POTUS' Schedule*
8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing
11:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts the Summit for Democracy Virtual Plenary on Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges | South Court Auditorium
2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a bilateral meeting with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:25 a.m. GMT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a roundtable of women entrepreneurs to discuss economic empowerment, inclusion, and leadership | Mix Design Hub
1:05 p.m. GMT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Accra, Ghana, en route to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
10:40 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and participate in an official welcome ceremony
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Investing in America | North Carolina
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
- Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Durham, North Carolina
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at Cape Coast Castle | Ghana
- Remarks by Vice President Harris to Ghanaian Youth at Black Star Gate
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Speaker McCarthy's Letter
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus
- Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to the Indo-Pacific Region
- Readout of Space Systems Cybersecurity Executive Forum Hosted by the Office of the National Cyber Director and the National Space Council
- Press Release: The Status of Women is the Status of Democracy | Advancing Women's Political and Civic Participation and Leadership at the Second Summit for Democracy
- Press Release: The White House 2023 Spring Garden Tours
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the Senate Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)
- Article: Competition with China Drives FY 2024 Budget Request
- Article: Airlift, Sealift Recapitalization Is Key to U.S. Logistical Dominance
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting with Latvian Ministry of Defense State Secretary Janis Garisons
- Publication: Memorandum: Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance – Revision 5
- Publication: Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance
- Contracts for March 28, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Summit for Democracy
- March 28: Fact Sheet | Summit for Democracy: Democracy Cohort Outcomes
- March 28: Fact Sheet | Supporting Human Rights Defenders: U.S. Department of State's and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Top Achievements during the Summit for Democracy's Year of Action
- March 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at "The Status of Women is the Status of Democracy" Event
Freedom Online
- March 28: Fact Sheet | 2023 Roadmap for the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse
- March 28: Statement | The United States Convenes Freedom Online Coalition Member States and Other Stakeholders in Washington, D.C.
Europe
- March 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Session on "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine"
- March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tajani
Middle East | North Africa
- March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al Sabah
- March 28: Statement | Targeting Syrian and Lebanese Illicit Drug Traffickers
- March 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Attaf
Western Hemisphere
- March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Tenth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue
- March 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Arriola
- March 28: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs?Todd D. Robinson Travels to Mexico City?
Nonimmigrant Visa Fees
- March 28: Statement | Publication of Final Rule on Nonimmigrant Visa Fee Increases
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Administrator Power's Meeting with Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Belarusian Democratic Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya
- Press Release: USAID Announces the Rule of Law Policy, the First-Ever U.S. Government Policy Dedicated to Rule of Law Assistance
- Press Release: USAID Hosts Launch of FTI Cohort Pledge and Call to Action and Announces New Initiatives to Boost Progress Against Corruption
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Initiatives at the 2023 Summit for Democracy and Updates on Progress Made Since the 2021 Summit
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with African Union Chairman and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Interactive Dialogue on Missing Persons in Syria
- Remarks at a UN Security Council High-Level Debate on Countering Terrorism by Strengthening Cooperation Between the UN and Regional Organizations
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with A Martinez of NPR's "Morning Edition"
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Anti-Corruption as a Cornerstone of a Fair, Accountable, and Democratic Economy at the Summit for Democracy
- Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang Before the Committee on Banking, U.S. Senate
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Syrian Regime and Lebanese Actors Involved in Illicit Drug Production and Trafficking
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; Syria Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Brazilian Mining Company to Pay $55.9 Million to Settle Charges Related to Misleading Disclosures Prior to Deadly Dam Collapse
Department of Justice
- Congressional Testimony: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Opening Statement Before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies
- Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the Summit for Democracy's Advancing People-Centered Justice and Rule of Law Panel
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Policing Reform Efforts for the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Significant Milestone in Policing Reform Efforts for the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Defending the Rule of Law Against Hostile Nation-States
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Extradition and Guilty Plea in Connection with International Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Houston Attorney Pleads Guilty to Offshore Tax Evasion Scheme
- Press Release: Former CFO of Russian Natural Gas Company Convicted of Making False Statements to the IRS, Failing to Disclose Offshore Accounts and Failing to File Tax Returns
- Press Release: Matriarch Sentenced for Role in Violent Multimillion-Dollar Honduran Cocaine Trafficking Organization
- Press Release: Wisconsin Man Charged with Firebombing Building
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize an estimated $135k in cocaine at the port of Ysleta (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $7 Million in Methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol makes over 250 apprehensions in less than 13 hours (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: United States and Japan Sign Critical Minerals Agreement
- Fact Sheet: Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Japan on Strengthening Electric Vehicle Battery Critical Minerals Supply Chains
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Recruitment of First Responder Network Authority Board Member
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Determination that State Disclosure Laws on Business Lending are Consistent with the Truth in Lending Act
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Seeks Nominees to Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Proposal to Improve Public Awareness of Drinking Water Quality
- Press Release: EPA and HHS Encourage States to Utilize Federal Resources for Lead Detection and Mitigation in Early Care and Education Settings
- Press Release: EPA Mid-Atlantic Releases Local Lead Action Plan (LLAP) Guide
- Press Release: EPA Announces New England Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap
- Press Release: EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | January 2023 Numbers
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Nearly $8.9 Million for Tribal Transit Projects Nationwide
- Press Release: USDOT Partners with NASCAR and Arizona 811, Releases Spotify Ad to Promote National Safe Digging Month
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Advisory: Southwest Region "Women in Aerospace Conference" (April 5)
Department of Labor
- Readout: U.S. Department of Labor hosts Summit for Democracy highlighting the importance of unions in upholding democratic rights
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces findings of impact inspections at U.S. mines with histories of repeated health or safety violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M cooperative agreement to promote worker voice, labor rights in Brazil, Paraguay
- Press Release: Deadly Defiance | Ocala framing contractor's refusal to comply with safety standards continues despite fatal 2020 incident, 35 violations since 2019
- Press Release: Appleton roofing general contractor, Kaukauna subcontractor cited for repeatedly failing to protect employees from exposure to deadly fall hazards
- Press Release: Deadly gamble: North Dakota contractor supervised workers in unprotected trenches, failed 3 inspections in 32 days, ignored warnings, faces $505K in fines
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Salt Lake City restaurant supply company illegally employed 22 minor-aged workers beyond hours allowed
- Press Release: Court enters consent order requiring restaurants to pay $911K in back wages, damages to 99 underpaid workers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS and EPA Encourage States to Utilize Federal Resources for Lead Detection and Mitigation in Early Care and Education Settings
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Outlines Immediate National Strategy to Further Increase the Resiliency of the U.S. Infant Formula Market
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 28, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Assistance for Mississippi in Wake of Tornadoes
- Press Release: HUD Announces $2.8 Billion in Annual Funding to Help People Experiencing Homelessness
- Press Release: HUD Announces $5.5 Million Award for HBCUs to Conduct Housing and Community Development Research
- Press Release: HUD Starts Process to Strengthen Standards for Conditions in HUD Assisted and Insured Housing
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: National Labor Relations Board | New Protocols Aim to Prevent Errors When Swearing in Board Members
- Report: Food Prices | Information on Trends, Factors, and Federal Roles
- Report: Immigrant Investor Program | Opportunities Exist to Improve Fraud and National Security Risk Monitoring
- Report: National Security Snapshot | DOD Active-Duty Recruitment and Retention Challenges
- Report: Oversight of Agency Spending | Implementing GAO Recommendations Could Help Address Previously Identified Challenges at Commerce, DOE, and EPA
