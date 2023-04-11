This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing

11:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts the Summit for Democracy Virtual Plenary on Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges | South Court Auditorium

2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a bilateral meeting with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:25 a.m. GMT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a roundtable of women entrepreneurs to discuss economic empowerment, inclusion, and leadership | Mix Design Hub

1:05 p.m. GMT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Accra, Ghana, en route to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

10:40 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and participate in an official welcome ceremony

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Investing in America | North Carolina

Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure

Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Durham, North Carolina

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Cape Coast Castle | Ghana

Remarks by Vice President Harris to Ghanaian Youth at Black Star Gate

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Speaker McCarthy's Letter

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus

Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to the Indo-Pacific Region

Readout of Space Systems Cybersecurity Executive Forum Hosted by the Office of the National Cyber Director and the National Space Council

Press Release: The Status of Women is the Status of Democracy | Advancing Women's Political and Civic Participation and Leadership at the Second Summit for Democracy

Press Release: The White House 2023 Spring Garden Tours

Department of Defense (DOD)

Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)

Article: Competition with China Drives FY 2024 Budget Request

Article: Airlift, Sealift Recapitalization Is Key to U.S. Logistical Dominance

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Latvian Ministry of Defense State Secretary Janis Garisons

Publication: Memorandum: Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance – Revision 5

Publication: Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance

Contracts for March 28, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Summit for Democracy

March 28: Fact Sheet | Summit for Democracy: Democracy Cohort Outcomes

March 28: Fact Sheet | Supporting Human Rights Defenders: U.S. Department of State's and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Top Achievements during the Summit for Democracy's Year of Action

March 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at "The Status of Women is the Status of Democracy" Event

Freedom Online

March 28: Fact Sheet | 2023 Roadmap for the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse

March 28: Statement | The United States Convenes Freedom Online Coalition Member States and Other Stakeholders in Washington, D.C.

Europe

March 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Session on "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine"

March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tajani

Middle East | North Africa

March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al Sabah

March 28: Statement | Targeting Syrian and Lebanese Illicit Drug Traffickers

March 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Attaf

Western Hemisphere

March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Tenth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Arriola

March 28: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs?Todd D. Robinson Travels to Mexico City?

Nonimmigrant Visa Fees

March 28: Statement | Publication of Final Rule on Nonimmigrant Visa Fee Increases

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Power's Meeting with Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Belarusian Democratic Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Press Release: USAID Announces the Rule of Law Policy, the First-Ever U.S. Government Policy Dedicated to Rule of Law Assistance

Press Release: USAID Hosts Launch of FTI Cohort Pledge and Call to Action and Announces New Initiatives to Boost Progress Against Corruption

Press Release: USAID Announces New Initiatives at the 2023 Summit for Democracy and Updates on Progress Made Since the 2021 Summit

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with African Union Chairman and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Interactive Dialogue on Missing Persons in Syria

Remarks at a UN Security Council High-Level Debate on Countering Terrorism by Strengthening Cooperation Between the UN and Regional Organizations

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with A Martinez of NPR's "Morning Edition"

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Anti-Corruption as a Cornerstone of a Fair, Accountable, and Democratic Economy at the Summit for Democracy

Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang Before the Committee on Banking, U.S. Senate

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Syrian Regime and Lebanese Actors Involved in Illicit Drug Production and Trafficking

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; Syria Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Brazilian Mining Company to Pay $55.9 Million to Settle Charges Related to Misleading Disclosures Prior to Deadly Dam Collapse

Department of Justice

Congressional Testimony: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Opening Statement Before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the Summit for Democracy's Advancing People-Centered Justice and Rule of Law Panel

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Policing Reform Efforts for the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Significant Milestone in Policing Reform Efforts for the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Defending the Rule of Law Against Hostile Nation-States

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Extradition and Guilty Plea in Connection with International Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Houston Attorney Pleads Guilty to Offshore Tax Evasion Scheme

Press Release: Former CFO of Russian Natural Gas Company Convicted of Making False Statements to the IRS, Failing to Disclose Offshore Accounts and Failing to File Tax Returns

Press Release: Matriarch Sentenced for Role in Violent Multimillion-Dollar Honduran Cocaine Trafficking Organization

Press Release: Wisconsin Man Charged with Firebombing Building

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize an estimated $135k in cocaine at the port of Ysleta (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $7 Million in Methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol makes over 250 apprehensions in less than 13 hours (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States and Japan Sign Critical Minerals Agreement

Fact Sheet: Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Japan on Strengthening Electric Vehicle Battery Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Recruitment of First Responder Network Authority Board Member

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Determination that State Disclosure Laws on Business Lending are Consistent with the Truth in Lending Act

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Seeks Nominees to Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Proposal to Improve Public Awareness of Drinking Water Quality

Press Release: EPA and HHS Encourage States to Utilize Federal Resources for Lead Detection and Mitigation in Early Care and Education Settings

Press Release: EPA Mid-Atlantic Releases Local Lead Action Plan (LLAP) Guide

Press Release: EPA Announces New England Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap

Press Release: EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | January 2023 Numbers

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Nearly $8.9 Million for Tribal Transit Projects Nationwide

Press Release: USDOT Partners with NASCAR and Arizona 811, Releases Spotify Ad to Promote National Safe Digging Month

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Advisory: Southwest Region "Women in Aerospace Conference" (April 5)

Department of Labor

Readout: U.S. Department of Labor hosts Summit for Democracy highlighting the importance of unions in upholding democratic rights

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces findings of impact inspections at U.S. mines with histories of repeated health or safety violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M cooperative agreement to promote worker voice, labor rights in Brazil, Paraguay

Press Release: Deadly Defiance | Ocala framing contractor's refusal to comply with safety standards continues despite fatal 2020 incident, 35 violations since 2019

Press Release: Appleton roofing general contractor, Kaukauna subcontractor cited for repeatedly failing to protect employees from exposure to deadly fall hazards

Press Release: Deadly gamble: North Dakota contractor supervised workers in unprotected trenches, failed 3 inspections in 32 days, ignored warnings, faces $505K in fines

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Salt Lake City restaurant supply company illegally employed 22 minor-aged workers beyond hours allowed

Press Release: Court enters consent order requiring restaurants to pay $911K in back wages, damages to 99 underpaid workers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS and EPA Encourage States to Utilize Federal Resources for Lead Detection and Mitigation in Early Care and Education Settings

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Outlines Immediate National Strategy to Further Increase the Resiliency of the U.S. Infant Formula Market

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 28, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Assistance for Mississippi in Wake of Tornadoes

Press Release: HUD Announces $2.8 Billion in Annual Funding to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

Press Release: HUD Announces $5.5 Million Award for HBCUs to Conduct Housing and Community Development Research

Press Release: HUD Starts Process to Strengthen Standards for Conditions in HUD Assisted and Insured Housing

Government Accountability Office (GAO)