This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host a reception celebrating Women's History Month; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman also deliver remarks | East Room

Looking Ahead: The President will travel to Canada on Thursday for two days. He is set to address Canada's parliament and meet with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau

VPOTUS' Schedule*

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will deliver remarks at the President and THE First Lady's Women's History Month reception | East Room

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Africa. She will be in Ghana from March 26 to 29; in Tanzania from March 29 to 31; and in Zambia from March 31 to April 1. The Vice President's trip to the continent follows recent visits by the First Lady, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. President Biden is expected to travel to Africa later this year.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the White House Conservation in Action Summit

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes New Action to Conserve and Restore America's Lands and Waters

Fact Sheet: President Biden Designates Avi Kwa Ame National Monument

Proclamation on Establishment of the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument

Fact Sheet: President Biden Designates Castner Range National Monument

Proclamation on the Establishment of the Castner Range National Monument, 2023

Remarks by President Biden at the Presentation of the 2021 National Humanities Medals and National Medals of Arts

Readout of White House Panel on the Economic Case for the President's Initiative on Junk Fees

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by NEC Director Lael Brainard on the Economic Case for Junk Fees Policies

Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Child Care Access & Affordability

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Press Release: FIVE-ALARM FIRE | The House Freedom Caucus' Extreme Budget Proposal Raises Costs for Families

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Ukrainians to Get U.S. Tanks by Fall

Article: NATO Chief Takes Stock of Challenging Year, Vows More Progress

Press Release: Fiscal Year 2023 Research Funding Awards

Publication: Fiscal Year 2023 Research Funding Awards

Article: Agency Director's Career Mirrors Growing Opportunities for Women

Contracts for March 21, 2023

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before Senate congressional committees on the State Department's FY 2024 Budget Request.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Western Hemisphere

March 21: Statement | Economic Health Dialogue of the Americas Ministerial in Panama Fosters Preparedness for Future Pandemics in the Western Hemisphere

March 21: Statement | State Department Announces 28th Experience America Visit to Boston

Caucasus

March 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Middle East

March 21: Statement | United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

March 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Herzog

Europe

March 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu

Africa

March 21: Statement | Namibia National Day

Department Press Briefing

March 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing – March 21, 2023

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Launches New Strategy to Prevent Child and Maternal Deaths

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UNODC Launch of the 2022 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Commemorative Meeting on the Intl Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Ukraine-IMF Agreement

Press Release: Treasury Department Mobilizes Semiconductor Supply Chain Investment Incentives with Key CHIPS Investment Tax Credit Guidance

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the American Bankers Association's Washington, D.C., Summit

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Legislative Summit

Sanctions: Treasury Continues to Sanction Procurement Networks for Iran's UAV and Weapons Programs

Sanctions List Update: Iran-related Designations; Non-Proliferation Designations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Six Additional Oath Keepers Members and Affiliates Found Guilty of Charges Related to Capitol Breach

Press Release: White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable Issues Report to the President

Press Release: Florida Resorts Agree to Pay $325,000 to Settle False Claims Act Allegations Relating to False Certifications on a Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness Application

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Recognizes Over 1,300 DHS Employees with Annual Secretary's Awards

CISA: Readout from CISA's Sixth Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Meeting

CBP Press Release: RGV Water Rescue Initiative Kicks Off to Save Lives in Remote and Inhospitable Areas (Texas)

CBP Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department Outlines Proposed National Security Guardrails for CHIPS for America Incentives Program

Press Release: HHS and DOC Announce Plan to Review March-In Authority

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Files Amicus Brief in Sage Chemical vs. Supernus Pharmaceutical Supporting Competition in the Market for Drug Used to Treat Advanced Parkinson's Disease

Press Release: FTC to Host Public Workshop on Proposed Changes to Its Ophthalmic Practice Rules, also Known as the Eyeglass Rule, in May in Washington, DC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for March 23 Diversity Council Roundtable

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Enhances Tool to Promote Competition and Comparison Shopping in Credit Card Market

U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Chair Lewis, Director Herrnstadt Visit U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, Meet Steelworkers President Conway, Host Gamechanger Exporter Roundtable with Congresswoman Lee

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on National Agriculture Day

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Releases New Reports on Pathways to Commercial Liftoff to Accelerate Clean Energy Technologies

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Applauds President Biden's Designation of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada

Press Release: Interior and Defense Departments Launch Readiness and Recreation Initiative to Preserve Green Spaces, Enhance Recreation Opportunities around Military Installations

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Funds Innovative Projects to Create Safer, More Equitable, Transportation Systems

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Power Generation Workgroup alliance promotes importance of safety for workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $82K for 23 restaurant workers after Tennessee employer's pay practices denied overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor: Fair Labor Standards Act does not allow Bimbo Bakeries USA's, Bimbo Foods' countersuit against bakery drivers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor certifies Maine's completion of developmental steps of occupational safety, health plan for state, local government workers

Press Release: Federal investigation of teen worker's fall from New Castle store roof finds Georgia contractor violated child labor, overtime, worker safety laws

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS and DOC Announce Plan to Review March-In Authority

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Meeting with National Pharmacy Leaders

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 21, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Awards Over $54 Million to 182 Grantees in 42 States to Fight Housing Discrimination

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA, DoD sign MOU to bring more environmental innovators to federal marketplace

