act

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Finalizes Rule to Create a New Data Set on Small Business Lending in America

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Approves More Than $655 Million of Investments to Bolster Infrastructure, Energy Security, Food Security, and Healthcare in Q2 of FY2023

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $1 Billion to Help Farmers, Ranchers and Rural Businesses Invest in Renewable Energy Systems and Energy-Efficiency Improvements

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Readout of Secretary Granholm's March Visit to Puerto Rico

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $50 Million to Incentivize Smart Manufacturing at Small- and Medium-Sized Facilities

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Goldendale Energy Storage Project (P-14861-002)

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Provide $16 Million for Co-Stewardship and Salmon Conservation in the Arctic, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound Region

Readout: Secretary Haaland Visits Texas as Part of Biden Administration's Investing in America Tour to Highlight Work to Create Jobs, Address Legacy Pollution

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Grants Waivers for California's On-highway Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Emission Standards

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces$24+ million investment for Clean Water Infrastructure upgrades in EPA Region 8 states

Press Release: EPA and Justice Department File Complaint Against Norfolk Southern Railway Company for Unlawful Discharge of Pollutants and Hazardous Substances in East Palestine Derailment

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $775 Million Investment in America for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Modernize 29 Airport Control Towers Across the U.S.

Press Release: FAA Gives Kids Opportunity to Design Airports

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative reach agreement on course of remediation to address labor rights violations at Piedras Negras plant

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration releases 2022 injury and illness data

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges caution for workers involved in recovery efforts after powerful storms impact Mississippi, Southeast

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds fall protection would have saved roof worker who fatally plunged through skylight at Milton airport in October 2022

Department of Education

Readout of Deputy Secretary Marten's Discussion with Transgender Youth and Their Parents in Honor of Transgender Day of Visibility

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education on Transgender Day of Visibility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Updates 2024 Medicare Advantage Program and Part D Payment Policies

Statements from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and HHS Leaders on Trans Day of Visibility

Press Release: New HHS Report Released on Transgender Day of Visibility Offers Updated, Evidence-Based Roadmap for Supporting and Affirming LGBTQI+ Youth

Press Release: HHS Awards Start-Up Funds for Community-Based Health Care Providers to Develop Programs to Train Medical and Dental Residents in Community Settings

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 31, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Waivers to Help Mississippi Communities Recover from Storms and Tornadoes

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA publishes guidance for federal agencies to buy secure 5G

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: 2022 Lobbying Disclosure | Observations on Compliance with Requirements

